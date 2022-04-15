Deandre Ayton on road fans: When you talk smack, we smack your team

Duane Rankin: “When you talk smack, we smack your team.” Deandre Ayton on road fans. #Suns pic.twitter.com/TltZzhcSgu
Source: Twitter @DuaneRankin
Source: Twitter @DuaneRankin
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Locke @DLocke09
Donovan Mitchell is in the top 15 of pick and roll combinations with Rudy Gobert, Hasaan Whiteside and Royce O’Neale. Trae Young (Capela and Gallinari) and Chirs Paul (Crowder and Ayton) are both in top 15 with two pic.twitter.com/MEEEx9Nvpz – 4:36 PM
Donovan Mitchell is in the top 15 of pick and roll combinations with Rudy Gobert, Hasaan Whiteside and Royce O’Neale. Trae Young (Capela and Gallinari) and Chirs Paul (Crowder and Ayton) are both in top 15 with two pic.twitter.com/MEEEx9Nvpz – 4:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton does Oklahoma drill with Ish Wainright, a former football player, during pregame huddle.
Gets in that 3-point stance.
Fires off the ball.
Pushing Wainright back a little bit.
So @Kellan Olson asks Ayton if he thinks he could’ve played football?
“No sir.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/pBjbAiaMGw – 4:18 PM
Deandre Ayton does Oklahoma drill with Ish Wainright, a former football player, during pregame huddle.
Gets in that 3-point stance.
Fires off the ball.
Pushing Wainright back a little bit.
So @Kellan Olson asks Ayton if he thinks he could’ve played football?
“No sir.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/pBjbAiaMGw – 4:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“When you talk smack, we smack your team.” Deandre Ayton on road fans. #Suns pic.twitter.com/TltZzhcSgu – 4:07 PM
“When you talk smack, we smack your team.” Deandre Ayton on road fans. #Suns pic.twitter.com/TltZzhcSgu – 4:07 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I asked Deandre Ayton whether it’s weird being the 1-seed and not knowing who they’re playing in the first round yet.
“For me, it don’t matter. I got this fire, and I’m ready to let it blast, man.” – 4:04 PM
I asked Deandre Ayton whether it’s weird being the 1-seed and not knowing who they’re playing in the first round yet.
“For me, it don’t matter. I got this fire, and I’m ready to let it blast, man.” – 4:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ve been here before.” Deandre Ayton going into #NBAPlayoffs. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Zjn9awA6XB – 4:04 PM
“We’ve been here before.” Deandre Ayton going into #NBAPlayoffs. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Zjn9awA6XB – 4:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Dario Saric corner 3.
Saric getting up shots with Deandre Ayton, JaVale McGee and Bismack Biyombo. #Suns pic.twitter.com/ZAqQAIRmym – 3:24 PM
Dario Saric corner 3.
Saric getting up shots with Deandre Ayton, JaVale McGee and Bismack Biyombo. #Suns pic.twitter.com/ZAqQAIRmym – 3:24 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns’ pregame shenanigans came up with Cam Payne so @Duane Rankin asked him if Mikal Bridges or Deandre Ayton is more animated.
“Woooooo! 1A, 1B. Mikal 1A, DA 1B (and) I take 1C fo’ sho’.” – 4:11 PM
Suns’ pregame shenanigans came up with Cam Payne so @Duane Rankin asked him if Mikal Bridges or Deandre Ayton is more animated.
“Woooooo! 1A, 1B. Mikal 1A, DA 1B (and) I take 1C fo’ sho’.” – 4:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
JaVale McGee, Deandre Ayton, Bismack Biyombo and Dario Saric getting up shots. #Suns pic.twitter.com/5XxsDOOuHD – 3:26 PM
JaVale McGee, Deandre Ayton, Bismack Biyombo and Dario Saric getting up shots. #Suns pic.twitter.com/5XxsDOOuHD – 3:26 PM
More on this storyline
Drew Hill: Ja Morant on Pat Bev trying to get under his skin: “You remember that quote I said? We ain’t ducking NO smoke.” -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / April 14, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.