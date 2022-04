Deandre Ayton on road fans: When you talk smack, we smack your team

Suns’ pregame shenanigans came up with Cam Payne so @Duane Rankin asked him if Mikal Bridges or Deandre Ayton is more animated.“Woooooo! 1A, 1B. Mikal 1A, DA 1B (and) I take 1C fo’ sho’.” – 4:11 PM

I asked Deandre Ayton whether it’s weird being the 1-seed and not knowing who they’re playing in the first round yet.“For me, it don’t matter. I got this fire, and I’m ready to let it blast, man.” – 4:04 PM

Deandre Ayton does Oklahoma drill with Ish Wainright, a former football player, during pregame huddle.Gets in that 3-point stance.Fires off the ball.Pushing Wainright back a little bit.So @Kellan Olson asks Ayton if he thinks he could’ve played football?“No sir.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/pBjbAiaMGw

Donovan Mitchell is in the top 15 of pick and roll combinations with Rudy Gobert, Hasaan Whiteside and Royce O’Neale. Trae Young (Capela and Gallinari) and Chirs Paul (Crowder and Ayton) are both in top 15 with two pic.twitter.com/MEEEx9Nvpz

