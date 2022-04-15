Jarrett Allen intends to play on Friday night against Hawks

Shams Charania: Major return: Cavaliers All-Star Jarrett Allen (fractured finger) will play tonight vs. Hawks in elimination Play-In Tournament game, barring setback in warmups, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Jarrett Allen (fractured finger) is set to return tonight for the Cavs’ Play-In Game vs. the Hawks, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/Sj7cnhSNHN – 1:53 PM
Jarrett Allen (fractured finger) is set to return tonight for the Cavs’ Play-In Game vs. the Hawks, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/Sj7cnhSNHN – 1:53 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Major return: Cavaliers All-Star Jarrett Allen (fractured finger) will play tonight vs. Hawks in elimination Play-In Tournament game, barring setback in warmups, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 1:47 PM
Major return: Cavaliers All-Star Jarrett Allen (fractured finger) will play tonight vs. Hawks in elimination Play-In Tournament game, barring setback in warmups, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 1:47 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Should be an epic #NBA play-in doubleheader tonight. Personally, I want to see Jarrett Allen of #Cavs come back, and Trae Young of #Hawka go nuts. What to wager on? usblog.betway.com/nba/nba-playof… – 12:13 PM
Should be an epic #NBA play-in doubleheader tonight. Personally, I want to see Jarrett Allen of #Cavs come back, and Trae Young of #Hawka go nuts. What to wager on? usblog.betway.com/nba/nba-playof… – 12:13 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Jarrett Allen was here at shootaround this morning, and talked to J.B. Bickerstaff shortly after the end of shootaround. – 11:25 AM
#Cavs Jarrett Allen was here at shootaround this morning, and talked to J.B. Bickerstaff shortly after the end of shootaround. – 11:25 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs center Jarrett Allen was all geared up and took part in shootaround. He just had a brief conversation with coach J.B. Bickerstaff at center court following shootaround. Then spoke briefly with a trainer before heading into the trainer’s room. – 11:23 AM
#Cavs center Jarrett Allen was all geared up and took part in shootaround. He just had a brief conversation with coach J.B. Bickerstaff at center court following shootaround. Then spoke briefly with a trainer before heading into the trainer’s room. – 11:23 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
What @Jarrett Allen will bring if he is able to play tonight: Cleveland #Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen’s absence cements his status as team MVP beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 10:24 AM
What @Jarrett Allen will bring if he is able to play tonight: Cleveland #Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen’s absence cements his status as team MVP beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 10:24 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Before #Cavs got a sense that Jarrett Allen was gonna try to give it a go, there were internal discussions about starting Rajon Rondo. Starter or not, it’s time for Rondo’s alter ego — “Playoff Rondo” — to show up.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/04/c… – 9:39 AM
Before #Cavs got a sense that Jarrett Allen was gonna try to give it a go, there were internal discussions about starting Rajon Rondo. Starter or not, it’s time for Rondo’s alter ego — “Playoff Rondo” — to show up.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/04/c… – 9:39 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
ICYMI: Cleveland #Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen listed as questionable for play-in game vs. Atlanta #Hawks: beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 9:02 AM
ICYMI: Cleveland #Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen listed as questionable for play-in game vs. Atlanta #Hawks: beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 9:02 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
With #Cavs playing tomorrow, this is a reminder to join my subtext & become an insider because I don’t share everything on this platform! Last night, all of my insiders got the Jarrett Allen update first, including me relaying a source calling him 50/50
joinsubtext.com/cavsinsider – 10:08 PM
With #Cavs playing tomorrow, this is a reminder to join my subtext & become an insider because I don’t share everything on this platform! Last night, all of my insiders got the Jarrett Allen update first, including me relaying a source calling him 50/50
joinsubtext.com/cavsinsider – 10:08 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Cavaliers vs. Hawks injuries: Jarrett Allen ’50-50′ for play-in game, per report; John Collins out
cbssports.com/nba/news/caval… – 6:19 PM
Cavaliers vs. Hawks injuries: Jarrett Allen ’50-50′ for play-in game, per report; John Collins out
cbssports.com/nba/news/caval… – 6:19 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Sources tell @clevelanddotcom #Cavs Jarrett Allen, who is officially listed as questionable, has been doing everything possible to return Friday night against Atlanta.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/04/j… – 5:32 PM
Sources tell @clevelanddotcom #Cavs Jarrett Allen, who is officially listed as questionable, has been doing everything possible to return Friday night against Atlanta.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/04/j… – 5:32 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Newser that Jarrett Allen will attempt to play Friday in #Cavs Play-In game against the Hawks.
theathletic.com/news/jarrett-a… – 5:31 PM
Newser that Jarrett Allen will attempt to play Friday in #Cavs Play-In game against the Hawks.
theathletic.com/news/jarrett-a… – 5:31 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Newser that #Cavs Jarrett Allen will try to play Friday in Cavs’ Play-In game against the Hawks.
theathletic.com/news/jarrett-a… – 5:30 PM
Newser that #Cavs Jarrett Allen will try to play Friday in Cavs’ Play-In game against the Hawks.
theathletic.com/news/jarrett-a… – 5:30 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
If #Cavs center Jarrett Allen is determined to play Friday, when do you use him? Start him? I might save him for the second half, maybe even the fourth quarter. Tough call for coach J.B. Bickerstaff – 5:13 PM
If #Cavs center Jarrett Allen is determined to play Friday, when do you use him? Start him? I might save him for the second half, maybe even the fourth quarter. Tough call for coach J.B. Bickerstaff – 5:13 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
My column updated with Allen listed as questionable for Friday’s home play-in game against Atlanta #Hawks: Cleveland #Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen’s absence cements his status as team MVP beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 5:04 PM
My column updated with Allen listed as questionable for Friday’s home play-in game against Atlanta #Hawks: Cleveland #Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen’s absence cements his status as team MVP beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 5:04 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Cleveland’s All-Star center Jarrett Allen considers himself “50-50” on returning to the lineup vs. Atlanta on Friday in Play-In Tournament, sources tell ESPN. Pain is still significant in his fractured finger, but he remains determined to try and help Cavs secure the 8th seed. – 5:03 PM
Cleveland’s All-Star center Jarrett Allen considers himself “50-50” on returning to the lineup vs. Atlanta on Friday in Play-In Tournament, sources tell ESPN. Pain is still significant in his fractured finger, but he remains determined to try and help Cavs secure the 8th seed. – 5:03 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Cleveland #Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen listed as questionable for play-in game Friday vs. Atlanta Hawks beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 4:47 PM
Cleveland #Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen listed as questionable for play-in game Friday vs. Atlanta Hawks beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 4:47 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs center Jarrett Allen is listed as questionable for Friday’s play-in game against the Atlanta Hawks. – 4:35 PM
#Cavs center Jarrett Allen is listed as questionable for Friday’s play-in game against the Atlanta Hawks. – 4:35 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Jarrett Allen is officially listed as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s Play-In game against the Hawks. – 4:34 PM
#Cavs Jarrett Allen is officially listed as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s Play-In game against the Hawks. – 4:34 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Cavaliers All-Star Jarrett Allen will attempt to play in Play-In Tournament game vs. Hawks on Friday — he has been listed questionable on injury report. Allen has been out since March 6 due to fractured finger. – 4:32 PM
Cavaliers All-Star Jarrett Allen will attempt to play in Play-In Tournament game vs. Hawks on Friday — he has been listed questionable on injury report. Allen has been out since March 6 due to fractured finger. – 4:32 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said Jarrett Allen went through walkthrough work they did today, and Allen has done some work against coaches that has “been really, really controlled.”
Asked about Allen’s status for Friday: “We haven’t ruled anybody out. We haven’t ruled him in either.” – 3:55 PM
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said Jarrett Allen went through walkthrough work they did today, and Allen has done some work against coaches that has “been really, really controlled.”
Asked about Allen’s status for Friday: “We haven’t ruled anybody out. We haven’t ruled him in either.” – 3:55 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Questioned on whether center Jarrett Allen will play, #Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said they have not ruled anybody out for Friday’s game vs. Hawks. “We haven’t ruled anybody in, either,” Bickerstaff said. – 2:24 PM
Questioned on whether center Jarrett Allen will play, #Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said they have not ruled anybody out for Friday’s game vs. Hawks. “We haven’t ruled anybody in, either,” Bickerstaff said. – 2:24 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on Jarrett Allen’s status for tomorrow night: “We haven’t ruled anybody out. Haven’t ruled him in either.” – 2:21 PM
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on Jarrett Allen’s status for tomorrow night: “We haven’t ruled anybody out. Haven’t ruled him in either.” – 2:21 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Cavaliers All-Star center Jarrett Allen plans to go through pre-game warmups with the intention of playing vs. Atlanta in the Play-In Tournament tonight, but will make a final decision at gametime, sources tell ESPN. He’s been out since early March with a fractured finger. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 15, 2022
Multiple sources tell cleveland.com that Jarrett Allen has been doing everything possible to make a return Friday night. Allen fractured the middle finger on his left hand on March 6 and has missed 19 consecutive games. Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Allen “did all that we did” on Thursday, but admitted Thursday’s get-together only consisted of a walk-through. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / April 14, 2022
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Jarrett Allen is officially QUESTIONABLE tomorrow vs. Atlanta. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / April 14, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.