Jarrett Allen to return vs. Hawks

Chris Haynes: Cleveland Cavaliers star Jarrett Allen will make his return in tonight’s play-in game against the Atlanta Hawks, league sources tell @YahooSports.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs lead the Hawks 36-25. Great baseline cut by Jarrett Allen for the dunk. Cavs have taken advantage of turnovers early, as the Hawks have turned it over 7 times, leading to 11 points for Cleveland.
They have to watch Hawks’ offensive boards, as ATL has 11 second-chance pts. – 8:14 PM
#Cavs lead the Hawks 36-25. Great baseline cut by Jarrett Allen for the dunk. Cavs have taken advantage of turnovers early, as the Hawks have turned it over 7 times, leading to 11 points for Cleveland.
They have to watch Hawks’ offensive boards, as ATL has 11 second-chance pts. – 8:14 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
All-Star center Jarrett Allen is playing for the #Cavs. If Cleveland wins, the #Pacers get their first-round pick. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 7:47 PM
All-Star center Jarrett Allen is playing for the #Cavs. If Cleveland wins, the #Pacers get their first-round pick. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 7:47 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen returning for play-in game vs. Hawks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/15/cav… – 7:19 PM
Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen returning for play-in game vs. Hawks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/15/cav… – 7:19 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Cleveland #Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen returns from injury, starts against Atlanta Hawks beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 7:18 PM
Cleveland #Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen returns from injury, starts against Atlanta Hawks beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 7:18 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup for tonight’s Play-In game versus the Hawks: Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 7:13 PM
#Cavs starting lineup for tonight’s Play-In game versus the Hawks: Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 7:13 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Cavaliers
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela
Cavs starters
Darius Garland
Caris LeVert
Lauri Markkanen
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen – 7:11 PM
Hawks starters vs. Cavaliers
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela
Cavs starters
Darius Garland
Caris LeVert
Lauri Markkanen
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen – 7:11 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Cleveland’s All-Star center Jarrett Allen (finger) is a go vs. Atlanta in the Play-In Tournament game (7:30 PM ET, ESPN). Allen completed his pregame routine and will play for the first time since March 6. – 7:04 PM
ESPN Sources: Cleveland’s All-Star center Jarrett Allen (finger) is a go vs. Atlanta in the Play-In Tournament game (7:30 PM ET, ESPN). Allen completed his pregame routine and will play for the first time since March 6. – 7:04 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Cleveland Cavaliers star Jarrett Allen will make his return in tonight’s play-in game against the Atlanta Hawks, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 7:01 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers star Jarrett Allen will make his return in tonight’s play-in game against the Atlanta Hawks, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 7:01 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen is back. Sources tell @clevelanddotcom he is playing and starting tonight
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/04/j… – 7:01 PM
#Cavs Jarrett Allen is back. Sources tell @clevelanddotcom he is playing and starting tonight
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/04/j… – 7:01 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Jarrett Allen just started his warmup routine. His finger is heavily wrapped pic.twitter.com/JuvCLvgP7a – 6:49 PM
Jarrett Allen just started his warmup routine. His finger is heavily wrapped pic.twitter.com/JuvCLvgP7a – 6:49 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Jarrett Allen is out here on the floor. Lots of cheers and applause from fans as he walked onto the floor. Starting his warmup now. – 6:47 PM
#Cavs Jarrett Allen is out here on the floor. Lots of cheers and applause from fans as he walked onto the floor. Starting his warmup now. – 6:47 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
He’s here. #Cavs Jarrett Allen gets ready to warm up pic.twitter.com/ZeJh1s5AEe – 6:46 PM
He’s here. #Cavs Jarrett Allen gets ready to warm up pic.twitter.com/ZeJh1s5AEe – 6:46 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen, I just heard, got stuck in traffic coming to tonight’s game. He just arrived. – 6:29 PM
#Cavs Jarrett Allen, I just heard, got stuck in traffic coming to tonight’s game. He just arrived. – 6:29 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff laughed at me and said “we’ll see” when I asked if Jarrett Allen was playing tonight. So there’s that. – 5:59 PM
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff laughed at me and said “we’ll see” when I asked if Jarrett Allen was playing tonight. So there’s that. – 5:59 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff on whether Jarrett Allen will play: “We’ll see.” – 5:48 PM
#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff on whether Jarrett Allen will play: “We’ll see.” – 5:48 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Jarrett Allen (fractured finger) is set to return tonight for the Cavs’ Play-In Game vs. the Hawks, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/Sj7cnhSNHN – 1:53 PM
Jarrett Allen (fractured finger) is set to return tonight for the Cavs’ Play-In Game vs. the Hawks, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/Sj7cnhSNHN – 1:53 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Should be an epic #NBA play-in doubleheader tonight. Personally, I want to see Jarrett Allen of #Cavs come back, and Trae Young of #Hawka go nuts. What to wager on? usblog.betway.com/nba/nba-playof… – 12:13 PM
Should be an epic #NBA play-in doubleheader tonight. Personally, I want to see Jarrett Allen of #Cavs come back, and Trae Young of #Hawka go nuts. What to wager on? usblog.betway.com/nba/nba-playof… – 12:13 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Jarrett Allen was here at shootaround this morning, and talked to J.B. Bickerstaff shortly after the end of shootaround. – 11:25 AM
#Cavs Jarrett Allen was here at shootaround this morning, and talked to J.B. Bickerstaff shortly after the end of shootaround. – 11:25 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs center Jarrett Allen was all geared up and took part in shootaround. He just had a brief conversation with coach J.B. Bickerstaff at center court following shootaround. Then spoke briefly with a trainer before heading into the trainer’s room. – 11:23 AM
#Cavs center Jarrett Allen was all geared up and took part in shootaround. He just had a brief conversation with coach J.B. Bickerstaff at center court following shootaround. Then spoke briefly with a trainer before heading into the trainer’s room. – 11:23 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
What @Jarrett Allen will bring if he is able to play tonight: Cleveland #Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen’s absence cements his status as team MVP beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 10:24 AM
What @Jarrett Allen will bring if he is able to play tonight: Cleveland #Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen’s absence cements his status as team MVP beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 10:24 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Before #Cavs got a sense that Jarrett Allen was gonna try to give it a go, there were internal discussions about starting Rajon Rondo. Starter or not, it’s time for Rondo’s alter ego — “Playoff Rondo” — to show up.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/04/c… – 9:39 AM
Before #Cavs got a sense that Jarrett Allen was gonna try to give it a go, there were internal discussions about starting Rajon Rondo. Starter or not, it’s time for Rondo’s alter ego — “Playoff Rondo” — to show up.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/04/c… – 9:39 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
ICYMI: Cleveland #Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen listed as questionable for play-in game vs. Atlanta #Hawks: beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 9:02 AM
ICYMI: Cleveland #Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen listed as questionable for play-in game vs. Atlanta #Hawks: beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 9:02 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
With #Cavs playing tomorrow, this is a reminder to join my subtext & become an insider because I don’t share everything on this platform! Last night, all of my insiders got the Jarrett Allen update first, including me relaying a source calling him 50/50
joinsubtext.com/cavsinsider – 10:08 PM
With #Cavs playing tomorrow, this is a reminder to join my subtext & become an insider because I don’t share everything on this platform! Last night, all of my insiders got the Jarrett Allen update first, including me relaying a source calling him 50/50
joinsubtext.com/cavsinsider – 10:08 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Fedor: In a win-or-go-home game, #Cavs will go with the starting lineup they have been waiting to see, sources say. Darius Garland. Caris LeVert. Lauri Markkanen. Evan Mobley. Jarrett Allen. Isaac Okoro moving to the bench cleveland.com/cavs/2022/04/j… -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / April 15, 2022
Shams Charania: Major return: Cavaliers All-Star Jarrett Allen (fractured finger) will play tonight vs. Hawks in elimination Play-In Tournament game, barring setback in warmups, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / April 15, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Cavaliers All-Star center Jarrett Allen plans to go through pre-game warmups with the intention of playing vs. Atlanta in the Play-In Tournament tonight, but will make a final decision at gametime, sources tell ESPN. He’s been out since early March with a fractured finger. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 15, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.