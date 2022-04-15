Kevin Durant doesn't expect Ben Simmons to play vs. Celtics

However, on Thursday, it was reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania that Simmons is hoping to play by Game 4 to Game 6, if needed, of the Celtics series. Ben Simmons hasn’t played in a professional basketball game since June 20, 2021. He’s remained out during the entire 2022 season due to a recurring back injury and mental health concerns. On the other hand, Nets teammate Kevin Durant does not think Simmons will be ready to play during the Celtics series. “Nah, I’m not expecting him to play,” Durant said, via SNY. “I’m not putting any pressure on Ben to come out there and hoop. I’m not expecting him to do anything but get his body right and get healthy as fast as he can. In my mind, I’m preparing as if we’re playing with the team we have.”
Source: Madison Williams @ Sports Illustrated
Source: Madison Williams @ Sports Illustrated
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
I don’t know if this is the world’s most well-coordinated smokescreen. Or if Simmons is not really that near to coming back. But Kevin Durant, Nets say they are preparing for Celtics as if Ben Simmons won’t be ready newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 10:08 PM
I don’t know if this is the world’s most well-coordinated smokescreen. Or if Simmons is not really that near to coming back. But Kevin Durant, Nets say they are preparing for Celtics as if Ben Simmons won’t be ready newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 10:08 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
James Harden-Ben Simmons hype and other top #NBA playoffs storylines nypost.com/2022/04/14/202… via @nypostsports – 10:03 PM
James Harden-Ben Simmons hype and other top #NBA playoffs storylines nypost.com/2022/04/14/202… via @nypostsports – 10:03 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Dwight Powell on Kevin Durant’s Twitter shoutout: “We don’t have an Achilles group chat or anything, but I think you recognize the work that guys have to do to get through that sort of injury.” – 9:49 PM
Dwight Powell on Kevin Durant’s Twitter shoutout: “We don’t have an Achilles group chat or anything, but I think you recognize the work that guys have to do to get through that sort of injury.” – 9:49 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
🚨🚨 New Episode 🚨🚨
Hollinger & Duncan NBA Show with @Nate Duncan – Playoff extravaganza!
* Durant and Kyrie vs. Boston’s defense
* Worst mismatches – for both players and coaches
* How strong a favorite are Suns?
* Can Bucks repeat?
* And more!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/pla… – 8:58 PM
🚨🚨 New Episode 🚨🚨
Hollinger & Duncan NBA Show with @Nate Duncan – Playoff extravaganza!
* Durant and Kyrie vs. Boston’s defense
* Worst mismatches – for both players and coaches
* How strong a favorite are Suns?
* Can Bucks repeat?
* And more!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/pla… – 8:58 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Ben Simmons isn’t sprinting or doing any work with his teammates yet. But ‘as long as he’s on the court every day, there’s’ optimism about Simmons playing during the Nets-Celtics series: sny.tv/articles/sourc… – 7:31 PM
Ben Simmons isn’t sprinting or doing any work with his teammates yet. But ‘as long as he’s on the court every day, there’s’ optimism about Simmons playing during the Nets-Celtics series: sny.tv/articles/sourc… – 7:31 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Which will it be, Kevin Durant’s dominance continuing or the next step in Jayson Tatum’s takeover of the league? bleacherreport.com/articles/10032… via @BleacherReport – 5:19 PM
Which will it be, Kevin Durant’s dominance continuing or the next step in Jayson Tatum’s takeover of the league? bleacherreport.com/articles/10032… via @BleacherReport – 5:19 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
There is a reported new target window for Ben Simmons return to the lineup during the Nets-Celtics series masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 2:32 PM
There is a reported new target window for Ben Simmons return to the lineup during the Nets-Celtics series masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 2:32 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
I don’t see how the return of Ben Simmons could do anything but disrupt the Nets in the middle of a series against Boston. – 2:24 PM
I don’t see how the return of Ben Simmons could do anything but disrupt the Nets in the middle of a series against Boston. – 2:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown on not getting caught up in trying to outduel Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving: “Basketball is a 5-on-5 game. It’s not a 1-on-1 duel. It’s not a 2-on-2 duel. Basketball is 5-on-5.” – 2:06 PM
Jaylen Brown on not getting caught up in trying to outduel Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving: “Basketball is a 5-on-5 game. It’s not a 1-on-1 duel. It’s not a 2-on-2 duel. Basketball is 5-on-5.” – 2:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown on the Celtics matching up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving: “It’s exciting. What more can you ask for? Those are two of the best offensive players to touch the ball in NBA history.” – 2:03 PM
Jaylen Brown on the Celtics matching up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving: “It’s exciting. What more can you ask for? Those are two of the best offensive players to touch the ball in NBA history.” – 2:03 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
According to @Brian Windhorst, Ben Simmons is targeting a return for either Games 4, 5, or 6 in the Boston series
The Voice of the #Nets Ian Eagle tells @talkhoops and @Amin Elhassan what kind of impact he could have #NetsLevel pic.twitter.com/Vn3IZqZiCr – 2:00 PM
According to @Brian Windhorst, Ben Simmons is targeting a return for either Games 4, 5, or 6 in the Boston series
The Voice of the #Nets Ian Eagle tells @talkhoops and @Amin Elhassan what kind of impact he could have #NetsLevel pic.twitter.com/Vn3IZqZiCr – 2:00 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
KD on any Ben Simmons return: “Im not expecting him to play. Im not putting any pressure on Ben to come out there & hoop. I’m not expecting him to do anything but just get his body right & get healthy as fast as he can. Im preparing as if we’re playing w/ the team we have” #Nets – 1:54 PM
KD on any Ben Simmons return: “Im not expecting him to play. Im not putting any pressure on Ben to come out there & hoop. I’m not expecting him to do anything but just get his body right & get healthy as fast as he can. Im preparing as if we’re playing w/ the team we have” #Nets – 1:54 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
KD on Jackie Robinson breaking color barrier 75 years ago today: “Still resonates with young athletes, older athletes and people in general. Everybody in the world can relate to what he went through, so his impact is still being felt today, especially here in Brooklyn” #Nets #MLB – 1:44 PM
KD on Jackie Robinson breaking color barrier 75 years ago today: “Still resonates with young athletes, older athletes and people in general. Everybody in the world can relate to what he went through, so his impact is still being felt today, especially here in Brooklyn” #Nets #MLB – 1:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said the Celtis haven’t spent any of the game-planning on Ben Simmons yet.
Udoka also said he hasn’t talked to anyone on the Brooklyn side. Udoka was a Nets assistant last season, and he’s also close with Nets guard Patty Mills from their time in San Antonio together. – 1:30 PM
Ime Udoka said the Celtis haven’t spent any of the game-planning on Ben Simmons yet.
Udoka also said he hasn’t talked to anyone on the Brooklyn side. Udoka was a Nets assistant last season, and he’s also close with Nets guard Patty Mills from their time in San Antonio together. – 1:30 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets coach Steve Nash says Ben Simmons is still doing individual work at the moment. Still no sprinting for Simmons. – 1:28 PM
Nets coach Steve Nash says Ben Simmons is still doing individual work at the moment. Still no sprinting for Simmons. – 1:28 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Question: How much time have you spent on the possibility of Ben Simmons playing in this series?
Ime Udoka: None yet. – 1:22 PM
Question: How much time have you spent on the possibility of Ben Simmons playing in this series?
Ime Udoka: None yet. – 1:22 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka on Celtics prep for possibility of Ben Simmons playing in the series: “None yet.” – 1:22 PM
Ime Udoka on Celtics prep for possibility of Ben Simmons playing in the series: “None yet.” – 1:22 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka asked how much time he is spending preparing for Ben Simmons entering the series.
“None yet.” – 1:22 PM
Ime Udoka asked how much time he is spending preparing for Ben Simmons entering the series.
“None yet.” – 1:22 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
KD said he isn’t expecting Ben Simmons to play. Just wants him to get healthy and doesn’t want to out that pressure on him. pic.twitter.com/oXirz9w4Kh – 1:16 PM
KD said he isn’t expecting Ben Simmons to play. Just wants him to get healthy and doesn’t want to out that pressure on him. pic.twitter.com/oXirz9w4Kh – 1:16 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Bruce Brown said KD didn’t talk to him about his comments the other night regarding Horford/Theis. Was he surprised KD said something postgame?
“No,” Brown said with a smile. – 12:59 PM
Bruce Brown said KD didn’t talk to him about his comments the other night regarding Horford/Theis. Was he surprised KD said something postgame?
“No,” Brown said with a smile. – 12:59 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet on Embiid: “He was more back to the basket (in 2019), playing like a 5. Now he’s turned into Kevin Durant, Michael Jordan, Kobe, Shaq all put together.” – 12:56 PM
VanVleet on Embiid: “He was more back to the basket (in 2019), playing like a 5. Now he’s turned into Kevin Durant, Michael Jordan, Kobe, Shaq all put together.” – 12:56 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“He used to be play back-to-the-basket, like a five and now he’s turned into Kevin Durant, Michael Jordan, Kobe, Shaq, all put together” – Fred VanVleet on Joel Embiid’s progress since 2019. – 12:55 PM
“He used to be play back-to-the-basket, like a five and now he’s turned into Kevin Durant, Michael Jordan, Kobe, Shaq, all put together” – Fred VanVleet on Joel Embiid’s progress since 2019. – 12:55 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
☘️ Celtics-Nets roundtable 🌉
– Is Bruce Brown right about the Celtics front court?
– How do the Nets handle Boston’s offense?
– Can Celtics switch with KD/Kyrie?
– Prediction time
New w/ @Alex Schiffer @Jay King
theathletic.com/3249164/2022/0… – 12:39 PM
☘️ Celtics-Nets roundtable 🌉
– Is Bruce Brown right about the Celtics front court?
– How do the Nets handle Boston’s offense?
– Can Celtics switch with KD/Kyrie?
– Prediction time
New w/ @Alex Schiffer @Jay King
theathletic.com/3249164/2022/0… – 12:39 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD and Kyrie getting some shots up after practice. Nets are in good spirits — with three practice days ahead of them before heading to Boston pic.twitter.com/yLjkAwnYB1 – 12:37 PM
KD and Kyrie getting some shots up after practice. Nets are in good spirits — with three practice days ahead of them before heading to Boston pic.twitter.com/yLjkAwnYB1 – 12:37 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
KD And Kyrie in practice. Gotta say Nets have the most beautiful practice court in NBA. pic.twitter.com/hOBBraS0Oi – 12:35 PM
KD And Kyrie in practice. Gotta say Nets have the most beautiful practice court in NBA. pic.twitter.com/hOBBraS0Oi – 12:35 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: “I think he’s done a great job. The last two years, he’s been dealt a wild hand.”
– Kevin Durant on Steve Nash, a Citi Bike-riding Brooklynite who seems to have the ideal temperament for his job: sny.tv/articles/shock… – 11:30 AM
From earlier: “I think he’s done a great job. The last two years, he’s been dealt a wild hand.”
– Kevin Durant on Steve Nash, a Citi Bike-riding Brooklynite who seems to have the ideal temperament for his job: sny.tv/articles/shock… – 11:30 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ben Simmons injury update: Nets star could make team debut in Game 4 vs. Celtics in playoffs, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/ben-s… – 10:46 AM
Ben Simmons injury update: Nets star could make team debut in Game 4 vs. Celtics in playoffs, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/ben-s… – 10:46 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
🚨NEW STORY🚨
Celtics vs. Nets roundtable: Jayson Tatum’s offense, handling Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, predictions and more
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3249164/2022/0… – 8:30 AM
🚨NEW STORY🚨
Celtics vs. Nets roundtable: Jayson Tatum’s offense, handling Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, predictions and more
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3249164/2022/0… – 8:30 AM
More on this storyline
Nick Friedell: Nash: “There’s a chance Ben comes back, there’s a chance he doesn’t come back. So I think for us we got to focus on the group — support Ben and his journey to get back on the floor, but at the same time we don’t have time to lose focus on the group that’s playing.” -via Twitter @NickFriedell / April 14, 2022
Shams Charania: Sources: Nets three-time All-Star Ben Simmons is targeting a return within Games 4-6 (April 25-29) of first-round series vs. Celtics. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / April 14, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.