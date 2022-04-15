Landry Shamet leaves practice with foot injury

Kellan Olson: Landry Shamet left today’s practice with a left foot injury, per Suns
Source: Twitter @KellanOlson
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams talking Landry Shamet injury and Paul George COVID-19 after Friday’s practice.
Didn’t say whether Shamet would or wouldn’t be ready Sunday for Game 1. #Suns pic.twitter.com/s8QZYnYDUI – 3:41 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Landry Shamet left today’s practice with a left foot injury, per Suns – 3:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Landry Shamet left today’s practice with a left foot injury – 3:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Iffe Lundberg, Landry Shamet and Ish Wainright getting up shots. #Suns pic.twitter.com/6assGO10bg – 3:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet: Monty Williams said the Suns aren’t sure about the severity of Landry Shamet’s foot injury pic.twitter.com/jfkIfljAA6 -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / April 15, 2022
