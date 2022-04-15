Landry Shamet leaves practice with foot injury

Landry Shamet leaves practice with foot injury

Landry Shamet leaves practice with foot injury

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams talking Landry Shamet injury and Paul George COVID-19 after Friday’s practice.
Didn’t say whether Shamet would or wouldn’t be ready Sunday for Game 1. #Suns pic.twitter.com/s8QZYnYDUI3:41 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Landry Shamet left today’s practice with a left foot injury, per Suns – 3:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Landry Shamet left today’s practice with a left foot injury – 3:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Landry Shamet (left foot) left practice early. #Suns3:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Iffe Lundberg, Landry Shamet and Ish Wainright getting up shots. #Suns pic.twitter.com/6assGO10bg3:37 PM

