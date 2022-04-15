Luka Doncic listed as doubtful for Game 1 against Jazz

Marc Stein: The Mavericks have officially listed Luka Doncic (left calf strain) as doubtful for Saturday’s Game 1 against visiting Utah. The expectation remains, as it has been all week, that Luka will miss Game 1 at a minimum and possibly Game 2. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks-Jazz Game 1 preview. Luka is doubtful, but Mavericks still must protect their home floor in matinee event Saturday.
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Official injury report from Mavs for game 1 on Saturday vs Utah: Luka Dončić (left calf strain) is doubtful.
Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) and Frank Ntilikina (illness recovery) will remain out. Ntilikina underwent a tonsillectomy this week. – 5:36 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Mavericks Injury Report (as of 4/15)
OUT – Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery)
OUT – Frank Ntilikina (illness recovery)
DOUBTFUL – Luka Doncic (left calf strain) – 5:16 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs’ Luka Doncic (calf injury) listed as ‘doubtful’ for Game 1 vs. Jazz dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:14 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The Mavs have officially listed Luka Doncic (left calf strain) as doubtful for tomorrow’s series opener vs the Utah Jazz. Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) and Frank Ntilikina (illness recovery) are out. – 5:05 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks have officially listed Luka Doncic (left calf strain) as doubtful for Saturday’s Game 1 against visiting Utah.
The expectation remains, as it has been all week, that Luka will miss Game 1 at a minimum and possibly Game 2.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:00 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Top 10 pts per drive (top 100 drivers in NBA)
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo
2. DeMar DeRozan
3. Damian Lillard
4. Jordan Poole
5. Luka Doncic (most in NBA)
6. Bogdan Bogdanovic
7. Zach LaVine
8. Karl Anthony Towns
9. LeBron James
10. Eric Gordon
Donovan Mitchell 14th – 4:50 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Top 10 isolation players (top 90 isolation attempts)
1. Nikola Jokic
2. Harrison Barnes
3. Gary Trent Jr.
4. Luka Doncic
5. Jimmy Butler
6. Tyrese Haliburton
7. Karl Anthony Towns
8. DeMar DeRozan
9. Kevin Durant
10. Jrue Holiday
Donovan 19th – 4:47 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Top 10 pick and roll players (top 100 picks in NBA)
1. Jrue Holiday
2. Chris Paul
3. Trae Young
4. Seth Curry
5. Donovan Mitchell
6. DeMar DeRozan
7. Kevin Durant
8. Luka Doncic
9. Trent Forrest – yes that Trent Forrest
10. Jordan Clarkson – 4:43 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
60/40 Hawks over Cavs
65/35 Pels over Clips (was 50/50 pre-PG)
65/35 Heat over Hawks
50.1/49.9 Nets over Celtics
97/3 Bucks over Bulls
70/30 Raptors over 76ers
98/2 Suns over Pels
75/25 Grizz over Wolves
65/35 Warriors over Nuggets
55/45 Mavs over Jazz (even w/ Luka hurt) – 4:19 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Dallas Mavericks this year with Luka Doncic off the floor but Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie on the floor
+ 7.1
113.4 offensive rating
106.3 defensive rating (would be #2 in NBA)
Jazz are going to have to find ways to score in this series.
@1041straight requested this – 3:50 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
“Without Luka, the Jazz would beat the Mavericks in five.” —@David Thorpe truehoop.com/p/thorpe-break…
Betting markets seem to feel similarly. truehoop.com/p/the-betting-… – 2:53 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Report: Mavs’ Luka Doncic (calf injury) out for Game 1 vs. Jazz, availability for Game 2 in doubt dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:31 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Report: Mavs’ Luka Doncic (calf injury) out for Game 1 vs. Jazz, availability for Game 2 in doubt dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:30 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Utah just wrapped up practice at SMU. I asked Donovan Mitchell whether the Jazz have been prepping with a Plan A and Plan B with Doncic’s uncertain status. He said he’s assuming Doncic won’t play Game 1. pic.twitter.com/9fCRp7C5BO – 2:02 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
He when arrived in Dallas last night we had a little more energy so we did a broadcaster roundtable with @BuckleUpBoler @bigTbailey @1041straight
We talked Luka, Donovan, mid range, $37 chicken wings and dabbing pizza with a napkin
It was fun
open.spotify.com/episode/4zKgjS… – 11:13 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Good morning to everyone still looking for updates on Luka Doncic’s calf strain. Today there will actually be some sort of update to share, so hold onto your butts and keep it here this afternoon. – 10:12 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Luka watch: Despite reports Doncic will miss Game 1 vs. Jazz, Mavs keep the door open https://t.co/NJJ7ARBHT6 pic.twitter.com/yZaBulAycz – 8:16 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Can duo of Jalen Brunson, Spencer Dinwiddie carry Mavs’ offense if Luka Doncic can’t face Jazz? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:49 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic (calf strain) will be out for Game 1 vs. Utah on Saturday and significant concern remains for his availability Monday in Game 2, sources tell ESPN. Mavs will play long game w/ injury and take it day-by-day after playing without him Saturday. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 15, 2022
Callie Caplan: Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic today: “He’s progressing. He’s doing good. Didn’t practice, but is in good spirits, and had a good day.” Mavs haven’t ruled Luka Doncic out of playoff opener vs. Jazz as they continue monitoring response to calf strain treatment: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / April 14, 2022
Shams Charania: Mavericks star Luka Doncic is expected to miss Game 1 vs. Jazz on Saturday night due to strained calf, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / April 14, 2022
