Miles Bridges on free agency: 'I love it here'

“My mom loves it here, my kids love it here,” Bridges said Thursday after the Hornets’ offseason began following Wednesday night’s loss to Atlanta. “Charlotte has really taken me in and brought me in. I got drafted as a 20-year-old kid. And for me to grow up here and for everybody to embrace me like they have, that’s something I’ll never forget. Especially going into the contract season. “Charlotte took me in as a 20-year-old kid, and now I’m a 24-year-old man, and I love it here.”Source: Charlotte Observer