Paul George out tonight vs. Pelicans

Adrian Wojnarowski: Clippers star Paul George has entered health and safety protocols and will miss tonight’s Play-in game vs. New Orleans, sources tell @TimBontemps and me.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Paul George to miss Clippers-Pelicans play-in game (coronavirus) nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/15/pau… – 1:21 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Chris Finch says the Wolves are good to go for Game 1. No one in protocols or anything like that after Paul George tested positive – 1:19 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
If the Clippers hadn’t spent most of the season winning without Paul George, it’d be easy to proclaim a New Orleans victory before the one-&-done, play-in game. Ty Lue’s crew has made a way outta no way but losing PG to H&SP when he worked so hard to come back is incredibly tough – 1:14 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Tough news for Clippers to absorb with Paul George’s absence in a high-stakes game tonight vs a tough New Orleans team and for all the work he put in to return recently. But presume Clippers will lean on their resiliency, versatility, depth and Ty Lue’s adjustments as always – 1:10 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
According to multiple reports, Paul George has entered health and safety protocols and will miss tonight’s game against the #Pelicans
@talkhoops reacts to the breaking news #Clippers pic.twitter.com/MsSOHi2HVQ – 12:52 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the massive blow to the Clippers: After testing positive for Covid, All-Star Paul George is out vs. New Orleans in tonight’s play-in tournament game: es.pn/3KLpDje – 12:42 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The knock on Ty Lue when he was in Cleveland was he won because of stars (LeBron). He has proved he can do it without them on the Clippers. The Paul George news is bad, but Lue’s done it with this team all season, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3250664/2022/0… – 12:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
One of the local news videographers is here
Just asked who the star players are on this team other than Paul George
… you looking at them in here my guy 😅 – 12:39 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lawrence Frank just said that Paul George started to not feel good on Thursday. His test results came back positive on Friday morning. – 12:33 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Paul George’s absence, and the greater potential for a New Orleans victory tonight, could have massive ripple effects around the NBA offseason. Blazers are likely to receive Pelicans’ 1-4 protected pick if they miss playoffs, but it goes to Charlotte if NOP earns the 8th seed. – 12:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George was not feeling well yesterday. Team learned of diagnosis this morning. – 12:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank wishes Paul George a speedy recovery.
And says this group has been in this position all year. – 12:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Turned from a Paul George game to an Amir Coffey game.
Stay Ready so you don’t have to Get Ready. pic.twitter.com/aZCWWGaISV – 12:25 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Can confirm that the Clippers’ Paul George (protocols) is OUT for tonight’s play-in game vs. New Orleans. – 12:20 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Can confirm that Paul George has entered protocols. Huge loss for the Clippers. – 12:17 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Clippers star Paul George has entered health and safety protocols and will miss tonight’s Play-in game vs. New Orleans, sources tell @Tim Bontemps and me. – 12:16 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Although the Pelicans have enjoyed more success than failure against the Clippers, those positive outcomes may not be relevant. Slowing Paul George is key, but there exist other concerns.
It feels a special Nola effort is needed to earn the playoff berth. https://t.co/kiXdbfbqjA pic.twitter.com/bcRENsknMH – 7:03 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says he has to do a better job of spreading out the work load for Paul George and Norman Powell to keep them fresh for the fourth quarter. – 6:24 PM
