Significant concern remains about Luka Doncic's availability for Game 2

Adrian Wojnarowski: Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic (calf strain) will be out for Game 1 vs. Utah on Saturday and significant concern remains for his availability Monday in Game 2, sources tell ESPN. Mavs will play long game w/ injury and take it day-by-day after playing without him Saturday.
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
“Without Luka, the Jazz would beat the Mavericks in five.” —@David Thorpe truehoop.com/p/thorpe-break…
Betting markets seem to feel similarly. truehoop.com/p/the-betting-… – 2:53 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Report: Mavs’ Luka Doncic (calf injury) out for Game 1 vs. Jazz, availability for Game 2 in doubt dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:31 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Report: Mavs’ Luka Doncic (calf injury) out for Game 1 vs. Jazz, availability for Game 2 in doubt dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:30 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic (calf strain) will be out for Game 1 vs. Utah on Saturday and significant concern remains for his availability Monday in Game 2, sources tell ESPN. Mavs will play long game w/ injury and take it day-by-day after playing without him Saturday. – 2:09 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Utah just wrapped up practice at SMU. I asked Donovan Mitchell whether the Jazz have been prepping with a Plan A and Plan B with Doncic’s uncertain status. He said he’s assuming Doncic won’t play Game 1. pic.twitter.com/9fCRp7C5BO – 2:02 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
He when arrived in Dallas last night we had a little more energy so we did a broadcaster roundtable with @BuckleUpBoler @bigTbailey @1041straight
We talked Luka, Donovan, mid range, $37 chicken wings and dabbing pizza with a napkin
It was fun
open.spotify.com/episode/4zKgjS… – 11:13 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Good morning to everyone still looking for updates on Luka Doncic’s calf strain. Today there will actually be some sort of update to share, so hold onto your butts and keep it here this afternoon. – 10:12 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Luka watch: Despite reports Doncic will miss Game 1 vs. Jazz, Mavs keep the door open https://t.co/NJJ7ARBHT6 pic.twitter.com/yZaBulAycz – 8:16 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Can duo of Jalen Brunson, Spencer Dinwiddie carry Mavs’ offense if Luka Doncic can’t face Jazz? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:49 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic update: Report circulates that he is “expected” to miss Game 1, but Mavericks are proceeding with all options still in play.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Star Power Index: Kyrie Irving, CJ McCollum shine in play-in; Luka Doncic’s injury is nothing to fool with
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Luka Doncic reportedly expected to miss Game 1 of playoffs vs. Jazz https://t.co/kEr106BmlL pic.twitter.com/IInYPuRl7P – 2:37 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Luka Doncic expected to miss Mavericks-Jazz Game 1 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/14/rep… – 2:36 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
if the NBA sent Tony Brothers back through time like a Terminator to give Luka his 16th T and save him from the final game injury, then they wouldnt have rescinded it. good to know they dont have access to that technology (yet). – 2:25 PM
Callie Caplan: Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic today: “He’s progressing. He’s doing good. Didn’t practice, but is in good spirits, and had a good day.” Mavs haven’t ruled Luka Doncic out of playoff opener vs. Jazz as they continue monitoring response to calf strain treatment: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / April 14, 2022
Shams Charania: Mavericks star Luka Doncic is expected to miss Game 1 vs. Jazz on Saturday night due to strained calf, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / April 14, 2022
Tim MacMahon: Luka Doncic getting in some work on the exercise bike next to teammate Maxi Kleber: pic.twitter.com/wCmQOjKpPG -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / April 13, 2022
