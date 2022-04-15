Still no timetable for Kawhi Leonard return

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
My dumbass to LFrank: “Swap out Kawhi for PG?”
Frank:
(But he smiled.) – 1:20 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lawrence Frank also said Kawhi Leonard continues to rehab but that there is still no timetable for his return. – 12:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank says that Kawhi Leonard is progressing in his recovery, but there is still no timetable for his return. – 12:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The LA Clippers are once again listing Luke Kennard questionable for Play-In vs Pelicans.
He was listed as questionable Tuesday, but didn’t even travel to Minnesota due to sore right hamstring
Jay Scrubb is out for the season, Jason Preston will not debut, and Kawhi Leonard out – 8:29 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue also said that Kawhi Leonard’s presence on the bench helps the team, that Leonard points out things he sees and keeps guys calm. Ty says Leonard will be on the bench tomorrow. – 6:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Clippers have so many good players man. And they get Kawhi with basically this group next year? Whew boy. – 10:26 PM
More on this storyline
Law Murray: Ty Lue mentioned that Kawhi Leonard’s presence is meaningful to the team, and that he’ll be around tomorrow -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / April 14, 2022
Andrew Greif: Reggie Jackson called it “special to see” Kawhi Leonard working out and rehabbing this season, “vigorously going through his workouts.” Jackson said that though the Clips don’t necessarily have him on the court it’s good to have his energy around. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / April 8, 2022
Andrew Greif: Ivica Zubac was asked by @Mirjam Swanson how often he’s asked by strangers or others when Kawhi is coming back. He smiles. “I hear about it all the time and even if I say ‘I don’t know’ the same person will ask me in a week. … I got tired of it.” -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / April 8, 2022
