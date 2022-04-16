Ben Simmons officially out for Game 1

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
No surprises for the Brooklyn Nets on their Game 1 injury report. Joe Harris and Ben Simmons are both out. No one else listed on the report. – 4:38 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
All hands on deck for the Nets for Game 1 against the Celtics, except Joe Harris (ankle surgery) and Ben Simmons (conditioning) – 4:37 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Brooklyn Nets officially list Ben Simmons as out for Game 1 tomorrow vs the Boston Celtics – 4:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Aside from Ben Simmons and Joe Harris, as expected, the Nets have a clean bill of health ahead of Game 1 tomorrow against the Celtics. – 4:36 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons still not participating fully in practice: “He’s still on his individual program, still working through his rehab and 1-on-0 stuff….He does some running, but like I said no sprinting.” #Nets – 2:05 PM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
Ben Simmons is cleared to practice… There’s a potential Eastern Conference bombshell for you! #NBA – 1:29 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Ben Simmons just turned toward reporters, said “Make sure you get this.” And then he dunked! pic.twitter.com/LYGZ2vou65 – 12:50 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ben Simmons just looked over at me and said — “Make sure you get this. Then dunked — and said “There you go.” pic.twitter.com/Kn8pE7NOlQ – 12:47 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Reporters walked into practice, Ben Simmons turned and looked, said “Make sure you get this” and proceeded to dunk. #Nets pic.twitter.com/FvV7xKQKlr – 12:46 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons shooting at practice. #Nets pic.twitter.com/Y4imLYe1N2 – 12:45 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on plan for Brooklyn’s Ben Simmons to join teammates on the practice floor in the coming week, with a possible return looming later in the Nets-Celtics series: es.pn/3KOw2tX – 11:48 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nets hopeful to have Ben Simmons back later in series vs Celtics sportando.basketball/en/nets-hopefu… – 11:02 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Watching the Pels in the play-in has really made me wonder how much extra Philly could’ve gotten on top of CJ in a Ben Simmons trade.
Imagine if Larry Nance was their backup center right now instead of DeAndre. Maybe RoCo could be filling in for Thybulle in Toronto. – 10:55 PM
More on this storyline
Brian Lewis: Ben Simmons still has yet to get cleared for contact work. A source close to Simmons: “There’s nothing new there…The next step is to get him cleared for one-on-one stuff, see him bang to see how the back holds up.” #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / April 16, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: After running and shooting pain-free for over a week, the Brooklyn Nets’ Ben Simmons is expected to take the next step on the court in the coming week: Beginning to go against teammates on the practice floor. So far, his workouts have been limited to 1-on-0, but that’s about to change. Hope remains Simmons could make his debut later in the Nets-Celtics series. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 16, 2022
Jake Fischer: Sources: There’s growing optimism that Ben Simmons could make his Nets and season debut as early as Game 3 against Boston, at Barclays Center next Saturday. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / April 16, 2022
