Ben Simmons ready for Game 3 vs. Celtics?

Ben Simmons ready for Game 3 vs. Celtics?

Main Rumors

Ben Simmons ready for Game 3 vs. Celtics?

April 16, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Sources: There’s growing optimism that Ben Simmons could make his Nets and season debut as early as Game 3 against Boston, at Barclays Center next Saturday. – 11:13 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nets hopeful to have Ben Simmons back later in series vs Celtics sportando.basketball/en/nets-hopefu…11:02 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Watching the Pels in the play-in has really made me wonder how much extra Philly could’ve gotten on top of CJ in a Ben Simmons trade.
Imagine if Larry Nance was their backup center right now instead of DeAndre. Maybe RoCo could be filling in for Thybulle in Toronto. – 10:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash is handling a possible return by Robert Williams the same way Ime Udoka is with Ben Simmons. He’ll worry about him when he has to. – 2:09 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Who had the better Prada fit: Julius Randle or Ben Simmons? #FullCourtFits
👕: https://t.co/ywLPgIWqoI pic.twitter.com/ZS5FTPSk032:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving has no expectations of Ben Simmons returning against Boston. Wants him to get healthy and they’ll go from there. – 1:31 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Appreciate everyone who dropped into our Celtics-Nets Q&A today. You can catch up on everything we discussed, from Ime Udoka’s defensive scheme against Kevin Durant to the potential return of Ben Simmons to our favorite MF DOOM track. theathletic.com/3247928/2022/0…1:15 PM

More on this storyline

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: After running and shooting pain-free for over a week, the Brooklyn Nets’ Ben Simmons is expected to take the next step on the court in the coming week: Beginning to go against teammates on the practice floor. So far, his workouts have been limited to 1-on-0, but that’s about to change. Hope remains Simmons could make his debut later in the Nets-Celtics series. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 16, 2022
Kristian Winfield: Asked if Ben Simmons has been able to do anything more in practice today, Steve Nash said: “He hasn’t been able to do anything yet, so no.” #NetsWorld -via Twitter @Krisplashed / April 15, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home