Initial optimism about Clint Capela's injury

Adrian Wojnarowski: There’s initial optimism that Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela hasn’t suffered significant right knee damage, but an MRI on Saturday will determine extent of possible injury, sources tell ESPN.
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Onyeka Okongwu on Clint Capela:
“When Clint went down, I just told myself ‘Go ahead and win this game for Clint.’ He does so much for us. Has a big impact on the game. He went down. So, with our brotherhood, I just wanted to take care of his duties.” – 11:54 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Onyeka Okongwu, on playing without Clint Capela: pic.twitter.com/dJSQcroG5K – 11:15 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
There’s initial optimism that Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela hasn’t suffered significant right knee damage, but an MRI on Saturday will determine extent of possible injury, sources tell ESPN. – 10:57 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Onyeka Okongwu says he wanted to get this win for Clint Capela tonight. – 10:51 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Onyeka Okongwu, on filling in for Clint Capela:
“As a brotherhood, I just wanted to take care of his duties.” – 10:50 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young, on surviving without Clint Capela
“I think everyone just contributed a little bit more when he went out.” – 10:47 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
One reminder given the Clint Capela situation:
Yesterday, Nate McMillan said that John Collins did some 4-on-4 work. – 10:36 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan didn’t have an update on Clint Capela’s knee or John Collins’ availability. – 10:34 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
I asked Nate McMillan about Clint Capela, but he says they won’t have an update until tomorrow. – 10:32 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan didn’t have an update on Clint Capela other than to say that he was “sore”. – 10:30 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
What resolve from the Hawks in the second half. Lost Clint Capela to a knee injury and it didn’t matter because Trae Young took over in the second half. He scored or assisted on 42 points in the second half. Cleveland only scored 40 points as a team in the 2nd half. On to Miami. – 10:14 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Brutal turn for the Hawks to lose Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) for the rest of this win-or-go-home game in Cleveland against the Cavaliers. – 9:11 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Clint Capela suffered a right knee hyperextension in 1H; will not return tonight. – 9:05 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Clint Capela will not return to tonight’s game (right knee hyperextension). – 9:05 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) will not return to the game for Hawks. – 9:05 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
If Clint Capela hadn’t hurt himself pulling down Evan Mobley, he probably would’ve been called for a flagrant foul. It was such a reckless play but Capela had already done more damage to the Hawks’ chances of winning when he hobbled off the court. – 9:01 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hawks say Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) will not return to tonight’s game. – 8:59 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) will not return to tonight’s game.
You really, really hate to see that. Clint looked like he was in a ton of pain. – 8:57 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks have ruled Clint Capela out for the rest of tonight’s game with right knee hypertension. – 8:56 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Clint Capela (right knee hypertension) will not return to tonight’s game. – 8:56 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Clint Capela pulling Evan Mobley out of a shooting motion by his neck and taking out his own knee in the process is an all-time Weird NBA Thing. Hope it’s nothing serious. pic.twitter.com/PFbOeOkvtE – 8:54 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Ugh. Hope Clint Capela is okay. No earthly idea how that’s not a flagrant foul though – 8:46 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tough injury there for Clint Capela, as Evan Mobley fell into his leg while it was planted. Been a rough half for Atlanta, which has struggled to hit shots while Cleveland has hit half its 3s. Hawks will have some digging to do to get back into this one in the second half. – 8:46 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Clint Capela grabbed & pulled Evan Mobley on a shot attempt. Unfortunately Capela pulled Mobley into himself, and Mobley’s momentum carried him right into Capela’s knee. Capela writhed in pain for minutes before teammates helped him to the locker room. Tough scene. He’s hurt bad – 8:45 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Clint Capela is being helped to the locker room. Evan Mobley fell into Capela’s knee while it was planted – 8:43 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Oh man. Clint Capela is down on the court in pain.
Looks like he’s grabbing his knee. – 8:42 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters vs. Cavs tonight:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 7:13 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Cavaliers
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela
Cavs starters
Darius Garland
Caris LeVert
Lauri Markkanen
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen – 7:11 PM
Malika Andrews: The Hawks say Clint Capela (right knee hypertension) will not return to tonight’s play-in game against the Cavs. -via Twitter @malika_andrews / April 15, 2022
Kevin Chouinard: Clint Capela (left ankle sprain) is available. Gorgui Dieng (non-COVID illness) is available. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is out. Danilo Gallinari (right Achilles soreness) is out. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / January 21, 2022
Sarah K. Spencer: Bogi did not participate in practice today, Nate McMillan says. Clint Capela did some running. -via Twitter @sarah_k_spence / January 20, 2022
