Jazz vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (0-0) play against the Dallas Mavericks (0-0) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Saturday April 16, 2022
Utah Jazz 8, Dallas Mavericks 2 (Q1 08:02)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Heat in 5
Celtics in 6
Bucks in 4
Raptors in 6
Suns in 4
Grizzlies in 6
Warriors in 6
Jazz in 6 – 1:16 PM
Heat in 5
Celtics in 6
Bucks in 4
Raptors in 6
Suns in 4
Grizzlies in 6
Warriors in 6
Jazz in 6 – 1:16 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Last pre game note for Jazz v. Mavericks
Jazz will play two five man units that have played very little this year
Don, Clarkson, House, Bojan and Hassan have played 30 possessions together all year
Conley, Clarkson, House, Juancho and Gobert have played 70 possessions – 1:12 PM
Last pre game note for Jazz v. Mavericks
Jazz will play two five man units that have played very little this year
Don, Clarkson, House, Bojan and Hassan have played 30 possessions together all year
Conley, Clarkson, House, Juancho and Gobert have played 70 possessions – 1:12 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
If these are right, they’re mine. If they’re wrong, they’re @Amin Elhassan’s.
MIA in 7
BOS in 5
MIL in 4
TOR in 5
PHX in 5
MEM in 6
GSW in 6
DAL in 7 – 1:12 PM
If these are right, they’re mine. If they’re wrong, they’re @Amin Elhassan’s.
MIA in 7
BOS in 5
MIL in 4
TOR in 5
PHX in 5
MEM in 6
GSW in 6
DAL in 7 – 1:12 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
As expected, Spencer Dinwiddie will start with Luka unavailable. Rest of the group is Brunson, Finney-Smith, Bullock and Powell. Game 1 of the Mavs vs Jazz now on BSSW – 1:09 PM
As expected, Spencer Dinwiddie will start with Luka unavailable. Rest of the group is Brunson, Finney-Smith, Bullock and Powell. Game 1 of the Mavs vs Jazz now on BSSW – 1:09 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
First 5 for playoff basketball ❕
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/3W9O1Flos1 – 1:07 PM
First 5 for playoff basketball ❕
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/3W9O1Flos1 – 1:07 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Miscommunication earlier. Maxi Kleber is going through pregame warmups and looks ready to go after missing final four games of regular season with a right ankle issue. – 1:06 PM
Miscommunication earlier. Maxi Kleber is going through pregame warmups and looks ready to go after missing final four games of regular season with a right ankle issue. – 1:06 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Starters:
Jazz — Conley, Mitchell, O’Neale, Bogdanovic, Gobert
Mavericks — Brunson, Dinwiddie, Bullock, Finney-Smith, Powell – 1:05 PM
Starters:
Jazz — Conley, Mitchell, O’Neale, Bogdanovic, Gobert
Mavericks — Brunson, Dinwiddie, Bullock, Finney-Smith, Powell – 1:05 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor today.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/4k8w45GlkP – 1:03 PM
Your first five on the floor today.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/4k8w45GlkP – 1:03 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Utah Jazz local broadcasts are available for Game 1 of the @NBAPlayoffs2022
Radio on @ZoneSportsNet and @kslnewsradio with @1041straight
TV on Att Sportsnet with @BuckleUpBoler @bigTbailey @sportsiren
Tune into the crews that have been with you all year – 1:00 PM
Utah Jazz local broadcasts are available for Game 1 of the @NBAPlayoffs2022
Radio on @ZoneSportsNet and @kslnewsradio with @1041straight
TV on Att Sportsnet with @BuckleUpBoler @bigTbailey @sportsiren
Tune into the crews that have been with you all year – 1:00 PM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Utah is the most conservative defense in the playoffs and also the least schematically versatile. pic.twitter.com/f4Ko3DVw8k – 12:59 PM
Utah is the most conservative defense in the playoffs and also the least schematically versatile. pic.twitter.com/f4Ko3DVw8k – 12:59 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Just walked away from a pregame TV visit with Jalen Brunson and walked right into a good bit of the Knicks’ braintrust: William Wesley and Allan Houston are here for Jazz at Mavs.
To scout Brunson? To scout Donovan Mitchell? Just to enjoy the very first first-round playoff game? – 12:54 PM
Just walked away from a pregame TV visit with Jalen Brunson and walked right into a good bit of the Knicks’ braintrust: William Wesley and Allan Houston are here for Jazz at Mavs.
To scout Brunson? To scout Donovan Mitchell? Just to enjoy the very first first-round playoff game? – 12:54 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz enter the American Airlines Center court to boos from the Mavs fans. – 12:54 PM
Jazz enter the American Airlines Center court to boos from the Mavs fans. – 12:54 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
More context on the @Utah Jazz scholarship program in @andscape bit.ly/34LU6Or #jazz #nba #NBAPlayoffs – 12:47 PM
More context on the @Utah Jazz scholarship program in @andscape bit.ly/34LU6Or #jazz #nba #NBAPlayoffs – 12:47 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Dressed for success 👔
@TISSOT | #dALLasIN pic.twitter.com/VxvALHMKIh – 12:47 PM
Dressed for success 👔
@TISSOT | #dALLasIN pic.twitter.com/VxvALHMKIh – 12:47 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
There’s a strong Knicks contingent — including William Wesley and Allan Houston — in Dallas to scout Game 1 of the Jazz-Mavericks series. – 12:46 PM
There’s a strong Knicks contingent — including William Wesley and Allan Houston — in Dallas to scout Game 1 of the Jazz-Mavericks series. – 12:46 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
If Donovan Mitchell truly believed that it was “the same old shit,” then what did that say about this Utah group? The Jazz star knew he’d sent the wrong message, so he talked to his team about how to fix it and the road ahead.
More here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/3253228/2022/0… – 12:38 PM
If Donovan Mitchell truly believed that it was “the same old shit,” then what did that say about this Utah group? The Jazz star knew he’d sent the wrong message, so he talked to his team about how to fix it and the road ahead.
More here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/3253228/2022/0… – 12:38 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Dinwiddie
Utah starters: Bogdanovic, O’Neale, Gobert, Mitchell, Conley
12:15 tip @theeagledallas – 12:37 PM
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Dinwiddie
Utah starters: Bogdanovic, O’Neale, Gobert, Mitchell, Conley
12:15 tip @theeagledallas – 12:37 PM
Paul Jones @Paul__Jones
Gotta agree with @ESPNNBA @Stephen A. Smith @Jalen Rose @RealMikeWilbon the debate is on re: Luka vs. Trey. Regular season is one thing but playoff success is where it’s at. Righty now Trey has had more. – 12:17 PM
Gotta agree with @ESPNNBA @Stephen A. Smith @Jalen Rose @RealMikeWilbon the debate is on re: Luka vs. Trey. Regular season is one thing but playoff success is where it’s at. Righty now Trey has had more. – 12:17 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The Danuel House era in Utah has officially begun. pic.twitter.com/SgZGrJo93L – 12:14 PM
The Danuel House era in Utah has officially begun. pic.twitter.com/SgZGrJo93L – 12:14 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Our NBA Playoff primers are live!
📋 Part 1
—MIL-CHI (3:49)
—MEM-MIN (22:54)
—DAL-UTA (45:03)
🎧 https://t.co/tl0ZRjF8CZ
📋 Part 2
—BOS-BRK (3:15)
—GSW-DEN (23:15)
—PHI-TOR (48:54)
🎧 https://t.co/NvWruzzj6M
📋 Part 3
—MIA-ATL (3:17)
—PHO-NOP (20:42)
🎧 https://t.co/TDMENbSQYR pic.twitter.com/shWsbTvXb4 – 12:07 PM
Our NBA Playoff primers are live!
📋 Part 1
—MIL-CHI (3:49)
—MEM-MIN (22:54)
—DAL-UTA (45:03)
🎧 https://t.co/tl0ZRjF8CZ
📋 Part 2
—BOS-BRK (3:15)
—GSW-DEN (23:15)
—PHI-TOR (48:54)
🎧 https://t.co/NvWruzzj6M
📋 Part 3
—MIA-ATL (3:17)
—PHO-NOP (20:42)
🎧 https://t.co/TDMENbSQYR pic.twitter.com/shWsbTvXb4 – 12:07 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Ready to go at the broadcast location with voluminous notes for the whole series prepared this week. Mavs vs Jazz on BSSW with Mavs Live starting now. Harp, the returning Skin and I have the Game 1 broadcast at 12 and tipoff time is 12:15. pic.twitter.com/a2lhow8PFO – 12:03 PM
Ready to go at the broadcast location with voluminous notes for the whole series prepared this week. Mavs vs Jazz on BSSW with Mavs Live starting now. Harp, the returning Skin and I have the Game 1 broadcast at 12 and tipoff time is 12:15. pic.twitter.com/a2lhow8PFO – 12:03 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Deep breaths.
Jazz Pregame Show on @ATTSportsNetRM at 10:30 PM MT 📺 pic.twitter.com/0zy48GSOfA – 12:02 PM
Deep breaths.
Jazz Pregame Show on @ATTSportsNetRM at 10:30 PM MT 📺 pic.twitter.com/0zy48GSOfA – 12:02 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
No Luka Doncic means Dorian Finney-Smith is warming up with the Igor Kokoskov-Peter Patton duo instead. pic.twitter.com/7evudg5oRj – 12:01 PM
No Luka Doncic means Dorian Finney-Smith is warming up with the Igor Kokoskov-Peter Patton duo instead. pic.twitter.com/7evudg5oRj – 12:01 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
2 new episodes of Dunc’d On Prime w/ @Danny Leroux:
– 8 vs. 9 Play-Ins; NOP/PHX, ATL/MIA, UTA/DAL Outlooks
– Awards 2021-22
Get 35% off the monthly price with our Playoffs Flash Sale! https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/iwNJfEhQ4t – 12:00 PM
2 new episodes of Dunc’d On Prime w/ @Danny Leroux:
– 8 vs. 9 Play-Ins; NOP/PHX, ATL/MIA, UTA/DAL Outlooks
– Awards 2021-22
Get 35% off the monthly price with our Playoffs Flash Sale! https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/iwNJfEhQ4t – 12:00 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic officially out for Game 1 vs the Jazz
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 11:53 AM
Luka Doncic officially out for Game 1 vs the Jazz
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 11:53 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Quin Snyder describes Doncic as “arguably one of the top 3 players in the league.” He says teams w/o superstars usually fill the void with collective effort. “We’re anticipating a really tough game.” – 11:41 AM
Quin Snyder describes Doncic as “arguably one of the top 3 players in the league.” He says teams w/o superstars usually fill the void with collective effort. “We’re anticipating a really tough game.” – 11:41 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jazz coach Quinn Snyder on Mavs without Luka Doncic today: “He’s arguably one of the top-three players in the league. … I don’t think any body’s going to be Luka, but different guys can step in and be really, really effective.”
Referenced Jalen Brunson’s big Christmas game. – 11:41 AM
Jazz coach Quinn Snyder on Mavs without Luka Doncic today: “He’s arguably one of the top-three players in the league. … I don’t think any body’s going to be Luka, but different guys can step in and be really, really effective.”
Referenced Jalen Brunson’s big Christmas game. – 11:41 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Mavs without Luka:
— 8-9
— 1-6 against playoff teams
— Brunson – 20/4/8
— Dinwiddie – 31/3/7 pic.twitter.com/UmtKNbki7f – 11:40 AM
Mavs without Luka:
— 8-9
— 1-6 against playoff teams
— Brunson – 20/4/8
— Dinwiddie – 31/3/7 pic.twitter.com/UmtKNbki7f – 11:40 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder said he expects Mike Conley will be able to play as many minutes as the Jazz need. – 11:40 AM
Quin Snyder said he expects Mike Conley will be able to play as many minutes as the Jazz need. – 11:40 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Quin Snyder on Dallas playing without star luka Doncic: when a player like him is out, you see other guys who are really good players have opportunities. Collectively, their team is capable of finding a high level – 11:39 AM
Quin Snyder on Dallas playing without star luka Doncic: when a player like him is out, you see other guys who are really good players have opportunities. Collectively, their team is capable of finding a high level – 11:39 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Quin Snyder on Mike Conley: I think he’s ready to play as many minutes as we need him. – 11:38 AM
Quin Snyder on Mike Conley: I think he’s ready to play as many minutes as we need him. – 11:38 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
More on Luka Doncic’s status for Game 1 and beyond here: https://t.co/BpMF45HBLk pic.twitter.com/r4LYNc8NgL – 11:35 AM
More on Luka Doncic’s status for Game 1 and beyond here: https://t.co/BpMF45HBLk pic.twitter.com/r4LYNc8NgL – 11:35 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Luka Doncic injury update: Star out for Game 1; Mavericks reportedly have ‘significant concern’ for Game 2
cbssports.com/nba/news/luka-… – 11:34 AM
Luka Doncic injury update: Star out for Game 1; Mavericks reportedly have ‘significant concern’ for Game 2
cbssports.com/nba/news/luka-… – 11:34 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd confirms that NBA term “in a blender,” was coined by Igor Kokoskov as a Jazz assistant. “Yeah, as you know the NBA is a copycat league. We’ve borrowed it,” Kidd said.
Is it truly borrowing, though, if you hired the originator? It’s more like Dallas acquired the copyright. – 11:33 AM
Kidd confirms that NBA term “in a blender,” was coined by Igor Kokoskov as a Jazz assistant. “Yeah, as you know the NBA is a copycat league. We’ve borrowed it,” Kidd said.
Is it truly borrowing, though, if you hired the originator? It’s more like Dallas acquired the copyright. – 11:33 AM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Today, the power of friendship will defeat the Jazz.
Not sure whose friendship, but someone’s … maybe … friendship – 11:31 AM
Today, the power of friendship will defeat the Jazz.
Not sure whose friendship, but someone’s … maybe … friendship – 11:31 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
When a win is much more than just a win. How Utah Jazz victories are changing lives for underprivileged yet brilliant high school students in Utah. @espn es.pn/3jI3Kph – 11:30 AM
When a win is much more than just a win. How Utah Jazz victories are changing lives for underprivileged yet brilliant high school students in Utah. @espn es.pn/3jI3Kph – 11:30 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
It would appear that #thisleague might have done me a favor with this ridiculously early tip time in Dallas that is preventing me from watch a certain game of football at Wembley. – 11:23 AM
It would appear that #thisleague might have done me a favor with this ridiculously early tip time in Dallas that is preventing me from watch a certain game of football at Wembley. – 11:23 AM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Mavs HC Jason Kidd said Doncic is OUT for today’s game 1. He’s day-to-day, game 2 is Monday. – 11:21 AM
Mavs HC Jason Kidd said Doncic is OUT for today’s game 1. He’s day-to-day, game 2 is Monday. – 11:21 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
OFFICIAL per JKidd. Luka is out today and day to day (aren’t we all) after that. 12:15 tip @theeagledallas – 11:20 AM
OFFICIAL per JKidd. Luka is out today and day to day (aren’t we all) after that. 12:15 tip @theeagledallas – 11:20 AM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka is not playing today. Jason Kidd said Luka is day-to-day, and his spirits are good. – 11:20 AM
Luka is not playing today. Jason Kidd said Luka is day-to-day, and his spirits are good. – 11:20 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
As expected, Luka Doncic is officially out today against the @Utah Jazz.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 11:20 AM
As expected, Luka Doncic is officially out today against the @Utah Jazz.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 11:20 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd makes it official. Doncic is out. Day-to-day going forward. pic.twitter.com/2wcNOTHoU3 – 11:20 AM
Kidd makes it official. Doncic is out. Day-to-day going forward. pic.twitter.com/2wcNOTHoU3 – 11:20 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic is “day to day” but will not play Game 1 today. – 11:19 AM
Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic is “day to day” but will not play Game 1 today. – 11:19 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic (left calf strain) is officially out for today’s playoff opener vs. the Jazz.
“He’s day to day, so we’ll go from there.” – 11:19 AM
Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic (left calf strain) is officially out for today’s playoff opener vs. the Jazz.
“He’s day to day, so we’ll go from there.” – 11:19 AM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jason Kidd confirms that Luka Doncic is out. He’ll be day to day going forward. – 11:19 AM
Jason Kidd confirms that Luka Doncic is out. He’ll be day to day going forward. – 11:19 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Doncic (left calf strain) has now been officially declared OUT for today’s Game 1 against Utah, Dallas coach Jason Kidd says.
More series coverage from me via @BallySportsSW
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 11:18 AM
Luka Doncic (left calf strain) has now been officially declared OUT for today’s Game 1 against Utah, Dallas coach Jason Kidd says.
More series coverage from me via @BallySportsSW
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 11:18 AM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić (left calf strain) is out for Game 1 against the Jazz.
Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) and Frank Ntilikina (illness recovery) will remain out. – 11:18 AM
Luka Dončić (left calf strain) is out for Game 1 against the Jazz.
Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) and Frank Ntilikina (illness recovery) will remain out. – 11:18 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs’ probable starting backcourt and Sterling Brown warming up. pic.twitter.com/VZXZgzfUcR – 11:13 AM
Mavs’ probable starting backcourt and Sterling Brown warming up. pic.twitter.com/VZXZgzfUcR – 11:13 AM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Playoff probabilities for Jazz-Mavs using various all-in-one metrics. We have Luka missing 2 games in the series so that hurts the Mavs. Plus the Jazz tend to be a bit overrated by the all-in-one metrics imo. pic.twitter.com/4rKocOb4gq – 11:11 AM
Playoff probabilities for Jazz-Mavs using various all-in-one metrics. We have Luka missing 2 games in the series so that hurts the Mavs. Plus the Jazz tend to be a bit overrated by the all-in-one metrics imo. pic.twitter.com/4rKocOb4gq – 11:11 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
2 new episodes of Dunc’d On Prime w/ @Nate Duncan:
– 8 vs. 9 Play-Ins; NOP/PHX, ATL/MIA, UTA/DAL Outlooks
– Awards 2021-22
Get 35% off the monthly price with our Playoffs Flash Sale! https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/7q3dh8mQmz – 11:00 AM
2 new episodes of Dunc’d On Prime w/ @Nate Duncan:
– 8 vs. 9 Play-Ins; NOP/PHX, ATL/MIA, UTA/DAL Outlooks
– Awards 2021-22
Get 35% off the monthly price with our Playoffs Flash Sale! https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/7q3dh8mQmz – 11:00 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
Mavericks are 8-9 in games Luka didn’t play. Wins are all against poor teams other than one over Minnesota and losses are all to really good teams expect for two to bad teams, one to Sacramento and the other to the Lakers (couldn’t help myself) 🙂 – 10:50 AM
Mavericks are 8-9 in games Luka didn’t play. Wins are all against poor teams other than one over Minnesota and losses are all to really good teams expect for two to bad teams, one to Sacramento and the other to the Lakers (couldn’t help myself) 🙂 – 10:50 AM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
RISE AND SHINE, IT’S PLAYOFF TIME.
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/2NogMw1KYR – 10:30 AM
RISE AND SHINE, IT’S PLAYOFF TIME.
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/2NogMw1KYR – 10:30 AM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
If it feels like a long time since the Mavs & Jazz have crossed paths in the playoffs, your feeling is right. Beyond the obvious 21 years between series, the Mavs have faced every other West team in the playoffs since the thrilling Mavs win in 2001. Mavs vs Jazz, G1 at 12 on BSSW – 10:29 AM
If it feels like a long time since the Mavs & Jazz have crossed paths in the playoffs, your feeling is right. Beyond the obvious 21 years between series, the Mavs have faced every other West team in the playoffs since the thrilling Mavs win in 2001. Mavs vs Jazz, G1 at 12 on BSSW – 10:29 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The latest collab between @sltribsports and @saltcityhoops: “Here’s a wishlist for every member of the Utah Jazz as the NBA playoffs begin” by @Mark_R_Pereira. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 10:26 AM
The latest collab between @sltribsports and @saltcityhoops: “Here’s a wishlist for every member of the Utah Jazz as the NBA playoffs begin” by @Mark_R_Pereira. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 10:26 AM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Jazz-Mavs begins this morning in Dallas.
@sltrib’s depth of coverage is unmatched in this market. Not an opinion, but a fact. sltrib.com/sports/jazz// – 10:14 AM
Jazz-Mavs begins this morning in Dallas.
@sltrib’s depth of coverage is unmatched in this market. Not an opinion, but a fact. sltrib.com/sports/jazz// – 10:14 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
Jazz fans I’m trying to document the day for you on my Instagram at @dlocke09 or my David Locke Facebook – 10:07 AM
Jazz fans I’m trying to document the day for you on my Instagram at @dlocke09 or my David Locke Facebook – 10:07 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The Utah Jazz say they’re more ready for the playoffs than they’ve been in years. They also say they’ve “got a lot of weapons that we were saving for the playoffs.” sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 10:04 AM
The Utah Jazz say they’re more ready for the playoffs than they’ve been in years. They also say they’ve “got a lot of weapons that we were saving for the playoffs.” sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 10:04 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The Dallas Mavericks with Luka Doncic (since 2018-19):
✅ 148-116 (.561)
✅ 111.8 PPG
✅ 54.0 eFG%
✅ 109.5 Opp. PPG
✅ 52.7 Opp. eFG%
The Mavs without Doncic:
✅ 22-25 (.468)
✅ 109.6 PPG
✅ 52.1 eFG%
✅ 107.4 Opp. PPG
✅ 51.3 Opp. eFG% pic.twitter.com/8gHrmGOzLK – 10:01 AM
The Dallas Mavericks with Luka Doncic (since 2018-19):
✅ 148-116 (.561)
✅ 111.8 PPG
✅ 54.0 eFG%
✅ 109.5 Opp. PPG
✅ 52.7 Opp. eFG%
The Mavs without Doncic:
✅ 22-25 (.468)
✅ 109.6 PPG
✅ 52.1 eFG%
✅ 107.4 Opp. PPG
✅ 51.3 Opp. eFG% pic.twitter.com/8gHrmGOzLK – 10:01 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
Today’s @NBAOfficial for @Utah Jazz and @Dallas Mavericks
James Capers (27th year 164th playoff game)
Pat Fraher (21st year and 71st playoff game)
Tyler Ford.(7th year 16th playoff)
Ford worked the most games in the NBA this year – 9:34 AM
Today’s @NBAOfficial for @Utah Jazz and @Dallas Mavericks
James Capers (27th year 164th playoff game)
Pat Fraher (21st year and 71st playoff game)
Tyler Ford.(7th year 16th playoff)
Ford worked the most games in the NBA this year – 9:34 AM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Full circle. But the new chapter begins NOW.
We ready.
@chime | #dALLasIN pic.twitter.com/sQSwrmTgeq – 9:30 AM
Full circle. But the new chapter begins NOW.
We ready.
@chime | #dALLasIN pic.twitter.com/sQSwrmTgeq – 9:30 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Good morning, everyone. In roughly 4 hours the Mavericks and Jazz will raise the curtain on an LA-less 2022 NBA playoffs. – 9:13 AM
Good morning, everyone. In roughly 4 hours the Mavericks and Jazz will raise the curtain on an LA-less 2022 NBA playoffs. – 9:13 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat did not get banished to NBA TV during first week of playoffs. NBA TV games next week are single games of Memphis-Minnesota and 76ers-Toronto and 2 of the Dallas-Utah games. Time zone issues, appeal of matchups fuel those decisions. – 9:01 AM
Heat did not get banished to NBA TV during first week of playoffs. NBA TV games next week are single games of Memphis-Minnesota and 76ers-Toronto and 2 of the Dallas-Utah games. Time zone issues, appeal of matchups fuel those decisions. – 9:01 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs have played every West team in the playoffs since the last time they faced Utah in 2001. The rivalry renews with a 12:15 Tip. @PeasRadio pre at 11:30. @theeagledallas. The @iHeartRadio app, @Sirius XM NBA 86 and NBA.com audio league pass. – 9:01 AM
Mavs have played every West team in the playoffs since the last time they faced Utah in 2001. The rivalry renews with a 12:15 Tip. @PeasRadio pre at 11:30. @theeagledallas. The @iHeartRadio app, @Sirius XM NBA 86 and NBA.com audio league pass. – 9:01 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
2 new episodes of Dunc’d On Prime w/ @Danny Leroux:
– 8 vs. 9 Play-Ins; NOP/PHX, ATL/MIA, UTA/DAL Outlooks
– Awards 2021-22
Get 35% off the monthly price with our Playoffs Flash Sale! https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/I1xy1jpi52 – 9:00 AM
2 new episodes of Dunc’d On Prime w/ @Danny Leroux:
– 8 vs. 9 Play-Ins; NOP/PHX, ATL/MIA, UTA/DAL Outlooks
– Awards 2021-22
Get 35% off the monthly price with our Playoffs Flash Sale! https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/I1xy1jpi52 – 9:00 AM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Here we go. Protect home court.
GAME 1
🆚 @Utah Jazz
⌚ 12PM CT
📺 @BallySportsSW & @ESPNNBA
📻 @theeagledallas & 99.1 FM pic.twitter.com/0cWfOsAUFX – 9:00 AM
Here we go. Protect home court.
GAME 1
🆚 @Utah Jazz
⌚ 12PM CT
📺 @BallySportsSW & @ESPNNBA
📻 @theeagledallas & 99.1 FM pic.twitter.com/0cWfOsAUFX – 9:00 AM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Get to the @aacenter early by taking the DART today & receive a $5 voucher for food & beverage!
⬇️ 𝐒𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬? 𝐖𝐞’𝐯𝐞 𝐠𝐨𝐭 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 ⬇️ – 8:30 AM
Get to the @aacenter early by taking the DART today & receive a $5 voucher for food & beverage!
⬇️ 𝐒𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬? 𝐖𝐞’𝐯𝐞 𝐠𝐨𝐭 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 ⬇️ – 8:30 AM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Playoff picks via @HoopConsultants
East
MIA 4 – ATL 0
BKN 4 – BOS 2
MIL 4 – CHI 1
TOR 4 – PHI 2
West
Phnx 4 – NO 1
DAL 4 – UTA 3
DEN 4 – GSW 2
MEM 4 – MIN 2
#NBAPLAYOFFS – 8:05 AM
Playoff picks via @HoopConsultants
East
MIA 4 – ATL 0
BKN 4 – BOS 2
MIL 4 – CHI 1
TOR 4 – PHI 2
West
Phnx 4 – NO 1
DAL 4 – UTA 3
DEN 4 – GSW 2
MEM 4 – MIN 2
#NBAPLAYOFFS – 8:05 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Is the Luka Doncic injury really a good thing for the Jazz? https://t.co/66lPAMjYWF pic.twitter.com/UwFkx2Rlpy – 8:00 AM
Is the Luka Doncic injury really a good thing for the Jazz? https://t.co/66lPAMjYWF pic.twitter.com/UwFkx2Rlpy – 8:00 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
2 new episodes of Dunc’d On Prime w/ @Nate Duncan:
– 8 vs. 9 Play-Ins; NOP/PHX, ATL/MIA, UTA/DAL Outlooks
– Awards 2021-22
Get 35% off the monthly price with our Playoffs Flash Sale! https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/BDTVRnk34j – 8:00 AM
2 new episodes of Dunc’d On Prime w/ @Nate Duncan:
– 8 vs. 9 Play-Ins; NOP/PHX, ATL/MIA, UTA/DAL Outlooks
– Awards 2021-22
Get 35% off the monthly price with our Playoffs Flash Sale! https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/BDTVRnk34j – 8:00 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
NBA Playoffs!
Round 1
Heat > Hawks (5)
Nets > Celtics (7)
Bucks > Bulls (5)
Raps > 76ers (6)
Suns > Pels (5)
Grizz > Wolves (5)
Warriors > Nugs (7)
Mavs > Jazz (5)
Conf Semis
Heat (7)
Bucks (6)
Suns (5)
Grizz (5)
Conf Finals
Bucks (5)
Suns (6)
Finals
Bucks (7)
MVP: Giannis – 7:06 AM
NBA Playoffs!
Round 1
Heat > Hawks (5)
Nets > Celtics (7)
Bucks > Bulls (5)
Raps > 76ers (6)
Suns > Pels (5)
Grizz > Wolves (5)
Warriors > Nugs (7)
Mavs > Jazz (5)
Conf Semis
Heat (7)
Bucks (6)
Suns (5)
Grizz (5)
Conf Finals
Bucks (5)
Suns (6)
Finals
Bucks (7)
MVP: Giannis – 7:06 AM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.