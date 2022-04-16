John Collins will attempt to play in Game 1 vs. Heat

John Collins will attempt to play in Game 1 vs. Heat

Main Rumors

John Collins will attempt to play in Game 1 vs. Heat

April 16, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Hawks injury report:
John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain): Questionable
Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension): Out
Lou Williams (low back discomfort): Out – 5:26 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Miami.
Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) is OUT, as is Lou Williams (low back discomfort). – 5:21 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Hawks injury report for Game 1:
John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain): Questionable
Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension): Out
Lou Williams (low back discomfort): Out – 5:03 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tomorrow’s game at Miami:
John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is questionable.
Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) is out.
Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out. – 5:01 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins – out since March 11 due to foot and finger injuries – will attempt to play in Game 1 of series vs. Miami on Sunday, sources tell me and @Shams Charania. He has been upgraded to questionable. – 4:56 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins – out since March 11 due to foot and finger injuries – will attempt to play in Game 1 of series vs. Miami on Sunday, sources tell me and @Chris Kirschner. He has been upgraded to questionable. – 4:55 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
One reminder given the Clint Capela situation:
Yesterday, Nate McMillan said that John Collins did some 4-on-4 work. – 10:36 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan didn’t have an update on Clint Capela’s knee or John Collins’ availability. – 10:34 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
trae just had that quarter without capela and john collins. unreal offensive talent – 9:34 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Cavaliers vs. Hawks injuries: Jarrett Allen ’50-50′ for play-in game, per report; John Collins out
cbssports.com/nba/news/caval…6:19 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hawks say Sixth Man Award contender Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle sprain) is questionable for Friday’s play-in game at Cleveland while John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) remains out.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com5:04 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tomorrow’s game at Cleveland:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle sprain) is questionable.
John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out.
Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out. – 5:00 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tomorrow’s game at Cleveland:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle sprain) is questionable.
John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out.
Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out. – 5:00 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
John Collins will be OUT for the Hawks’ play-in game at the Cavaliers on Friday. – 4:55 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
No official word on the status of John Collins. He played 4-on-4 today. – 12:15 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan said that John Collins did some 4-on-4 work today. – 12:14 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
No real update from Nate McMillan on John Collins.
Still doing a little movement, still able to do 4-on-4. – 12:12 PM

More on this storyline

Sarah K. Spencer: For tomorrow’s game at Cleveland: Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle sprain) is questionable. John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out. Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out. -via Twitter @sarah_k_spence / April 14, 2022
Getting this kind of performance from Hunter would go a long way for the Hawks on Friday night in Cleveland. Cavs All-Star center Jarrett Allen could be back from a finger injury. John Collins is still unlikely to play for the Hawks on Friday, a source told The Athletic on Tuesday afternoon. If Allen is back and performing at the level he was before his finger injury, Cleveland is a different team. The Cavs’ frontcourt defense with Allen and rookie Evan Mobley was fearsome when they were on the court together. -via The Athletic / April 14, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home