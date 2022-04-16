John Collins will attempt to play in Game 1 vs. Heat

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Hawks injury report:
John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain): Questionable
Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension): Out
Lou Williams (low back discomfort): Out – 5:26 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Miami.
Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) is OUT, as is Lou Williams (low back discomfort). – 5:21 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Hawks injury report for Game 1:
John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain): Questionable
Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension): Out
Lou Williams (low back discomfort): Out – 5:03 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tomorrow’s game at Miami:
John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is questionable.
Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) is out.
Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out. – 5:01 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins – out since March 11 due to foot and finger injuries – will attempt to play in Game 1 of series vs. Miami on Sunday, sources tell me and @Shams Charania. He has been upgraded to questionable. – 4:56 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins – out since March 11 due to foot and finger injuries – will attempt to play in Game 1 of series vs. Miami on Sunday, sources tell me and @Chris Kirschner. He has been upgraded to questionable. – 4:55 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
One reminder given the Clint Capela situation:
Yesterday, Nate McMillan said that John Collins did some 4-on-4 work. – 10:36 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan didn’t have an update on Clint Capela’s knee or John Collins’ availability. – 10:34 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
trae just had that quarter without capela and john collins. unreal offensive talent – 9:34 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Cavaliers vs. Hawks injuries: Jarrett Allen ’50-50′ for play-in game, per report; John Collins out
cbssports.com/nba/news/caval… – 6:19 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hawks say Sixth Man Award contender Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle sprain) is questionable for Friday’s play-in game at Cleveland while John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) remains out.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:04 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tomorrow’s game at Cleveland:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle sprain) is questionable.
John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out.
Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out. – 5:00 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tomorrow’s game at Cleveland:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle sprain) is questionable.
John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out.
Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out. – 5:00 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
John Collins will be OUT for the Hawks’ play-in game at the Cavaliers on Friday. – 4:55 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
No official word on the status of John Collins. He played 4-on-4 today. – 12:15 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan said that John Collins did some 4-on-4 work today. – 12:14 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
No real update from Nate McMillan on John Collins.
Still doing a little movement, still able to do 4-on-4. – 12:12 PM
