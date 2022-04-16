Kenny Smith thinks Mark Jackson can coach Lakers to title

LeBron James is gonna be happy to hear this … Kenny “The Jet” Smith says he loves the idea of Mark Jackson becoming the Los Angeles Lakers’ next head … telling TMZ Sports he can lead the team to a championship. The Lake Show just fired Frank Vogel after a horrendous 2021 season … and there are reports the 4-time NBA champ favors the former Golden State Warriors head coach to take the reins.
Source: TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
Mark Jackson even being in the building guarantees at least a few Gallo isos – 9:57 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The Cavs best bet might be if Mark Jackson went from the broadcast booth to the bench and took over — because what they have has just been taken apart by Trae Young with no change in style. – 9:51 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Mark Jackson is the only coach I’ve ever encountered that has stans. It’s the weirdest thing. I’ve criticized plenty of coaches without a peep.
When I bring up the mountains and mountains of evidence that Mark Jackson should not be an NBA head coach, my DMs blow up. – 9:09 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
This is a good conversation between Steph and Draymond about Mark Jackson at the 20:14 mark:
youtu.be/7f5vUyoKpow – 1:16 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Is that Mark Jackson scoffing at unwritten rules? Interesting. youtube.com/watch?v=sc0POK… – 9:36 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version! We discuss LeBron’s reported interest in hiring Mark Jackson (who’s tricky to evaluate), and how Rob Pelinka needs to work smarter. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
youtube.com/watch?v=NVFqva… – 3:43 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the need for smarter roster construction, and LeBron’s reported interest in Mark Jackson. Could he actually work for the Lakers? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 12:18 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
An inside look at LeBron James and his future with the Lakers, at @TheAthletic
* Factors in play for his possible extension
* Why the B-Ball ops infrastructure matters
* A look at the coaching search and why Mark Jackson should get a serious look
theathletic.com/3244418/2022/0… – 11:16 AM
We spoke with The Jet about the vacancy … and he thinks landing Jackson would add trophies to the Lakers’ already-stuffed case. “Mark Jackson, he knows how to handle that kind of environment,” Smith said at LAX this week … pointing out the success he had with the Dubs before he was fired in 2014. -via TMZ.com / April 16, 2022
