Kenny Smith thinks Mark Jackson can coach Lakers to title

Kenny Smith thinks Mark Jackson can coach Lakers to title

Main Rumors

Kenny Smith thinks Mark Jackson can coach Lakers to title

April 16, 2022- by

By |

LeBron James is gonna be happy to hear this … Kenny “The Jet” Smith says he loves the idea of Mark Jackson becoming the Los Angeles Lakers’ next head … telling TMZ Sports he can lead the team to a championship. The Lake Show just fired Frank Vogel after a horrendous 2021 season … and there are reports the 4-time NBA champ favors the former Golden State Warriors head coach to take the reins.
Source: TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
Mark Jackson even being in the building guarantees at least a few Gallo isos – 9:57 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The Cavs best bet might be if Mark Jackson went from the broadcast booth to the bench and took over — because what they have has just been taken apart by Trae Young with no change in style. – 9:51 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Mark Jackson is the only coach I’ve ever encountered that has stans. It’s the weirdest thing. I’ve criticized plenty of coaches without a peep.
When I bring up the mountains and mountains of evidence that Mark Jackson should not be an NBA head coach, my DMs blow up. – 9:09 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
This is a good conversation between Steph and Draymond about Mark Jackson at the 20:14 mark:
youtu.be/7f5vUyoKpow1:16 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Is that Mark Jackson scoffing at unwritten rules? Interesting. youtube.com/watch?v=sc0POK…9:36 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version! We discuss LeBron’s reported interest in hiring Mark Jackson (who’s tricky to evaluate), and how Rob Pelinka needs to work smarter. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
youtube.com/watch?v=NVFqva…3:43 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the need for smarter roster construction, and LeBron’s reported interest in Mark Jackson. Could he actually work for the Lakers? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb…12:18 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
An inside look at LeBron James and his future with the Lakers, at @TheAthletic
* Factors in play for his possible extension
* Why the B-Ball ops infrastructure matters
* A look at the coaching search and why Mark Jackson should get a serious look
theathletic.com/3244418/2022/0…11:16 AM

More on this storyline

We spoke with The Jet about the vacancy … and he thinks landing Jackson would add trophies to the Lakers’ already-stuffed case. “Mark Jackson, he knows how to handle that kind of environment,” Smith said at LAX this week … pointing out the success he had with the Dubs before he was fired in 2014. -via TMZ.com / April 16, 2022

, , Main Rumors

, , , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home