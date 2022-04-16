Nick Nurse not happy with lack of foul calls against Joel Embiid

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid: “In the past, I used to get really frustrated by double teams. Nowadays it’s like, ‘Well, that’s what you want to do, I’m going to find other ways to make sure that I make the right plays offensively.” pic.twitter.com/tPRCZPbVTG – 10:00 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers center Joel Embiid: ‘In the past, I used to get frustrated a lot by double-teams.’ Now he figures he can make teams pay with passing or scoring. – 9:37 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid on how becoming a father has changed his game:
“It definitely helped. That’s one of the reasons I’ve been playing at such a high level. I’m happy.” 🥺 – 9:36 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid says he used to get really frustrated by double-teams, and now he’s at a point where “if they double me, I’m going to find ways to make the right play.” – 9:36 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid on the process of learning to play with James Harden thus far:
“It was easy. It was natural. We talk a lot, we’re very close – the team as a whole, actually…
I know I trust him to make the right plays.” – 9:34 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers center Joel Embiid on the bench being able to maintain the lead tonight: pic.twitter.com/LvQp7xwKIu – 9:33 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers center Joel Embiid on Tyrese Maxey’s performance in Game 1: pic.twitter.com/hWbI7MyzEo – 9:30 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers forward Tobias Harris on Joel Embiid and James Harden: ‘There’s always pressure, but in reality it’s just pressure from the outside.’ – 9:27 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“If you beat him to the spot & he runs you over, it’s a foul. I thought he threw 3 or 4 elbows to the face & got called for one, OK? We’re gonna stand in there, but if we’re legal defensively, we got to have calls or we don’t have a chance” — Nurse on guarding Joel Embiid. – 9:20 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Scottie Barnes: Happy to hear there is no fracture considering Embiid came down on the foot. However, the severity of the associated ligament damage remains key to determining recovery. A low-grade sprain would be the best-case scenario. – 9:18 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nick Nurse wanted more calls against Joel Embiid . Thought there were several plays where they beat Embiid to the spot and they didn’t get calls. He also said he thought Embiid had “three or four elbows to the face” and that only one was called. – 9:16 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Nurse on Embiid’s deep catches and finishes tonight:
“If we’re legal defensively, we’ve got to get a call or we’re not gonna have a chance.”
Calls out some elbows to the face, too. – 9:15 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
76ers’ #NBAPlayoffs kicks for Game 1:
• James in the Adidas Harden Vol 6
• Joel in the Embiid One
• Tyrese Maxey in the Nike GT Cut
• Danny Green in the Puma Fusion Nitro pic.twitter.com/1b6RBg4pFJ – 8:54 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: 76ers 131, Raptors 111. Tyrese Maxey stole the show with 38 points, while Tobias Harris had 26, James Harden had 22-5-14 and Joel Embiid had 19-15-4. Pascal Siakam had 24 for Toronto, though the focus for the Raptors will be on the health of Scottie Barnes moving forward. – 8:49 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
76ers 131, Raptors 111. Was all set to be a fine “let’s learn some lessons” game until Joel Embiid stepped on Scottie Barnes’ foot.
Now, we wait. – 8:48 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes helped off floor in Game 1 after 76ers’ Joel Embiid steps on his ankle
https://t.co/Pa43Np0Cbc pic.twitter.com/u3pKtNuT0v – 8:47 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Sixers throttle the Raptors 131-111 to take a 1-0 lead in their first-round series. Maxey with a season-high 38 points on 14-of-21 shooting and 5-of-8 from 3. Harris with 26-6-6. Harden with 22 points and 14 assists. Embiid with 19-15-4.
Game 2 is Monday night. – 8:47 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Raptors are waving the white flag. The Sixers are going to win Game 1 with Embiid scoring the 4th most points on the team. – 8:42 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Just in case anyone forgot about Joel Embiid amid the chaos…
🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/BjXcIjlShx – 8:35 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Scottie Barnes has been tough as nails all season. Think of all big hits he’s taken from the likes of Jokic or Adams or even tonight from Embiid. Never takes a backward step. Seeing him in that much pain tells a scary story. Can only hope it’s not as bad as it looks. Tough kid. – 8:33 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Embiid stepped on Barnes foot inadvertently. That’s a lot of weight landing on that young man – 8:26 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Scottie Barnes going straight back to the locker room. Embiid pivoted into the lane and stepped on the foot of Barnes, who was coming to help. Fluke play but that did not look good, and an ankle/foot sprain (hopefully that’s all it is) would be a big setback for the Raptors. – 8:26 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Barnes gets stepped on by embiid ….foot was sideways on the floor — not a way a foot should bend 😐
Barnes screaming in agony…clutching the left ankle /foot
Now leaving the floor in a ton of pain …helped off by Magloire and Watanabe – 8:26 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Barnes cannot put much of any pressure on that foot as he walks off the court.
Embiid stepped on his foot as Barnes lost control of his body, and the inability to take a step caused Barnes to roll the ankle. – 8:25 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Replays show all 280 pounds of Joel Embiid coming down on the left arch of Scottie Barnes’ foot. He needed help to get back to the locker room. – 8:25 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes is being helped off the court and to the locker room after a scary collision with Joel Embiid. He was down for a while. – 8:24 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
This night just went from bad to way, way worse for the Raptors. All Embiid’s force landing on Barnes’ foot like that probably isn’t going to be good – 8:23 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Doc Rivers just yelled at Shake Milton to go to the ball when Joel Embiid is double-teamed like that near the sideline. Embiid had to call timeout. #Sixers – 8:18 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid and James Harden are shooting a combined 10-of-28 and the Sixers are up 112-94. Maxey is 13-of-18, Harris is 9-of-14 and Harden/Embiid are a combined 15-of-17 from the FT line. – 8:18 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Interesting: Embiid is going to start the fourth for the Sixers, who lead 107-88. Chance to put things away here. – 8:14 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid back in. The Sixers will win the non-Embiid minutes in G1. Huge. – 8:14 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
earlier this week i wrote about philly’s rotation and how they can survive the non embiid+harden minutes.
one potential solution: let tyrese maxey cook while both stars rest si.com/.amp/nba/2022/… – 8:12 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid is getting his rest early in the second half. He’ll likely play the overwhelming majority of the fourth quarter. – 8:05 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Embiid being out of control and Harden getting blocked might as well be turnovers. Just can’t have those, easy buckets for Toronto on the other end. – 7:50 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
most blocks make a “smack”, “ziiing”, or “splat” sound – Embiid made that shit sound like “kerplunk” – 7:49 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
If you’re Danny Green there, you gotta not reach and just trust Embiid to be on Barnes’ pivot. Would’ve been a sike into the ground if not for the reach-in foul. – 7:47 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors were out-rebounded 8-2 on the offensive glass, they were out-shot 48-38, they didn’t force a single turnover, they put Embiid on the line 9 times and lost his first-half rest minutes. Not a formula that’s going to win them games in this series. Sixers by 18. – 7:24 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
#sixers up 69-51 at the half. If you wrote a script to beat TOR, that’s it. They:
* Won the offensive rebounding battle 8-2
* Won the turnover battle 4-0.
* Won the non-Embiid minutes.
* Shot 9-19 from 3.
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
A very balanced first half from the @Philadelphia 76ers, leading at the break, 69-51.
Harris: game-high 16 PTS / 4 AST
Embiid: 15 PTS / 9 REB / 2 AST
Maxey: 13 PTS / 3 REB / 3-5 3fg
Harden: 10 PTS / 4 REB / 7 AST – 7:23 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Destroyed them in transition, destroyed them on the glass, won the non-Embiid minutes, committed zero (yes, zero) turnovers.
An excellent half of basketball from your Philadelphia 76ers. No notes. – 7:23 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
HALFTIME: Sixers 69, Raptors 51. Harris with 16-3-4. Embiid with 15-9-2. Maxey with 15. Harden with 10-4-7. Sixers are outrebunding the Raptors 25-15 and have a 16-4 edge in fastbreak points. – 7:23 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Joel Embiid en lo que va de partido….. pic.twitter.com/H51byda0ag – 7:09 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Fans not happy with Flagrant Foul 1 call on Embiid but rule is ‘unnecessary contact.’ A knee to the face would seem to qualify. – 7:06 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Barnes drives into an Embiid-shaped brick wall. Good news: he’s drawn 3 fouls at the rim over the last 6 minutes. Bad news: he got hit in the face (eye?). Flagrant 1 on Embiid. Scottie’s squinting a bit but will stay in the game to shoot his FTs. – 7:06 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Flagrant 1 on Joel Embiid, probably for swiping down on Scottie Barnes on his layup attempt – 7:06 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
And it is a Flagrant 1 on Embiid, can see that as the right call with the follow through
Hey!!!
They now “ref, you suck!” here, too – 7:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Looks like Scottie Barnes is OK on the bench. Appeared he got caught in the head by either Joel Embiid’s hand or leg on that play. Referees now reviewing for a flagrant foul. – 7:05 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Joel Embiid is TOO BIG to make this look that easy 😅
pic.twitter.com/z6r8HkBSlQ – 7:03 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers held steady in their first stretch without Embiid. It’s a 9-point game as he checks back in with 6:27 left in the first half. – 7:03 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors lose the first stint of non-Embiid (and non-Siakam) minutes 13-11, which is not according to plan. – 7:01 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
They survived their first stint without Embiid: +2 in a little over 5 minutes (pending Toronto free-throws) – 7:00 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Two fouls for Reed in those minutes, but thought he was put in tough spots on both of them. More importantly, Sixers held the fort in the non-Embiid minutes. Mission accomplished – 7:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Embiid is coming back in and Philly went +2 in the 5:33 he sat. That’s huge for them. – 7:00 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid is set to check back in with 6:27 to go in the second with Toronto heading to the foul line and up two points in the minutes the big fella was on the bench. That’s a massive win for the 76ers. – 7:00 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Here comes Embiid. As of now, the Sixers are +2 without Embiid on the floor. – 6:59 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Paul Reed starts the 2nd quarter for Philly. Raptors don’t just need to win the Embiid rest minutes to have a real shot in this series, they need to win them decisively. – 6:53 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Philly up 35-27 after 1 over Toronto. 10 points for Tyrese Maxey, and 7 each for Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid for the 76ers, and 7 for Scottie Barnes to lead Toronto. Sixers had 13 3-point attempts in first quarter. Philly averaged just under 32 3PA per game in regular season. – 6:50 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Maxey in the last 2 regular season meetings vs Toronto: 41 points, 15-25 FG, 6-9 3P.
He had 10 points on 4-6 FG, 2-3 3P in that 1st quarter. With the Raptors keyed in on Embiid and Harden, he’s gonna be a problem in this series. – 6:50 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers up 35-27 at the end of 1. Like we all said* coming into the series the Sixers’ ability to dominate the Raptors on the glass (6-2 offensive rebounding edge) would clearly be the difference. Embiid has 7 and 7 for the Sixers, with Maxey adding in 10 on 4-6
*Nobody said that – 6:49 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers lead 35-27 after one. Joel Embiid with 7 points and 7 rebounds. The Sixers have a 15-8 rebounding advantage. Tyrese Maxey with 10 points. Harris with 7 and Harden with 3 on 1-4 shooting. – 6:49 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 35, Raptors 27 at the end of the first. Maxey with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting. Embiid with 7-7-2. Two big stats I’m tracking: Sixers have a 15-8 rebounding advantage (including 6-2 on o boards) and a 9-0 advantage in fastbreak points. – 6:49 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Sixers lead 35-27. Raps haven’t done the things they’re trying to do, but Barnes is looking very good. Harden/Embiid pick-and-roll has been a huge problem, not surprisingly. – 6:48 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
A very balanced Q1 from the @Philadelphia 76ers, who lead, 35-27, after the first 12 mins of Game 1.
Maxey: 10 PTS / 4-6 fg / 2 REB
Embiid: 7 PTS / 7 REB / 2 AST
Harris: 7 PTS
Niang: 5 PTS – 6:48 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Accumulating fouls and putting the Sixers on the line was always going to be an issue in a series vs an Embiid and Harden-led team. VanVleet picked up 2 fouls in the opening minute of the game, now Boucher’s got 3 fouls in 4 minutes. – 6:48 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Khem Birch can’t catch a break. He’s headed to the back after taking an elbow flush on the nose from 280-pound Joel Embiid. – 6:34 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Man, Birch can’t catch a break. Looked like he took an Embiid elbow to the face. Trainers were looking at him on the bench but he’s headed to the locker room now. – 6:33 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers-Raptors playoff updates: Embiid, Harden look to avoid Game 1 upset vs. Toronto inquirer.com/sixers/live/si… via @phillyinquirer – 6:31 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Sixers have 5 offensive rebounds in 5 minutes. Embiid’s got 3 of ’em. Remember, Raps had a 31-12 edge on the offensive glass in the last 2 regular season meetings. Early 17-10 lead for Philly. – 6:29 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers handily winning the offensive rebounding battle early — Toronto is struggling to deal with Embiid’s size playing their normal, smaller lineup. Sixers have also been the better transition team.
So you know, just how everyone expected the series to start – 6:28 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid will be an issue in this series for the Raptors. Nick Nurse gives insight on how they’ll defend him in this series. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/16/nic… via @SixersWire #NBA – 5:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Raptors sticking with the smaller lineup against the Sixers in Game 1:
Siakam, Anunoby, Barnes, Trent Jr, VanVleet
Sixers sticking with Danny Green in the opening group:
Embiid, Harris, Green, Harden, Maxey
Obviously influenced by Thybulle being unavailable for Toronto games. – 5:40 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Raps are going with their top five players to start but not any of their biggest guys (who in fairness are not that big) against Embiid: Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam. – 5:39 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers starters: Danny Green, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, James Harden
#Raptors starters: Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., Fred VanVleet – 5:33 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Starters: Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, Danny Green, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid for Philly.
Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes for Toronto. – 5:33 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Projected @Philadelphia 76ers starters for Game 1:
Tyrese Maxey
Danny Green
James Harden
Tobias Harris
Joel Embiid
#PhilaUnite – 5:31 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Nick Nurse when asked if there’s one thing he’d like to take away from Joel Embiid: “Touches.” (Laughs)
Serious answer: He said Embiid can be particularly dangerous when he gets the ball at the top of the key. – 4:43 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Raptors HC Nick Nurse on what he hopes to take away from Joel Embiid tonight:
“Touches.” 😂 – 4:43 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Raptors coach Nick Nurse: Asked if there’s one thing he’s trying to take away from Joel Embiid, he laughed and replied ‘Touches.’ #Sixers – 4:43 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Is there one thing about Embiid that the Raptors are really trying to take away?
Nurse: “Yeah, touches.” – 4:43 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nick Nurse, when asked what he’s hoping to take away from Joel Embiid: “Touches.”
Says Embiid can do it all with the ball in his hands. – 4:43 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Nick Nurse asked if there’s one thing he’s trying to take away from Embiid specifically.
“Touches” – 4:42 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Raptors coach Nick Nurse: ‘About five of our guys will probably end up guarding (the #Sixers’ Joel Embiid).’ Three years ago in the playoffs, Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka defended Embiid nearly all of the time – 4:41 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Nick Nurse says the Raptors plan to put 5 different guys on Embiid over the course of the series. – 4:40 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Most 30+ point playoff games over the last three years:
1. Giannis (16)
2. Donovan Micthell (13)
3. Kawhi Leonard (12)
4. Nikola Jokic (11)
5. Devin Booker (10)
5. Anthony Davis (10)
5. James Harden (10)
8. Joel Embiid (9) – 3:48 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
For this piece, I called Louise Burke, the renowned nutritionist who has been working with Joel Embiid from Australia (!) since 2020. She told me how Embiid likes his veggies, how son Arthur has inspired his progress and how Shirley Temples fit in:
inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… – 3:44 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Sixers reading @SInow ahead of Philly-Toronto:
▪️ Mag profile on Joel Embiid bit.ly/3vqsBDd
▪️ Column on the stakes for the 76ers bit.ly/3OfKopq – 12:40 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Pre Raptors-Sixers reading
Renewing a rivalry, this time the pressure is on Philly: https://t.co/xGO7v0V9Rm
Matching up with Embiid: https://t.co/oGYFpJ8I00
On/off court impact of vet & former Sixer Thad Young: https://t.co/fUqpBscDIe
The Nurse factor: https://t.co/zJRZpqL7aU pic.twitter.com/g5yC3xJDTL – 11:43 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Process this: Joel Embiid took stock of his play, embraced change and embarked on an MVP-caliber season inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 11:39 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
My #NBA award picks, now that the playoffs are here: MVP: J. Embiid, #Sixers. ROY: E.Mobley, #Cavs. MIP: J.Morant, #Grizzlies . DPOY: JJJr, #Grizzlies. COY: M.Williams, #Suns. 6thM: T.Herro, #Heat. Toughest calls: Embiid over Jokic. Mobley over Barnes. – 7:38 AM
