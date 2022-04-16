No Michael Jordan statue in his hometown

For years now, Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo has talked about wanting a statue of Michael Jordan somewhere in downtown Wilmington. Saffo, the longest-serving mayor in Wilmington history, said the thought first occurred to him after seeing the famous bronze sculpture of His Airness at the United Center in Chicago. “Probably the No. 1 question I get asked is, ‘Why don’t we have a statue of Michael Jordan?’ ” Saffo said. “You tell people he’s from your hometown and they can’t believe it.”
Source: USA Today Sports
Source: USA Today Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Lakers Twitter needs to start cyber bullying Michael Jordan into taking on Russell Westbrook as part of the GOAT debate.
If LeBron can’t fix him, neither can you MJ. If all of us scream this often enough maybe he’ll take it personally. – 5:30 PM
Lakers Twitter needs to start cyber bullying Michael Jordan into taking on Russell Westbrook as part of the GOAT debate.
If LeBron can’t fix him, neither can you MJ. If all of us scream this often enough maybe he’ll take it personally. – 5:30 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet on Embiid: “He was more back to the basket (in 2019), playing like a 5. Now he’s turned into Kevin Durant, Michael Jordan, Kobe, Shaq all put together.” – 12:56 PM
VanVleet on Embiid: “He was more back to the basket (in 2019), playing like a 5. Now he’s turned into Kevin Durant, Michael Jordan, Kobe, Shaq all put together.” – 12:56 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“He used to be play back-to-the-basket, like a five and now he’s turned into Kevin Durant, Michael Jordan, Kobe, Shaq, all put together” – Fred VanVleet on Joel Embiid’s progress since 2019. – 12:55 PM
“He used to be play back-to-the-basket, like a five and now he’s turned into Kevin Durant, Michael Jordan, Kobe, Shaq, all put together” – Fred VanVleet on Joel Embiid’s progress since 2019. – 12:55 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1962, the @Los Angeles Lakers Elgin Baylor set an NBA Finals record by scoring 61 points in a 126-121 win over the Celtics.
Baylor became the first player in NBA playoff history to record a 60-point game. Only one other player has since joined him (Michael Jordan, 1986). pic.twitter.com/juFf9MfbSo – 12:01 PM
📅 On this day in 1962, the @Los Angeles Lakers Elgin Baylor set an NBA Finals record by scoring 61 points in a 126-121 win over the Celtics.
Baylor became the first player in NBA playoff history to record a 60-point game. Only one other player has since joined him (Michael Jordan, 1986). pic.twitter.com/juFf9MfbSo – 12:01 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Always funny to think about Michael Jordan, the player, playing for Michael Jordan, the owner. – 9:39 PM
Always funny to think about Michael Jordan, the player, playing for Michael Jordan, the owner. – 9:39 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
michael jordan’s teams are now 0-2 in the play-in tourney.
lebron’s teams are undefeated in the play-in tourney.
makes you think. – 9:30 PM
michael jordan’s teams are now 0-2 in the play-in tourney.
lebron’s teams are undefeated in the play-in tourney.
makes you think. – 9:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns partner with Native Broadcast Enterprise radio stations to air #NBAPlayoffs in Navajo language in a reprise from 1993 Playoffs when Phoenix reached #NBAFinals before losing to Michael Jordan and three-peat Chicago Bulls.
L.A. Williams on the call. pic.twitter.com/iXRuhJ5aTd – 8:58 PM
#Suns partner with Native Broadcast Enterprise radio stations to air #NBAPlayoffs in Navajo language in a reprise from 1993 Playoffs when Phoenix reached #NBAFinals before losing to Michael Jordan and three-peat Chicago Bulls.
L.A. Williams on the call. pic.twitter.com/iXRuhJ5aTd – 8:58 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
People talk about Michael Jordan’s Wizards stint like he was awful. But did you know that he was being mentioned as an MVP candidate at one point during the 2001-02 season?
MJ’s former teammate @etanthomas36 and @BryanFonsecaNY look back on that season: basketballnews.com/stories/was-mi… – 6:07 PM
People talk about Michael Jordan’s Wizards stint like he was awful. But did you know that he was being mentioned as an MVP candidate at one point during the 2001-02 season?
MJ’s former teammate @etanthomas36 and @BryanFonsecaNY look back on that season: basketballnews.com/stories/was-mi… – 6:07 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Here are all rookies in NBA history that reached 130+ steals and 60+ blocks in their first season:
Michael Jordan
Ron Harper
Willie Anderson
David Robinson
Nerlens Noel
Ben Simmons
Herb Jones – 10:59 AM
Here are all rookies in NBA history that reached 130+ steals and 60+ blocks in their first season:
Michael Jordan
Ron Harper
Willie Anderson
David Robinson
Nerlens Noel
Ben Simmons
Herb Jones – 10:59 AM
More on this storyline
When it comes to the relationship between basketball legend Michael Jordan and his hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say it’s complicated. Jordan has made regular trips back to Wilmington through the decades. Most residents know Wilmington is Jordan’s hometown, but the fact isn’t exactly trumpeted locally. -via USA Today Sports / April 16, 2022
Essentially, the community is divided when it comes to what Jordan means to the Port City and how much his ties should be recognized publicly. Most people you talk to, if you ask them, seem to think Wilmington would benefit by highlighting its Jordan connection. Randy Shackleford is a former downtown Wilmington resident who now lives in Chipata, Zambia. Even in Africa, Jordan has a presence, Shackleford said, and it’s common to see kids or adults wearing gear with Jordan’s image. “What happened in Wilmington fostered his development into what he became,” Shackleford said. “Claim the city’s most famous son!” -via USA Today Sports / April 16, 2022
To be clear, no one thinks Michael Jordan shouldn’t be in the hall, which formed in 2005. Its 60 inductees include NFL stars (quarterbacks Gabriel and Jurgensen, tight end Alge Crumpler), Major League Baseball players (Trot Nixon, Sam Bowens, Willie Stargell), professional tennis players (Althea Gibson, Lenny Simpson) and basketball greats (Meadowlark Lemon). “We really want Michael Jordan to be in,” McColl said. “He should be in.” He’s been invited multiple times through the years, McColl said, but the nonprofit’s bylaws dictate that living inductees must attend the induction ceremony in person. So far, Jordan hasn’t committed to attending an in-person induction ceremony. “I just think that he’s so busy with basketball and his businesses,” McColl said. “For whatever reason, he’s just not ready yet.” -via USA Today Sports / April 16, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.