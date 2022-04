No Michael Jordan statue in his hometown

To be clear, no one thinks Michael Jordan shouldn’t be in the hall, which formed in 2005. Its 60 inductees include NFL stars (quarterbacks Gabriel and Jurgensen, tight end Alge Crumpler), Major League Baseball players (Trot Nixon, Sam Bowens, Willie Stargell), professional tennis players (Althea Gibson, Lenny Simpson) and basketball greats (Meadowlark Lemon). “We really want Michael Jordan to be in,” McColl said. “He should be in.” He’s been invited multiple times through the years, McColl said, but the nonprofit’s bylaws dictate that living inductees must attend the induction ceremony in person. So far, Jordan hasn’t committed to attending an in-person induction ceremony. “I just think that he’s so busy with basketball and his businesses,” McColl said. “For whatever reason, he’s just not ready yet.” -via USA Today Sports / April 16, 2022