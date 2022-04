Pacers likely trading Malcolm Brogdon?

Michael Scotto: This offseason, Malcolm Brogdon can be traded. He’s owed $67.6 million over the next three seasons, according to our HoopsHype salaries page. Several executives believe Indiana will certainly be open to trading him this offseason as the Pacers look to build around their young backcourt core of Tyrese Haliburton and Chris Duarte. Some executives believed his contract extension and being under team control for three seasons looking ahead makes him more appealing. Others were scared off and a little bit on the fence due to his injury history. -via HoopsHype / March 31, 2022