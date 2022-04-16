Raptors vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (0-0) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (0-0) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Saturday April 16, 2022
Toronto Raptors 51, Philadelphia 76ers 69 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
A very balanced first half from the @Philadelphia 76ers, leading at the break, 69-51.
Harris: game-high 16 PTS / 4 AST
Embiid: 15 PTS / 9 REB / 2 AST
Maxey: 13 PTS / 3 REB / 3-5 3fg
Harden: 10 PTS / 4 REB / 7 AST – 7:23 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Destroyed them in transition, destroyed them on the glass, won the non-Embiid minutes, committed zero (yes, zero) turnovers.
An excellent half of basketball from your Philadelphia 76ers. No notes. – 7:23 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Fantastic first half from the 76ers, who lead 69-51 at the break. Philly:
– won the offensive glass 8-2
– went 9-for-19 from 3
– didn’t commit a single turnover
– had 10 more shots
– Got 31 points from Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey.
Very, very impressive performance. – 7:23 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
HALFTIME: Sixers 69, Raptors 51. Harris with 16-3-4. Embiid with 15-9-2. Maxey with 15. Harden with 10-4-7. Sixers are outrebunding the Raptors 25-15 and have a 16-4 edge in fastbreak points. – 7:23 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
That is the most connected the Sixers’ defense has looked all season.
And how does Tyrese Maxey respond to his first playoff start? 15 points, 2 assists, 0 turnovers in the first half. – 7:22 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
It’s Game 1. These are the Toronto Raptors. Don’t you know your history? – 7:22 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Some first half @Philadelphia 76ers stats worth noting, as they head to the break up, 69-51:
Sixers fast break pts: 16
Raptors fast break pts: 4
Sixers rebounds: 25
Raptors rebounds: 15
Sixers OREB: 8
Raptors OREB: 2 – 7:22 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Sixers play a near perfect half; Raptors most certainly don’t
Philadelphia 69, Raptors 51 at the break – 7:22 PM
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
That is the third Raptors player that has gotten hit by the Sixers. – 7:21 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Harden getting all the way to the rim there and accepting the contact to try to finish was my favorite play from him all half – 7:21 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris has been excellent in the first half.
16 PTS / 3 REB / 4 AST / 2-4 3fg
Playing aggressively, with confidence, and – like Maxey – showing his defensive improvement too. – 7:19 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Raptors staggering, barely holding on. Maxey giving 76ers huge minutes, and now Embiid’s aggressiveness kicking in. 59-44 – 7:15 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Sixers are playing a clean game, which also means the Raptors aren’t playing well enough to muck it up. – 7:13 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Gary Trent Jr. is 0-5 and just committed an offensive foul taking a 3
Sixers by 15 and Raptors are wobbly all over the floor – 7:13 PM
Tim Chisholm @timpchisholm
Philadelphia is playing like a team that spent a week hearing about how they got a ‘nightmare’ opponent and are in a great position to lose in round one. – 7:12 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tyrese Maxey playing with astronomical confidence thus far.
15 PTS / 6-10 fg / 3-5 3fg / 15 min
And some very solid defense on Fred VanVleet. – 7:10 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers have 11 assists and no turnovers tonight. Lead #Raptors by 12 with 4:36 to go in the second quarter. – 7:09 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Joel Embiid en lo que va de partido….. pic.twitter.com/H51byda0ag – 7:09 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Fans not happy with Flagrant Foul 1 call on Embiid but rule is ‘unnecessary contact.’ A knee to the face would seem to qualify. – 7:06 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Barnes drives into an Embiid-shaped brick wall. Good news: he’s drawn 3 fouls at the rim over the last 6 minutes. Bad news: he got hit in the face (eye?). Flagrant 1 on Embiid. Scottie’s squinting a bit but will stay in the game to shoot his FTs. – 7:06 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Flagrant 1 on Joel Embiid, probably for swiping down on Scottie Barnes on his layup attempt – 7:06 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
And it is a Flagrant 1 on Embiid, can see that as the right call with the follow through
Hey!!!
They now “ref, you suck!” here, too – 7:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Looks like Scottie Barnes is OK on the bench. Appeared he got caught in the head by either Joel Embiid’s hand or leg on that play. Referees now reviewing for a flagrant foul. – 7:05 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Joel Embiid is TOO BIG to make this look that easy 😅
pic.twitter.com/z6r8HkBSlQ – 7:03 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers held steady in their first stretch without Embiid. It’s a 9-point game as he checks back in with 6:27 left in the first half. – 7:03 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors lose the first stint of non-Embiid (and non-Siakam) minutes 13-11, which is not according to plan. – 7:01 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Paul Reed played five minutes, which are at worst going to be even depending on these Scottie Barnes free throws.
Feel like Sixers game ops should alert the crowd to this statistic and he should receive a standing ovation. – 7:00 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
They survived their first stint without Embiid: +2 in a little over 5 minutes (pending Toronto free-throws) – 7:00 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Two fouls for Reed in those minutes, but thought he was put in tough spots on both of them. More importantly, Sixers held the fort in the non-Embiid minutes. Mission accomplished – 7:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Embiid is coming back in and Philly went +2 in the 5:33 he sat. That’s huge for them. – 7:00 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid is set to check back in with 6:27 to go in the second with Toronto heading to the foul line and up two points in the minutes the big fella was on the bench. That’s a massive win for the 76ers. – 7:00 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Things you love to see early:
Sixers rebounds: 20
Raptors rebounds: 12
Sixers OREB: 7
Raptors OREB: 2 – 6:59 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Here comes Embiid. As of now, the Sixers are +2 without Embiid on the floor. – 6:59 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors getting killed on the offensive glass is not something they can live with – 6:58 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
could hear harden telling his teammates to stay home when he’s getting posted – 6:56 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Harden was getting posted, was pretty mad about all the help his teammates were giving him. Six points for Toronto just on back cuts where Sixers fell asleep weak side. – 6:55 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Paul Reed starts the 2nd quarter for Philly. Raptors don’t just need to win the Embiid rest minutes to have a real shot in this series, they need to win them decisively. – 6:53 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers starting the second with Harden, Milton, Thybulle, Harris and Reed. – 6:52 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lineup to start Q2:
Shake Milton
Matisse Thybulle
James Harden
Tobias Harris
Paul Reed – 6:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Philly up 35-27 after 1 over Toronto. 10 points for Tyrese Maxey, and 7 each for Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid for the 76ers, and 7 for Scottie Barnes to lead Toronto. Sixers had 13 3-point attempts in first quarter. Philly averaged just under 32 3PA per game in regular season. – 6:50 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
a dime 👀
@ScottBarnes561 ➡️ @Chris Boucher pic.twitter.com/qlMQuwCMA5 – 6:50 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Sixers & Raptors combined for 62 points (& just 1 turnover) on 44 1st-quarter possessions.
Sixers went scoreless on their first 2 trips, then scored 35 points on their next 19. – 6:50 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Maxey in the last 2 regular season meetings vs Toronto: 41 points, 15-25 FG, 6-9 3P.
He had 10 points on 4-6 FG, 2-3 3P in that 1st quarter. With the Raptors keyed in on Embiid and Harden, he’s gonna be a problem in this series. – 6:50 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers did an excellent job on the glass in that first quarter. Toronto had 2 offensive rebounds. – 6:49 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers up 35-27 at the end of 1. Like we all said* coming into the series the Sixers’ ability to dominate the Raptors on the glass (6-2 offensive rebounding edge) would clearly be the difference. Embiid has 7 and 7 for the Sixers, with Maxey adding in 10 on 4-6
*Nobody said that – 6:49 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers lead 35-27 after one. Joel Embiid with 7 points and 7 rebounds. The Sixers have a 15-8 rebounding advantage. Tyrese Maxey with 10 points. Harris with 7 and Harden with 3 on 1-4 shooting. – 6:49 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 35, Raptors 27 at the end of the first. Maxey with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting. Embiid with 7-7-2. Two big stats I’m tracking: Sixers have a 15-8 rebounding advantage (including 6-2 on o boards) and a 9-0 advantage in fastbreak points. – 6:49 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Sixers lead 35-27. Raps haven’t done the things they’re trying to do, but Barnes is looking very good. Harden/Embiid pick-and-roll has been a huge problem, not surprisingly. – 6:48 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
James Harden can absolutely be the third best player on a title team.
#Maxey – 6:48 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
A very balanced Q1 from the @Philadelphia 76ers, who lead, 35-27, after the first 12 mins of Game 1.
Maxey: 10 PTS / 4-6 fg / 2 REB
Embiid: 7 PTS / 7 REB / 2 AST
Harris: 7 PTS
Niang: 5 PTS – 6:48 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Accumulating fouls and putting the Sixers on the line was always going to be an issue in a series vs an Embiid and Harden-led team. VanVleet picked up 2 fouls in the opening minute of the game, now Boucher’s got 3 fouls in 4 minutes. – 6:48 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors fouled too much, gave up too many offensive rebounds, got nothing on offence in transition.
Other than that, things are going swimmingly
Sixers up 35-27 after one – 6:48 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Paul Reed is at the scorer’s table. Looks like Doc is sticking to his promise of Reed vs. smaller teams – 6:47 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
If you like “true” backup point guards, this series isn’t going to be for you. Raptors will use Siakam and Barnes (with OG and Trent if necessary) as defacto backup PG when VanVleet out. Shake Milton much more of a SG. – 6:46 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Paul Reed is preparing to enter the game as the #Sixers‘ backup center. – 6:46 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
ICYMI: Some Raptors content, on a crazy team that somehow brings four centers off the bench but starts zero.
theathletic.com/3243140/2022/0… – 6:45 PM
Tim Chisholm @timpchisholm
I’m starting to think that fouls may be an issue for the Raptors this evening 😬 – 6:45 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Chris Boucher with three fouls in four minutes. #NotGoodForRaptorsFlow – 6:45 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Early foul trouble for Toronto: Chris Boucher has three in four minutes. Fred VanVleet picked up two early. – 6:45 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The way the Raptors seek out Georges Niang at go at is really quite something – 6:45 PM
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
I wonder how many games it will take for @espn to cover the Raptors players and storylines. – 6:44 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
I would say Pascal Siakam is comfortable in his matchup with George Niang. – 6:44 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors PR tells us Birch passed all concussion tests and is available to return – 6:44 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
nobody’s safe when Rese is left open. 👌
#PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/d8SuKBz1pg – 6:42 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers with a 6-1 edge so far in offensive rebounds. #Raptors had 33 to Philly’s 12 in the last two RS games (a pair of 5-point Toronto wins). Tyrese Maxey (10 points on 4-for-6 shooting, 2 of 3 on 3s) is off to a terrific start. – 6:41 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Philly six offensive boards to the Raptors’ one so far, tough start in a must-win category – 6:40 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Certainly not the best defensive start for the Raptors, down 26-18 at second timeout – 6:39 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers still haven’t figured out how to guard Chris Boucher (switch). – 6:37 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
death
taxes
and Georges Niang screaming into the crowd after a 3. – 6:36 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
the feed from Embiid. 🍴
@Joel Embiid ➡️ @Tobias Harris pic.twitter.com/50AopRtu0V – 6:36 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers are doing a terrific job in the rebounding department (11-5), which is a big reason they’re leading the #Raptors 20-14. Toronto dominated the boards in the teams’ previous two games (both Philly losses). – 6:34 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Khem Birch can’t catch a break. He’s headed to the back after taking an elbow flush on the nose from 280-pound Joel Embiid. – 6:34 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Man, Birch can’t catch a break. Looked like he took an Embiid elbow to the face. Trainers were looking at him on the bench but he’s headed to the locker room now. – 6:33 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Khem Birch is in early, and takes a hit in the head, staying down for two possessions. Precious Achiuwa quickly replaces him. – 6:32 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Raptors are leaving Danny Green open in the corner. He made them pay in Toronto last week. Tonight, he’s 0-for-3 to start. – 6:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers-Raptors playoff updates: Embiid, Harden look to avoid Game 1 upset vs. Toronto inquirer.com/sixers/live/si… via @phillyinquirer – 6:31 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Birch for Anunoby is first sub; usually it’s both Boucher and Achiuwa – 6:30 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tyrese Maxey has 7 quick points and looks ready for a big playoff role. ICYMI, wrote earlier this week about how his hallmark work ethic was valuable as a rookie, setting him up for his breakout season:
inquirer.com/sixers/tyrese-… – 6:29 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Sixers have 5 offensive rebounds in 5 minutes. Embiid’s got 3 of ’em. Remember, Raps had a 31-12 edge on the offensive glass in the last 2 regular season meetings. Early 17-10 lead for Philly. – 6:29 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Philadelphia has controlled the offensive glass early here, already getting an extra six shots. That’s played a huge part in the 76ers opening up an early 17-10 lead (that and Tyrese Maxey playing great once again). – 6:28 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers handily winning the offensive rebounding battle early — Toronto is struggling to deal with Embiid’s size playing their normal, smaller lineup. Sixers have also been the better transition team.
So you know, just how everyone expected the series to start – 6:28 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Toronto calls timeout 5 mins in.
The @Philadelphia 76ers start 7-15 from the floor and 3-7 from deep. They’re outrebounding Toronto, 9-4 and out-assisting, 4-2.
Maxey leads all scorers with 7 pts.
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 17-10. – 6:28 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#DidYouKnowFlow: Tobias Harris has tied Seth Curry for fourth on the Sixers all-time playoff three-pointer list with 41 – 6:28 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Good start for the Sixers, who are 7-of-15 from the floor, are outrebounding the Raptors 9-4 and have 7 fastbreak points. They lead 17-10 and Nick Nurse calls timeout. Let the chess match begin. – 6:28 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
In their last two games against Philadelphia, Raps got down 17-2 and 28-12.
17-10? That’s fine! – 6:27 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tyrese Maxey’s first 4 (!) playoff minutes:
7 PTS / 3-4 FG / 2 REB / 1 AST – 6:26 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
VanVleet picked up two fouls in the first 58 seconds. #NotGoodFlow – 6:23 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid will be an issue in this series for the Raptors. Nick Nurse gives insight on how they’ll defend him in this series. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/16/nic… via @SixersWire #NBA – 5:51 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Anthony Edwards set Wolves high for points in playoff debut. If you’re wondering what Scottie Barnes needs to do for Raptors …
Tracy McGrady – 25
Chris Bosh – 22
Jonas Valanciunas – 17
Vince Carter – 16
DeMar DeRozan – 14
OG Anunoby – 12 – 5:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Raptors sticking with the smaller lineup against the Sixers in Game 1:
Siakam, Anunoby, Barnes, Trent Jr, VanVleet
Sixers sticking with Danny Green in the opening group:
Embiid, Harris, Green, Harden, Maxey
Obviously influenced by Thybulle being unavailable for Toronto games. – 5:40 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Raps are going with their top five players to start but not any of their biggest guys (who in fairness are not that big) against Embiid: Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam. – 5:39 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors will start as usual: VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam – 5:34 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers starters: Danny Green, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, James Harden
#Raptors starters: Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., Fred VanVleet – 5:33 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Starters: Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, Danny Green, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid for Philly.
Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes for Toronto. – 5:33 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Projected @Philadelphia 76ers starters for Game 1:
Tyrese Maxey
Danny Green
James Harden
Tobias Harris
Joel Embiid
#PhilaUnite – 5:31 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
How are the Raptors maximizing their roster?
@Kevin O’Connor dives into what it’ll take for Toronto to make a deep playoff run. #TheVoidNBA
📺: https://t.co/7fcy3uyEaW pic.twitter.com/AQ3bpfVMB2 – 5:31 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Danny Green
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Tyrese Maxey
• @James Harden
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/YRZqzcegpY – 5:30 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raps go with ‘normal’ starters: Trent Jr.; Barnes; FVV; OG and Siakam. – 5:27 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors going with Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes for Game 1 – 5:27 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
As expected Raptors will start small in Game 1 with VanVleet, Trent Jr., OG, Siakam and Barnes. Don’t be surprised if the bigs come early though. – 5:25 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors starting as we expected them to start
VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam – 5:24 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Regular starters for the Raptors in Game 1 vs Philly. VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Siakam, Anunoby. – 5:24 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
James Harden was like, “Yeah, let me get this jacket with the stuffed animal & the pink flamingo. I don’t know how I’d feel if it only had a stuffed animal. But the pink flamingo, too? Gotta have it.” pic.twitter.com/LfdRZQj8hF – 5:17 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
this jersey. 👀
@Tyrese Maxey 🤝 @Allen Iverson pic.twitter.com/YfbFnqpLMV – 5:10 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
One more time before Raptors-Sixers III kicks off:
https://t.co/MTbEzKpDLi pic.twitter.com/ERtMsKJ9ZP – 5:10 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden is preparing for work #Sixers pic.twitter.com/KTEULl6WZi – 5:09 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Still time to cannonball into @HardwoodKnocks’ deep dive on the Sixers vs. Raptors series!
⏳ 48:54 mark
🎧 https://t.co/NvWruzzj6M
🍎 https://t.co/PExTn0ROCS
✳️ https://t.co/DOC3Esnt79
📺 https://t.co/fSLrSav9Hh
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7 pic.twitter.com/5sqmASXRvN – 5:01 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The starting centers Rudy Gobert has faced in the playoffs:
2017: DeAndre Jordan, Zaza Pachulia
2018: Steven Adams, Clint Capela
2019: Capela
2020: Nikola Jokic
2021: Jonas Valanciunas, Zubac/Morris
2022: Dwight Powell – 4:44 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Nick Nurse when asked if there’s one thing he’d like to take away from Joel Embiid: “Touches.” (Laughs)
Serious answer: He said Embiid can be particularly dangerous when he gets the ball at the top of the key. – 4:43 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Raptors HC Nick Nurse on what he hopes to take away from Joel Embiid tonight:
“Touches.” 😂 – 4:43 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Raptors coach Nick Nurse: Asked if there’s one thing he’s trying to take away from Joel Embiid, he laughed and replied ‘Touches.’ #Sixers – 4:43 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Is there one thing about Embiid that the Raptors are really trying to take away?
Nurse: “Yeah, touches.” – 4:43 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nick Nurse, when asked what he’s hoping to take away from Joel Embiid: “Touches.”
Says Embiid can do it all with the ball in his hands. – 4:43 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Nick Nurse asked if there’s one thing he’s trying to take away from Embiid specifically.
“Touches” – 4:42 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Raptors coach Nick Nurse: ‘About five of our guys will probably end up guarding (the #Sixers’ Joel Embiid).’ Three years ago in the playoffs, Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka defended Embiid nearly all of the time – 4:41 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Nick Nurse says the Raptors plan to put 5 different guys on Embiid over the course of the series. – 4:40 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Raptors coach Nick Nurse, smiling, on being such a good offensive rebounding team: ‘I always say there’s a lot of them to get for us.’ #Sixers – 4:38 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Nick Nurse said pregame he thinks Van Vleet has had a little more pep in his step this week; FVV and Anunoby both went through a more intensive workload this week to try to get them up to speed.
Keeping his poker face up with the starting lineup, though. – 4:37 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Nurse says VanVleet has been playing with more pop after recent rest. Says he’ll have a heavy workload in this series. – 4:36 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers says it was a good week of work for the @Philadelphia 76ers, and a tremendous opportunity to continue integrating James Harden into the team:
“In a way, we had our training camp this week. I thought it was a very productive week.” – 4:17 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Most 30+ point playoff games over the last three years:
1. Giannis (16)
2. Donovan Micthell (13)
3. Kawhi Leonard (12)
4. Nikola Jokic (11)
5. Devin Booker (10)
5. Anthony Davis (10)
5. James Harden (10)
8. Joel Embiid (9) – 3:48 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
For this piece, I called Louise Burke, the renowned nutritionist who has been working with Joel Embiid from Australia (!) since 2020. She told me how Embiid likes his veggies, how son Arthur has inspired his progress and how Shirley Temples fit in:
inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… – 3:44 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
About 2 1/2 hours until start of #Sixers-#Raptors Game 1 pic.twitter.com/ODPkn1g6RR – 3:43 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
A look at the matchup tonight ⤵️ @FanDuelCanada pic.twitter.com/WvjVwjflvM – 3:27 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Playoff hoops in South Philly tonight #Sixers #Raptors pic.twitter.com/H2TbXGmAq1 – 3:04 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#CalmBeforeTheStorm #sixers #torontoraptors #NBAPlayoffs #PhilaUnite #WeTheNorth #game1flow pic.twitter.com/oLIlGiQyHo – 2:41 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Regardless of what happens in these playoffs, James Harden and the #Sixers are locked in for the foreseeable future. 🔐
Do you agree? 👀
🎥: @TheGameDayNBA
pic.twitter.com/7EwiPlMB1w – 2:10 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
ICYMI @David Thorpe picks the Raptors over the 76ers, and here’s why: truehoop.com/p/76ers-have-t… – 1:51 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🗣 DON’T SLEEP ON THE RAPTORS
📺: https://t.co/7fcy3uh3jo pic.twitter.com/nwpfcsW7wf – 1:22 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Heat in 5
Celtics in 6
Bucks in 4
Raptors in 6
Suns in 4
Grizzlies in 6
Warriors in 6
Jazz in 6 – 1:16 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
I gotta breathe real deep when I catch a attitude, I got a whole other level I can tap into pic.twitter.com/TkxPI9pqWd – 1:12 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
If these are right, they’re mine. If they’re wrong, they’re @Amin Elhassan’s.
MIA in 7
BOS in 5
MIL in 4
TOR in 5
PHX in 5
MEM in 6
GSW in 6
DAL in 7 – 1:12 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
As we get started here with the NBA playoffs, here are my picks for each of the Eastern Conference first round series, which includes a couple barnburners in Celtics-Nets and 76ers-Raptors: pic.twitter.com/YKH46ko5Bw – 1:08 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Opponents:
* Shot 77.2% at rim when DeAndre Jordan was in game.
* Ballhandlers averaged 1.177 pts/play when Jordan defended PNR.
* Averaged 117.4 Pts/100 poss with Jordan in game
Defense with Jordan was never competitive, and he can’t play against TOR..
https://t.co/LJMY9fMB4j pic.twitter.com/ye16VA2Tad – 12:54 PM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
I don’t know how valuable you think Shot Making is in the playoffs- I think it does get overvalued by some. But the gap between Philly and Toronto is huge here. Of course the Raptors have a huge edge in scheme and roster versatility. So a fascinating matchup. pic.twitter.com/gLivdQeh6X – 12:54 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Saturdays are for *playoff basketball @Georges Niang
#PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/tkxZ51IKho – 12:53 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I didn’t even get to Harden saying he has nothing to prove 🥴 – 12:41 PM
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
Watching @ESPNNBA countdown has me all fired up!
Not one person on that panel picked the Raptors to win this series.
Just wait… Raptors in 6! – 12:41 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Sixers reading @SInow ahead of Philly-Toronto:
▪️ Mag profile on Joel Embiid bit.ly/3vqsBDd
▪️ Column on the stakes for the 76ers bit.ly/3OfKopq – 12:40 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
We’ll see what it portends for tonight (and beyond), but DeAndre Jordan said his role this series is to do whatever he can to help the team, regardless of if he’s on the court, and Paul Reed said he thinks he could get some minutes at center. – 12:36 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Heat in 6
Celtics in 7
Bucks in 4
Raptors in 6
Suns in 4
Grizzlies in 5
Warriors in 6
Mavs in 7. – 12:28 PM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Trying to re-focus interest in NBA P-Os. Leaning on rooting for Phoenix (CP3) in the West and 76ers (Doc) in the East. Also interested in how GSW and Brooklyn progress. That said, Milwaukee is my pick to repeat. – 12:14 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Unsurprisingly, Paul Reed said he expects to play some backup 5 during this series. When asked about Toronto’s rebounding prowess, he said “I’m a great rebounder, too. I just go in there with a dog mentality and go grab every rebound I can. That was something I was born with.” – 12:09 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Our NBA Playoff primers are live!
📋 Part 1
—MIL-CHI (3:49)
—MEM-MIN (22:54)
—DAL-UTA (45:03)
🎧 https://t.co/tl0ZRjF8CZ
📋 Part 2
—BOS-BRK (3:15)
—GSW-DEN (23:15)
—PHI-TOR (48:54)
🎧 https://t.co/NvWruzzj6M
📋 Part 3
—MIA-ATL (3:17)
—PHO-NOP (20:42)
🎧 https://t.co/TDMENbSQYR pic.twitter.com/shWsbTvXb4 – 12:07 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New video on the Toronto Raptors—and the development of guys like Scottie Barnes and OG Anunoby—including conversations from this season with @BlakeMurphyODC, @william_lou, and @samfolkk: – 12:02 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.