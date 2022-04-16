Stephen Curry coming off the bench in Game 1

Anthony Slater: Late surprise: Warriors are starting Jordan Poole in place of Stephen Curry. Presumably as a way to control Curry on a tight minutes restriction. So it’s Poole, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond, Looney.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steph Curry has only come off the bench eight other times in his career. The last time was March 2018 in Round 2 against the Pelicans when he came back from a sprained MCL. – 8:46 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Warriors playoff hype video and then starting lineup introduction without Steph Curry. pic.twitter.com/vZEZqJye5I – 8:45 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
If I’m Michael Malone, I’m matching Austin Rivers’ minutes with Steph Curry, who’s coming off the bench tonight. Rivers is the Nuggets’ best perimeter defender, and you get the feeling Denver knows he’s its best option to guard Curry. – 8:43 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
With Steph coming off the bench, I would imagine Malone does a bit of mirroring of minutes with Austin Rivers to keep a capable perimeter defender on the floor with Curry. – 8:41 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
This will be the 9th time Stephen Curry comes off the bench in his career (6 reg season, 3 in playoffs).
Katy Winge @katywinge
Steph Curry won’t start for the Warriors tonight.
Green
Looney
Poole
Thompson
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry will officially make his return to the court for the playoff opener against the Nuggets on Saturday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/16/war… – 8:15 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
My guess is Curry plays the final six minutes or each quarter. They probably learned from Klay the long break between stints is counterproductive – 8:14 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Interesting to see Jordan Poole is starting while Steph Curry comes off the bench. Curry had said the other day he expected to start Game 1. – 8:12 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Stephen Curry is back for the Warriors … but as a sixth man in Game 1 against Denver.
Jordan Poole gets the start for Golden State.
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Starting Jordan Poole with Klay Thompson in the Warriors backcourt, bringing Curry off the bench, makes sense. It’s that much easier to regulate Steph’s minutes, which will be restricted. – 8:11 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Steph Curry will come off the bench tonight. It’ll be Poole, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond and Looney in the starting lineup. – 8:09 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors bringing Steph Curry off the bench, while Jordan Poole starts. Steph came off the bench after injuries in 2016 vs Portland and 2018 vs New Orleans, and was still Steph as always – 8:09 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry is not starting tonight in Game 1.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole will start Game 1 against the Nuggets. Stephen Curry will come off the bench. pic.twitter.com/XpawnjNyab – 8:07 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
No Stephen Curry in the starting five for Golden State tonight. pic.twitter.com/GctwpMupVR – 8:06 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Late surprise: Warriors are starting Jordan Poole in place of Steph Curry. Presumably as a way to control Curry on a tight minutes restriction. So it’s Poole, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond, Looney. – 8:06 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
For the Golden State Warriors’ playoff opener on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets, Steph Curry (foot) is listed as probable. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/15/war… – 8:00 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry shouts out Oakland and takes it back to the Curry 6.
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry wearing the OAKLAND edition of his Curry 6s pic.twitter.com/QvK3d1bcfq – 7:34 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry hops on his left foot a few times before making sharp cuts with each foot while driving to the basket pic.twitter.com/okiYrzmUFH – 7:29 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry working on one-legged shots, first off his left foot and then off his right foot pic.twitter.com/Jkjcu7qwR3 – 7:25 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry starts with some ball handling drills pic.twitter.com/fslpkiyqSp – 7:19 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone details the Denver Nuggets scout team this week:
Markus Howard – Steph Curry
(Headband) Jamal Murray – Klay Thompson
Davon Reed – Andrew Wiggins
Vlatko Cancar – Kevon Looney
Stephen Graham (PD coach) – Draymond Green
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Michael Malone says Nuggets have to find a way to make Steph Curry play defense and test him, make him work on that end. – 7:01 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Nuggets coach Michael Malone on Stephen Curry returning: “We have to find a way to make Steph work on both ends of the floor.” – 7:01 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr wouldn’t reveal if Stephen Curry is starting or how many minutes he will play. – 6:52 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr makes it official: Stephen Curry will play tonight. Declined to say whether Curry will start or how many minutes he’s expected to play. – 6:47 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said that Stephen Curry will play, but he will not divulge how many minutes he’ll have. – 6:46 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry will play tonight, but Steve Kerr won’t disclose whether he’s starting or how many minutes he’ll get. – 6:46 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Stephen Curry will play, Steve Kerr says. Kerr declines to name his starting five or how many minutes Curry might play. – 6:46 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steph Curry will play tonight, Kerr says. Wouldn’t specify if he will be starting or how many minutes he will play. – 6:46 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Steph Curry will play Game 1 for the Warriors, Steve Kerr says. – 6:45 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#DidYouKnowFlow: Tobias Harris has tied Seth Curry for fourth on the Sixers all-time playoff three-pointer list with 41 – 6:28 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2016, the @Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry made five 3P in a win over the Rockets, his last of 27 straight playoff games with multiple 3PM.
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Ahead of @Stephen Curry’s return for Game 1 of the Playoffs, we explore the design process behind his Curry Brand logo in the latest edition of “Behind the Logo” on @Boardroom:
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
For the Golden State Warriors’ playoff opener on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets, Steph Curry (foot) is listed as probable. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/15/war… – 10:00 AM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Put Trae Young and Steph Curry on the worst NBA team in 1990 and they make the Finals. It’d be like aliens had arrived to the NBA. – 10:10 PM
