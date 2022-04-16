Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (0-0) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (0-0) at FedExForum
Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Saturday April 16, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 41, Memphis Grizzlies 33 (End Q1)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
A lot of points were scored in the first quarter between the NBA’s two highest scoring teams.
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Big decision: Jaren Jackson Jr. picks up 2nd foul with 1:32 left in 1Q. Taylor Jenkins brings back Steven Adams. Could tell he agonized over it for a second. – 4:19 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
HARD TO GUARD 🥷
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
Me, tapping out of this ESPN broadcast of Wolves/Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/Uv5Lt9tsMT – 4:18 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
If the first 10 minutes are any indication, this is the Grizzlies lineup that can make some noise defensively in switches and against Karl Anthony-Towns
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is carrying this team. Now he checks out. These are critical minutes. – 4:16 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
quickest to the glass 🔥
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Grizzlies first 3 of the game comes at 2:50 mark of first quarter. – 4:15 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
While the defense needs to get more stops, it’s good to see the Grizzlies get to the free throw line a lot in this 1st qtr. – 4:15 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Bane back in before a fourth wing, so looks like rotation has been cut by at least one. – 4:14 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
It’s not really the playoffs until Patrick Beverley convinces his coach to waste a challenge in the first quarter. – 4:14 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
“Let’s try to go back on site in Memphis again” pic.twitter.com/uDZ9C8Se2Z – 4:13 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Call on the floor stands. Two fouls for Pat Bev. Ja Morant to the line. Grizzlies down 30-19 – 4:12 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in the paint this season:
16.6 – Ja Morant
16.2 – Nikola Jokic
15.9 – Giannis Antetokounmpo
14.3 – LeBron James
13.2 – DeAndre Ayton
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Memphis fans are angry about the late challenge call. They believe Ja Morant had the ball at the free-throw line, which would make it too late to challenge a call.
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
My gut reaction on this … stays a block on Beverley. Don’t think he was set by the time Ja took off. – 4:10 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch is challenging this block call on Patrick Beverley. – 4:09 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Sam ref that ejected Pat Bev in Game 82 doing this game — David Guthrie – 4:09 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Steven Adams is quickly becoming the focal point of concern early. KAT hitting shots when he drops, driving at him when he presses up, switches aren’t working either. Going to have to up his play or, more likely, going to need more Jaren at C minutes. – 4:09 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Two fouls on Patrick Beverley with 4:11 left in the first quarter. The crowd approves – 4:09 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
WATCH YA HEAD.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
As great as Steven Adams is for Memphis, I’ve always thought the Karl Anthony-Towns matchup isn’t favorable. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke give you a little less size but much more mobility. Adams still has a big rebounding advantage, so we’ll see how Jenkins plays it. – 4:06 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Wolves have schemed really well against the Grizzlies defense to start. High screens, pistol action, dribbling into the drop, finding plenty of space for activity. Staying in semi-fastbreak mode at all times. Big changes needed fast. – 4:05 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Memphis calls time as the @Minnesota Timberwolves have extended the lead to 30-17 with 4:38 left in the first.
Towns has a game-high 12 points on 5-7 shooting, his first career double-digit scoring quarter in the postseason.
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
peep the @Ja Morant change of pace 🔄 pic.twitter.com/VVwIwt1Met – 4:05 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Towns 5-for-7, Edwards 4-for-5 and the Timberwolves lead by 13 early in Memphis. This with Morant going 3-for-3 early. – 4:05 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Did a tickertape just replace the audio on ESPN’s game between Memphis and Minnesota? – 4:04 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Timeout Memphis. Minnesota is dominating both ends of the floor, shooting 63% and dominating the glass. – 4:04 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
This Jaren Jackson Jr. block was such an incredible recovery that the refs thought it must have been a foul. pic.twitter.com/EjxnEIG621 – 4:03 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Can see early why this might not be a Steven Adams series. Much easier to play Tillman or JJJ on Towns. – 4:03 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Minnesota is feasting on Steven Adams. Taylor Jenkins sticking with normal rotation so Jackson and Bane were first off the floor. – 4:02 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Per usual, KAT is cooking single coverage. Insane to me that’s Memphis’ plan. – 4:02 PM
Thon Maker @ThonMaker14
Grizz have to speed up the tempo, this slow play is more Timberwolves style.
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
hand in KAT’s face?
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Heralded freshman Emoni Bates to transfer from Memphis.
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
that A1 pull up is special pic.twitter.com/pO2N2Q6RU5 – 3:59 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
De’Anthony Melton and Kyle Anderson are the first subs for the Grizzlies. Replacing Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. – 3:59 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
First few minutes saw Ja taking a backseat to the rest of the Grizzlies on the offensive end, don’t think that’s going to work, at least to start. Need Ja’s initiative. Starting to get it more. – 3:58 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Ja Morant’s plan vs. Wolves’ high wall: Come off screen going middle (opposed to east-west), then splitting the gap between KAT and Beverley with a hesitation cross – 3:58 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
If the Grizzlies guard KAT with Adams, the Wolves will be very happy . – 3:56 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Timberwolves with the early advantage of having already played a playoff game, especially since neither team has much experience – 3:56 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
don’t worry, KAT’s there 💪 pic.twitter.com/rQJtUrOPvC – 3:54 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
ON THAT 🚫
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
ANT’S FIRST CAREER PLAYOFF BUCKET!! pic.twitter.com/ugxkZe7IeN – 3:51 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Tight tight start from the Grizzlies. Don’t look like themselves at all – and really poor minutes from Steven Adams to start. – 3:51 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Couple early thoughts…
– DLo on Bane; MEM doesn’t have places in the starting group you can free safety
– Looks like Adams is just guarding KAT straight up
– KAT needs to remember he can guard the rim when Adams has doesn’t have the ball; he’s not shooting out there
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
The Grizzlies need to figure out that this game is going to be physical and they are going to get bumped on drives to the basket. And on rebounding. – 3:51 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Timeout Memphis as the @Minnesota Timberwolves open a 9-2 lead with 9:23 left in the first.
In his first career playoff game, Edwards has 5 points on 2-3 shooting.
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Memphis calls an early timeout after the Timberwolves jump out to a 9-2 lead. Edwards with five. – 3:49 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Great start for the Wolves, and it’s not that surprising. Memphis has been off for a week. Wolves just played on Tuesday. A little sharper early. – 3:49 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Another Timberwolves playoff game — the 48th I’ve covered dating back to 1997 (and I left the Wolves beat 15 years ago).
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Big 30 SLIDING on the Memphis Grizzlies-themed song playing in FedExForum during introductions.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
You don’t need me to tell you this but the boos for Patrick Beverley, D’Angelo Russell and Karl Anthony-Towns were noticeable. – 3:39 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Ja Morant warms up in a Kobe 6 PE for Game 1 of the #NBAPlayoffs 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/s5DPJKjihX – 3:24 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The energy different today…
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
FIRST FIVE vs. @Minnesota Timberwolves
🥷 @Ja Morant
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🦄 @jarenjacksonjr
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
The Timberwolves announce Taurean Prince is available to play. – 3:18 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Welcome to the playoffs in Memphis. Grizz vs. T’wolves in a matinee tilt. Your officials for Game 1 — David Guthrie, Sean Wright and Tom Washington. Alternate is Justin Van Duyne. These are the best in the league or else they wouldn’t be here — right @badunclep ? – 3:15 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
In arena Jumbotron feed is the band playing live from the FedExForum plaza.
Fan jumps on stage, takes the mic, says he does it for his baby mamma, starts a Mem-This chant, screams “go grizz,” jumps off stage.
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Former Memphis Grizzlies assistant/current Notre Dame women’s coach Niele Ivey and her future top 10 pick son Jaden Ivey are here for Game 1. pic.twitter.com/JQrbzGCKHw – 2:34 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Game 1. Wolves back in the playoffs for the second time in 18 years. A series with the Grizzlies that should be as entertaining as any in this first round. This is What It Feels Like pic.twitter.com/dku5fe0ucd – 2:32 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
The @Memphis Grizzlies 2022 Playoffs Media Guide is available on https://t.co/K1xRgK4sMF: https://t.co/VFDQXYKUKh pic.twitter.com/AaKicAUjED – 2:29 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Nice to see Payton Willis, the Big Ten’s most efficient 3-point shooter last season, playing well at Portsmouth. #Timberwolves asst GM Gianluca Pascucci has been there among many #NBA scouts. #Gophers pic.twitter.com/sPjH5DPNNT – 2:16 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
rubs hands like birdman.
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Taurean Prince is a game-time decision, Chris Finch said. Will go through warmups. – 2:03 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins called Dillon Brooks “one of the aces in the hole” they the team didn’t have in the regular season. He said Brooks will alternate between guarding D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards – 1:51 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Good time to read @David Thorpe‘s Grizzlies T-Wolves preview. Some highlights: D’Angelo Russell has an opportunity (below). Is Malik Beasley going to keep shooting 44.5% from 3? And is Tyus Jones the antidote to the T-Wolves’ defensive havoc? https://t.co/jaUYcQVvBV pic.twitter.com/s7GHAoHHxZ – 1:49 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
you know we love a good bucket hat 👀 pic.twitter.com/MDAZAgWXcx – 1:29 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the regular season, Steven Adams played 1,977 minutes and traveled 138.9 miles at an average of 4.01 MPH.
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
David Guthrie, today’s crew chief, was who Bev called trash last Sunday and was fined $25K for doing so. #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/AHDVyOEVGl – 1:20 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Heat in 5
Celtics in 6
Bucks in 4
Raptors in 6
Suns in 4
Grizzlies in 6
Warriors in 6
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
If these are right, they’re mine. If they’re wrong, they’re @Amin Elhassan’s.
MIA in 7
BOS in 5
MIL in 4
TOR in 5
PHX in 5
MEM in 6
GSW in 6
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
#NBAPlayoffs Game Day from Memphis!!! 🔥 Oooweeee we got a goodie, young gunners, big confidence, tons of talent on the court & incredible atmosphere for Game 1 of Grizzlies vs Timberwolves! On the call w/ @Rjeff24 & @RyanRuocco on @espn! 🏀💪🏽🔥🎤✨ – 1:08 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
It’s gameday here in Memphis and it’s Dusty Springfield’s birthday so you know the gameday listening is her classic “Dusty in Memphis” album.
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Heat in 6
Celtics in 7
Bucks in 4
Raptors in 6
Suns in 4
Grizzlies in 5
Warriors in 6
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Our NBA Playoff primers are live!
📋 Part 1
—MIL-CHI (3:49)
—MEM-MIN (22:54)
—DAL-UTA (45:03)
🎧 https://t.co/tl0ZRjF8CZ
📋 Part 2
—BOS-BRK (3:15)
—GSW-DEN (23:15)
—PHI-TOR (48:54)
🎧 https://t.co/NvWruzzj6M
📋 Part 3
—MIA-ATL (3:17)
—PHO-NOP (20:42)
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
You’re gonna wanna be here early.
12:30pm – Plaza Party presented by @Hennessy
1:00pm – Doors open
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
NBA’s best from April 15:
– T. Young: 38 pts, 3 reb, 9 ast
– B. Ingram: 30 pts, 6 reb, 6 ast
– M. Morris Sr: 27 pts, 9 reb, 5 ast
– R. Jackson: 27 pts, 7 reb, 8 ast
– L. Markkanen: 26 pts, 8 reb, 2 stl
– Bog. Bogdanovic: 19 pts, 5 reb, 3 stl
David Locke @DLocke09
Mavericks are 8-9 in games Luka didn’t play. Wins are all against poor teams other than one over Minnesota and losses are all to really good teams expect for two to bad teams, one to Sacramento and the other to the Lakers (couldn’t help myself) 🙂 – 10:50 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
“Notorious Wolves-killer Dillon Brooks.” He’s their McCollum. (From Britt Robson’s preview.) pic.twitter.com/7nMiAfOsKv – 10:38 AM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
LET’S RIDE. GAME 1.
🆚 @Minnesota Timberwolves
📺 @GrizzOnBally | @espn
📻 @929espn
🎁 @MidSouthFord
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies jumped up the Western Conference standings with the second youngest roster in the NBA in large part due to internal development. Assistant coach Darko Rajakovic is a major part of that process.
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
GAME ONE. LET’S GO.
Wolves @ Grizzlies
2:30 PM, FedExForum
📺 » @BallySportsNOR / @ESPNNBA
📻 » @wccoradio
📲 » https://t.co/gPhx0nwXoS
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
pull your Wolves jerseys out.
𝐈𝐓’𝐒 𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐀𝐘. pic.twitter.com/pu6vxPxY9h – 9:30 AM
