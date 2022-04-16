Victor Oladipo not in official Heat 2022 team photo

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
For those asking why Victor Oladipo wasn’t in today’s Heat team photo, it was taken before practice and he didn’t make it in time. Oladipo was on time for practice and participated. – 5:26 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Victor Oladipo is not in the official Heat 2022 team photo taken today because he was not at that photo session. He remains with the team and was at practice. Photo was taken prior to practice. – 4:46 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Should Heat’s Oladipo be afforded playoff latitude amid comeback? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Should Heat’s Victor Oladipo be afforded playoff latitude amid comeback? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:36 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Should Heat’s Oladipo be afforded playoff latitude amid comeback? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:12 AM
Victor Oladipo @VicOladipo
I’m with the same crowd, these the brodies. #twinning 🫱🏿🫲🏾 pic.twitter.com/SBFrAT1s0d – 8:25 PM
More on this storyline
Miami’s postseason will be critical for evaluating Herro and other rotation pieces alongside the Adebayo-Butler-Lowry trio. Herro’s extension wouldn’t hit the Heat’s books until 2023-24, the final year of Lowry’s hefty deal, but Miami’s creative front office may need careful calculus to bring back both Victor Oladipo, barring a strong return from injury, and restricted free agent Caleb Martin for 2022-23. Both players are known to have strong interest in remaining with the Heat, sources told B/R. -via Bleacher Report / March 11, 2022
Because Miami has his Bird Rights, the Heat can surpass the cap to re-sign him this summer. But if the Heat is determined not to pay a luxury tax next season, Miami might not have much to give Oladipo and stay under the tax line. If the Heat gives Martin a deal in the $8 million per year range and keeps every other player on the roster, then Miami would have only about $4 to $5 million to offer Oladipo without surpassing the projected $147 million tax. But if Miami bypasses signing Martin – who has been a revelation – and keeps the rest of the roster intact, the Heat could offer Oladipo a contract starting in the $12 million range and remain under the tax. -via Miami Herald / March 6, 2022
“I’ve seen enough to know he’s definitely better than he was last year,” Udonis Haslem said. “He looks great,” Caleb Martin said. “He’s going to add a huge boost to us. Adding a player of his caliber to our team is always going to be a positive. He’s too good. He’s going to find his way. We’re all going to adjust to him and figure out how we look with him in it. “He will find his way. We will adjust to him. He can’t do anything but make us a lot better. That’s the scary thing about it.” -via Miami Herald / March 6, 2022
