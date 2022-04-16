X-rays negative for Scottie Barnes, MRI awaits tomorrow

Adrian Wojnarowski: X-rays negative on Scottie Barnes’ left ankle — MRI tomorrow, source tells ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Scottie Barnes: Happy to hear there is no fracture considering Embiid came down on the foot. However, the severity of the associated ligament damage remains key to determining recovery. A low-grade sprain would be the best-case scenario. – 9:18 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Nick Nurse says X-Rays negative on Scottie Barnes’ ankle. Will undergo further imaging tomorrow. Thad Young’s thumb not broken either. Good early news for Raptors. – 9:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nick Nurse says Scottie Barnes got an x-ray and they were negative. Further imaging tomorrow. Same update on Thad Young. – 9:05 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
X-Rays on Scottie Barnes’ ankle were negative. He’s going for further imagining tomorrow. Same with Thad Young – 9:05 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: 76ers 131, Raptors 111. Tyrese Maxey stole the show with 38 points, while Tobias Harris had 26, James Harden had 22-5-14 and Joel Embiid had 19-15-4. Pascal Siakam had 24 for Toronto, though the focus for the Raptors will be on the health of Scottie Barnes moving forward. – 8:49 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Ballgame. 131-111, 76ers win. Philly leads 1-0 and in the immediate aftermath, awaiting word on Scottie Barnes – 8:48 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes helped off floor in Game 1 after 76ers’ Joel Embiid steps on his ankle
https://t.co/Pa43Np0Cbc pic.twitter.com/u3pKtNuT0v – 8:47 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Even in just 32 minutes, Scottie Barnes exited with the 6th-most points for a Raptor in their playoff debut (15), tied with Jose Calderon for the most assists (8), and tied with T-Mac for the 2nd-most rebounds (10… JV had 18). – 8:42 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Scottie Barnes has been tough as nails all season. Think of all big hits he’s taken from the likes of Jokic or Adams or even tonight from Embiid. Never takes a backward step. Seeing him in that much pain tells a scary story. Can only hope it’s not as bad as it looks. Tough kid. – 8:33 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Scottie Barnes going straight back to the locker room. Embiid pivoted into the lane and stepped on the foot of Barnes, who was coming to help. Fluke play but that did not look good, and an ankle/foot sprain (hopefully that’s all it is) would be a big setback for the Raptors. – 8:26 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes is being helped off the court and to the locker room after a scary collision with Joel Embiid. He was down for a while. – 8:24 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Scottie Barnes is down, holding his left foot. Pascal Siakam put his face in his hands when seeing it. – 8:23 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Fred Van Vleet has fouled out of the game with his sixth personal.
More importantly for Toronto, Scottie Barnes is down on the floor in what looks like considerable pain, grabbing his foot/ankle – 8:22 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Scottie Barnes is down after that last play, grabbing his left foot. Looks like someone stepped on his foot. – 8:22 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Looks like a rolled ankle for Scottie Barnes. He’s writhing in pain.
Fred VanVleet just fouled out fo the game. – 8:21 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Scottie Barnes is down and grabbing his left foot. Looks to be in a lot of pain. – 8:21 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Flagrant 1 on Joel Embiid, probably for swiping down on Scottie Barnes on his layup attempt – 7:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Looks like Scottie Barnes is OK on the bench. Appeared he got caught in the head by either Joel Embiid’s hand or leg on that play. Referees now reviewing for a flagrant foul. – 7:05 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Paul Reed played five minutes, which are at worst going to be even depending on these Scottie Barnes free throws.
Feel like Sixers game ops should alert the crowd to this statistic and he should receive a standing ovation. – 7:00 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Philly up 35-27 after 1 over Toronto. 10 points for Tyrese Maxey, and 7 each for Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid for the 76ers, and 7 for Scottie Barnes to lead Toronto. Sixers had 13 3-point attempts in first quarter. Philly averaged just under 32 3PA per game in regular season. – 6:50 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Anthony Edwards set Wolves high for points in playoff debut. If you’re wondering what Scottie Barnes needs to do for Raptors …
Tracy McGrady – 25
Chris Bosh – 22
Jonas Valanciunas – 17
Vince Carter – 16
DeMar DeRozan – 14
OG Anunoby – 12 – 5:50 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Raps are going with their top five players to start but not any of their biggest guys (who in fairness are not that big) against Embiid: Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam. – 5:39 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers starters: Danny Green, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, James Harden
#Raptors starters: Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., Fred VanVleet – 5:33 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Starters: Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, Danny Green, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid for Philly.
Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes for Toronto. – 5:33 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors going with Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes for Game 1 – 5:27 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New video on the Toronto Raptors—and the development of guys like Scottie Barnes and OG Anunoby—including conversations from this season with @BlakeMurphyODC, @william_lou, and @samfolkk: – 12:02 PM
Josh Lewenberg: Left ankle sprain for Scottie Barnes. He won’t return tonight and is headed for imaging, per Raptors. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / April 16, 2022
Vivek Jacob: Both Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes are questionable for tonight against the Bulls. -via Twitter @vivekmjacob / January 26, 2022
