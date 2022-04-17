Bulls vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (0-0) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (0-0) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 6:30 PM EDT on Sunday April 17, 2022
Chicago Bulls 43, Milwaukee Bucks 51 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
#BullsNation showed out at Recess – the official watch party is the spot tonight.
Now let’s close this one strong. pic.twitter.com/lf8bts0W6d – 7:45 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Down 8 at the break.
DeMar DeRozan: 12 pts, 4 reb, 2 stl
Zach LaVine: 11 pts, 5 reb pic.twitter.com/EK68tMhCyT – 7:43 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Not sure what to make of that 1stH. #Bulls did a great job of weathering the storm, then missed several opportunities to get closer. Bucks lead 51-43 at half. Bulls are 3-for-17 from 3, but lead in made FTs 14-5.
DeRozan has 12, LaVine 11, Vucevic 10; Giannis 17 & 11 – 7:43 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Bucks 51, Bulls 43
DeRozan: 12 pts, 4-12 FG
LaVine: 11 pts, 3-9 FG
Vucevic: 10 pts, 3-10 FG
Bulls shot 31.7%, 3-17 from 3
Giannis: 17-11-2
Bucks shot 6-22 (27.3%) from 3 and 5-10 from FT line – 7:42 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bucks 51, Bulls 43 at half
DeRozan 12 pts
LaVine 11 pts
Vucevic 10 pts, 7 rebs
Bulls 31.7 FG%; 3-17 from 3
Giannis 16 pts, 11 rebs
Bucks 6-21 from 3 – 7:41 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bucks 5`, Bulls 43 at half
DeRozan 12 pts
LaVine 11 pts, 3 fouls
Vucevic 10 pts, 7 rebs
Bulls 31.7 FG%; 3-17 from 3
Giannis 17 pts, 11 rebs
Bucks 6-21 from 3
Bucks 13 2nd-chance points – 7:41 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Huh.
Zach LaVine decides to pick up his third foul with a tick left by shoving Gianni Antetokounmpo in the back on a loose ball.
#Bucks go into the half up 51-43. – 7:41 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Too early obviously to know if these will be series-long trends but Donovan’s rotation has been noticeably different in many ways.
Two biggest: Dosunmu has played just 3 minutes. And the LaVine/DeRozan breaks are very short. – 7:36 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Rashad Mobley @rashad20
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls are hanging in after disaster start. Have trailed by as many as 16, but Zach LaVine has a chance to trim to 6 out of this timeout
Winning the Giannis minutes (by 5 so far) and Bucks shooting 5-19 from 3 helps – 7:34 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach is pure from deep.
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/ES8w0eDk1v – 7:29 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks have gone cold from the floor and the #Bulls have cut the lead down to 44-39.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is now back in the game with 4:27 left in the first half. – 7:28 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Wesley Matthews just picked up his second personal foul. Both against DeRozan. Both on jumpers.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
First free throws of the game for Giannis Antetokounmpo with 8:25 to go in the first half.
Only eight total free throws for the #Bucks and #Bulls thus far. – 7:19 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
End of Q1: Not great
Bucks lead 34-21. Brook Lopez and Giannis tearing the defense up. Bulls shooting 2-for-11 from 3-point range.
DeRozan is 2-for-6, LaVine is 2-for-5, Vooch is 2-for-7. Patrick Williams hasn’t taken a shot. – 7:09 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Gotta weather the storm.
DeMar DeRozan: 6 points
Zach LaVine: 4 points pic.twitter.com/0vHJwvNC57 – 7:07 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead the #Bulls 34-21 after one quarter at Fiserv Forum.
Jrue Holiday has a left-handed dunk and was called for a foul on DeMar DeRozan because the #Bulls all-star bounced off Holiday’s hip like he was a superball hitting a wall. – 7:07 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
End of Q1: Bucks 34, Bulls 21
Giannis: 9-8-2
Lopez 11 pts
Bulls shot 8-24 (2-11 from 3). Bucks have 18 points in the paint – 7:07 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Disaster formula midway through first quarter for Bulls:
Giannis has 9-7-2 in less than seven minutes
Bulls are 1-6 from 3 and 1-4 at the rim. 3-14 from field overall – 6:55 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls are 1-6 from 3.
If they don’t hit that shot with consistency, will be quick series. – 6:53 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA awards finalists: Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo finish top three for MVP
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Brook Lopez with the first four points of the game.
Billy Donovan spoke before the game about how much of an edge he adds for the Bucks around the rim. – 6:43 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic #NBA MVP finalists.
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Moments away from Playoff Bulls.
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/fbljK1krfe – 6:10 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls starters: Vucevic, Caruso, LaVine, Williams and DeRozan
Bucks: Lopez, Middleton, Holiday, Matthews, Antetokounmpo
5:25 pre @WBBMNewsradio @670TheScore @audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 6:05 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Our Game 1 starters in Milwaukee.
@Calamos | #SeeRed pic.twitter.com/LtODnMV2V6 – 6:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Deebo warming up in the “Mamba Day” Kobe 1 Protros.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/41dxvKZVGG – 5:53 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
NBA Math @NBA_Math
There’s still time to check out @HardwoodKnocks’ preview of Bucks vs. Bulls!
⏳ 3:15 mark
🎧 https://t.co/tl0ZRjF8CZ
🍎 https://t.co/ICTP1Vz7qV
✳️ https://t.co/ZLuYvY0hZj
📺 https://t.co/ZRWIj0tZx8
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7 pic.twitter.com/qmNvm0s75X – 5:28 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Back at home, Milwaukee shot 61% from the field, its second-highest field goal percentage of the season, and hit the 30-point mark in three of the quarters over the win against the Bulls.
🔄 @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/Qb2BLzcBMU – 5:20 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MVP award ranking, per our NBA awards poll among media member
1. Nikola Jokic
2. Joel Embiid
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo
4. Devin Booker
5. Luka Doncic
6. Jayson Tatum – 5:08 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso will not be under a hard minutes restriction with thise back spasms, but Billy Donovan doesn’t want to let his minutes get into the high 30’s.
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Pat arriving in the Jordan 6 Carmines 🔥
@Patrick Williams | #SeeRed pic.twitter.com/OkZJDOK36d – 5:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Making his playoff debut tonight.
@Klarna | #SeeRed pic.twitter.com/C0qybhHk26 – 4:49 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Milwaukee’s George Hill will not play for the Bucks tonight.
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
My first playoff series was the Original “#Bucks in Six.”
Then I covered, well, #BucksIn6
What’s in store for this one? pic.twitter.com/Ixgf6WRlW6 – 4:19 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Reporting for duty for career Bulls playoff game No. 143.
And sorry, deer, but I only fear deadline. pic.twitter.com/Vb0dXvEzux – 4:12 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Zach LaVine is very familiar with the statistic he is leading the NBA in. And the Bulls All-Star’s dubious playoff distinction ends today.
“I need to knock that off. I don’t want to see that s— anymore,” @Zach LaVine told @andscape. bit.ly/3L7wL9p #nba #NBAPlayoffs #bulls – 3:52 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Here’s how we stack up ahead of Game 1.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/KBM7Nmiiy5 – 3:34 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
And no disrespect to Chicago but the defending champs do have bigger goals:
3️⃣ reasons to believe the Milwaukee #Bucks will repeat as NBA champions (and three to doubt 😬) jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 3:17 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Nets have won all three playoff series with the Celtics, winning 12 of the 15 games.
Among teams that have met 15+ times, that .800 win percentage is the highest any team holds over another in NBA Playoff history.
(#2 on that list is Boston vs. Chicago..the road not taken.) – 2:52 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks score more or less than 120 points tonight?
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
A few more hours… #SeeRed
Join our new Bulls Twitter Community, we’ll drop in extra content during tonight’s game!
twitter.com/i/communities/… – 2:32 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1970, the @Milwaukee Bucks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had 33 points and 31 rebounds in a 101-96 win over the Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Division Finals.
He is one of only four players in NBA history to record at least 30p/30r in a playoff game. No one has done so since. pic.twitter.com/Xjzi63PLMw – 2:01 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Pregame tonight’s game with our cocktail of the game: the Fear The Deer Marg.
🍹 @Casamigos pic.twitter.com/BSeiwOeTzq – 1:33 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
