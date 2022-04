Bulls vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

📅 On this day in 1970, the @Milwaukee Bucks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had 33 points and 31 rebounds in a 101-96 win over the Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Division Finals.He is one of only four players in NBA history to record at least 30p/30r in a playoff game. No one has done so since. pic.twitter.com/Xjzi63PLMw