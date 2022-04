John Collins to play in Game 1 vs. Heat

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins – out since March 11 due to foot and finger injuries – will attempt to play in Game 1 of series vs. Miami on Sunday, sources tell me and @Chris Kirschner . He has been upgraded to questionable. – 4:55 PM

Hawks coach Nate McMillan says John Collins will be a game-time decision. Collins hasn’t played since March 11 because of foot and finger injuries. – 11:35 AM

