Kevin Durant moves up to No. 8 in all-time playoff scoring list past Jerry West

Marc J. Spears: With his first four points of the afternoon, Nets say Kevin Durant (4,458 points) has moved past Jerry West (4,457 points) into eighth place on the NBA’s all-time playoff scoring list. Next up: Karl Malone (4,761 points).
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Much was made of the Celtics needing to take advantage of KD missing all those shots, and that’s true, but the Nets probably also needed to take advantage an otherworldly Kyrie game and the Celtics missing all those shots at the rim. – 6:09 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
It was crazy because it reached a point where the #Celtics tripled Kyrie so he could pass to Durant, who missed the potential dagger jumper. Kyrie was that good today but not quite good enough for the win. #Celtics #Nets – 6:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Jayson Tatum’s spinning layup carries the Celtics over the Nets 115-114. Kyrie Irving was brilliant, Kevin Durant wasn’t himself and the supporting cast was solid. Goran Dragic was fantastic. Celtics lead the series 1-0. @Jared Weiss has a story coming. – 6:08 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
FINAL: Nets 114, Celtics 115
Kyrie Irving (39 PTS), Kevin Durant (23 PTS), Goran Dragić (14 PTS) & the Nets almost rally back from down 15. Game 1 went all the way down to the wire and it was the Celtics who stepped up when it mattered to seal the deal. – 6:07 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Durant with a contested jumper and #Nets up 2 with 1:16 left. Brown is bleeding again. Timeout. – 6:01 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
It’s a ridiculous luxury for Boston that Al Horford can guard KD like that. – 5:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
We’ve got a tie game, 107-107, with 3:15 to go in the 4th quarter. #ThisGame has given us everything we’ve wanted in a Game 1: physical play, rowdy fans, stars being stars & role players stepping up.
Now it’s winning time. KD & Kyrie on one side. Jayson Tatum & Co. on the other – 5:55 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics get themselves together after the timeout… Horford great D on Durant to force a miss.. C’s back to converting on the other end and we’re back tied with 3:15 left – 5:55 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Three key plays here for the #Nets:
1. Excellent transition defense from Kevin Durant staying vertical while back-peddling (very difficult)
2. Goran Dragic misses the push shot, but knows Nic Claxton is right there
3. Claxton again makes a winning play with the and-1 follow pic.twitter.com/ujGpL7kXtQ – 5:54 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
smart left kyrie to squeeze kd, thinking tatum would rotate off brown in the corner. that’s a tough breakdown. – 5:51 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Smart expected Tatum to rotate up to Kyrie as he doubled Durant, but Tatum is so tired he couldn’t execute. Also got beat on the boxout by Claxton, and couldn’t run the floor after his block on Kyrie. – 5:50 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets just need KD to stop rushing some of his shots and they’ll be good. – 5:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Brooklyn: The Nets have outscored the Celtics, 15-2, here in the 4th quarter and now lead 100-98 after trailing 15 in the 3rd quarter. Incredible turn of events. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have combined for 50. – 5:42 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
One of many downsides for the Celtics letting Brooklyn come back while Durant was on the bench: He got a breather, should be fresher down the stretch. Tatum is up to 37 minutes. Would play 45 if he finishes the game. And it would be tough to get him a break at this point. – 5:42 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Kevin Durant is now the only Nets starter that doesn’t have 4 fouls. – 5:40 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Game close down the stretch against a team with KD, Kyrie: Not ideal (at all). – 5:40 PM
Lang Greene @LangGreene
Tatum, KD and Kyrie. In a first round matchup? Thank you basketball Gods. Thank you. – 5:39 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
everyone in this huddle drinking water to reenergize, KD searching his name on Twitter. – 5:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Stat line I didn’t expect today:
Nets with KD = -13
Non-KD minutes = +10 – 5:38 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
The Celtics are getting shredded in non-Durant minutes. Nets are -13 with Durant on the floor. – 5:36 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie is getting hot just in time for the Nets. He just hit two threes in a row and is up to 27 points. All the boos seem to have focused him — and he’s been able to pick up the slack for KD. The Boston fans have gotten a little quieter after each shot goes down. – 5:36 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
10-2 Nets run without Durant is an absolute worst case scenario. Again, the Nets have been losing those minutes to everyone — Cleveland, Indy, everyone. – 5:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 96-85 after three
Tatum – 27/4/8
Smart – 18 points
Horford – 18 points
Brown – 14 points
Celtics – 49.3% FGs
Celtics – 11-28 threes
Celtics – 10 TOs
Irving – 21 points
Durant – 18 points
Dragic – 14 points
Nets – 51.7% FGs
Nets – 6-15 threes
Nets – 14 TOs – 5:30 PM
Gary Tanguay @Gary_Tanguay
I am surprised how the Celts D has handcuffed KD. This has been a great game. 4th should be better. Not over yet. – 5:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets trail the Celtics 96-85. Lot of blocks down the stretch there. Jaylen Brown blocks Bruce Brown on a 2-on-1 Nets had with him and Durant. Jaylen Brown then scores on the other end. Jayson Tatum asks to have Claxton to himself and hits a 3 on him. – 5:30 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Strong finish to close the 3rd quarter and get the lead back up to double digits. What does Nash do with Durant right now? Does he sit and risk Boston pushing the lead out? – 5:29 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
This is the most KD has struggled since coming back from MCL injury. Celtics will not allow him to get space to get going. They’ve got somebody on him — and somebody else watching him — at all times. He is now just 7-for-19 in 32 mins. Celtics defense on him has been impressive – 5:29 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Key final minute of 3Q as #Celtics score final 5 points, including a Tatum 3 in face of Claxton. BOS 96, BRK 85. Tatum 27, Horford 18, Smart 18, Brown 14; Irving 21, Durant 18, Dragic 14. – 5:28 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jayson Tatum’s side-step 3 is up there with death and taxes at this point. Tatum has 27 points on 8/14 FG and the Celtics are taking a 96-85 lead over the Nets into the 4th quarter. Kyrie Irving has 21 on 5/11 and Kevin Durant is up to 18 points. Nets gave up 11-2 run to start Q3 – 5:28 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 85, Celtics 96
Kyrie Irving (21 PTS), Kevin Durant (18 PTS), Goran Dragić (14 PTS) & the Nets started the third period horribly but are slowly recovering. Brooklyn has to get better on the defensive glass too. They’ve allowed 12 offensive boards. – 5:28 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Celtics: The Nets still find themselves down, 91-84, but they have upped their effort on the defensive end. Kevin Durant has 17 points on 7/18 FG and Kyrie Irving has 21 on 5/11 shooting. Nets can’t afford to shoot themselves in the foot like they did to start the half. – 5:22 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Fantastic call on Smart with the blocking foul, as he slid under Durant. You could see it from the sideline view easily. – 5:20 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
That’s a pretty effective action for Tatum. Mills wants no part of a switch and KD struggles to power thru Smart’s screen. Nets lack of plus defenders becoming big factor. – 5:19 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Nash going with 3 guards, KD and Claxton to try to get some more space. Celtics sticking with their normal rotation with Horford out for Williams. – 5:15 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Marcus Smart has more 3-pointers than Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined, if you were curious. – 5:11 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Big halftime adjustment by Ime Udoka to have the bigs front Durant off the ball with the defender’s hands up behind them to disrupt his path toward the ball and try to wear him down a bit. Most of the first half had Tatum just hugging up on Durant. – 5:10 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
ATO for Nets is to have Durant casually glide into an impossible shot for two points. – 5:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
You play great defense for almost a whole clock and KD throws in a runner because he’s KD and he’s incredible. – 5:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The focus is on Kevin Durant being 3-for-12, but Jaylen Brown is just 3-for-10.
Whoever gets going first may make the difference today. – 5:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Stephen A: Who in the hell expected Kevin Durant to shoot 2-of-10 in the first half? He has more turnovers than points!
ESPN graphic: Durant – 7 points, 4 turnovers – 4:54 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Biggest takeaway: Nets are tied at 61 despite KD shooting 2-of-10 and committing 4 turnovers. – 4:54 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Felt like Durant realized at some point he wasn’t going to get the whistles he’s used to getting with this crew and settled for the first look rather than taking an extra bounce to get to his spot. Really surprised Nets not down more with that half from KD. Could bode well. – 4:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
HALFTIME: Nets 61, Celtics 61
Nets did a much better job of taking care of the ball, but still have 11 TOs to Boston’s 7
Tatum: 15 PTS, 5/9 FG
Irving: 15 PTS, 3/6 FG
Durant: 7 PTS, 2/10 FG
Horford: 14 PTS, 5/6 FG
Curry, Drummond, Dragic: 28 PTS
KD will have his moment. – 4:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets and Celtics tied at 61 at halftime. Only 30 combined fouls. KD just 2-for-10. Dragic has been the hero off the bench. Kyrie got going in the second quarter. – 4:46 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Net and #Celtics tied at the half. Kyrie Irving (15) and Goran Dragic (11) lead the way for Brooklyn, while KD has just seven on 2-of-10 shooting. Boston’s Jayson Tatum (15 points, 7 assists) has gotten the better of their matchup. – 4:45 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics and #Nets tied at 61 at half. Tatum 14, Horford 14, Brown 8; Irving 15, Dragic 11, Curry 9, Drummond 8 (4 fouls), Durant 7. – 4:45 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
It’s halftime and it’s 61-61 — with Durant shooting 2-for-10 with four turnovers. Dragic with a nice contribution off the bench – 4-for-5, 11 points in 12 minutes. – 4:44 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets have to feel pretty good at halftime — they’re tied at 61 — and that’s with KD going just 2-for-10 from the field and turning the ball over four times. If he gets going and the defense holds late, they’re going to be in good shape down the stretch. – 4:44 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Daniel Theis is pissed off at the no-call on Durant’s contest of Tatum’s 3… he thinks that’s the same call that got him his 3rd foul – 4:43 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum is loving the Claxton switch … he’s gotten a couple of layups out of that. Running it with Horford keeps Durant occupied enough that he’s not helping at the rim – 4:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That Smart rim protection on the Durant drive should go on his DPOY highlight reel when he wins it. – 4:37 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD does not look comfortable in the first half here. He’s just 2-for-9 from the field and already has 4 turnovers in 17 minutes. Celtics throwing bodies at him, as usual, but he looks a little flustered. Going to have to make some adjustments at halftime to get him more space. – 4:37 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Marcus Smart rim protection against Kevin Durant holy crap, perfect verticality and altered the shot. – 4:36 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Brooklyn: The Celtics have taken a 53-49 lead here with 2:51 to go in the 2nd quarter. The Nets have gotten decent first halves from almost all their rotation players — except Kevin Durant. Durant is 2-9 from the field for 7 points and has 4 TOs to 1 AST. – 4:36 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
What a job by Smart to help on the KD drive. Point guard rim protection. – 4:36 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
KD just hit a shot over both Marcus Smart and Al Horford. Durant is now 2-of-8 from the field for 7 points. That shot might get him going. – 4:31 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics caught a break in foul city there. Horford fouled KD but it went to Smart. Theis already has 3 and would’ve been Horford’s third. – 4:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets holding a 41-40 lead at the 6:41 mark of the 2nd quarter. Timeout, Celtics. Kyrie Irving has come alive but Kevin Durant is just 1-7 for 4 points. 28 so far from players not named KD or Kyrie. Same for BOS: 40 from players not named Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown. Horford: 12 – 4:27 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
No Durant on the floor has been a disaster for Brooklyn … C’s need to capitalize on this stretch – 4:18 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Kyrie and KD combine to shoot 1-for-8 from the field and turn it over 5 times and the Nets are down just 1 after the first quarter. – 4:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 29-28 after one
Horford – 10 points
Grant – 7 points
Tatum – 4 points, 4 assists
Celtics – 40.9% FGs
Celtics – 4-9 threes
Celtics – 4 TOs
Curry – 9 points
Drummond – 6 points
Durant – 4 points
Irving – 4 points
Nets – 50% FGs
Nets – 1-4 threes
Nets – 7 TOs – 4:16 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Celtics lead the Nets 29-28 at the end of the first quarter. Kyrie and KD start a combined 1-for-8. Boston’s defense is legit, but BK appears to have adjusted as time went on. – 4:15 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead Nets 29-28 after 1Q. Horford 10, GWilliams 7, Tatum 4; Curry 9, Drummond 6, Durant 4, Irving 4.
18 total fouls. 22 total FTs. – 4:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
END OF Q1: CELTICS 29, NETS 28
Seth Curry leads all Nets with 9, and Al Horford leads all Celtics with 10.
Tatum: 0-1 FG, 4 PTS
Durant: 1-6 FG, 4 PTS
Irving: 0-2 FG, 4 PTS
Jaylen: 1-5 FG, 2 PTS – 4:14 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
If you would’ve told me the #Nets would have seven turnovers and get 1-of-6 shooting from KD after one, I’d think they were in a big hole. They trail just 29-28 after holding the #Celtics to .409 from the floor. – 4:14 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
In addition to all the fouls, Tatum, Jaylen, Kyrie and KD were a combined 2 for 14 in that first quarter. – 4:13 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 28, Celtics 29
Seth Curry (9 PTS), Andre Drummond (6 PTS), Kevin Durant (4 PTS) & the Nets have already turned over the ball 7 times. Durant has 3 of them. Brooklyn is also shooting it at only 25% from three so far. – 4:13 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Horford gave KD a nice little forearm to prevent him from helping on the Williams dunk – 4:09 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
With his first four points of the afternoon, Nets say Kevin Durant (4,458 points) has moved past Jerry West (4,457 points) into eighth place on the NBA’s all-time playoff scoring list.
Next up: Karl Malone (4,761 points). – 4:07 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets have not played a particularly good opening 9 minutes, but we have a tie game in Boston, 21-21. The Nets have turned the ball over 7 times so far, Kevin Durant is 1-of-4 and Kyrie Irving is 0-2 with 4 points at the foul line.
Yet we’re tied. – 4:03 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Celtics have had great success digging in on Durant, who has three turnovers, all via strips. – 4:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant (3) and Kyrie Irving (2) have 5 of the Nets’ 7 turnovers in the first quarter. Bruce Brown has the other 2. – 4:00 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Amazing teams still don’t fake KD inside. His timing is too good otherwise. – 3:59 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Celtics are making Kevin Durant look jittery with the ball. That’s how good that defense is. – 3:58 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
This isn’t even close to the way Kevin Durant has been officiated this season. He must be really surprised. – 3:58 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Durant is barking at officials, feels like he’s been fouled about four times already. #Celtics #Nets – 3:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It gets Grant two free throws, but we don’t need the foul called on KD out there. Didn’t impact the play in the slightest. Let them play a little please. – 3:57 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Boston’s defensive adjustments so far:
– Everyone in the area of KD and Kyrie is sinking off their man to help contest their pull ups
– High pressure on the ball handler in transition to draw the screens above the arc
– JT going for steals aggressively
– Switching up on Kyrie – 3:55 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
A lot of fouls early in Boston — both of these teams are playing tight. Brown and Curry each have two already. Celtics doing a solid job on KD to start. He’s seeing bodies everywhere he goes. Nets have four turnovers and haven’t found any rhythm yet. – 3:52 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
A new Nike KD 15 colorway for the postseason! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/sURMjzPFWG – 3:45 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Moments away from tipoff at TD Garden, where No. 2 Celtics and No. 7 Nets are about to start Game 1 of the first round. This series is a toss-up. Nets have KD & Kyrie. Celtics have the league’s best defense, a Coach of the Year candidate, & a star in Tatum. Updates to come. – 3:35 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Miami Heat’s #NBAPlayoffs kicks for Game 1:
• PJ Tucker – AJ 11 IE
• Tyler Herro – Nike GT Cut
• Duncan Robinson – Nike KD 14
• Coach Spo – AJ 3 “Cyber Monday” pic.twitter.com/AsJpPXguIC – 3:19 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Nets at Celtics– TD Garden – April 17, 2022 – Game 1 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Theis
Brooklyn – Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant, Andre Drummond
OUT: Boston: R. Williams Brooklyn: Simmons, Harris pic.twitter.com/JRkGkJnxw9 – 3:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters this afternoon:
Daniel Theis
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Nets starters:
Andre Drummond
Bruce Brown
Kevin Durant
Seth Curry
Kyrie Irving – 3:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters for Game 1 in Boston: Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond – 3:01 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Celtics:
👴🏾Kyrie Irving
💦Seth Curry
🔒Bruce Brown
💲Kevin Durant
🦍Andre Drummond – 3:01 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Kevin Durant once again getting heckled by some – certainly not all – end zone fans during his pregame warmup. – 2:43 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ime Udoka: “It all comes back to Durant and Irving, so some things I saw last year and throughout the year that obviously I know about those guys. We’ll see what we can do with that, but they’re high-level scorers and they’re gonna kinda get what they get.” – 2:32 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He’ll do a little bit of everything.”
⁃Steve Nash on Kevin Durant. – 2:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
My guess is that Boston opens possessions like this to start the game:
Smart – Irving
Brown – Durant
Tatum – Curry
Theis – Brown
Horford – Drummond
That will allow them to have Theis play the Rob Williams role as a roamer/helper. But, as always, Boston will switch everything. – 12:56 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
#StatMuseSunday
Combined PPG in last 10 games:
56.3 — KD/Kyrie
55.8 — Jayson/Jaylen
Which duo will score more today? And what’s their combined points?
$150 https://t.co/gd8GLxQrlo voucher to the winning guess. pic.twitter.com/ks45SRSVKu – 12:01 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics-Nets doesn’t need any statistical support to make it the most compelling first round series.
Of course it already is.
But just in case, since Kevin Durant’s return in early March, Boston and Brooklyn have been, by a wide margin, the two best teams in the East. pic.twitter.com/GOWWxJBqxS – 2:09 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Raptors’ #NBAPlayoffs kicks in Game 1:
• Fred VanVleet – FVV logo print Li-Ning Speed 8
• Chris Boucher – Puma RS-X Mid
• Gary Trent Jr – Adidas Harden 4
• Pascal Siakam – Nike KD 13 pic.twitter.com/gJTps5Osbz – 8:45 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving brace for tough #Celtics‘ defensive test nypost.com/2022/04/16/cel… via @nypostsports – 8:15 PM
