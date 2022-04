Lamar Odom to Lakers: Hire Phil Jackson as next coach

Master P isn’t giving up on his NBA coaching dreams just yet — the rap legend tells TMZ Sports if Jeanie Buss hires him as the team’s next head coach, he guarantees they’ll win a championship. Remember, P was campaigning to join the New Orleans Pelicans’ staff last season … even hiring an agent in an attempt to secure an interview. The mogul didn’t land the gig, but now that there’s an open spot at the head of the Lakers’ bench… he wants owner, Jeanie Buss, to look his way. ‘Bring me in, I can help get us some W’s.’ P says he has a plan to get the Purple and Gold back on track… and it starts with bringing in Shaquille O’Neal to be one of his assistants . -via TMZ.com / April 17, 2022