Luka Doncic “unlikely” to play in Game 2 vs. Jazz

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic remains unlikely to play in Monday’s Game 2 against the Utah Jazz as he progresses in his recovery from a strained left calf, sources told ESPN. Doncic has yet to be ruled out, but sources said he would have to make dramatic improvement in the next 24 hours to be cleared to play. Doncic did light shooting for the second consecutive day on Sunday, a sign of progress in his recovery from a strained left calf, but coach Jason Kidd said that his status for Game 2 was yet to be determined.Source: Adrian Wojnarowski, Tim MacMahon @ ESPN