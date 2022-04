Luka Doncic's status for Game 2 still undecided

The Dallas Mavericks lost Game 1 of their first round series against the Utah Jazz, but they aren’t going to rush Luka Doncic back. Despite being down, Mavs coach Jason Kidd said Luka Doncic’s status is still undecided for Game 2. The Dallas star is recovering from a strained left calf. The Mavericks offense struggled mightily against the Jazz. Dallas shot just 38.2% and scored only 93 points. That’s well off their regular season marks of 46.1% and 108 points.Source: RealGM