Nets vs. Celtics: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (0-0) play against the Boston Celtics (0-0) at TD Garden
Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday April 17, 2022
Brooklyn Nets 61, Boston Celtics 61 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
HALF: Nets 61, Celtics 61
Kyrie Irving (15 PTS), Goran Dragić (11 PTS), Seth Curry (9 PTS) & the Nets aren’t getting up enough shots. They have shot the ball 37 times compared to Boston’s 46. The Celtics are also dominating in the paint 32-16. – 4:44 PM
HALF: Nets 61, Celtics 61
Kyrie Irving (15 PTS), Goran Dragić (11 PTS), Seth Curry (9 PTS) & the Nets aren’t getting up enough shots. They have shot the ball 37 times compared to Boston’s 46. The Celtics are also dominating in the paint 32-16. – 4:44 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
It’s halftime and it’s 61-61 — with Durant shooting 2-for-10 with four turnovers. Dragic with a nice contribution off the bench – 4-for-5, 11 points in 12 minutes. – 4:44 PM
It’s halftime and it’s 61-61 — with Durant shooting 2-for-10 with four turnovers. Dragic with a nice contribution off the bench – 4-for-5, 11 points in 12 minutes. – 4:44 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets have to feel pretty good at halftime — they’re tied at 61 — and that’s with KD going just 2-for-10 from the field and turning the ball over four times. If he gets going and the defense holds late, they’re going to be in good shape down the stretch. – 4:44 PM
Nets have to feel pretty good at halftime — they’re tied at 61 — and that’s with KD going just 2-for-10 from the field and turning the ball over four times. If he gets going and the defense holds late, they’re going to be in good shape down the stretch. – 4:44 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Goran Dragic with 11 points in 12 minutes on 5-for-6 shooting. No turnovers in a game full of them. Steve Nash will sign himself up for that plenty. – 4:43 PM
Goran Dragic with 11 points in 12 minutes on 5-for-6 shooting. No turnovers in a game full of them. Steve Nash will sign himself up for that plenty. – 4:43 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Daniel Theis is pissed off at the no-call on Durant’s contest of Tatum’s 3… he thinks that’s the same call that got him his 3rd foul – 4:43 PM
Daniel Theis is pissed off at the no-call on Durant’s contest of Tatum’s 3… he thinks that’s the same call that got him his 3rd foul – 4:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Dragic is one of the long-time Celtics-killers. And it goes to another level in the playoffs. – 4:41 PM
Dragic is one of the long-time Celtics-killers. And it goes to another level in the playoffs. – 4:41 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum is loving the Claxton switch … he’s gotten a couple of layups out of that. Running it with Horford keeps Durant occupied enough that he’s not helping at the rim – 4:41 PM
Tatum is loving the Claxton switch … he’s gotten a couple of layups out of that. Running it with Horford keeps Durant occupied enough that he’s not helping at the rim – 4:41 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Tatum racking up seven assists to loosen up the defense makes him so much tougher when he gets his shot going. – 4:40 PM
Tatum racking up seven assists to loosen up the defense makes him so much tougher when he gets his shot going. – 4:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That Smart rim protection on the Durant drive should go on his DPOY highlight reel when he wins it. – 4:37 PM
That Smart rim protection on the Durant drive should go on his DPOY highlight reel when he wins it. – 4:37 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD does not look comfortable in the first half here. He’s just 2-for-9 from the field and already has 4 turnovers in 17 minutes. Celtics throwing bodies at him, as usual, but he looks a little flustered. Going to have to make some adjustments at halftime to get him more space. – 4:37 PM
KD does not look comfortable in the first half here. He’s just 2-for-9 from the field and already has 4 turnovers in 17 minutes. Celtics throwing bodies at him, as usual, but he looks a little flustered. Going to have to make some adjustments at halftime to get him more space. – 4:37 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Marcus Smart rim protection against Kevin Durant holy crap, perfect verticality and altered the shot. – 4:36 PM
Marcus Smart rim protection against Kevin Durant holy crap, perfect verticality and altered the shot. – 4:36 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Brooklyn: The Celtics have taken a 53-49 lead here with 2:51 to go in the 2nd quarter. The Nets have gotten decent first halves from almost all their rotation players — except Kevin Durant. Durant is 2-9 from the field for 7 points and has 4 TOs to 1 AST. – 4:36 PM
Timeout, Brooklyn: The Celtics have taken a 53-49 lead here with 2:51 to go in the 2nd quarter. The Nets have gotten decent first halves from almost all their rotation players — except Kevin Durant. Durant is 2-9 from the field for 7 points and has 4 TOs to 1 AST. – 4:36 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
A jumper and a three by Tatum and a fast break bucket by Jaylen Brown for a 53-49 lead and it is really loud here. – 4:36 PM
A jumper and a three by Tatum and a fast break bucket by Jaylen Brown for a 53-49 lead and it is really loud here. – 4:36 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Styles make fights – and this Nets-Celtics series has the makings of a really, really good/entertaining fight – 4:36 PM
Styles make fights – and this Nets-Celtics series has the makings of a really, really good/entertaining fight – 4:36 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
9-2 #Celtics run as they are defending without fouling after putting the #Nets in the bonus early in 2Q. – 4:36 PM
9-2 #Celtics run as they are defending without fouling after putting the #Nets in the bonus early in 2Q. – 4:36 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
What a job by Smart to help on the KD drive. Point guard rim protection. – 4:36 PM
What a job by Smart to help on the KD drive. Point guard rim protection. – 4:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Four fouls on Andre Drummond. Looks like Nash is sticking to Claxton. Had wondered if we’d see Blake Griffin or LaMarcus Aldridge if one of the bigs got into foul trouble. Apparently not. – 4:35 PM
Four fouls on Andre Drummond. Looks like Nash is sticking to Claxton. Had wondered if we’d see Blake Griffin or LaMarcus Aldridge if one of the bigs got into foul trouble. Apparently not. – 4:35 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
It’s great to get into the paint and drive on Claxton but then the Celtics need to either get him biting on fakes or dumping the ball off to his man because he’s selling out to help – 4:35 PM
It’s great to get into the paint and drive on Claxton but then the Celtics need to either get him biting on fakes or dumping the ball off to his man because he’s selling out to help – 4:35 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
All this fouling probably hurting the Celtics a little more. Nets haven’t had anywhere near their A game but with no flow it’s impossible to put a few stops together and build any kind of lead. – 4:34 PM
All this fouling probably hurting the Celtics a little more. Nets haven’t had anywhere near their A game but with no flow it’s impossible to put a few stops together and build any kind of lead. – 4:34 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Nets have one legit big man in Andre Drummond and he’s already got 4 fouls – 4:34 PM
The Nets have one legit big man in Andre Drummond and he’s already got 4 fouls – 4:34 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Andre Drummond just got his fourth foul, which brings in Claxton, the player who gives Celtics a tougher time, anyway. – 4:33 PM
Andre Drummond just got his fourth foul, which brings in Claxton, the player who gives Celtics a tougher time, anyway. – 4:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Four fouls on Drummond.
I’m not sure that really hurts the Nets. Claxton is the better guy for this series. – 4:33 PM
Four fouls on Drummond.
I’m not sure that really hurts the Nets. Claxton is the better guy for this series. – 4:33 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Games between New York and Boston teams taking forever isn’t just for baseball anymore. – 4:33 PM
Games between New York and Boston teams taking forever isn’t just for baseball anymore. – 4:33 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I think it’s hilarious that Brooklyn got Derrick White switched onto Drummond that whole possession and they didn’t even glance at it the whole time – 4:33 PM
I think it’s hilarious that Brooklyn got Derrick White switched onto Drummond that whole possession and they didn’t even glance at it the whole time – 4:33 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Drummond just picked up his fourth foul with 4:48 left in the 2nd. A lot of Nic Claxton the rest of the way here. – 4:33 PM
Drummond just picked up his fourth foul with 4:48 left in the 2nd. A lot of Nic Claxton the rest of the way here. – 4:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Man…you can’t leave this many points off the board against the Nets. Celtics are 7-for-12 at the free throw line. – 4:33 PM
Man…you can’t leave this many points off the board against the Nets. Celtics are 7-for-12 at the free throw line. – 4:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Six of the eight Celtics who have played have at least two fouls. That’s something to watch. – 4:32 PM
Six of the eight Celtics who have played have at least two fouls. That’s something to watch. – 4:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
KD just hit a shot over both Marcus Smart and Al Horford. Durant is now 2-of-8 from the field for 7 points. That shot might get him going. – 4:31 PM
KD just hit a shot over both Marcus Smart and Al Horford. Durant is now 2-of-8 from the field for 7 points. That shot might get him going. – 4:31 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics caught a break in foul city there. Horford fouled KD but it went to Smart. Theis already has 3 and would’ve been Horford’s third. – 4:31 PM
Celtics caught a break in foul city there. Horford fouled KD but it went to Smart. Theis already has 3 and would’ve been Horford’s third. – 4:31 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Bond with aunt sparked Derrick White’s work with Special Olympics expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 4:30 PM
Bond with aunt sparked Derrick White’s work with Special Olympics expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 4:30 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum’s already at 7 assists midway through the second quarter. Had more than 7 in just 5 total games this year. – 4:30 PM
Tatum’s already at 7 assists midway through the second quarter. Had more than 7 in just 5 total games this year. – 4:30 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Jerry & Virginia McManus, Derrick White’s grandparents, told me last week DWhite donated $5,000 to their annual fundraiser for @SpecialOlympics Colorado. Over the past 5 years, he has given $25K to the nonprofit. Here’s DWhite talking to Special Olympians at the AT&T Center. pic.twitter.com/3nKnZ3bVvG – 4:28 PM
Jerry & Virginia McManus, Derrick White’s grandparents, told me last week DWhite donated $5,000 to their annual fundraiser for @SpecialOlympics Colorado. Over the past 5 years, he has given $25K to the nonprofit. Here’s DWhite talking to Special Olympians at the AT&T Center. pic.twitter.com/3nKnZ3bVvG – 4:28 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
I didn’t anticipate it in my Nets-Celtics previews but the officials are about to turn this into the Luke Kornet series. – 4:27 PM
I didn’t anticipate it in my Nets-Celtics previews but the officials are about to turn this into the Luke Kornet series. – 4:27 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets holding a 41-40 lead at the 6:41 mark of the 2nd quarter. Timeout, Celtics. Kyrie Irving has come alive but Kevin Durant is just 1-7 for 4 points. 28 so far from players not named KD or Kyrie. Same for BOS: 40 from players not named Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown. Horford: 12 – 4:27 PM
Nets holding a 41-40 lead at the 6:41 mark of the 2nd quarter. Timeout, Celtics. Kyrie Irving has come alive but Kevin Durant is just 1-7 for 4 points. 28 so far from players not named KD or Kyrie. Same for BOS: 40 from players not named Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown. Horford: 12 – 4:27 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
I love the way Tatum is managing the game. Shifting between handler and screener, using his presence to tilt the floor properly. And yet Kyrie can generate six points on pull up 3s vs your big and it erases a lot of what you do – 4:26 PM
I love the way Tatum is managing the game. Shifting between handler and screener, using his presence to tilt the floor properly. And yet Kyrie can generate six points on pull up 3s vs your big and it erases a lot of what you do – 4:26 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Unsure what exactly the Celtics are trying to do defensively against Kyrie this quarter but it is not working! – 4:24 PM
Unsure what exactly the Celtics are trying to do defensively against Kyrie this quarter but it is not working! – 4:24 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Kyrie hits a 3 on Theis drop coverage, so they change up to switch, and Kyrie sets up an open missed 3 on Curry. Then Kyrie hits another 3 on Theis off a transition screen. – 4:21 PM
Kyrie hits a 3 on Theis drop coverage, so they change up to switch, and Kyrie sets up an open missed 3 on Curry. Then Kyrie hits another 3 on Theis off a transition screen. – 4:21 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton is like Tonks from Harry Potter. Always switching up the hairstyle. Got to respect it. – 4:21 PM
Nic Claxton is like Tonks from Harry Potter. Always switching up the hairstyle. Got to respect it. – 4:21 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving’s heating up in the 2nd quarter with a pair of back-to-back pull up 3s. Irving’s up to 10 points. – 4:21 PM
Kyrie Irving’s heating up in the 2nd quarter with a pair of back-to-back pull up 3s. Irving’s up to 10 points. – 4:21 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
KD has passed Jerry West for eighth place on the NBA’s all-time playoff scoring list 📈 pic.twitter.com/C5MVEGt6CS – 4:20 PM
KD has passed Jerry West for eighth place on the NBA’s all-time playoff scoring list 📈 pic.twitter.com/C5MVEGt6CS – 4:20 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
No Durant on the floor has been a disaster for Brooklyn … C’s need to capitalize on this stretch – 4:18 PM
No Durant on the floor has been a disaster for Brooklyn … C’s need to capitalize on this stretch – 4:18 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The game’s high scorers in the first quarter were Al Horford, Seth Curry, Grant Williams, and Andre Drummond, just as expected. – 4:17 PM
The game’s high scorers in the first quarter were Al Horford, Seth Curry, Grant Williams, and Andre Drummond, just as expected. – 4:17 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Kyrie and KD combine to shoot 1-for-8 from the field and turn it over 5 times and the Nets are down just 1 after the first quarter. – 4:16 PM
Kyrie and KD combine to shoot 1-for-8 from the field and turn it over 5 times and the Nets are down just 1 after the first quarter. – 4:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 29-28 after one
Horford – 10 points
Grant – 7 points
Tatum – 4 points, 4 assists
Celtics – 40.9% FGs
Celtics – 4-9 threes
Celtics – 4 TOs
Curry – 9 points
Drummond – 6 points
Durant – 4 points
Irving – 4 points
Nets – 50% FGs
Nets – 1-4 threes
Nets – 7 TOs – 4:16 PM
Celtics lead 29-28 after one
Horford – 10 points
Grant – 7 points
Tatum – 4 points, 4 assists
Celtics – 40.9% FGs
Celtics – 4-9 threes
Celtics – 4 TOs
Curry – 9 points
Drummond – 6 points
Durant – 4 points
Irving – 4 points
Nets – 50% FGs
Nets – 1-4 threes
Nets – 7 TOs – 4:16 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Celtics lead the Nets 29-28 at the end of the first quarter. Kyrie and KD start a combined 1-for-8. Boston’s defense is legit, but BK appears to have adjusted as time went on. – 4:15 PM
Celtics lead the Nets 29-28 at the end of the first quarter. Kyrie and KD start a combined 1-for-8. Boston’s defense is legit, but BK appears to have adjusted as time went on. – 4:15 PM
Vince Cellini @Vince_Cellini
Just saw Seth Curry set an illegal screen turning his shoulder into a defender and getting a call to shoot free throws. Like a catch in the NFL I’m not sure what’s what in NBA anymore. #notravel #nocarry – 4:15 PM
Just saw Seth Curry set an illegal screen turning his shoulder into a defender and getting a call to shoot free throws. Like a catch in the NFL I’m not sure what’s what in NBA anymore. #notravel #nocarry – 4:15 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead Nets 29-28 after 1Q. Horford 10, GWilliams 7, Tatum 4; Curry 9, Drummond 6, Durant 4, Irving 4.
18 total fouls. 22 total FTs. – 4:15 PM
#Celtics lead Nets 29-28 after 1Q. Horford 10, GWilliams 7, Tatum 4; Curry 9, Drummond 6, Durant 4, Irving 4.
18 total fouls. 22 total FTs. – 4:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
END OF Q1: CELTICS 29, NETS 28
Seth Curry leads all Nets with 9, and Al Horford leads all Celtics with 10.
Tatum: 0-1 FG, 4 PTS
Durant: 1-6 FG, 4 PTS
Irving: 0-2 FG, 4 PTS
Jaylen: 1-5 FG, 2 PTS – 4:14 PM
END OF Q1: CELTICS 29, NETS 28
Seth Curry leads all Nets with 9, and Al Horford leads all Celtics with 10.
Tatum: 0-1 FG, 4 PTS
Durant: 1-6 FG, 4 PTS
Irving: 0-2 FG, 4 PTS
Jaylen: 1-5 FG, 2 PTS – 4:14 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
The first quarter lasted about 40 minutes… 9 fouls called on each team and 22 free throws taken. Horford leads all scorers with 10 points. Curry has 9 for BK so there’s a lot still to shake out here – 4:14 PM
The first quarter lasted about 40 minutes… 9 fouls called on each team and 22 free throws taken. Horford leads all scorers with 10 points. Curry has 9 for BK so there’s a lot still to shake out here – 4:14 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
If you would’ve told me the #Nets would have seven turnovers and get 1-of-6 shooting from KD after one, I’d think they were in a big hole. They trail just 29-28 after holding the #Celtics to .409 from the floor. – 4:14 PM
If you would’ve told me the #Nets would have seven turnovers and get 1-of-6 shooting from KD after one, I’d think they were in a big hole. They trail just 29-28 after holding the #Celtics to .409 from the floor. – 4:14 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
In addition to all the fouls, Tatum, Jaylen, Kyrie and KD were a combined 2 for 14 in that first quarter. – 4:13 PM
In addition to all the fouls, Tatum, Jaylen, Kyrie and KD were a combined 2 for 14 in that first quarter. – 4:13 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 28, Celtics 29
Seth Curry (9 PTS), Andre Drummond (6 PTS), Kevin Durant (4 PTS) & the Nets have already turned over the ball 7 times. Durant has 3 of them. Brooklyn is also shooting it at only 25% from three so far. – 4:13 PM
End of 1st QTR: Nets 28, Celtics 29
Seth Curry (9 PTS), Andre Drummond (6 PTS), Kevin Durant (4 PTS) & the Nets have already turned over the ball 7 times. Durant has 3 of them. Brooklyn is also shooting it at only 25% from three so far. – 4:13 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The entire Celtics big man rotation has two fouls each in the first quarter. Good defense so far, but that’s going to be hard to hold up if they lose their physicality edge. Celtics barely holding on to a 29-28 lead through one, even with 7 Nets turnovers. – 4:13 PM
The entire Celtics big man rotation has two fouls each in the first quarter. Good defense so far, but that’s going to be hard to hold up if they lose their physicality edge. Celtics barely holding on to a 29-28 lead through one, even with 7 Nets turnovers. – 4:13 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Two fouls apiece on Horford, Theis and Grant Williams. This is where the Celtics are vulnerable — in Williams absence, not much depth on that front line. – 4:13 PM
Two fouls apiece on Horford, Theis and Grant Williams. This is where the Celtics are vulnerable — in Williams absence, not much depth on that front line. – 4:13 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The eagerly-anticipated first-round matchup of Boston and Brooklyn now starring – 18 first-quarter fouls. – 4:12 PM
The eagerly-anticipated first-round matchup of Boston and Brooklyn now starring – 18 first-quarter fouls. – 4:12 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Al Horford flinch, playoff edition: pic.twitter.com/41S32XRNp8 – 4:12 PM
Al Horford flinch, playoff edition: pic.twitter.com/41S32XRNp8 – 4:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Three missed free throws for the Celtics in the first quarter. That’s not great. – 4:12 PM
Three missed free throws for the Celtics in the first quarter. That’s not great. – 4:12 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
With Claxton on Tatum, would like to see Celtics attack the likes of Dragic in pick and roll and try to get into a 4 on 3 game with no rim protector for Brooklyn. – 4:11 PM
With Claxton on Tatum, would like to see Celtics attack the likes of Dragic in pick and roll and try to get into a 4 on 3 game with no rim protector for Brooklyn. – 4:11 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
That’s technically a foul on Horford, but Claxton wasn’t getting the rebound anyway. When there have already been 15 fouls called, maybe let that one go? – 4:10 PM
That’s technically a foul on Horford, but Claxton wasn’t getting the rebound anyway. When there have already been 15 fouls called, maybe let that one go? – 4:10 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Celtics scored on all those early run-outs, but low-key their halfcourt offense has kinda been ass. – 4:09 PM
Celtics scored on all those early run-outs, but low-key their halfcourt offense has kinda been ass. – 4:09 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Horford gave KD a nice little forearm to prevent him from helping on the Williams dunk – 4:09 PM
Horford gave KD a nice little forearm to prevent him from helping on the Williams dunk – 4:09 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
With his first four points of the afternoon, Nets say Kevin Durant (4,458 points) has moved past Jerry West (4,457 points) into eighth place on the NBA’s all-time playoff scoring list.
Next up: Karl Malone (4,761 points). – 4:07 PM
With his first four points of the afternoon, Nets say Kevin Durant (4,458 points) has moved past Jerry West (4,457 points) into eighth place on the NBA’s all-time playoff scoring list.
Next up: Karl Malone (4,761 points). – 4:07 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I like stealing some mins with Pritchard while Kyrie is out of the game – 4:07 PM
I like stealing some mins with Pritchard while Kyrie is out of the game – 4:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Theis getting in foul trouble threw it off a bit, but Udoka has stuck with the regular season rotation so far.
Tatum and a big out early. Then Tatum will come back in for Brown. Theis would usually come back in for Horford around this point.
Smart usually goes whole of Q1. – 4:06 PM
Theis getting in foul trouble threw it off a bit, but Udoka has stuck with the regular season rotation so far.
Tatum and a big out early. Then Tatum will come back in for Brown. Theis would usually come back in for Horford around this point.
Smart usually goes whole of Q1. – 4:06 PM
Thon Maker @ThonMaker14
If this is the score and Nets not playing well besides Curry, that means Boston is in trouble.
#Playoffs #NetsWorld #Netsin6 – 4:05 PM
If this is the score and Nets not playing well besides Curry, that means Boston is in trouble.
#Playoffs #NetsWorld #Netsin6 – 4:05 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
The Nets are tied with the Celtics despite 7 turnovers and 7 fouls but also Jayson Tatum is 0-for-1 from the field so life is all about perspective – 4:05 PM
The Nets are tied with the Celtics despite 7 turnovers and 7 fouls but also Jayson Tatum is 0-for-1 from the field so life is all about perspective – 4:05 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics have seven more shot attempts than the #Nets and they’ve missed those seven. – 4:04 PM
#Celtics have seven more shot attempts than the #Nets and they’ve missed those seven. – 4:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics should be up, and probably by a lot, considering how the Nets are turning it over. But Boston is shooting like crap.
7-for-19 to open this one. – 4:03 PM
The Celtics should be up, and probably by a lot, considering how the Nets are turning it over. But Boston is shooting like crap.
7-for-19 to open this one. – 4:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets have not played a particularly good opening 9 minutes, but we have a tie game in Boston, 21-21. The Nets have turned the ball over 7 times so far, Kevin Durant is 1-of-4 and Kyrie Irving is 0-2 with 4 points at the foul line.
Yet we’re tied. – 4:03 PM
The Nets have not played a particularly good opening 9 minutes, but we have a tie game in Boston, 21-21. The Nets have turned the ball over 7 times so far, Kevin Durant is 1-of-4 and Kyrie Irving is 0-2 with 4 points at the foul line.
Yet we’re tied. – 4:03 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Brooklyn has played a pretty bad quarter of basketball so far, but the Celtics are shooting 7-19 from the field and the game is tied. The game will settle down for Brooklyn. Missed opportunity here for Boston – 4:02 PM
Brooklyn has played a pretty bad quarter of basketball so far, but the Celtics are shooting 7-19 from the field and the game is tied. The game will settle down for Brooklyn. Missed opportunity here for Boston – 4:02 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Horford has truly carried the Celtics this quarter. And this is as fired up as I’ve seen him in a long time. – 4:02 PM
Horford has truly carried the Celtics this quarter. And this is as fired up as I’ve seen him in a long time. – 4:02 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Celtics have had great success digging in on Durant, who has three turnovers, all via strips. – 4:01 PM
Celtics have had great success digging in on Durant, who has three turnovers, all via strips. – 4:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant (3) and Kyrie Irving (2) have 5 of the Nets’ 7 turnovers in the first quarter. Bruce Brown has the other 2. – 4:00 PM
Kevin Durant (3) and Kyrie Irving (2) have 5 of the Nets’ 7 turnovers in the first quarter. Bruce Brown has the other 2. – 4:00 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Al Horford loose ball foul knocks Kyrie over in the lane and the sound you hear is the sculptors starting work on the statue of Horford. – 4:00 PM
Al Horford loose ball foul knocks Kyrie over in the lane and the sound you hear is the sculptors starting work on the statue of Horford. – 4:00 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Don’t think Udoka wants Grant pulling up for transition threes. #Celtics #Nets – 4:00 PM
Don’t think Udoka wants Grant pulling up for transition threes. #Celtics #Nets – 4:00 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Amazing teams still don’t fake KD inside. His timing is too good otherwise. – 3:59 PM
Amazing teams still don’t fake KD inside. His timing is too good otherwise. – 3:59 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets have gone through long sloppy turnover-prone stretches. Tonight is one. Seven in the first 6:57. Brooklyn trails the #Celtics 21-17 after that Seth Curry 3. – 3:59 PM
#Nets have gone through long sloppy turnover-prone stretches. Tonight is one. Seven in the first 6:57. Brooklyn trails the #Celtics 21-17 after that Seth Curry 3. – 3:59 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Game-high 8 points for Al Horford. Could play Drummond off the floor if he keeps shooting like this. – 3:59 PM
Game-high 8 points for Al Horford. Could play Drummond off the floor if he keeps shooting like this. – 3:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nic Claxton and Patty Mills are the first Nets off the bench in Game 1. – 3:59 PM
Nic Claxton and Patty Mills are the first Nets off the bench in Game 1. – 3:59 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Celtics are making Kevin Durant look jittery with the ball. That’s how good that defense is. – 3:58 PM
Celtics are making Kevin Durant look jittery with the ball. That’s how good that defense is. – 3:58 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
This isn’t even close to the way Kevin Durant has been officiated this season. He must be really surprised. – 3:58 PM
This isn’t even close to the way Kevin Durant has been officiated this season. He must be really surprised. – 3:58 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Durant is barking at officials, feels like he’s been fouled about four times already. #Celtics #Nets – 3:58 PM
Durant is barking at officials, feels like he’s been fouled about four times already. #Celtics #Nets – 3:58 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I don’t want to step into @Dan Greenberg‘s lane here, but if Brooklyn is going to gift you 7 minutes of penalty free throws, you have to make those free throws – 3:58 PM
I don’t want to step into @Dan Greenberg‘s lane here, but if Brooklyn is going to gift you 7 minutes of penalty free throws, you have to make those free throws – 3:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It gets Grant two free throws, but we don’t need the foul called on KD out there. Didn’t impact the play in the slightest. Let them play a little please. – 3:57 PM
It gets Grant two free throws, but we don’t need the foul called on KD out there. Didn’t impact the play in the slightest. Let them play a little please. – 3:57 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
In the first 6 minutes the Nets now have 7 fouls and 5 turnovers. Celtics should be up by more than 4. – 3:57 PM
In the first 6 minutes the Nets now have 7 fouls and 5 turnovers. Celtics should be up by more than 4. – 3:57 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Boston playing like a team that knows they need to win this series with smothering point of attack defense, especially without Robert Williams. Nets gotta lift the floor and cut backdoor, but hard to do when you have to play non-shooters. – 3:57 PM
Boston playing like a team that knows they need to win this series with smothering point of attack defense, especially without Robert Williams. Nets gotta lift the floor and cut backdoor, but hard to do when you have to play non-shooters. – 3:57 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Boston’s defensive adjustments so far:
– Everyone in the area of KD and Kyrie is sinking off their man to help contest their pull ups
– High pressure on the ball handler in transition to draw the screens above the arc
– JT going for steals aggressively
– Switching up on Kyrie – 3:55 PM
Boston’s defensive adjustments so far:
– Everyone in the area of KD and Kyrie is sinking off their man to help contest their pull ups
– High pressure on the ball handler in transition to draw the screens above the arc
– JT going for steals aggressively
– Switching up on Kyrie – 3:55 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
A lot of fouls early in Boston — both of these teams are playing tight. Brown and Curry each have two already. Celtics doing a solid job on KD to start. He’s seeing bodies everywhere he goes. Nets have four turnovers and haven’t found any rhythm yet. – 3:52 PM
A lot of fouls early in Boston — both of these teams are playing tight. Brown and Curry each have two already. Celtics doing a solid job on KD to start. He’s seeing bodies everywhere he goes. Nets have four turnovers and haven’t found any rhythm yet. – 3:52 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
10 fouls (6 on Brooklyn) and 6 turnovers in the first 5 1/2 minutes.
You can talk all week about having your emotions under control…then the bell rings.
11-10, Boston – 3:52 PM
10 fouls (6 on Brooklyn) and 6 turnovers in the first 5 1/2 minutes.
You can talk all week about having your emotions under control…then the bell rings.
11-10, Boston – 3:52 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Great opening minutes to what’s expected to be a great series. Celtics and Nets are going back and forth. It feels like the Celtics have momentum, but it’s only an 11-10 game at the 6:25 mark. Nets have been a little sloppy with the ball, but that’s expected against Boston. – 3:51 PM
Great opening minutes to what’s expected to be a great series. Celtics and Nets are going back and forth. It feels like the Celtics have momentum, but it’s only an 11-10 game at the 6:25 mark. Nets have been a little sloppy with the ball, but that’s expected against Boston. – 3:51 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Now it’s just time to go out there and compete. pic.twitter.com/qFcY945fj2 – 3:51 PM
Now it’s just time to go out there and compete. pic.twitter.com/qFcY945fj2 – 3:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nets in the bonus with 7:15 to play in Q1. Might be a lot of free throws coming in this one. – 3:50 PM
Nets in the bonus with 7:15 to play in Q1. Might be a lot of free throws coming in this one. – 3:50 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics now fouling a bunch too. Theis sitting with 2. C’s now on their 4th team foul as well. This could turn into a free throw shooting contest in a hurry – 3:50 PM
Celtics now fouling a bunch too. Theis sitting with 2. C’s now on their 4th team foul as well. This could turn into a free throw shooting contest in a hurry – 3:50 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
whispers …
not sure two quick fouls on Theis is such a bad thing for Boston. – 3:50 PM
whispers …
not sure two quick fouls on Theis is such a bad thing for Boston. – 3:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This has been an issue for the Celtics. In the bonus and nothing but jumpers. They need to get downhill and to the rim. – 3:49 PM
This has been an issue for the Celtics. In the bonus and nothing but jumpers. They need to get downhill and to the rim. – 3:49 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Both teams in the bonus for the final 7:15 of 1Q. #Celtics #Nets – 3:49 PM
Both teams in the bonus for the final 7:15 of 1Q. #Celtics #Nets – 3:49 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
And Theis picks up his second foul 4:08 into the game. Seven fouls called total already. #Celtics #Nets – 3:48 PM
And Theis picks up his second foul 4:08 into the game. Seven fouls called total already. #Celtics #Nets – 3:48 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
When Tyrese Maxey was learning to read in pre-k, kindergarten, and first grade, Al Horford was winning 3 SEC and 2 NCAA titles. Incredible they are in the same tournament now. – 3:48 PM
When Tyrese Maxey was learning to read in pre-k, kindergarten, and first grade, Al Horford was winning 3 SEC and 2 NCAA titles. Incredible they are in the same tournament now. – 3:48 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Fourth team foul on Brooklyn, 2nd on Curry. Boston will shoot free throws on every foul moving forward with 8:45 left in the 1st quarter. Brown has 2 now too… key role players could be sitting soon for Brooklyn – 3:47 PM
Fourth team foul on Brooklyn, 2nd on Curry. Boston will shoot free throws on every foul moving forward with 8:45 left in the 1st quarter. Brown has 2 now too… key role players could be sitting soon for Brooklyn – 3:47 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Five fouls on the Nets in the first 3:15.
Curry and Brown two apiece. – 3:46 PM
Five fouls on the Nets in the first 3:15.
Curry and Brown two apiece. – 3:46 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I’ve said it on every appearance I’ve made leading up to this game. Seth Curry is the 3rd most important player for the Nets this series. And now he’s got 2 fouls at the 9:01 mark of the first quarter. – 3:46 PM
I’ve said it on every appearance I’ve made leading up to this game. Seth Curry is the 3rd most important player for the Nets this series. And now he’s got 2 fouls at the 9:01 mark of the first quarter. – 3:46 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Two early buckets from Seth Curry, who could get his share of good looks in this series. #Nets #Celtics – 3:45 PM
Two early buckets from Seth Curry, who could get his share of good looks in this series. #Nets #Celtics – 3:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston clearly wants to push the ball. Smart is flying up the court off these inbounds. – 3:45 PM
Boston clearly wants to push the ball. Smart is flying up the court off these inbounds. – 3:45 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
A new Nike KD 15 colorway for the postseason! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/sURMjzPFWG – 3:45 PM
A new Nike KD 15 colorway for the postseason! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/sURMjzPFWG – 3:45 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
NBA teams want layups, free throws, and 3-pointers… Boston has 1 of each so far getting good looks in the early minutes – 3:44 PM
NBA teams want layups, free throws, and 3-pointers… Boston has 1 of each so far getting good looks in the early minutes – 3:44 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Andre Drummond has had some big games against the C’s in his career. Small subplot in a series full of some great storylines – 3:44 PM
Andre Drummond has had some big games against the C’s in his career. Small subplot in a series full of some great storylines – 3:44 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Huge to see Seth Curry put his foot in the ground to get separation for a pullup, and then a drive. He looked very limited on Tuesday. – 3:44 PM
Huge to see Seth Curry put his foot in the ground to get separation for a pullup, and then a drive. He looked very limited on Tuesday. – 3:44 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Al Horford already flexing for the Garden crowd to get them fired up. – 3:44 PM
Al Horford already flexing for the Garden crowd to get them fired up. – 3:44 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
True to his word, Ime Udoka is sticking with what the Celtics do well early — switching everything. – 3:43 PM
True to his word, Ime Udoka is sticking with what the Celtics do well early — switching everything. – 3:43 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
I’m one of like 10 people left on earth annoyed that the Celtics are wearing black jerseys as the home team with the Nets wearing white, why must this happen – 3:42 PM
I’m one of like 10 people left on earth annoyed that the Celtics are wearing black jerseys as the home team with the Nets wearing white, why must this happen – 3:42 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Other than catching the opening tip Kyrie doesn’t touch the ball on first Nets possession – partly due to Marcus Smart defense and thankfully for my hearing since they are loud when he touches it. – 3:42 PM
Other than catching the opening tip Kyrie doesn’t touch the ball on first Nets possession – partly due to Marcus Smart defense and thankfully for my hearing since they are loud when he touches it. – 3:42 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Celtics fans greet Kyrie Irving the best way they know how pic.twitter.com/08SY70AWjB – 3:39 PM
Celtics fans greet Kyrie Irving the best way they know how pic.twitter.com/08SY70AWjB – 3:39 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Went Celtics in 7 with the pick. They are really good, have the home-court advantage and deserve to be considered a favorite, but not by much with the way the Nets have looked lately. – 3:38 PM
Went Celtics in 7 with the pick. They are really good, have the home-court advantage and deserve to be considered a favorite, but not by much with the way the Nets have looked lately. – 3:38 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Lusty boos for “Dorchester’s” Bruce Brown, but the volume rises for Kyrie Irving. – 3:37 PM
Lusty boos for “Dorchester’s” Bruce Brown, but the volume rises for Kyrie Irving. – 3:37 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Based on Kyrie’s pregame reception, I understandably don’t think Celtics fans have moved on like he wanted. – 3:37 PM
Based on Kyrie’s pregame reception, I understandably don’t think Celtics fans have moved on like he wanted. – 3:37 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Some hearty boos as Bruce Brown, from Dorchester, is announced but they pale in comparison to the boos for Kyrie Irving. #Celtics #Nets – 3:36 PM
Some hearty boos as Bruce Brown, from Dorchester, is announced but they pale in comparison to the boos for Kyrie Irving. #Celtics #Nets – 3:36 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Moments away from tipoff at TD Garden, where No. 2 Celtics and No. 7 Nets are about to start Game 1 of the first round. This series is a toss-up. Nets have KD & Kyrie. Celtics have the league’s best defense, a Coach of the Year candidate, & a star in Tatum. Updates to come. – 3:35 PM
Moments away from tipoff at TD Garden, where No. 2 Celtics and No. 7 Nets are about to start Game 1 of the first round. This series is a toss-up. Nets have KD & Kyrie. Celtics have the league’s best defense, a Coach of the Year candidate, & a star in Tatum. Updates to come. – 3:35 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
my Hot Take is that Kyrie has given Celtics fans plenty of reason to dislike him and Celtics fans have given him plenty of reasons to dislike them and maybe the best thing for both sides is to agree to deeply dislike each other because that happens a lot in sports – 3:34 PM
my Hot Take is that Kyrie has given Celtics fans plenty of reason to dislike him and Celtics fans have given him plenty of reasons to dislike them and maybe the best thing for both sides is to agree to deeply dislike each other because that happens a lot in sports – 3:34 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
It’s the Battle of The Starting Lineup!
@Brian Scalabrine 🆚 @Frank Isola
Hear Game 1 of the Nets-Celtics game NOW on NBA Radio! https://t.co/AYipQpw9t4
What kind of bet should they put on the line? pic.twitter.com/lBYPF2nWuR – 3:33 PM
It’s the Battle of The Starting Lineup!
@Brian Scalabrine 🆚 @Frank Isola
Hear Game 1 of the Nets-Celtics game NOW on NBA Radio! https://t.co/AYipQpw9t4
What kind of bet should they put on the line? pic.twitter.com/lBYPF2nWuR – 3:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Heat are 7-1 since they got ✌️’d by Andre Drummond. pic.twitter.com/zBYPkU0uzP – 3:31 PM
The Heat are 7-1 since they got ✌️’d by Andre Drummond. pic.twitter.com/zBYPkU0uzP – 3:31 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
We got you for full postgame coverage of Game 1 between the @Brooklyn Nets v @Boston Celtics on @YESNetwork & the YES App.. Join us! pic.twitter.com/OfdljWCP1H – 3:22 PM
We got you for full postgame coverage of Game 1 between the @Brooklyn Nets v @Boston Celtics on @YESNetwork & the YES App.. Join us! pic.twitter.com/OfdljWCP1H – 3:22 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving booed as he walks in the proximity of the #Celtics Lucky logo in pregame warmups. #nets pic.twitter.com/d4NRBG0SOL – 3:20 PM
Kyrie Irving booed as he walks in the proximity of the #Celtics Lucky logo in pregame warmups. #nets pic.twitter.com/d4NRBG0SOL – 3:20 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Miami Heat’s #NBAPlayoffs kicks for Game 1:
• PJ Tucker – AJ 11 IE
• Tyler Herro – Nike GT Cut
• Duncan Robinson – Nike KD 14
• Coach Spo – AJ 3 “Cyber Monday” pic.twitter.com/AsJpPXguIC – 3:19 PM
Miami Heat’s #NBAPlayoffs kicks for Game 1:
• PJ Tucker – AJ 11 IE
• Tyler Herro – Nike GT Cut
• Duncan Robinson – Nike KD 14
• Coach Spo – AJ 3 “Cyber Monday” pic.twitter.com/AsJpPXguIC – 3:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Going back on IG Live for pregame from Boston
IG: Krisplashed – 3:17 PM
Going back on IG Live for pregame from Boston
IG: Krisplashed – 3:17 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Celtics game ops puts a picture of Bruce Brown up on the Jumbotron, with his quote about the Celtics being vulnerable in the paint without Rob Williams layered over it. Boos erupt. Red meat being thrown out there early. – 3:16 PM
Celtics game ops puts a picture of Bruce Brown up on the Jumbotron, with his quote about the Celtics being vulnerable in the paint without Rob Williams layered over it. Boos erupt. Red meat being thrown out there early. – 3:16 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jumbotron reminding fans of the Bruce Brown comments.
Spoiler alert…they did not meet reminding. pic.twitter.com/5RsFeSGSfP – 3:16 PM
Jumbotron reminding fans of the Bruce Brown comments.
Spoiler alert…they did not meet reminding. pic.twitter.com/5RsFeSGSfP – 3:16 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Just showed the Bruce Brown quote on the scoreboard here at TD Garden — and the reaction wasn’t good. Folks, remember, he’s from here. Be kind. – 3:14 PM
Just showed the Bruce Brown quote on the scoreboard here at TD Garden — and the reaction wasn’t good. Folks, remember, he’s from here. Be kind. – 3:14 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
They just showed Bruce Brown’s quote about the Celtics not having Robert Williams and attacking Al Horford and Daniel Theis on the jumbotron here at TD Garden. Celtics fans booed. – 3:14 PM
They just showed Bruce Brown’s quote about the Celtics not having Robert Williams and attacking Al Horford and Daniel Theis on the jumbotron here at TD Garden. Celtics fans booed. – 3:14 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
TD Garden still filling up. Didn’t check to see what time bars opened around here and if fans will be in full form for Kyrie intro here. – 3:06 PM
TD Garden still filling up. Didn’t check to see what time bars opened around here and if fans will be in full form for Kyrie intro here. – 3:06 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Shoutout @ArbellaIns for hooking up every seat with these shirts 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AUfVs35qpi – 3:05 PM
Shoutout @ArbellaIns for hooking up every seat with these shirts 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AUfVs35qpi – 3:05 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Nets at Celtics– TD Garden – April 17, 2022 – Game 1 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Theis
Brooklyn – Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant, Andre Drummond
OUT: Boston: R. Williams Brooklyn: Simmons, Harris pic.twitter.com/JRkGkJnxw9 – 3:04 PM
Nets at Celtics– TD Garden – April 17, 2022 – Game 1 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Theis
Brooklyn – Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant, Andre Drummond
OUT: Boston: R. Williams Brooklyn: Simmons, Harris pic.twitter.com/JRkGkJnxw9 – 3:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters this afternoon:
Daniel Theis
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Nets starters:
Andre Drummond
Bruce Brown
Kevin Durant
Seth Curry
Kyrie Irving – 3:02 PM
Celtics starters this afternoon:
Daniel Theis
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Nets starters:
Andre Drummond
Bruce Brown
Kevin Durant
Seth Curry
Kyrie Irving – 3:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters for Game 1 in Boston: Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond – 3:01 PM
Nets starters for Game 1 in Boston: Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond – 3:01 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Celtics:
👴🏾Kyrie Irving
💦Seth Curry
🔒Bruce Brown
💲Kevin Durant
🦍Andre Drummond – 3:01 PM
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Celtics:
👴🏾Kyrie Irving
💦Seth Curry
🔒Bruce Brown
💲Kevin Durant
🦍Andre Drummond – 3:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from home. I made it the whole regular season without getting sick, so of course I fall ill for the start of the playoffs. @Jared Weiss is covering for me in Boston. Follow him. I expect to be back for Game 3. Will tweet a few thoughts throughout the game. – 3:00 PM
Greetings from home. I made it the whole regular season without getting sick, so of course I fall ill for the start of the playoffs. @Jared Weiss is covering for me in Boston. Follow him. I expect to be back for Game 3. Will tweet a few thoughts throughout the game. – 3:00 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Nets have won all three playoff series with the Celtics, winning 12 of the 15 games.
Among teams that have met 15+ times, that .800 win percentage is the highest any team holds over another in NBA Playoff history.
(#2 on that list is Boston vs. Chicago..the road not taken.) – 2:52 PM
The Nets have won all three playoff series with the Celtics, winning 12 of the 15 games.
Among teams that have met 15+ times, that .800 win percentage is the highest any team holds over another in NBA Playoff history.
(#2 on that list is Boston vs. Chicago..the road not taken.) – 2:52 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons has some pep in his step during pregame workouts today. #NetsLevel #Netsworld pic.twitter.com/kgjiKnd7yH – 2:49 PM
Ben Simmons has some pep in his step during pregame workouts today. #NetsLevel #Netsworld pic.twitter.com/kgjiKnd7yH – 2:49 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ben Simmons has been getting some dribbling exercises in here pregame for the last 20 minutes or so. These last few pregames it feels like he’s been coming out early to try and get a feel for what it’s like to be on an NBA floor again. – 2:49 PM
Ben Simmons has been getting some dribbling exercises in here pregame for the last 20 minutes or so. These last few pregames it feels like he’s been coming out early to try and get a feel for what it’s like to be on an NBA floor again. – 2:49 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Kevin Durant once again getting heckled by some – certainly not all – end zone fans during his pregame warmup. – 2:43 PM
Kevin Durant once again getting heckled by some – certainly not all – end zone fans during his pregame warmup. – 2:43 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
##Celtics ready to counter words with actions on the court in opening series against Nets bostonglobe.com/2022/04/16/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 2:37 PM
##Celtics ready to counter words with actions on the court in opening series against Nets bostonglobe.com/2022/04/16/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 2:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
No work tomorrow in Boston due to the holiday. I’m pretty sure that crowd is going to be really ready to go at tip-off. – 2:32 PM
No work tomorrow in Boston due to the holiday. I’m pretty sure that crowd is going to be really ready to go at tip-off. – 2:32 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jumped on with @DHenryTV from @SNYtv to talk #Nets–#Celtics, if Ben Simmons can help when he returns … youtu.be/41OwK_3rasg via @YouTube – 2:32 PM
Jumped on with @DHenryTV from @SNYtv to talk #Nets–#Celtics, if Ben Simmons can help when he returns … youtu.be/41OwK_3rasg via @YouTube – 2:32 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving and the Boston crowd: “Kyrie’s been here a number of times. He’s been here proverbially in a playoff sense and hostile environments dozens of times. It’s not that I really think that has a huge effect on Kyrie.” – 2:32 PM
Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving and the Boston crowd: “Kyrie’s been here a number of times. He’s been here proverbially in a playoff sense and hostile environments dozens of times. It’s not that I really think that has a huge effect on Kyrie.” – 2:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ime Udoka: “It all comes back to Durant and Irving, so some things I saw last year and throughout the year that obviously I know about those guys. We’ll see what we can do with that, but they’re high-level scorers and they’re gonna kinda get what they get.” – 2:32 PM
Ime Udoka: “It all comes back to Durant and Irving, so some things I saw last year and throughout the year that obviously I know about those guys. We’ll see what we can do with that, but they’re high-level scorers and they’re gonna kinda get what they get.” – 2:32 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Prep for the start of Celtics vs. Nets with @HardwoodKnocks’ deep dive into the series!
⏳ 3:15 mark
🎧 https://t.co/NvWruzhHIc
🍎 https://t.co/PExTn19puq
✳️ https://t.co/DOC3Es5RIz
📺 https://t.co/MJd8Npn46z
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcaNQmx pic.twitter.com/KePWSXoUqA – 2:27 PM
Prep for the start of Celtics vs. Nets with @HardwoodKnocks’ deep dive into the series!
⏳ 3:15 mark
🎧 https://t.co/NvWruzhHIc
🍎 https://t.co/PExTn19puq
✳️ https://t.co/DOC3Es5RIz
📺 https://t.co/MJd8Npn46z
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcaNQmx pic.twitter.com/KePWSXoUqA – 2:27 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Ime Udoka said Rob Williams is, “progressing nicely. But as I’ve said all along we’re preparing to play this series without him, understanding that if we’re surprised by something, great, but we feel like we have enough with what we have now.” – 2:18 PM
Ime Udoka said Rob Williams is, “progressing nicely. But as I’ve said all along we’re preparing to play this series without him, understanding that if we’re surprised by something, great, but we feel like we have enough with what we have now.” – 2:18 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I don’t worry about Kyrie…. Kyrie’s been here a number of times, he’s been here … dozens of times. It’s not something that I really think has a huge effect on Kyrie.”
-Steve Nash asked about hostile environments #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/V5QP5YNvif – 2:14 PM
“I don’t worry about Kyrie…. Kyrie’s been here a number of times, he’s been here … dozens of times. It’s not something that I really think has a huge effect on Kyrie.”
-Steve Nash asked about hostile environments #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/V5QP5YNvif – 2:14 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash was asked about Boston’s switch-everything defense and how the Nets can combat that: pic.twitter.com/dhwYJqWty1 – 2:11 PM
Steve Nash was asked about Boston’s switch-everything defense and how the Nets can combat that: pic.twitter.com/dhwYJqWty1 – 2:11 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Asked Steve Nash about Kyrie Irving and the #Celtics fans: “I don’t worry about Kyrie. Kyrie’s been here a number of times. He’s been here in a playoff sense and hostile environments dozens of times. It’s not something that I really think has a huge effect on Kyrie.” #Nets #NBA – 2:10 PM
Asked Steve Nash about Kyrie Irving and the #Celtics fans: “I don’t worry about Kyrie. Kyrie’s been here a number of times. He’s been here in a playoff sense and hostile environments dozens of times. It’s not something that I really think has a huge effect on Kyrie.” #Nets #NBA – 2:10 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“You don’t go into the games worrying about the fans — I’m not worried about Kyrie (Irving) … He’s been here.”
⁃Steve Nash on Celtics fans impacting his play. – 2:04 PM
“You don’t go into the games worrying about the fans — I’m not worried about Kyrie (Irving) … He’s been here.”
⁃Steve Nash on Celtics fans impacting his play. – 2:04 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says you don’t go into a game worrying about fans. He’s not worried about Kyrie Irving at all facing a hostile former fanbase. – 2:04 PM
Steve Nash says you don’t go into a game worrying about fans. He’s not worried about Kyrie Irving at all facing a hostile former fanbase. – 2:04 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He’ll do a little bit of everything.”
⁃Steve Nash on Kevin Durant. – 2:03 PM
“He’ll do a little bit of everything.”
⁃Steve Nash on Kevin Durant. – 2:03 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash acknowledges the Celtics switch everything defense can take teams out of their own system. – 2:03 PM
Steve Nash acknowledges the Celtics switch everything defense can take teams out of their own system. – 2:03 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Celtics coach Ime Udoka on Robert Williams: “He’s progressing nicely, doing a little bit more every day and on-court work now. But we’re preparing to play a series without him. If we’re surprised by something, great. I feel we have enough with what we have now. He’s a huge piece” pic.twitter.com/devM2SLKVc – 2:01 PM
Celtics coach Ime Udoka on Robert Williams: “He’s progressing nicely, doing a little bit more every day and on-court work now. But we’re preparing to play a series without him. If we’re surprised by something, great. I feel we have enough with what we have now. He’s a huge piece” pic.twitter.com/devM2SLKVc – 2:01 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Celtics coach Ime Udoka continues to say that Boston is preparing to play its entire first-round series against Brooklyn without Robert Williams.
Moe NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 1:51 PM
Celtics coach Ime Udoka continues to say that Boston is preparing to play its entire first-round series against Brooklyn without Robert Williams.
Moe NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 1:51 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka on Rob Williams: “He’s progressing nicely, we’re preparing to play series without him still.” – 1:51 PM
Ime Udoka on Rob Williams: “He’s progressing nicely, we’re preparing to play series without him still.” – 1:51 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ime Udoka on Robert Williams: “He’s progressing nicely, a little bit more every day. But as I’ve said all along is we’re preparing to play a series without him.” #Nets #Celtics – 1:50 PM
Ime Udoka on Robert Williams: “He’s progressing nicely, a little bit more every day. But as I’ve said all along is we’re preparing to play a series without him.” #Nets #Celtics – 1:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka confirms that Daniel Theis will start this afternoon alongside Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart. – 1:50 PM
Ime Udoka confirms that Daniel Theis will start this afternoon alongside Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart. – 1:50 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Ime Udoka reiterates the #Celtics are planning to play this series without Robert Williams. – 1:50 PM
Ime Udoka reiterates the #Celtics are planning to play this series without Robert Williams. – 1:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ime Udoka on starting center Robert Williams (knee): “He’s progressing nicely. Doing a little bit more every day. Oh court work now, but we’re preparing to play a series without him.” – 1:50 PM
Ime Udoka on starting center Robert Williams (knee): “He’s progressing nicely. Doing a little bit more every day. Oh court work now, but we’re preparing to play a series without him.” – 1:50 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka reiterates that Rob Williams is progressing as he has the last few days, but they are still preparing for the series without him and he is still in the 4-6 week timeframe. That timeframe does give him a chance to enter the series late though. – 1:50 PM
Ime Udoka reiterates that Rob Williams is progressing as he has the last few days, but they are still preparing for the series without him and he is still in the 4-6 week timeframe. That timeframe does give him a chance to enter the series late though. – 1:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka on Rob Williams: “He’s progressing nicely, coming along. But we’re prepared to play a series without him. If we get a surprise and he’s back early, that would be nice. But we’re prepared to play this series without him.” – 1:50 PM
Ime Udoka on Rob Williams: “He’s progressing nicely, coming along. But we’re prepared to play a series without him. If we get a surprise and he’s back early, that would be nice. But we’re prepared to play this series without him.” – 1:50 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
“We are preparing to play this series without him” says Ime Udoka to the 50th question this week about Rob Williams possibly coming back in the next two weeks. – 1:49 PM
“We are preparing to play this series without him” says Ime Udoka to the 50th question this week about Rob Williams possibly coming back in the next two weeks. – 1:49 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Coach Udoka says “we have a nice calm about us” heading into Game 1. – 1:48 PM
Coach Udoka says “we have a nice calm about us” heading into Game 1. – 1:48 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka says the Celtics vibes are all business after a week of practice: “We have a nice calm about us.” – 1:47 PM
Ime Udoka says the Celtics vibes are all business after a week of practice: “We have a nice calm about us.” – 1:47 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
For your pre-game reading list…
The Celtics can lose this first-round series. But the Nets can’t beat them.
We explain the difference — and how it will decide who wins.
bit.ly/3O9E9Dv – 1:14 PM
For your pre-game reading list…
The Celtics can lose this first-round series. But the Nets can’t beat them.
We explain the difference — and how it will decide who wins.
bit.ly/3O9E9Dv – 1:14 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Going on IG live from TD Garden where Kyrie Irving just finished early pregame warmups. Bring your questions, your hot takes, your concerns or your confidence in the outcome of this series.
IG: @Kristian Winfield – 1:14 PM
Going on IG live from TD Garden where Kyrie Irving just finished early pregame warmups. Bring your questions, your hot takes, your concerns or your confidence in the outcome of this series.
IG: @Kristian Winfield – 1:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
My guess is that Boston opens possessions like this to start the game:
Smart – Irving
Brown – Durant
Tatum – Curry
Theis – Brown
Horford – Drummond
That will allow them to have Theis play the Rob Williams role as a roamer/helper. But, as always, Boston will switch everything. – 12:56 PM
My guess is that Boston opens possessions like this to start the game:
Smart – Irving
Brown – Durant
Tatum – Curry
Theis – Brown
Horford – Drummond
That will allow them to have Theis play the Rob Williams role as a roamer/helper. But, as always, Boston will switch everything. – 12:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets fans are outside TD Garden well ahead of the 330 tipoff – 12:51 PM
Nets fans are outside TD Garden well ahead of the 330 tipoff – 12:51 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
“I don’t know that I could have seen it come to THIS, like THIS.” Al Horford and the Celtics’ young core, reunited, is getting it right the second time around. bostonherald.com/2022/04/17/041… – 12:49 PM
“I don’t know that I could have seen it come to THIS, like THIS.” Al Horford and the Celtics’ young core, reunited, is getting it right the second time around. bostonherald.com/2022/04/17/041… – 12:49 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Looking for a place close to home to watch today’s game?
Join Team Hype and DJ Jung to activate #NetsLevel together at the Game 1 Watch Party ⤵️ – 12:05 PM
Looking for a place close to home to watch today’s game?
Join Team Hype and DJ Jung to activate #NetsLevel together at the Game 1 Watch Party ⤵️ – 12:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
#StatMuseSunday
Combined PPG in last 10 games:
56.3 — KD/Kyrie
55.8 — Jayson/Jaylen
Which duo will score more today? And what’s their combined points?
$150 https://t.co/gd8GLxQrlo voucher to the winning guess. pic.twitter.com/ks45SRSVKu – 12:01 PM
#StatMuseSunday
Combined PPG in last 10 games:
56.3 — KD/Kyrie
55.8 — Jayson/Jaylen
Which duo will score more today? And what’s their combined points?
$150 https://t.co/gd8GLxQrlo voucher to the winning guess. pic.twitter.com/ks45SRSVKu – 12:01 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry made 11 3P in a loss to the Celtics.
Curry became the first player in NBA history to make 10 or more 3P three times in a four-game span.
Two days later, he would become the first player to do so four times in a five-game span. pic.twitter.com/6ccHBIugAW – 12:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry made 11 3P in a loss to the Celtics.
Curry became the first player in NBA history to make 10 or more 3P three times in a four-game span.
Two days later, he would become the first player to do so four times in a five-game span. pic.twitter.com/6ccHBIugAW – 12:01 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
A look at what Kyrie Irving and Jaylen Brown face today in their observance of Ramadan #Celtics #Nets bostonglobe.com/2022/04/16/spo… – 11:17 AM
A look at what Kyrie Irving and Jaylen Brown face today in their observance of Ramadan #Celtics #Nets bostonglobe.com/2022/04/16/spo… – 11:17 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Also I feel like the Sixers have had 2 players in the past 20 years who would throw that overhead bounce pass in transition: Andre Drummond and James Harden.
Looks a little better when the latter does it. – 10:13 AM
Also I feel like the Sixers have had 2 players in the past 20 years who would throw that overhead bounce pass in transition: Andre Drummond and James Harden.
Looks a little better when the latter does it. – 10:13 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
With the Knicks done, @NewsdaySports has a bunch of Nets versus Celtics stuff today – including predictions from me and @Barbara Barker. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 10:05 AM
With the Knicks done, @NewsdaySports has a bunch of Nets versus Celtics stuff today – including predictions from me and @Barbara Barker. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 10:05 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Celtics’ Smart aims to make things tough on Kyrie
Marcus Smart is key to Boston’s top-rated defense front-runner for NBA Defensive Player of the Year. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 9:59 AM
Celtics’ Smart aims to make things tough on Kyrie
Marcus Smart is key to Boston’s top-rated defense front-runner for NBA Defensive Player of the Year. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 9:59 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets vs. #Celtics: Breaking down the matchups in #NBA playoff series nypost.com/2022/04/17/nba… via @nypostsports – 9:56 AM
#Nets vs. #Celtics: Breaking down the matchups in #NBA playoff series nypost.com/2022/04/17/nba… via @nypostsports – 9:56 AM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.