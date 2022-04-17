Scottie Barnes doubtful for Game 2

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Breaking: #Raptors’ star rookie Scottie Barnes is out for Game 2 against the #76ers, per source.
Breaking: #Raptors’ star rookie Scottie Barnes is out for Game 2 against the #76ers, per source.
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors announce that after MRIs, Scottie barnes has been diagnosed with a sprained ankle and Thaddeus Young with a left thumb hyperextension. Along with Gary Trent Jr. (not-COVID illness), they are doubtful for Monday’s Game 2. – 4:11 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Raptors officially say both Scottie Barnes and Thaddeus Young are doubtful for Game 2 against Philadelphia tomorrow. – 4:09 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Toronto Raptors’ forward Scottie Barnes (left ankle sprain), guardGary Trent Jr. (non-COVID illness) and forward Thad Young (left thumb hyperextension) are all doubtful for Tuesday’s Game 2 against the #Sixers. – 4:05 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Scottie Barnes could be out for some time during this series for the Raptors. Philly reacted to the news and how it impacts them. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/17/six… via @SixersWire – 4:04 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Toronto Raptors announce that Scottie Barnes and Thaddeus Young are both listed as doubtful for Game 2 of their first-round series vs Sixers on Monday. MRIs revealed that Barnes has a sprained left ankle and Young has a hyperextension in his left thumb – 4:04 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Per Raptors, Scottie Barnes has been diagnosed with a left ankle sprain, Thad Young with a hyperextension to his left thumb. Both are doubtful for tomorrow’s Game 2. – 4:04 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Official updates by Raptors forR1, G2:
Doubtful:
Scottie Barnes (left ankle sprain)
Gary Trent Jr. (non-COVID illness)
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Raptors say Scottie Barnes (left ankle sprain), Gary Trent Jr. (non-COVID illness) and Thad Young (left thumb hyperextension) are all DOUBTFUL for Tuesday’s Game 2 at Philadelphia.
The Raptors say Scottie Barnes (left ankle sprain), Gary Trent Jr. (non-COVID illness) and Thad Young (left thumb hyperextension) are all DOUBTFUL for Tuesday’s Game 2 at Philadelphia.
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
#Raptors‘ Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., and Thad Young are all doubtful against the #Sixers tomorrow night – 3:36 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Raptors’ Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., Thaddeus Young doubtful for Game 2 vs. 76ers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/17/rap… – 3:12 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: An already difficult challenge of getting back into this series was made more difficult for Toronto Sunday when Nick Nurse said Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes and Thaddeus Young were all doubtful to play in Game 2 Monday night. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:17 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
So … word out of Raptors avail in Philly (I’m not there; thanks COVID) .. is Gary Trent Jr. is doubtful for G2 due to non-COVID illness; Thad Young (thumb) is also doubtful and I’m just gonna declare Scottie Barnes as OUT because I have eyes. MRI results are still pending. – 1:50 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nick Nurse says it’s likely that Scottie Barnes, Thad Young and Gary Trent are all doubtful for Game 2, but that the team will monitor them all over the next 24 hours and see where things go. – 1:10 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Scottie Barnes currently having an MRI on his ankle. Results expected by 5 pm. Thad had an MRI earlier but still waiting on results. – 1:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Raptors say Gary Trent Jr. (non-COVID illness) is not at practice today. Thad Young is in the building with a wrap on his sprained left thumb. Scottie Barnes is also not at practice, and got an MRI done earlier today, with results still pending. – 12:57 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes is not at practice. He’s getting an MRI on his left foot. Raptors are expecting the results later today. – 12:53 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: A horrible, no-good, very bad Game 1 for the Toronto Raptors only got worse when Scottie Barnes limped off with an ankle sprain. Plus, Nick Nurse had some things to say about how Joel Embiid was officiated. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:08 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Think most know how good Scottie Barnes is. But, he plays all 5 positions at once, on both ends. Toronto doesn’t have another guy like that. His being affected by the sprained ankle could change this series. – 9:57 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
X-rays negative on Raptors Scottie Barnes but MRI Sunday will tell story nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/17/x-r… – 8:02 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors know Game 1 heartbreak well, but this was especially painful.
The Raptors know Game 1 heartbreak well, but this was especially painful.
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The Sixers played a near perfect Game 1. The Raptors are going to have do something about that in Game 2, and likely do it without the help of Scottie Barnes: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/ra… – 11:36 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Scottie Barnes: Happy to hear there is no fracture considering Embiid came down on the foot. However, the severity of the associated ligament damage remains key to determining recovery. A low-grade sprain would be the best-case scenario. – 9:18 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Nick Nurse says X-Rays negative on Scottie Barnes’ ankle. Will undergo further imaging tomorrow. Thad Young’s thumb not broken either. Good early news for Raptors. – 9:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nick Nurse says Scottie Barnes got an x-ray and they were negative. Further imaging tomorrow. Same update on Thad Young. – 9:05 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
X-Rays on Scottie Barnes’ ankle were negative. He’s going for further imagining tomorrow. Same with Thad Young – 9:05 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: 76ers 131, Raptors 111. Tyrese Maxey stole the show with 38 points, while Tobias Harris had 26, James Harden had 22-5-14 and Joel Embiid had 19-15-4. Pascal Siakam had 24 for Toronto, though the focus for the Raptors will be on the health of Scottie Barnes moving forward. – 8:49 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Ballgame. 131-111, 76ers win. Philly leads 1-0 and in the immediate aftermath, awaiting word on Scottie Barnes – 8:48 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes helped off floor in Game 1 after 76ers’ Joel Embiid steps on his ankle
Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes helped off floor in Game 1 after 76ers’ Joel Embiid steps on his ankle
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Even in just 32 minutes, Scottie Barnes exited with the 6th-most points for a Raptor in their playoff debut (15), tied with Jose Calderon for the most assists (8), and tied with T-Mac for the 2nd-most rebounds (10… JV had 18). – 8:42 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Scottie Barnes has been tough as nails all season. Think of all big hits he’s taken from the likes of Jokic or Adams or even tonight from Embiid. Never takes a backward step. Seeing him in that much pain tells a scary story. Can only hope it’s not as bad as it looks. Tough kid. – 8:33 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Left ankle sprain for Scottie Barnes. He won’t return tonight and is headed for imaging, per Raptors. – 8:32 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Scottie Barnes going straight back to the locker room. Embiid pivoted into the lane and stepped on the foot of Barnes, who was coming to help. Fluke play but that did not look good, and an ankle/foot sprain (hopefully that’s all it is) would be a big setback for the Raptors. – 8:26 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes is being helped off the court and to the locker room after a scary collision with Joel Embiid. He was down for a while. – 8:24 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Scottie Barnes is down, holding his left foot. Pascal Siakam put his face in his hands when seeing it. – 8:23 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Fred Van Vleet has fouled out of the game with his sixth personal.
Fred Van Vleet has fouled out of the game with his sixth personal.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Scottie Barnes is down after that last play, grabbing his left foot. Looks like someone stepped on his foot. – 8:22 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Looks like a rolled ankle for Scottie Barnes. He’s writhing in pain.
Looks like a rolled ankle for Scottie Barnes. He’s writhing in pain.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Scottie Barnes is down and grabbing his left foot. Looks to be in a lot of pain. – 8:21 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Flagrant 1 on Joel Embiid, probably for swiping down on Scottie Barnes on his layup attempt – 7:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Looks like Scottie Barnes is OK on the bench. Appeared he got caught in the head by either Joel Embiid’s hand or leg on that play. Referees now reviewing for a flagrant foul. – 7:05 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Paul Reed played five minutes, which are at worst going to be even depending on these Scottie Barnes free throws.
Paul Reed played five minutes, which are at worst going to be even depending on these Scottie Barnes free throws.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Philly up 35-27 after 1 over Toronto. 10 points for Tyrese Maxey, and 7 each for Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid for the 76ers, and 7 for Scottie Barnes to lead Toronto. Sixers had 13 3-point attempts in first quarter. Philly averaged just under 32 3PA per game in regular season. – 6:50 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Anthony Edwards set Wolves high for points in playoff debut. If you’re wondering what Scottie Barnes needs to do for Raptors …
Tracy McGrady – 25
Chris Bosh – 22
Jonas Valanciunas – 17
Vince Carter – 16
DeMar DeRozan – 14
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Raps are going with their top five players to start but not any of their biggest guys (who in fairness are not that big) against Embiid: Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam. – 5:39 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers starters: Danny Green, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, James Harden
#Sixers starters: Danny Green, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, James Harden
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Starters: Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, Danny Green, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid for Philly.
Starters: Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, Danny Green, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid for Philly.
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors going with Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes for Game 1 – 5:27 PM
