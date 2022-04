Alex Caruso still not fully healthy

Bulls guard Alex Caruso won’t be fully healthy for the first-round playoff series against the Bucks. Coach Billy Donovan said it, and it was apparent Sunday in Game 1. But the Bulls have little choice but to take the approach that Caruso will give them everything he has each game. That’s why Donovan and the medical staff had him on a minutes watch, even though he began the series as a starter. ‘‘He’s felt the best I think he has felt,’’ Donovan said. ‘‘Is he 100%? No, but he’s a lot better than he was those games before he sat out Source: Joe Cowley @ Chicago Sun-Times