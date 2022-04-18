Anthony Edwards on media coverage: They hide me during the Regular Season

Anthony Edwards said he’s going to use this elevated platform to show up and show out. “I think it’s very important to play at my best because they hide me during the regular season as far as no national TV games,” Edwards told Yahoo Sports after the 130-117 win. “So, people don’t really get to see me play unless I have an enormous game where I score 40-something or hit a game-winning shot or I get a huge dunk. I feel like games like this, I have to take advantage of because it’s the only time I get to be on TV so I’m trying to showcase my talent and everything I can do.”
Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Anthony Edwards scored 36 points in his playoff debut on Saturday to help give the #Timberwolves a 1-0 series lead!
His college coach, @TomCrean, joined @BCusterTV & @Mitch Lawrence to explain what makes him so special #RaisedByWolves pic.twitter.com/YWJXswvy7A – 1:03 PM
Anthony Edwards scored 36 points in his playoff debut on Saturday to help give the #Timberwolves a 1-0 series lead!
His college coach, @TomCrean, joined @BCusterTV & @Mitch Lawrence to explain what makes him so special #RaisedByWolves pic.twitter.com/YWJXswvy7A – 1:03 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Minnesota Timberwolves rising star Anthony Edwards (@Anthony Edwards) in an exclusive @YahooSports interview says he’s ready for his national close-up: ‘They hide me during the regular season’ sports.yahoo.com/anthony-edward… – 12:55 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves rising star Anthony Edwards (@Anthony Edwards) in an exclusive @YahooSports interview says he’s ready for his national close-up: ‘They hide me during the regular season’ sports.yahoo.com/anthony-edward… – 12:55 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Pod: part 2 on the Anthony Edwards thing, Minnesota’s upset potential, middle fingers, Gobert, Simmons and more.
open.spotify.com/episode/6xz8n5… – 8:37 AM
New BS Pod: part 2 on the Anthony Edwards thing, Minnesota’s upset potential, middle fingers, Gobert, Simmons and more.
open.spotify.com/episode/6xz8n5… – 8:37 AM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Have to say that I was really wrong about both Deandre Ayton and Anthony Edwards at draft time. Ayton has improved immeasurably on defense. So much better there. Edwards, wow, just a prototype shooting guard, phenomenal mentality. Both guys playing huge roles for successful teams – 10:22 PM
Have to say that I was really wrong about both Deandre Ayton and Anthony Edwards at draft time. Ayton has improved immeasurably on defense. So much better there. Edwards, wow, just a prototype shooting guard, phenomenal mentality. Both guys playing huge roles for successful teams – 10:22 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The Wolves have jumped into the spotlight, and people are starting to pay attention to Anthony Edwards. Here’s a little Sunday thread to get for those looking to learn a little bit more about him.
Starting with his playoff debut and KAT’s flex: theathletic.com/3253856/2022/0… – 5:01 PM
The Wolves have jumped into the spotlight, and people are starting to pay attention to Anthony Edwards. Here’s a little Sunday thread to get for those looking to learn a little bit more about him.
Starting with his playoff debut and KAT’s flex: theathletic.com/3253856/2022/0… – 5:01 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
❤️ We do not deserve Anthony Edwards ❤️ pic.twitter.com/S2AF4jpYt8 – 10:29 AM
❤️ We do not deserve Anthony Edwards ❤️ pic.twitter.com/S2AF4jpYt8 – 10:29 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Anthony Edwards yesterday:
✅ 36 PTS
✅ 6 AST
✅ 2 BLK
Only three players have scored more points in their NBA playoff debut:
42 – Luka Doncic
38 – John Williamson
37 – George Mikan
All three had prior professional playoff experience (EuroLeague, ABA, and NBL, respectively). pic.twitter.com/PUb2Qk9SRJ – 10:11 AM
Anthony Edwards yesterday:
✅ 36 PTS
✅ 6 AST
✅ 2 BLK
Only three players have scored more points in their NBA playoff debut:
42 – Luka Doncic
38 – John Williamson
37 – George Mikan
All three had prior professional playoff experience (EuroLeague, ABA, and NBL, respectively). pic.twitter.com/PUb2Qk9SRJ – 10:11 AM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Today’s .@StribSports cover plus Timberwolves coverage inside. You can read my game story on Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and the moment they had before tipoff here: https://t.co/bamgpdNbsK pic.twitter.com/bM4wiey7I9 – 9:44 AM
Today’s .@StribSports cover plus Timberwolves coverage inside. You can read my game story on Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and the moment they had before tipoff here: https://t.co/bamgpdNbsK pic.twitter.com/bM4wiey7I9 – 9:44 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Quote machine Anthony Edwards on Memphis fans: “They talk so much trash. Even the kids. The kids was the worst today. Like little kids… even eight years old, 10 years old, ‘Anthony go sit down! You suck!’ It’s just fun. Basketball is fun to me. I love it.” pic.twitter.com/sb2J2jnZR6 – 9:21 AM
Quote machine Anthony Edwards on Memphis fans: “They talk so much trash. Even the kids. The kids was the worst today. Like little kids… even eight years old, 10 years old, ‘Anthony go sit down! You suck!’ It’s just fun. Basketball is fun to me. I love it.” pic.twitter.com/sb2J2jnZR6 – 9:21 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns are a problem
theathletic.com/3253856/2022/0… – 9:04 AM
Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns are a problem
theathletic.com/3253856/2022/0… – 9:04 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Anthony Edwards Makes A Spectacular Playoff Debut!
sportando.basketball/en/anthony-edw… – 4:13 AM
Anthony Edwards Makes A Spectacular Playoff Debut!
sportando.basketball/en/anthony-edw… – 4:13 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Best playoff scoring debuts ever
1. Luka Doncic 42 points
2. John Williamson: 38
3. George Mikan 37
4. ANTHONY EDWARDS: 36 – 2:25 AM
Best playoff scoring debuts ever
1. Luka Doncic 42 points
2. John Williamson: 38
3. George Mikan 37
4. ANTHONY EDWARDS: 36 – 2:25 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Anthony Edwards 36 points. Most in a Wolves playoff debut.
Jordan Poole 30 points. 2nd most in a Warriors playoff debut. – 11:11 PM
Anthony Edwards 36 points. Most in a Wolves playoff debut.
Jordan Poole 30 points. 2nd most in a Warriors playoff debut. – 11:11 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
“We the ones, Jack… Yea!”👀
-Anthony Edwards dropped 36 pts in his NBA Playoff Debut as the @Minnesota Timberwolves stole Game 1 of the first round vs the Grizzlies in Memphis, 130-117, on @ESPNNBA! 🏀🔥🎤✨@Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/4YrnRi34jc – 9:53 PM
“We the ones, Jack… Yea!”👀
-Anthony Edwards dropped 36 pts in his NBA Playoff Debut as the @Minnesota Timberwolves stole Game 1 of the first round vs the Grizzlies in Memphis, 130-117, on @ESPNNBA! 🏀🔥🎤✨@Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/4YrnRi34jc – 9:53 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Just want to brag for my friend @David Thorpe a moment. Out of 10,000 factors, he said before the game, after much film review, that the T-Wolves would win a game against the Grizzlies because of Anthony Edwards’ crazy shotmaking ability. https://t.co/jaUYcQVvBV pic.twitter.com/EE3Mv65Ca9 – 9:00 PM
Just want to brag for my friend @David Thorpe a moment. Out of 10,000 factors, he said before the game, after much film review, that the T-Wolves would win a game against the Grizzlies because of Anthony Edwards’ crazy shotmaking ability. https://t.co/jaUYcQVvBV pic.twitter.com/EE3Mv65Ca9 – 9:00 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Most Points in Team’s playoff opener by player 21 or younger per @Stathead
Luka – 42 in 2020
Tyrese Maxey – 38 today
Anthony Edwards – 36 today
Derrick Rose – 36 in 2009
stathead.com/tiny/10jtj – 8:46 PM
Most Points in Team’s playoff opener by player 21 or younger per @Stathead
Luka – 42 in 2020
Tyrese Maxey – 38 today
Anthony Edwards – 36 today
Derrick Rose – 36 in 2009
stathead.com/tiny/10jtj – 8:46 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Anthony Edwards said he recalled a time Jaden McDaniels blocked him in practice before both got to the NBA:
“I went back and told my people, I’m like, ‘Breh, that’s the first time I ever got my layup blocked. … I looked back like, oh this what I got to start going against.” – 8:10 PM
Anthony Edwards said he recalled a time Jaden McDaniels blocked him in practice before both got to the NBA:
“I went back and told my people, I’m like, ‘Breh, that’s the first time I ever got my layup blocked. … I looked back like, oh this what I got to start going against.” – 8:10 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Why does Anthony Edwards enjoy Memphis so much?
“Because they talk so much trash. Even the kids. The kids was the worst ones. Even eight years old, 10 years old, ‘Anthony go sit down! You suck!’ It’s just fun. Basketball is fun to me. I love it.” – 7:50 PM
Why does Anthony Edwards enjoy Memphis so much?
“Because they talk so much trash. Even the kids. The kids was the worst ones. Even eight years old, 10 years old, ‘Anthony go sit down! You suck!’ It’s just fun. Basketball is fun to me. I love it.” – 7:50 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Anthony Edwards:
“I love my shots. Whatever shot I take, whether it’s a stepback trey ball or a stepback mid-range. Or a floater or a layup. Whatever my shot is, I like it. Sometimes coach may not like it, but I love my shot.” – 7:36 PM
Anthony Edwards:
“I love my shots. Whatever shot I take, whether it’s a stepback trey ball or a stepback mid-range. Or a floater or a layup. Whatever my shot is, I like it. Sometimes coach may not like it, but I love my shot.” – 7:36 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Anthony Edwards scores 36 in playoff debut, leads Timberwolves over Grizzlies nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/16/ant… – 7:27 PM
Anthony Edwards scores 36 in playoff debut, leads Timberwolves over Grizzlies nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/16/ant… – 7:27 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Anthony Edwards said he likes playing Memphis because they matchup up so well against each other.
“1 through 15 … to the equipment guys.” – 7:24 PM
Anthony Edwards said he likes playing Memphis because they matchup up so well against each other.
“1 through 15 … to the equipment guys.” – 7:24 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Dillon Brooks said his matchup was D’Angelo Russell but when he got in foul trouble and hadn’t gotten going, he switched to Anthony Edwards. – 7:08 PM
Dillon Brooks said his matchup was D’Angelo Russell but when he got in foul trouble and hadn’t gotten going, he switched to Anthony Edwards. – 7:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Youngest player with 35+ in a playoff game:
1. Derrick Rose
2. Tyler Herro
3. Anthony Edwards
Ant did this in his first career playoff game. pic.twitter.com/VpcB01tgEo – 7:00 PM
Youngest player with 35+ in a playoff game:
1. Derrick Rose
2. Tyler Herro
3. Anthony Edwards
Ant did this in his first career playoff game. pic.twitter.com/VpcB01tgEo – 7:00 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Anthony Edwards is the 4th 20-year-old to score 35+ in a playoff game, and the 3rd-youngest just ahead of Magic Johnson. ￼ The Timberwolves took Game 1 behind Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns combining to score or assist on 82 of the Timberwolves 130 points (63%) against Memphis. pic.twitter.com/ihjsC4XBGk – 6:51 PM
Anthony Edwards is the 4th 20-year-old to score 35+ in a playoff game, and the 3rd-youngest just ahead of Magic Johnson. ￼ The Timberwolves took Game 1 behind Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns combining to score or assist on 82 of the Timberwolves 130 points (63%) against Memphis. pic.twitter.com/ihjsC4XBGk – 6:51 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
To a lot of questions about Anthony Edwards postgame, Chris Finch’s answer was simple: “He’s in a groove right now.” – 6:49 PM
To a lot of questions about Anthony Edwards postgame, Chris Finch’s answer was simple: “He’s in a groove right now.” – 6:49 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Anthony Edwards in his postseason debut today:
✅ 36 PTS
✅ 6 AST
✅ 12-23 FG
✅ 8-8 FT
Only two players in NBA history have scored more points in a playoff game before turning 21 years old: Magic Johnson (42) and Tyler Herro (37). pic.twitter.com/mpLHPrZIQS – 6:41 PM
Anthony Edwards in his postseason debut today:
✅ 36 PTS
✅ 6 AST
✅ 12-23 FG
✅ 8-8 FT
Only two players in NBA history have scored more points in a playoff game before turning 21 years old: Magic Johnson (42) and Tyler Herro (37). pic.twitter.com/mpLHPrZIQS – 6:41 PM
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
Anthony Edwards is an absolute boss. In total control in his playoff debut, and of when and where and how he attacked. Just breezed into 36 against one of the NBA’s most punishing defenses. – 6:36 PM
Anthony Edwards is an absolute boss. In total control in his playoff debut, and of when and where and how he attacked. Just breezed into 36 against one of the NBA’s most punishing defenses. – 6:36 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
nba players during the three-point era to go for 35+ pts and 5+ assists on 60+ ts% in their playoff debut (via @stathead):
—chris paul (2008)
—derrick rose (2009)
—luka doncic (2020)
—anthony edwards (2022)
pic.twitter.com/jKubPi055W – 6:35 PM
nba players during the three-point era to go for 35+ pts and 5+ assists on 60+ ts% in their playoff debut (via @stathead):
—chris paul (2008)
—derrick rose (2009)
—luka doncic (2020)
—anthony edwards (2022)
pic.twitter.com/jKubPi055W – 6:35 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
One in the bag for the Wolves…
Wolves 130, Grizzlies 117
36 points for Anthony Edwards in a Luka-like playoffs debut for the 20 year-old.
Looking forward to chopping this all up with @Britt Robson for the postgame pod. – 6:32 PM
One in the bag for the Wolves…
Wolves 130, Grizzlies 117
36 points for Anthony Edwards in a Luka-like playoffs debut for the 20 year-old.
Looking forward to chopping this all up with @Britt Robson for the postgame pod. – 6:32 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Anthony Edwards obviously has a ton of points, but he’s also been good defensively in this game, too. Has blown up a few Grizzlies actions today. – 6:20 PM
Anthony Edwards obviously has a ton of points, but he’s also been good defensively in this game, too. Has blown up a few Grizzlies actions today. – 6:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Ja Morant can levitate, Anthony Edwards is absolutely not scared of the moment and KAT is bouncing back from an awful game in a big way. What a fun Game 1 – 6:14 PM
Ja Morant can levitate, Anthony Edwards is absolutely not scared of the moment and KAT is bouncing back from an awful game in a big way. What a fun Game 1 – 6:14 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Anthony Edwards just nailed another three and went back up the court yelling, “Yeaaaaa!”
Grizzlies don’t have an answer for him – 6:13 PM
Anthony Edwards just nailed another three and went back up the court yelling, “Yeaaaaa!”
Grizzlies don’t have an answer for him – 6:13 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Anthony Edwards set Wolves high for points in playoff debut. If you’re wondering what Scottie Barnes needs to do for Raptors …
Tracy McGrady – 25
Chris Bosh – 22
Jonas Valanciunas – 17
Vince Carter – 16
DeMar DeRozan – 14
OG Anunoby – 12 – 5:50 PM
Anthony Edwards set Wolves high for points in playoff debut. If you’re wondering what Scottie Barnes needs to do for Raptors …
Tracy McGrady – 25
Chris Bosh – 22
Jonas Valanciunas – 17
Vince Carter – 16
DeMar DeRozan – 14
OG Anunoby – 12 – 5:50 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Anthony Edwards is the first player in a decade or two flaunting the agility & the facility on drive-thrus to evade opponents’ attempt to take a charge. God bless him!! – 5:49 PM
Anthony Edwards is the first player in a decade or two flaunting the agility & the facility on drive-thrus to evade opponents’ attempt to take a charge. God bless him!! – 5:49 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Anthony Edwards with some frustration towards coach Chris Finch for calling that timeout.
He thought it broke up a fast-break chance. – 5:39 PM
Anthony Edwards with some frustration towards coach Chris Finch for calling that timeout.
He thought it broke up a fast-break chance. – 5:39 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Gonna be an interesting challenge to figure out how to defend Anthony Edwards. Obv Dillon Brooks gets the priority but we’ve seen plenty of Clarke on switches, some gimmick stuff too. Edwards is making some really tough shots, too, just a big time player. – 5:30 PM
Gonna be an interesting challenge to figure out how to defend Anthony Edwards. Obv Dillon Brooks gets the priority but we’ve seen plenty of Clarke on switches, some gimmick stuff too. Edwards is making some really tough shots, too, just a big time player. – 5:30 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Tom Crean won just 5 SEC games with a backcourt of Anthony Edwards and Sahvir Wheeler. – 5:26 PM
Tom Crean won just 5 SEC games with a backcourt of Anthony Edwards and Sahvir Wheeler. – 5:26 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks started the first half on D’Angelo Russell. Now he’s guarding Anthony Edwards, who had 19 points in the first half.
(Russell was 1-6 in the 1st half). – 5:17 PM
Dillon Brooks started the first half on D’Angelo Russell. Now he’s guarding Anthony Edwards, who had 19 points in the first half.
(Russell was 1-6 in the 1st half). – 5:17 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
anthony edwards and tee morant. i very much wish i was close enough to hear whatever is being said – 5:00 PM
anthony edwards and tee morant. i very much wish i was close enough to hear whatever is being said – 5:00 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime:
Timberwolves 65 Grizzlies 62
Anthony Edwards has 19 points, Karl Anthony-Towns has 15 points. Ja Morant has 19 to lead the Grizzlies and Dillon Brooks has 10. A good, clean first half battle so far. – 4:59 PM
Halftime:
Timberwolves 65 Grizzlies 62
Anthony Edwards has 19 points, Karl Anthony-Towns has 15 points. Ja Morant has 19 to lead the Grizzlies and Dillon Brooks has 10. A good, clean first half battle so far. – 4:59 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The NBA playoffs is where budding stars become superstars. Anthony Edwards is a rising superstar and the world will see it now. pic.twitter.com/LMym0k2kXs – 4:31 PM
The NBA playoffs is where budding stars become superstars. Anthony Edwards is a rising superstar and the world will see it now. pic.twitter.com/LMym0k2kXs – 4:31 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins called Dillon Brooks “one of the aces in the hole” they the team didn’t have in the regular season. He said Brooks will alternate between guarding D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards – 1:51 PM
Taylor Jenkins called Dillon Brooks “one of the aces in the hole” they the team didn’t have in the regular season. He said Brooks will alternate between guarding D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards – 1:51 PM
More on this storyline
Wayne Ellington: When I see you I’m putting my hands on you. @facucampazzo -via Twitter / April 11, 2022
Facundo Campazzo was ejected for this flagrant 2 foul on Wayne Ellington. -via Twitter / April 11, 2022
Nick Gelso: He’d be so so so sad but no matter what @KDTrey5 feels inside, he always (A L W A Y S) portrays himself as an angry mean big bad villain lol. Fraud. Kevin Durant: It’s crazy how the internet made grown men attention whores. -via Twitter @KDTrey5 / April 10, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.