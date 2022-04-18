Bam Adebayo questionable for Game 2

Miami: Bam Adebayo (left quadriceps contusion) has been downgraded to questionable. PJ Tucker (right calf strain) has been downgraded to questionable. Dewayne Dedmon (right ankle sprain) has been downgraded to questionable. Gabe Vincent (right big toe contusion) has been downgraded to probable. Markieff Morris (left hip flexor strain) has been downgraded to questionable. Haywood Highsmith (left hip flexor strain) has been downgraded to questionable.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo called it “disrespectful” and Erik Spoelstra was left “stunned.” Heat made it clear today they aren’t happy that Adebayo was not even named a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:31 PM
Bam Adebayo called it “disrespectful” and Erik Spoelstra was left “stunned.” Heat made it clear today they aren’t happy that Adebayo was not even named a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:31 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Bam Adebayo is on the Heat’s injury report with a quad contusion and is questionable for Game 2 against Atlanta Tuesday. – 5:29 PM
Bam Adebayo is on the Heat’s injury report with a quad contusion and is questionable for Game 2 against Atlanta Tuesday. – 5:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo (left quad contusion), Dewayne Dedmon (right ankle sprain), Haywood Highsmith (hip flexor strain), Markieff Morris (hip flexor strain) and P.J. Tucker (right calf strain) all listed as questionable for Game 2.
Gabe Vincent is probable to play with toe injury. – 4:37 PM
Bam Adebayo (left quad contusion), Dewayne Dedmon (right ankle sprain), Haywood Highsmith (hip flexor strain), Markieff Morris (hip flexor strain) and P.J. Tucker (right calf strain) all listed as questionable for Game 2.
Gabe Vincent is probable to play with toe injury. – 4:37 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo, PJ Tucker, and Dewayne Dedmon listed as questionable for tomorrow
But as we know, that tag won’t hold them back – 4:35 PM
Bam Adebayo, PJ Tucker, and Dewayne Dedmon listed as questionable for tomorrow
But as we know, that tag won’t hold them back – 4:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bam Adebayo shows up on Heat injury report for Tuesday vs. Hawks:
Questionable:
Bam Adebayo, Quadriceps; Contusion
Dewayne Dedmon, Ankle; Sprain
Haywood Highsmith, Hip Flexor; Strain
Markieff Morris,Hip Flexor; Strain
PJ Tucker, Calf; Strain
Probable:
Gabe Vincent, Toe contusion – 4:34 PM
Bam Adebayo shows up on Heat injury report for Tuesday vs. Hawks:
Questionable:
Bam Adebayo, Quadriceps; Contusion
Dewayne Dedmon, Ankle; Sprain
Haywood Highsmith, Hip Flexor; Strain
Markieff Morris,Hip Flexor; Strain
PJ Tucker, Calf; Strain
Probable:
Gabe Vincent, Toe contusion – 4:34 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Watch some of the Heat’s best defensive plays from game 1
But don’t watch the plays
Just watch Bam Adebayo
In. Every. Single. Clip. pic.twitter.com/TIxqT2xSBM – 3:54 PM
Watch some of the Heat’s best defensive plays from game 1
But don’t watch the plays
Just watch Bam Adebayo
In. Every. Single. Clip. pic.twitter.com/TIxqT2xSBM – 3:54 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bam Adebayo was in quarantine.
Paul George missed an elimination game.
“There’s a lot of things in the playoffs that require a little more attention, that require a little bit more maybe conversation or mention…we can’t forget.”
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 3:11 PM
Bam Adebayo was in quarantine.
Paul George missed an elimination game.
“There’s a lot of things in the playoffs that require a little more attention, that require a little bit more maybe conversation or mention…we can’t forget.”
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 3:11 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Bam Adebayo on not being included in Defensive Player of the Year discussion #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 2:47 PM
Bam Adebayo on not being included in Defensive Player of the Year discussion #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 2:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Bam Adebayo called it “disrespectful” and Erik Spoelstra was left “stunned.” Heat made it clear today they aren’t happy that Adebayo was not even named a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:02 PM
NEW: Bam Adebayo called it “disrespectful” and Erik Spoelstra was left “stunned.” Heat made it clear today they aren’t happy that Adebayo was not even named a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Bam Adebayo feeling disrespected over Defensive Player snub, and his “stunned” coach. agrees. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Erik Spoelstra, “I’m just really stunned that Bam is not a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. I don’t know what people are watching.” – 1:37 PM
Heat’s Bam Adebayo feeling disrespected over Defensive Player snub, and his “stunned” coach. agrees. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Erik Spoelstra, “I’m just really stunned that Bam is not a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. I don’t know what people are watching.” – 1:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo said he feels the Heat doesn’t get as much national love because people don’t want to talk about undrafted players. – 12:48 PM
Bam Adebayo said he feels the Heat doesn’t get as much national love because people don’t want to talk about undrafted players. – 12:48 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Bam Adebayo says he didn’t know he wasn’t a DPOY finalist until talking to media after practice. His response:
“Disrespectful… I can do anything those other guys can do.”
Goes on to cite the lack of national TV games as a reason. pic.twitter.com/E8wzs3MrqD – 12:46 PM
Bam Adebayo says he didn’t know he wasn’t a DPOY finalist until talking to media after practice. His response:
“Disrespectful… I can do anything those other guys can do.”
Goes on to cite the lack of national TV games as a reason. pic.twitter.com/E8wzs3MrqD – 12:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo said he deleted social media and just found out he’s not a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. Adebayo calls it “disrespectful.” – 12:43 PM
Bam Adebayo said he deleted social media and just found out he’s not a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. Adebayo calls it “disrespectful.” – 12:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bam Adebayo on not being a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, “disrespectful, obviously.” – 12:43 PM
Bam Adebayo on not being a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, “disrespectful, obviously.” – 12:43 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
“I’m just really stunned that Bam Adebayo is not a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year” – Heat coach Erik Spoelstra opens his post-practice media session Monday be lamenting the voting for DPOY – 12:35 PM
“I’m just really stunned that Bam Adebayo is not a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year” – Heat coach Erik Spoelstra opens his post-practice media session Monday be lamenting the voting for DPOY – 12:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra said he’s “stunned” Bam Adebayo is not a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. – 12:34 PM
Erik Spoelstra said he’s “stunned” Bam Adebayo is not a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. – 12:34 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Hawks were 1 for 10 from the field today when Bam Adebayo was defending – 9:05 PM
The Hawks were 1 for 10 from the field today when Bam Adebayo was defending – 9:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Tyler Herro, Erik Spoelstra named finalists for NBA awards. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Sixth Man of the Year and Coach of the Year remain in play for Heat. But Bam Adebayo snubbed as finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, yet to win the award. – 6:32 PM
Heat’s Tyler Herro, Erik Spoelstra named finalists for NBA awards. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Sixth Man of the Year and Coach of the Year remain in play for Heat. But Bam Adebayo snubbed as finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, yet to win the award. – 6:32 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Biggest snubs for NBA awards finalists
-Bam Adebayo as defensive player of the year finalist
-Ime Udoka as coach of the year finalist
-Jordan Poole as most improved player of the year finalist
#NBA #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/2kifLp8PwS – 6:31 PM
Biggest snubs for NBA awards finalists
-Bam Adebayo as defensive player of the year finalist
-Ime Udoka as coach of the year finalist
-Jordan Poole as most improved player of the year finalist
#NBA #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/2kifLp8PwS – 6:31 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Very surprised Miami’s Bam Adebayo isn’t a finalist for defensive player; Jordan Poole’s late run at most improved was too late, apparently. pic.twitter.com/Mfcrt0AFiC – 6:19 PM
Very surprised Miami’s Bam Adebayo isn’t a finalist for defensive player; Jordan Poole’s late run at most improved was too late, apparently. pic.twitter.com/Mfcrt0AFiC – 6:19 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo not a finalist for DPOY
Wild
But a chip has just been added to a certain guys shoulder in the middle of a potential playoff run – 6:12 PM
Bam Adebayo not a finalist for DPOY
Wild
But a chip has just been added to a certain guys shoulder in the middle of a potential playoff run – 6:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo not one of the three finalists for Defensive Player of the Year. Bridges, Gobert and Smart are the three DPOY finalists.
Erik Spoelstra is a finalist for Coach of the Year along with Taylor Jenkins and Monty Williams. – 6:11 PM
Bam Adebayo not one of the three finalists for Defensive Player of the Year. Bridges, Gobert and Smart are the three DPOY finalists.
Erik Spoelstra is a finalist for Coach of the Year along with Taylor Jenkins and Monty Williams. – 6:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bam Adebayo NOT a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. It’s Rudy Gobert, Marcus Smart, Mikal Bridges. – 6:10 PM
Bam Adebayo NOT a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. It’s Rudy Gobert, Marcus Smart, Mikal Bridges. – 6:10 PM
More on this storyline
Main Rumors, Injuries, Bam Adebayo, Dewayne Dedmon, Gabe Vincent, Haywood Highsmith, Markieff Morris, PJ Tucker, Miami Heat
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.