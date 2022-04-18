Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic's injury: He's going in the right direction

Marc Stein: “I think he’s definitely going in the right direction,” Kidd says of Doncic. “He’s doing more every day.”
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka update: still “doubtful” but at some point the Mavericks will have to make hard decisions as first-round series vs. Jazz continues tonight. Details here:
Luka update: still “doubtful” but at some point the Mavericks will have to make hard decisions as first-round series vs. Jazz continues tonight. Details here:
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd: Luka Doncic ‘still doubtful,’ Mavs in wait-and-see mode ahead of Game 2 vs. Jazz dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:18 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
After this morning’s shootaround, Jason Kidd said Luka Doncic is still doubtful for tonight’s game against the Jazz. Tipoff is at 7:30 at American Airlines Center. – 12:08 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd’s update on Luka Doncic: pic.twitter.com/VQv7N2JXyh – 12:08 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs wrapped up shootaround *quite* quickly this morning with the Jazz scheduled to use the court right after.
But did manage to see Luka Doncic shoot a could half-court shots — and he made one.
Jason Kidd said “but still doubtful, and we’ll see how he feels before the game.” – 12:07 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd says Doncic is “still doubtful, but we’ll see how he feels” closer to tip-off. – 12:07 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Dončić (left calf strain) remains doubtful for tonight’s Game 2 against visiting Utah, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said this morning.
Luka Dončić (left calf strain) remains doubtful for tonight’s Game 2 against visiting Utah, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said this morning.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Apologies for the wonky video, but here is Luka after Mavs’ walkthrough. pic.twitter.com/S8Dv1V2Nyv – 12:04 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Game 2. The adjustment game. Dating to 2014, the last 5 series, w/Rick Carlisle, Mavs are 4-1 in G2. Jason Kidd is 0-4 in career G2s. No time like the present to break through, & end a 6 game playoff home losing streak. @PeasRadio pre at 7. Tip w/Brad & me at 7:40 @theeagledallas – 11:37 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd and Maxi Kleber are scheduled to talk with reporters this morning after Mavs finish their Game 2 walkthrough at AAC.
There could be a Luka Doncic update. There also could not be a Luka Doncic update. Have no fear, I’ll tweet about it either way. – 11:27 AM
Jason Kidd and Maxi Kleber are scheduled to talk with reporters this morning after Mavs finish their Game 2 walkthrough at AAC.
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Utah Jazz win Game 1 differently, Mavs lacks ball handlers without Luka Doncic and Game 2 look ahead – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/utah-jazz… – 10:06 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ is live in moments.
Topics
* The game was exactly as expected
* Dallas is thin without Luka Doncic and lacks ball handlers
* Rudy Gobert was a monster
* Great recognition all game – Donovan’s steal
* Look to Game 2 – 9:18 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nothing is official, but Luka Doncic “unlikely” to play in Game 2 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/18/not… – 8:00 AM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
Thoughts on non-Wolves games over weekend:
– Losing the “games we shouldn’t win but could’ve won” is the ultimate playoff burn
– Mavs with Luka sweep this Jazz team. Bummer he’s out
– Bulls missed 2,388 open looks
– Celtics win was bonkers – Smart is so important – 9:14 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs list Doncic as doubtful for Game 2 vs Utah. 7:00 P w/@PeasRadio. 7:40 tip w/Brad & me. @theeagledallas – 6:12 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MVP award ranking, per our NBA awards poll among media member
1. Nikola Jokic
2. Joel Embiid
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo
4. Devin Booker
5. Luka Doncic
6. Jayson Tatum – 5:08 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The Mavs are listing Luka as doubtful for Game 2 vs Utah tomorrow night. He did some light on-court work at practice today. – 5:07 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Mavericks Injury Report (as of 4/17)
DOUBTFUL – Luka Doncic (left calf strain)
OUT – Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery)
OUT – Frank Ntilikina (illness recovery) – 5:04 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Luka Doncic ‘unlikely’ to play in Game 2 vs. Jazz with calf strain.
➡️ https://t.co/r8PhRxl4hV pic.twitter.com/FBYwNrtkc7 – 4:02 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs’ Luka Doncic (calf injury) is shooting, ‘able to do more,’ but Game 2 return remains unlikely dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:37 PM
Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople
Luka getting hurt in the last game of the regular season will only encourage teams to keep load-managing stars who are difference-makers. – 2:58 PM
Tim Cato @tim_cato
Jason Kidd and the Mavericks used the regular season as a test tube, and they should have been the team opponents have to adjust to. without Luka in Game 1, there simply weren’t enough options: theathletic.com/3253877/2022/0… – 2:54 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story with @Tim MacMahon on Luka Doncic’s unlikely availability for Game 2 vs. Utah: es.pn/3rTZF5Z – 2:30 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd on Luka: “Yesterday was another good day, and today he’s back on the court, so that’s a plus. And we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.” Luka did light shooting, no apparent jumping. Progress, but pushing off hard on a calf muscle that was strained a week ago is different. – 2:25 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic “unlikely” to play in Game 2 vs. Jazz
Luka Doncic “unlikely” to play in Game 2 vs. Jazz
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic status is not yet determined for Game 2
sportando.basketball/en/mavericks-l… – 2:13 PM
sportando.basketball/en/mavericks-l… – 2:13 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd after Luka Doncic did light shooting for the second straight day: “Yesterday was another good day, and today he’s back on the court, so that’s a plus. And we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.” – 1:23 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
WNBA camps open today so Kristi Toliver gets up some shots after Mavs practice. In the background is Luka getting some shots of his own. pic.twitter.com/RIDizapJTP – 1:12 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka not REALLY doing Luka things. But at least he’s on rhe court. pic.twitter.com/DGeFSwn7Pc – 1:11 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
👀👀
He’s not jumping and haven’t gotten an update from Jason Kidd yet, but this is the first time I’ve seen Luka Doncic on a basketball court since he strained his calf last Sunday. pic.twitter.com/bBXeeaFIbq – 1:06 PM
👀👀
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
More of Luka Doncic’s light on-court work: pic.twitter.com/CXRnU3Lhpf – 1:05 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
For those wondering, Mavs have until 5 PM today to enter Luka’s condition on the injury report – 1:02 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka is doing some basketball stuff today. He missed Game 1 with a left calf strain. pic.twitter.com/t77N2b0guy – 12:54 PM
