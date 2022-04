Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic's injury: He's going in the right direction

Marc Stein: Luka Doncic (left calf strain) remains doubtful for tonight’s Game 2 against visiting Utah, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said this morning. “I think he’s definitely going in the right direction,” Kidd says of Doncic. “He’s doing more each day.” -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / April 18, 2022

For those wondering, Mavs have until 5 PM today to enter Luka’s condition on the injury report – 1:02 PM

For those wondering, Mavs have until 5 PM today to enter Luka's condition on the injury report – 1:02 PM

👀👀He's not jumping and haven't gotten an update from Jason Kidd yet, but this is the first time I've seen Luka Doncic on a basketball court since he strained his calf last Sunday.

Luka not REALLY doing Luka things. But at least he's on rhe court.

WNBA camps open today so Kristi Toliver gets up some shots after Mavs practice. In the background is Luka getting some shots of his own.

Jason Kidd after Luka Doncic did light shooting for the second straight day: “Yesterday was another good day, and today he’s back on the court, so that’s a plus. And we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.” – 1:23 PM

Jason Kidd on Luka: “Yesterday was another good day, and today he’s back on the court, so that’s a plus. And we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.” Luka did light shooting, no apparent jumping. Progress, but pushing off hard on a calf muscle that was strained a week ago is different. – 2:25 PM

Jason Kidd and the Mavericks used the regular season as a test tube, and they should have been the team opponents have to adjust to. without Luka in Game 1, there simply weren’t enough options: theathletic.com/3253877/2022/0…

Luka getting hurt in the last game of the regular season will only encourage teams to keep load-managing stars who are difference-makers. – 2:58 PM

The Mavs are listing Luka as doubtful for Game 2 vs Utah tomorrow night. He did some light on-court work at practice today. – 5:07 PM

Thoughts on non-Wolves games over weekend:– Losing the “games we shouldn’t win but could’ve won” is the ultimate playoff burn– Mavs with Luka sweep this Jazz team. Bummer he’s out– Bulls missed 2,388 open looks– Celtics win was bonkers – Smart is so important – 9:14 PM

LOCKED ON JAZZ is live in moments.At youtube.com/channel/UCQxdU… Topics* The game was exactly as expected* Dallas is thin without Luka Doncic and lacks ball handlers* Rudy Gobert was a monster* Great recognition all game – Donovan’s steal* Look to Game 2 – 9:18 AM

Jason Kidd and Maxi Kleber are scheduled to talk with reporters this morning after Mavs finish their Game 2 walkthrough at AAC.There could be a Luka Doncic update. There also could not be a Luka Doncic update. Have no fear, I’ll tweet about it either way. – 11:27 AM

Game 2. The adjustment game. Dating to 2014, the last 5 series, w/Rick Carlisle, Mavs are 4-1 in G2. Jason Kidd is 0-4 in career G2s. No time like the present to break through, & end a 6 game playoff home losing streak. @PeasRadio pre at 7. Tip w/Brad & me at 7:40 @theeagledallas

Looking at who’s got “next” in the NBA, this is what the #Rockets rebuild is up against:MIN: KAT, AntMEM: Ja, JJJDAL: LukaNOP: Ingram, Zion (maybe), HERB!CLE: Garland, MobleyDET: Cade, top pickOKC: Shai, top picksCHA: LaMelo, BridgesATL: Trae, Hunter, Okongwu – 12:01 PM

Kidd says Doncic is “still doubtful, but we’ll see how he feels” closer to tip-off. – 12:07 PM

Mavs wrapped up shootaround *quite* quickly this morning with the Jazz scheduled to use the court right after.But did manage to see Luka Doncic shoot a could half-court shots — and he made one.Jason Kidd said “but still doubtful, and we’ll see how he feels before the game.” – 12:07 PM

After this morning’s shootaround, Jason Kidd said Luka Doncic is still doubtful for tonight’s game against the Jazz. Tipoff is at 7:30 at American Airlines Center. – 12:08 PM

Luka update: still “doubtful” but at some point the Mavericks will have to make hard decisions as first-round series vs. Jazz continues tonight. Details here:

