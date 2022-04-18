Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic's injury: He's going in the right direction

Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic's injury: He's going in the right direction

Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka update: still “doubtful” but at some point the Mavericks will have to make hard decisions as first-round series vs. Jazz continues tonight. Details here:
mavs.com/luka-game-2-up…12:55 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd: Luka Doncic ‘still doubtful,’ Mavs in wait-and-see mode ahead of Game 2 vs. Jazz dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…12:18 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd says Doncic “is definitely going in the right direction.” – 12:08 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
After this morning’s shootaround, Jason Kidd said Luka Doncic is still doubtful for tonight’s game against the Jazz. Tipoff is at 7:30 at American Airlines Center. – 12:08 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd’s update on Luka Doncic: pic.twitter.com/VQv7N2JXyh12:08 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs wrapped up shootaround *quite* quickly this morning with the Jazz scheduled to use the court right after.
But did manage to see Luka Doncic shoot a could half-court shots — and he made one.
Jason Kidd said “but still doubtful, and we’ll see how he feels before the game.” – 12:07 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd says Doncic is “still doubtful, but we’ll see how he feels” closer to tip-off. – 12:07 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Jason Kidd says Luka is still doubtful – 12:07 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Dončić (left calf strain) remains doubtful for tonight’s Game 2 against visiting Utah, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said this morning.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com12:07 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Apologies for the wonky video, but here is Luka after Mavs’ walkthrough. pic.twitter.com/S8Dv1V2Nyv12:04 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Game 2. The adjustment game. Dating to 2014, the last 5 series, w/Rick Carlisle, Mavs are 4-1 in G2. Jason Kidd is 0-4 in career G2s. No time like the present to break through, & end a 6 game playoff home losing streak. @PeasRadio pre at 7. Tip w/Brad & me at 7:40 @theeagledallas11:37 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd and Maxi Kleber are scheduled to talk with reporters this morning after Mavs finish their Game 2 walkthrough at AAC.
There could be a Luka Doncic update. There also could not be a Luka Doncic update. Have no fear, I’ll tweet about it either way. – 11:27 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Utah Jazz win Game 1 differently, Mavs lacks ball handlers without Luka Doncic and Game 2 look ahead – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/utah-jazz…10:06 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ is live in moments.
At youtube.com/channel/UCQxdU…
Topics
* The game was exactly as expected
* Dallas is thin without Luka Doncic and lacks ball handlers
* Rudy Gobert was a monster
* Great recognition all game – Donovan’s steal
* Look to Game 2 – 9:18 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nothing is official, but Luka Doncic “unlikely” to play in Game 2 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/18/not…8:00 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs list Doncic as doubtful for Game 2 vs Utah. 7:00 P w/@PeasRadio. 7:40 tip w/Brad & me. @theeagledallas6:12 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The Mavs are listing Luka as doubtful for Game 2 vs Utah tomorrow night. He did some light on-court work at practice today. – 5:07 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Mavericks Injury Report (as of 4/17)
DOUBTFUL – Luka Doncic (left calf strain)
OUT – Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery)
OUT – Frank Ntilikina (illness recovery) – 5:04 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Luka Doncic is DOUBTFUL to play Game 2 vs. the Jazz on Monday. – 5:01 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mavericks list Luka Doncic as doubtful for Game 2 vs the Jazz – 4:59 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Luka Doncic ‘unlikely’ to play in Game 2 vs. Jazz with calf strain.
➡️ https://t.co/r8PhRxl4hV pic.twitter.com/FBYwNrtkc74:02 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs’ Luka Doncic (calf injury) is shooting, ‘able to do more,’ but Game 2 return remains unlikely dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…3:37 PM
Tim Cato @tim_cato
Jason Kidd and the Mavericks used the regular season as a test tube, and they should have been the team opponents have to adjust to. without Luka in Game 1, there simply weren’t enough options: theathletic.com/3253877/2022/0…2:54 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story with @Tim MacMahon on Luka Doncic’s unlikely availability for Game 2 vs. Utah: es.pn/3rTZF5Z2:30 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd on Luka: “Yesterday was another good day, and today he’s back on the court, so that’s a plus. And we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.” Luka did light shooting, no apparent jumping. Progress, but pushing off hard on a calf muscle that was strained a week ago is different. – 2:25 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd after Luka Doncic did light shooting for the second straight day: “Yesterday was another good day, and today he’s back on the court, so that’s a plus. And we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.” – 1:23 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
WNBA camps open today so Kristi Toliver gets up some shots after Mavs practice. In the background is Luka getting some shots of his own. pic.twitter.com/RIDizapJTP1:12 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka not REALLY doing Luka things. But at least he’s on rhe court. pic.twitter.com/DGeFSwn7Pc1:11 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
👀👀
He’s not jumping and haven’t gotten an update from Jason Kidd yet, but this is the first time I’ve seen Luka Doncic on a basketball court since he strained his calf last Sunday. pic.twitter.com/bBXeeaFIbq1:06 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
More of Luka Doncic’s light on-court work: pic.twitter.com/CXRnU3Lhpf1:05 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
For those wondering, Mavs have until 5 PM today to enter Luka’s condition on the injury report – 1:02 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka is doing some basketball stuff today. He missed Game 1 with a left calf strain. pic.twitter.com/t77N2b0guy12:54 PM

Eddie Sefko: Jason Kidd on Luka, comparing his calf to Dirk’s playoff knee in 2003: “That time is coming that we’re going to have to make that decision, either way . . . Do you play him or not? And we’ve gone through this once before. And we’re going to be right back in that seat again.” -via Twitter @ESefko / April 18, 2022
Marc Stein: Luka Doncic (left calf strain) remains doubtful for tonight’s Game 2 against visiting Utah, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said this morning. “I think he’s definitely going in the right direction,” Kidd says of Doncic. “He’s doing more each day.” -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / April 18, 2022

