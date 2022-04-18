Jazz vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (1-0) play against the Dallas Mavericks (1-1) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Monday April 18, 2022
Utah Jazz 93, Dallas Mavericks 96 (Q4 05:39)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jalen Brunson has 38 on 63 percent shooting. He’s OBLITERATING Utah – 10:41 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
The 38 points Jalen Brunson has with 5:39 remaining is the most he’s scored in a game since at least high school. Never had that many at Villanova or with Mavs. – 10:41 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Jalen Brunson looking at the Utah defense tonight pic.twitter.com/PexSYEWs8u – 10:41 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Dallas has imposed its will on this game. The small lineup has been unstoppable and the Jazz can’t score against it to make the mavericks pay on the other end. Utah down 96-93 with 5:39 remaining – 10:40 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Brunson torching Clarkson. Snyder’s gotta get House or Conley back in.
Conley hasn’t had a good game at all: 0-6, 0 points. But Jazz just need more from that position, whoever it is.
Mavs up 96-93, 5:39 left. – 10:40 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
THAT’S A NEW CAREER-HIGH 3⃣6⃣ POINTS FOR MR. SMOOTH 😎 (@Jalen Brunson) pic.twitter.com/aJbQCGGLAi – 10:39 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Really hard for the Jazz offense when Gobert and Conley have struggled so bad.
Gobert is 2-5, Conley is 0-6. – 10:39 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Jalen Brunson after this performance preparing for his impending free agency pic.twitter.com/vTuYT31CkX – 10:38 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Jalen Brunson has outperformed his $1.8M contract this season by $29.7M. @profitxai pic.twitter.com/vMZbmWxy0k – 10:38 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
If Conley is going to be on the floor but isn’t going to risk picking up his fifth foul then you have to put Danuel House Jr. in the game and onto Jalen Brunson.
Have to get stops now. – 10:35 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Dallas is 18-41 from three. Not only are hitting a ton of them tonight, they are hitting a ton of them with efficiency – 10:34 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz are still heated about that offensive foul call on Bogey. NAW just came onto the court during the timeout to explain to Courtney Kirkland how Jalen Brunson gamed him. It’s 93-91 Jazz after that latest Brunson bucket. 7:22 to play. – 10:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jalen Brunson is going nuts. 36 and counting. Mavs down 2 with seven minutes left. Would be huge for them to win one of these at home without Doncic. – 10:34 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Timeout, Quin Snyder. Jazz lead 93-91, 7:22 left 4Q.
Brunson has 36, a career high. It’s not brilliant that the Jazz’s postseason perimeter defense continues to give up career highs to non All-Star scorers. – 10:34 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jalen Brunson is probably going to get 45 tonight. And Dallas has found something that works because Kleber is on fire. Utah up 93-91 but the mavericks have a GREAT chance to win this game. 7:22 remaining – 10:34 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Jalen Brunson, No. 33 overall pick in the same draft that Luka Doncic went No. 3 overall, is up to 36 points for Dallas in this must-win Game 2.
Utah clings to a 93-91 lead with 7:22 to go.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com
And via @BallySportsSW … – 10:33 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Jalen Brunson is a master of using ballfakes, pivots and step throughs to create space
Every young guard should study what he does with the 🏀 – 10:33 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mike Conley can’t stay in front of Jalen Brunson. A sentence I never fathomed typing before this series. – 10:33 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Wow what a play from Donovan Mitchell. Read his miss right off the rim, followed it for an and one.
Big time play from the All-Star guard. – 10:32 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jazz have a 45-24 rebound advantage… Mitchell’s last one just led to a 3-point play and Utah leads 93-86. – 10:31 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
What a play from Donovan Mitchell! Getting his own rebound on a 3-pt attempt and the and-one after. He has 32 points. – 10:31 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jalen Brunson (32 points) has surpassed his season-high scoring with 9 mins left in the game. – 10:30 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Whiteside foul plus technical foul. Relatedly, Gobert is checking in. – 10:29 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
mavs are just burning so many more calories than the jazz offensively on every trip – 10:28 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
5 fouls on Jordan Clarkson and a double tech between Clarkson and Davis Bertans.
Didn’t have that down as the first tech recipients of this series before it started… – 10:27 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
lol @ jordan clarkson talking all that smack while moving 10 feet away – 10:27 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Davis Bertans just appeared to invite Jordan Clarkson to his favorite local restaurant, but the Jazz are flying home right after the game. – 10:26 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Double technical on Jordan Clarkson and Davis Bertans. I would have bet against that particular double tech pairing. – 10:26 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Royce O’Neale hitting threes is a big development for the Jazz in this series. – 10:25 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
No Mitchell, no Gobert to start the fourth for the Jazz. These are going to be some massive possessions – 10:23 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The Mavericks needed another weapon and Maxi Kleber has responded. He knocked in three 3-pointers in the third quarter, including one that beat the buzzer to bring the Mavericks within 81-77 and get the AAC crowd back into the game. – 10:23 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Three 3s from the kid from Wurzburg* keep Dallas in it … but Utah takes an 81-77 lead into the fourth quarter of Game 2 seeking a 2-0 series lead over the Luka-less Mavs.
*Meant Maxi Kleber, of course … – 10:22 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 81-77 after 3Q.
Kleber now 5-7 from three… he hasn’t made 5 threes since January.
But Mitchell has been electric, getting the Mavs defenders off balance and moving the ball when he needs to.
Big big big big 4Q for the Jazz’s season coming up. – 10:21 PM
Jazz up 81-77 after 3Q.
Kleber now 5-7 from three… he hasn’t made 5 threes since January.
But Mitchell has been electric, getting the Mavs defenders off balance and moving the ball when he needs to.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 3Q: Jazz 81, Mavs 77. What was going to be another nice close to a quarter (8-0 Utah run) gets undone by an open 3 allowed to Kleber just before the horn. Still, every time Dallas has made a run this game, Utah has answered. Don 27p, JC 19, Bogey 17. – 10:21 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
End of three. The Jazz lead Dallas 81-77….the mavericks have just gone bananas from 3 tonight….and now maxi kleber has gotten hot – 10:21 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Maxi Kleber, who hadn’t made more than two 3s in a game since before the All-Star break, is 5 of 7 from three tonight.
Just hit one at the Q3 buzzer to trim Mavs’ deficit to 81-77. – 10:21 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Bertans is basically unplayable, Jazz hunting him every time he gets close to the floor. – 10:18 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
used the whole shot clock on that one, @Danuel House pic.twitter.com/Z4HbtBhBQE – 10:16 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
3:06 remaining in the third quarter. The Jazz lead Dallas 73-68…..neither Mitchell or Gobert have rested yet, so Utah’s normal rotation is out of whack. Wonder how Quin Snyder steals a few minutes for each guy. Dinwiddie has been great in the third – 10:14 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Rough set there. Dorian Finney-Smith misses a wide-open 3 and Donovan Mitchell gets a layin at the other end. A missed 3 by Brunson and Jazz suddenly back up up 73-68. – 10:12 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jordan Clarkson picks up his 4th foul with 4:45 left, 3Q. Juancho Hernangomez comes in for him. – 10:10 PM
Jordan Clarkson picks up his 4th foul with 4:45 left, 3Q. Juancho Hernangomez comes in for him. – 10:10 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jalen Brunson came over especially heated about refs reviewing Dwight Powell’s foul.
Jason Kidd patted him on the chest and started to calm him down 1-on-1.
These two, always talking. pic.twitter.com/KBpdnTcsDf – 10:06 PM
Jalen Brunson came over especially heated about refs reviewing Dwight Powell’s foul.
Jason Kidd patted him on the chest and started to calm him down 1-on-1.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jalen Brunson might be making Luka Doncic jealous over on the bench. He’s up to 31 points midway through the third quarter. He’s hit 6-of-8 from 3-point range. – 10:04 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
With Mike Conley out with foul trouble I might go to Danuel House instead of Royce O’Neale a little earlier than usual.
Jazz need a little more ball handling if they are dead set on penetration.
Offense is a little stagnant with Conley off the floor. – 10:02 PM
With Mike Conley out with foul trouble I might go to Danuel House instead of Royce O’Neale a little earlier than usual.
Jazz need a little more ball handling if they are dead set on penetration.
Offense is a little stagnant with Conley off the floor. – 10:02 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Utah had the league’s #1 offense this year. I swear. We kept stats on it and everything. – 9:59 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz’s ever-so-brief 10-point lead is down to two after an 8-0 Dallas run. Mavs now getting a lot of looks inside. – 9:59 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs are on a 8-0 run over the last 1:47 to cut the Jazz lead to 60-58.
Two buckets apiece from Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie. – 9:59 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Mavs on an 8-0 run to get within two.
Mavs keeping Dinwiddie in with the foul trouble has benefitted them. Jazz have a better backup option in Clarkson, though.
Biggest thing, honestly? Defensive mistakes and lackadaisical execution still worry me with this team. – 9:58 PM
Mavs on an 8-0 run to get within two.
Mavs keeping Dinwiddie in with the foul trouble has benefitted them. Jazz have a better backup option in Clarkson, though.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Brunson and Dinwiddie score all the points in an 8-0 Dallas run to close to 60-58. And the Mavericks have shown an inclination to rebound, something that was missing the first six quarters of the series. – 9:58 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
8-0 from Dallas and the Jazz see their lead trimmed to 60-58….8:21 remaining in the third quarter…. – 9:58 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Mike Conley’s last two fouls have just been really bad decisions.
Euro foul for his third that he didn’t need to take, and a lazy reach on Dinwiddie up 9. – 9:56 PM
Mike Conley’s last two fouls have just been really bad decisions.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Not to sound impolite, but Mavs were better off with Conley on the court. Brunson is eating him up. Now you have Clarkson come in and immediately nail a 3-pointer. – 9:55 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Dinwiddie and Conley both with four fouls barely a minute into the second half. Mavs down 60-50. – 9:55 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell with dueling 21 point first halves. Mitchell had a bit more help. Mavericks giving themselves a chance, again, but the Jazz are playing better than they did in Game 1. And both teams irritated with the whistles. – 9:45 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks came to Dallas one game too early. The two guys they wanted to see — Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell — have 21 points each at halftime.
Jazz up 55-48 at the half and worryingly so for the Luka-less hosts: 28-13 on the boards and 1-0 already in the series. – 9:42 PM
The Knicks came to Dallas one game too early. The two guys they wanted to see — Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell — have 21 points each at halftime.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Dallas is winning the battle from three for the second straight game. It seems more organic this game. It felt flukish in game one. Tonight the mavericks are just flat out better in generating looks from beyond the arc – 9:42 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Time to get back on track.
@ModeloUSA | #dALLasIN pic.twitter.com/6eaULcLAkh – 9:41 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
It’s an @Sarah Todd kind of halftime show in Dallas tonight pic.twitter.com/p8Q1byOnmx – 9:41 PM
It’s an @Sarah Todd kind of halftime show in Dallas tonight pic.twitter.com/p8Q1byOnmx – 9:41 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs trail Jazz 55-48 at half.
Jalen Brunson is up to 21 points on 8 of 14 shooting. Rest of the Mavs are a combined 10 of 30. – 9:40 PM
Mavs trail Jazz 55-48 at half.
David Locke @DLocke09
Jazz lead by 7 at the half. We had gone over 16 minutes with neither team leading by more than 2 possessions until Gobert hit the 2 FT’s to put Jazz up 7 with 2.4 seconds left – 9:39 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 55, Mavs 48. Strong close to the period by Utah, which got 21p from Donovan, 14 from JC (on 5-7 shooting), and a 14-2 advantage over Dallas in FTA. For the Mavs, Brunson 21p on 8-14 shooting; rest of the team 10-30 FGs. – 9:39 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Halftime: Jazz lead Mavs 55-48.
Donovan Mitchell and Jalen Brunson duel to 21 points apiece.
Mavericks are 11 of 26 from deep and has outscored Utah by 15 from the 3-point line; the Jazz are still up 7. – 9:39 PM
Halftime: Jazz lead Mavs 55-48.
Donovan Mitchell and Jalen Brunson duel to 21 points apiece.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 55-48 at the half.
Both Mitchell and Brunson have 21 points: Brunson on 14 shots, Mitchell on 13.
Jazz have a 13-1 FT advantage, Mavs have a 11-0 advantage in fast break points. – 9:38 PM
Jazz up 55-48 at the half.
Both Mitchell and Brunson have 21 points: Brunson on 14 shots, Mitchell on 13.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz lead Dallas 55-48 at halftime. 7-0 run to end the half for Utah. Mitchell was sensational. He has 21. Gobert has been great defensively. Jalen Brunson has 21. He has also been sensational – 9:38 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Gobert went down and stayed down for most of Mavs’ possession, holding his nose. Seems to be OK now. – 9:34 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
2:54 remaining in the first half: the Jazz lead Dallas 44-43….Mitchell has 16…..the Jazz are playing without mike Conley who has three fouls – 9:30 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Davis Bertans veeeeery peeved by that call. Had to be pulled away from the ref by teammate before he got T’d up. FTs coming for Don post-timeout. 44-43 Utah with 2:54 left 2Q. They need to find a way to slow Dallas from 3 (10-22 right now). – 9:29 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Dallas has hit nine threes and are shooting almost 50 percent from the line
Considering the quality level in their looks, that number should probably be higher. They’ve missed several easy ones – 9:29 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic might get a tech for arguing with refs before he even plays a minute in this series … and after the last few mins of officiating, he’d have a point. – 9:28 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Sixx from distance 🤑
#TakeNote | @Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/HDqlMcBhlw – 9:27 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Much chaos on the floor in the last 30 seconds of play. Bottom line is that Utah gets two free throws for Donovan Mitchell, which he makes for 44-40 lead. Mavericks’ fans getting into it with “Ref, you suck.” – 9:27 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mike Conley picks up third personal with 8:53 left in the second quarter. Mavericks down 28-27. – 9:14 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
It’s Mike Conley’s 3rd foul as he picks up a Eurofoul, and Mitchell comes in for him with 8:53 left 2Q. – 9:14 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mike Conley has three fouls…..that’s tough for the Jazz….nine minutes remaining in the first half – 9:14 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Somebody needs to pay Jalen Brunson a lot of money. He’s close to a top end NBA starting level point guard at this point – 9:09 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
I like the Jazz running post isos.
But I think you need to run them with Whiteside, Bogdanovic, and Rudy Gay (if he plays).
Don’t need to force it just to force it. – 9:07 PM
I like the Jazz running post isos.
But I think you need to run them with Whiteside, Bogdanovic, and Rudy Gay (if he plays).
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
After a quarter, nothing’s changed. Still tied at 24. Mavericks getting crushed on the boards (14-6) but playing enough defense, forcing five turnovers, to hang tough. Brunson had 15 first-quarter points. – 9:05 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
In a roughly 20-second sequence, Gobert turns momentum in Utah’s favor, although game is tied at 24 after one quarter.
His put-back with 1 minute left pulled Utah within 24-21. Then his rejection of Josh Green at the rim with 39 seconds left led to a Clarkson 3-pointer. – 9:05 PM
In a roughly 20-second sequence, Gobert turns momentum in Utah’s favor, although game is tied at 24 after one quarter.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 24, Mavs 24. Felt frenetic for a relatively low-scoring period. Dallas just 9-23 overall, but 6-14 from 3. Utah 10-20/3-7. Brunson 15 quick points as the Jazz went under screens way too often. Don 9p for the Jazz. – 9:05 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz/Mavs are tied after 1Q at 24-24.
Brunson went off for 15, but neither team’s offense was great overall. Jazz went under too many screens.
Gobert had three turnovers in the 1Q — way too many. But outside of those, the Jazz’s ball movement has been pretty good. – 9:05 PM
Jazz/Mavs are tied after 1Q at 24-24.
Brunson went off for 15, but neither team’s offense was great overall. Jazz went under too many screens.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz trailed by as much as 14-6 in the first quarter. They have made a push and are tied 24-24 with Dallas after the initial 12 minutes…. – 9:04 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Shoutout to first and second year guys who challenge Rudy Gobert at the rim.
So young, so naïve. – 9:04 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Wrinkles, we got wrinkles. Trey Burke didn’t play in Game 1, but he just nailed a 3-pointer and Rudy Gobert is being much more assertive offensively. Jazz have tied it at 24. – 9:03 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Hope Dinwiddie finds his way soon.
Also, Hope Burke is in that random score at will mode. – 9:02 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Trey Burke, making his first appearance in the series, hit a three the first time he touched the ball. – 9:02 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Trey Burke is on the floor and the Jazz go to a Rudy Gobert post up? Ok.. – 9:02 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
We’re running straight Gobert postups? Jazz haven’t done that all year. – 9:01 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
If the Mavs are going to play Trey Burke the Jazz need to put him in pick and roll every trip down the floor, or let Jordan Clarkson iso him. – 9:01 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Unlikely.
But not impossible 🕷
#TakeNote | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/ohj2BOS4ls – 9:01 PM
Unlikely.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The mavericks have made five threes in the first quarter so far – 9:00 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Around the world on this triple 🌧
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/AqD8Vo4GJ3 – 8:59 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
An itching-to-play Luka Doncic has hoisted a 3, flipped in a layup and kept the ball in his hands for some bonus dribbling throughout this stoppage of play in Game 2 while they’ve gone to commercial. Safe to say he is eager to get back to game action … – 8:59 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mike Conley sprinted back to the locker room when he checked out of the game. He’s back now — Jazz PR said he got an ankle re-tape. – 8:58 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
I like the IDEA of Dallas playing fast, but they only played 8 guys in the last game, including Josh Green who played only 10 minutes.
I wonder if Kidd plans on giving more guys a look on the bench. – 8:58 PM
I like the IDEA of Dallas playing fast, but they only played 8 guys in the last game, including Josh Green who played only 10 minutes.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Both teams more prolific from 3 so far in this game than in Gm1 — Dallas 5-11, Utah 2-6. Mavs up 21-18 with 2:12 remaining 1Q. Bogey getting 2 FTs after the timeout. – 8:58 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic just came out of the timeout and grabbed the ball and shot a 3-pointer. It’s better than griping at the refs, which most of the other Mavericks are doing right now. They lead 21-18 with Jazz going to the line. – 8:58 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jazz PG Mike Conley went to the locker room for a bit, but it was just to get his ankle retaped. – 8:57 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz are still giving up wide open threes but Dallas has missed a few. Utah has started scoring tho. The Jazz trail 21-18 with 2:12 remaining in the quarter. If jalen Brunson scores 64 points, might be hard for Utah to pull this one out – 8:57 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka who? Brunson has 15 of Dallas’ 18 points. Gonna need some help, quick. – 8:55 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
I admit I was dead wrong about Jalen Brunson..I thought he was going to be a rotation player- a good player–but he has proven to be a top tier guard in the NBA who has all the skills and intangibles you’re looking for in a leader and playmaker. Good on him. – 8:53 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jalen Brunson finally missed a shot after making his first five, three from distance. Mavs up 16-11. – 8:53 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Dallas is overplaying on defense, this is where Juancho Hernangomez could have success backdooring the Mavericks.
Only played five minutes in game one. – 8:52 PM
Dallas is overplaying on defense, this is where Juancho Hernangomez could have success backdooring the Mavericks.
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Dallas is playing like a team in an elimination game to start this game. Jalen Brunson is on fire, and the defense is as aggressive as I’ve seen. – 8:52 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Dallas is playing like a desperate team. Utah’s currently playing like a team that has a game in hand – 8:51 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Bojan Bogdanovic has yet to get an offensive touch in the first five minutes of the game.
I get getting Gobert more involved, but Bogdanovic has to be involved. – 8:49 PM
Bojan Bogdanovic has yet to get an offensive touch in the first five minutes of the game.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Observations from Mavs’ 14-6 lead in the first 5 mins:
— Jalen Brunson is *feeling it*
— Every Mavs reserve is standing and shouting and making the Jazz bench look like a library in comparison – 8:48 PM
Observations from Mavs’ 14-6 lead in the first 5 mins:
— Jalen Brunson is *feeling it*
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jalen Brunson has 11…..Utah didn’t concede those kinds of looks in game 1….let’s see what the jazz do to adjust – 8:48 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Mavericks didn’t have an off the bounce 3 in game 1, Jalen Brunson has 3 in the last 3 possessions.
Mavericks 14 Jazz 6 – 8:47 PM
Mavericks didn’t have an off the bounce 3 in game 1, Jalen Brunson has 3 in the last 3 possessions.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Huge momentum swing there, as Rudy can’t put down an alley-oop (pass looked on-target), then Dallas quickly goes the other way and Brunson buries a 3. Mavs are on a 12-2 run and lead 14-6, with 7:12 left 1Q. – 8:47 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jalen Brunson up to 11 points and is 3-for-3 from deep. Utah probably should stop going under the screens. – 8:47 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jalen Brunson on a sizzle in the early going with 11 points in under 5 minutes as Mavericks go up 14-6 to get AAC rockin. – 8:47 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The jazz have given Dallas three way too easy looks for three…..make that four…..the mavs have hit all four and lead the jazz 14-6…..7:12 remaining in the first quarter….. – 8:47 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Brunson missed his first 3 shots in Game 1 and finished 9-of-24 from the field.
So far tonight he is 3-for-3 and has 8 of Dallas’ 11 points. – 8:46 PM
Brunson missed his first 3 shots in Game 1 and finished 9-of-24 from the field.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Gobert has two catches at the free-throw line and two turnovers.
That’s probably still a little too far from the hoop for him against a team with active hands like the Mavericks. – 8:45 PM
Gobert has two catches at the free-throw line and two turnovers.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Finney-Smith hits the 3 and, as he often likes to do, shot a looonnggg look toward the Jazz bench as he got back on defense. – 8:43 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mitchell didn’t score until 5 minutes remained in the 2nd quarter in Game 1.
Tonight he scored 31 seconds into the game.
In Game 1 Gobert shot 0-1. Tonight he got a dunk 1:20 into the game. – 8:42 PM
Mitchell didn’t score until 5 minutes remained in the 2nd quarter in Game 1.
Tonight he scored 31 seconds into the game.
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have connected on both of Utah’s first two baskets. – 8:42 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Two passes from Mitchell to Gobert on the game’s first two possessions. – 8:42 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Trying to find a Mavs-Jazz Game 2 broadcast with the NBATV broadcast blacked out in the Dallas area?
Here ya are:
How to watch Mavericks playoff games on Bally Sports Southwest: streaming, cable and national TV dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:40 PM
Trying to find a Mavs-Jazz Game 2 broadcast with the NBATV broadcast blacked out in the Dallas area?
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Mike 🔅 Don 🔅 Royce 🔅 Bojan 🔅 Rudy
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/wEg6KWLOis – 8:35 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/HiNZUVvxhM – 8:34 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
I will be inquiring as to when Nickeil Alexander-Walker is due. pic.twitter.com/uepOdHf6vL – 8:32 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
What snack will Luka Doncic break out on the bench for Game 2?
Wrong answers only.
📸: @TomFoxPhoto pic.twitter.com/vAxe8g8B06 – 8:26 PM
What snack will Luka Doncic break out on the bench for Game 2?
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Dinwiddie
Utah starters: Bogdanovic, ONeale, Gobert, Mitchell, Conley.
7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 8:06 PM
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Dinwiddie
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My least favorite part of NBA Twitter will always be the notion that choosing one player over another is automatically disrespectful to the latter.
I think Rudy Gobert should’ve won DPOY. I also think Marcus Smart is great! I wish Twitter was better at processing both. – 8:01 PM
My least favorite part of NBA Twitter will always be the notion that choosing one player over another is automatically disrespectful to the latter.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Donovan Mitchell on Dorian Finney-Smith’s defense: “He’s tall, lanky and he’s also strong. Typically, guys give up one of those. But he has all of those and he’s athletic. Not a lot of defenders have the strength, the quickness, the size and the athleticism. He has all of those.” – 7:51 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
A row of young fans watched Luka Doncic’s entire warm-up (and cheered every make), and he gave them more than a couple waves.
Good on ya, @Luka Doncic. These kids were so thrilled. pic.twitter.com/8QieQyUiWc – 7:48 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic isn’t playing tonight, but he made two fans really happy. pic.twitter.com/mUNkmgcaOn – 7:47 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Certainly a step forward compared to the warm-up window before Game 1, Luka is doing some light on-court work on the AAC floor before Game 2 tonight. pic.twitter.com/1v5nQmpchy – 7:44 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Plenty to talk about …
Jazz Pregame Show: 6 PM MT on @ATTSportsNetRM 📺 pic.twitter.com/EhDubtCl1I – 7:39 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Marcus Smart wins Defensive Player of the Year. Mikal Bridges ( Phx) -2nd. Rudy Gobert-3rd. Giannis-6th. – 7:39 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka, from just beyond the free-throw line, getting in some pregame work at a game he will not play in. pic.twitter.com/qRi3nVYtaY – 7:36 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs Live is starting now on BSSW. It’s a special one hour pregame show and our broadcast of Game 2 of Mavs vs Jazz is coming up at 7:30. – 7:29 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic is out on the AAC court during what would be his usual warm-up window, but he’s not doing much beyond casual dribbling, waving at young fans and chatting with the homies. pic.twitter.com/oZMXMiHzbd – 7:26 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Rudy Gobert finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting, and he wasn’t particularly close to Marcus Smart or Mikal Bridges.
#takenote | @KSLSports pic.twitter.com/g78XytmRPS – 7:23 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Absolutely nobody in the league believes Marcus Smart is as good a defensive player as Rudy Gobert. That’s why Rudy is on a supermax and Smart is making $19m a year. – 7:19 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Walk in, lock in 🔒
@TISSOT | #dALLasIN pic.twitter.com/0yQGzqqaWi – 7:19 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
40 voters for Defensive Player of the year didn’t vote for Rudy Gobert in the top 3 for defensive player of the year. That is negligence!!!! – 7:15 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Maybe not the best thing for the Mavericks that Gobert was told he lost out on DPOY right before Game 2. – 7:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Voting for #NBA Defensive Player of The Year:
Winner: Marcus Smart #Celtics
2nd: Mikal Bridges #Suns
3rd: Rudy Gobert #Jazz pic.twitter.com/CKeMl9asZ2 – 7:12 PM
Voting for #NBA Defensive Player of The Year:
Winner: Marcus Smart #Celtics
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Rudy Gobert finished 3rd in DPOY voting. pic.twitter.com/RJdvKyc3Li – 7:11 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder on DPOY results: “First off, congratulations to Marcus. He’s a terrific defender. … (Rudy Gobert) is someone who will continue to contend for that award. Maybe Rudy will win Defensive Player of the Playoffs.” – 7:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo finished fourth in DPOY voting and actually had more first-place votes than third-place Rudy Gobert. pic.twitter.com/yaAq4JkEO1 – 7:10 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Full results:
My ballot was Smart, Gobert, Bridges pic.twitter.com/Uh3kaHtn9A – 7:10 PM
Full results:
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I thought Time Lord had a slightly better DPOY argument than Smart TBH. I think there’s a good chance he wins if he’d stayed healthy. Hard to be upset though. I picked Rudy Gobert but Smart is spectacular at what he does. – 7:08 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Boston’s Marcus Smart (257 points) named NBA Defensive Player of the Year.
Phoenix’s Mikal Bridges (202) second, Utah’s Rudy Gobert (136) third and Miami’s Bam Adebayo (128) fourth. – 7:08 PM
Boston’s Marcus Smart (257 points) named NBA Defensive Player of the Year.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Marcus Smart named NBA Defensive Player of the Year.
Mikal Bridges finished 2nd, Rudy Gobert 3rd. #Suns – 7:06 PM
Marcus Smart named NBA Defensive Player of the Year.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert falls short of a record-tying fourth DPOY pic.twitter.com/OYw82CXXPi – 7:05 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic, who’s out for Game 2 vs. Jazz tonight: “A lot of times when you’re hurt, you can be grumpy or frustrated, but he’s not, so we’ll just hope that he continues to be able to do more as each day goes by.”
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:01 PM
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic, who’s out for Game 2 vs. Jazz tonight: “A lot of times when you’re hurt, you can be grumpy or frustrated, but he’s not, so we’ll just hope that he continues to be able to do more as each day goes by.”
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Re Caleb Lohner, there doesn’t appear to be much belief he’ll actually end up at Utah.
Reality of the situation, and the potential circus, starting to set in a bit now that he’s portal-bound.
Texas kid, don’t be shocked if he tries to go home. – 7:00 PM
Re Caleb Lohner, there doesn’t appear to be much belief he’ll actually end up at Utah.
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Confirmed that Luka is out for Game 2. Jason Kidd said in his pregame media availability that he is continuing to make progress. – 6:52 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Jason Kidd just said Luka will not play tonight, but he continues to make progress. – 6:51 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Dallas Mavericks officially rule out Luka Doncic for Game 2 vs the Utah Jazz – 6:51 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic (calf) will not play in Game 2 tonight against the Utah Jazz. – 6:50 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic will not play in tonight’s Game 2 “but continues to progress.” – 6:50 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic will not play Game 2 tonight vs. Jazz but “continues to progress.” – 6:50 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić (left calf strain) is out for Game 2 against the Jazz.
Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) and Frank Ntilikina (illness recovery) will remain out. – 6:50 PM
Luka Dončić (left calf strain) is out for Game 2 against the Jazz.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Dončić (left calf strain) has been officially ruled OUT of tonight’s Game 2 against visiting Utah, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said this morning.
More series coverage from me via @BallySportsSW
More NBA writing from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 6:50 PM
Luka Dončić (left calf strain) has been officially ruled OUT of tonight’s Game 2 against visiting Utah, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said this morning.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Luka Doncic remains OUT for Game 2 of Mavs-Jazz tonight, per Dallas coach Jason Kidd. – 6:50 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Ready for the rematch.
@Spencer Dinwiddie | #dALLasIN pic.twitter.com/PvC1G1wQcm – 6:37 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah announces Mike Saunders Jr., so that piece of business is now finished.
Here’s the backstory on that from earlier this month. sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 6:19 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Those D.O.N. Issue 4s are coming soon 👀 👟
#ShootaroundInterview | @ZionsBank – 6:14 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs could really use Tim Hardaway Jr.’s scoring in this series, but he’s still recovering from foot surgery. Would probably take a deep playoff run for him to return this season. pic.twitter.com/rR8QqhP8EG – 6:07 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
No, he isn’t close to playing or even practicing, I’m told, but Tim Hardaway Jr. definitely is ramping things up from an activity standpoint. pic.twitter.com/RXxpR1w7ff – 6:04 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
“Are you surprised? I’m not.”
Donovan reacts to Rudy’s latest DPOY nomination. pic.twitter.com/0iZDUZf1x0 – 5:13 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
About 200 minutes until 20,000 folks try to help the Mavericks level the series against Utah at a win apiece. pic.twitter.com/S8Ka3kRWjr – 5:10 PM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Updated playoff probabilities for Jazz-Mavs. You can see how each teams’ probabilities have changed after all of the game 1s in our app in the Current Matchups tab ($) https://t.co/lXzQbVPxPT pic.twitter.com/CB1ZeaFWmv – 4:59 PM
Updated playoff probabilities for Jazz-Mavs. You can see how each teams’ probabilities have changed after all of the game 1s in our app in the Current Matchups tab ($) https://t.co/lXzQbVPxPT pic.twitter.com/CB1ZeaFWmv – 4:59 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The swishes and clangs are so loud in Dallas. That’s the story. And @Tim Cato told it really well. theathletic.com/3256551/2022/0… – 4:02 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rudy Gobert: If anyone not named Rudy Gobert had my season, they’d be clear Defensive Player of the Year favorite nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/18/rud… – 4:01 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey is going to play in Utah Summer League.
So is Poku. Sorry, I buried the lede. – 3:25 PM
Josh Giddey is going to play in Utah Summer League.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Josh Giddey and Poku are going to play in the Utah Summer League, Presti said. – 3:25 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Sam Presti on playing two summer leagues “The Utah one will be more summer league veteran focused. The Vegas one will be more draft, and maybe some roster guys.” – 3:23 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
2021-22 All-NBA G League Teams:
First Team: Mason Jones, Trevelin Queen, Justin Anderson, Moses Wright, Justin Tillman
Second Team: Cat Barber, Saben Lee, Braxton Kee, Reggie Perry, Charles Bassey
Third Team: Jared Harper, Carlik Jones, Justin Jackson, Anthony Lamb, Luka Garza – 3:09 PM
2021-22 All-NBA G League Teams:
First Team: Mason Jones, Trevelin Queen, Justin Anderson, Moses Wright, Justin Tillman
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Get to the game early because @aacenter will be having happy hour with $5 BEERS at ALL concession stands, restaurants and bars inside the arena from 6-7PM!
Come early and be ROWDY, PROUD & LOUD!
⬇️ 𝐒𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬? 𝐖𝐞’𝐯𝐞 𝐠𝐨𝐭 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 ⬇️ – 3:00 PM
Get to the game early because @aacenter will be having happy hour with $5 BEERS at ALL concession stands, restaurants and bars inside the arena from 6-7PM!
