Luka Doncic still out for Mavericks

Eric Walden: Luka Doncic remains OUT for Game 2 of Mavs-Jazz tonight, per Dallas coach Jason Kidd.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka who? Brunson has 15 of Dallas’ 18 points. Gonna need some help, quick. – 8:55 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
What snack will Luka Doncic break out on the bench for Game 2?
Wrong answers only.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
A row of young fans watched Luka Doncic’s entire warm-up (and cheered every make), and he gave them more than a couple waves.
Good on ya, @Luka Doncic. These kids were so thrilled. pic.twitter.com/8QieQyUiWc – 7:48 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic isn’t playing tonight, but he made two fans really happy. pic.twitter.com/mUNkmgcaOn – 7:47 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Certainly a step forward compared to the warm-up window before Game 1, Luka is doing some light on-court work on the AAC floor before Game 2 tonight. pic.twitter.com/1v5nQmpchy – 7:44 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka, from just beyond the free-throw line, getting in some pregame work at a game he will not play in. pic.twitter.com/qRi3nVYtaY – 7:36 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic is out on the AAC court during what would be his usual warm-up window, but he’s not doing much beyond casual dribbling, waving at young fans and chatting with the homies. pic.twitter.com/oZMXMiHzbd – 7:26 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic, who’s out for Game 2 vs. Jazz tonight: “A lot of times when you’re hurt, you can be grumpy or frustrated, but he’s not, so we’ll just hope that he continues to be able to do more as each day goes by.”
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:01 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Confirmed that Luka is out for Game 2. Jason Kidd said in his pregame media availability that he is continuing to make progress. – 6:52 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Jason Kidd just said Luka will not play tonight, but he continues to make progress. – 6:51 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Dallas Mavericks officially rule out Luka Doncic for Game 2 vs the Utah Jazz – 6:51 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic (calf) will not play in Game 2 tonight against the Utah Jazz. – 6:50 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic will not play in tonight’s Game 2 “but continues to progress.” – 6:50 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic will not play Game 2 tonight vs. Jazz but “continues to progress.” – 6:50 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Dončić (left calf strain) has been officially ruled OUT of tonight’s Game 2 against visiting Utah, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said this morning.
More series coverage from me via @BallySportsSW
More NBA writing from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 6:50 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Luka Doncic remains OUT for Game 2 of Mavs-Jazz tonight, per Dallas coach Jason Kidd. – 6:50 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka update: still “doubtful” but at some point the Mavericks will have to make hard decisions as first-round series vs. Jazz continues tonight. Details here:
mavs.com/luka-game-2-up… – 12:55 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd: Luka Doncic ‘still doubtful,’ Mavs in wait-and-see mode ahead of Game 2 vs. Jazz dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:18 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
After this morning’s shootaround, Jason Kidd said Luka Doncic is still doubtful for tonight’s game against the Jazz. Tipoff is at 7:30 at American Airlines Center. – 12:08 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd’s update on Luka Doncic: pic.twitter.com/VQv7N2JXyh – 12:08 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs wrapped up shootaround *quite* quickly this morning with the Jazz scheduled to use the court right after.
But did manage to see Luka Doncic shoot a could half-court shots — and he made one.
Jason Kidd said “but still doubtful, and we’ll see how he feels before the game.” – 12:07 PM
Mavs wrapped up shootaround *quite* quickly this morning with the Jazz scheduled to use the court right after.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd says Doncic is “still doubtful, but we’ll see how he feels” closer to tip-off. – 12:07 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Dončić (left calf strain) remains doubtful for tonight’s Game 2 against visiting Utah, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said this morning.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 12:07 PM
Luka Dončić (left calf strain) remains doubtful for tonight’s Game 2 against visiting Utah, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said this morning.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Apologies for the wonky video, but here is Luka after Mavs’ walkthrough. pic.twitter.com/S8Dv1V2Nyv – 12:04 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd and Maxi Kleber are scheduled to talk with reporters this morning after Mavs finish their Game 2 walkthrough at AAC.
There could be a Luka Doncic update. There also could not be a Luka Doncic update. Have no fear, I’ll tweet about it either way. – 11:27 AM
Jason Kidd and Maxi Kleber are scheduled to talk with reporters this morning after Mavs finish their Game 2 walkthrough at AAC.
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Utah Jazz win Game 1 differently, Mavs lacks ball handlers without Luka Doncic and Game 2 look ahead – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/utah-jazz… – 10:06 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ is live in moments.
At youtube.com/channel/UCQxdU…
Topics
* The game was exactly as expected
* Dallas is thin without Luka Doncic and lacks ball handlers
* Rudy Gobert was a monster
* Great recognition all game – Donovan’s steal
* Look to Game 2 – 9:18 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nothing is official, but Luka Doncic “unlikely” to play in Game 2 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/18/not… – 8:00 AM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
Thoughts on non-Wolves games over weekend:
– Losing the “games we shouldn’t win but could’ve won” is the ultimate playoff burn
– Mavs with Luka sweep this Jazz team. Bummer he’s out
– Bulls missed 2,388 open looks
– Celtics win was bonkers – Smart is so important – 9:14 PM
More on this storyline
Marc Stein: “I think he’s definitely going in the right direction,” Kidd says of Doncic. “He’s doing more every day.” -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / April 18, 2022
Eddie Sefko: Jason Kidd on Luka, comparing his calf to Dirk’s playoff knee in 2003: “That time is coming that we’re going to have to make that decision, either way . . . Do you play him or not? And we’ve gone through this once before. And we’re going to be right back in that seat again.” -via Twitter @ESefko / April 18, 2022
Marc Stein: Luka Doncic (left calf strain) remains doubtful for tonight’s Game 2 against visiting Utah, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said this morning. “I think he’s definitely going in the right direction,” Kidd says of Doncic. “He’s doing more each day.” -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / April 18, 2022
