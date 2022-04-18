Raptors vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (0-1) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (0-0) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday April 18, 2022
Toronto Raptors 52, Philadelphia 76ers 67 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Here comes Embiid for his 2nd half warmup. Looks fine, maybe a slight limp. – 8:56 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid has come back out to the court for the start of the second half. – 8:56 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Raptors first-half box pic.twitter.com/3FmgHeC7Fr – 8:52 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Here’s a look at the play where Embiid got his left ankle or knee caught up in a crowd. pic.twitter.com/rzzP6OJHqK – 8:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Free throws are good for you:
– Toronto Raptors: 6/7
– James Harden: 7/7
– Joel Embiid: 11/12 – 8:48 PM
Tim Chisholm @timpchisholm
Raptors just don’t seem to have the flow/connectedness so far this series. Just lots of little mistakes and a lot of looking around. – 8:47 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
65-41 Sixers after the Raptors’ hot start. Philly puts up a 148.9 offensive rating in the first half, shooting over 50% from two and three and have a free throw rate of 61.8 – 8:47 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers up 67-52 at the break, in what was a dominant second quarter. Embiid was favoring the ankle after going down late in the quarter, though. Finished out the final possession, but was barely involved in the play. – 8:46 PM
Eli Savoie @Eli560
Fred VanVleet just played that entire first half. A possibly related note, he was 5-9(4-6 3pt) in first quarter and 1-9(0-6) second quarter – 8:46 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
VanVleet struggled in the second quarter, shooting 1-9. The Sixers take a 67-52 lead into the break. Embiid was scoreless in the second quarter, missing his two shots. – 8:45 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 67, Raptors 52. Embiid had 19 first-quarter points, and then got help from his friends in the second to stretch the lead out. Harden with 14-5-4. Maxey with 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting and 4 assists. Sixers are shooting 55.9 percent from the floor. – 8:45 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 67-52, at halftime in Game 2.
Embiid: 19 PTS / 7 REB
Harden: 14 PTS / 5 REB / 4 AST
Maxey: 11 PTS / 2 REB / 4 AST
Green: 9 PTS
Harris: 6 PTS / 5 REB
Team: 57.6% FG / 57.1% 3fg / 91.3% FT – 8:45 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors laid it out there in the first half … and are down 67-52 at half. Feels like more. – 8:45 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers lead 67-52 at half but Joel Embiid’s health is the more important development.
Embiid went down on that transition possession late in the second quarter. Was able to finish the half but looked to be favoring his ankle pretty good. – 8:45 PM
Sixers lead 67-52 at half but Joel Embiid’s health is the more important development.
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Looks like Embiid had a slight limp on his way to the locker room. Something to watch after the half – 8:45 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers up 15 at the half, but the story heading into the break will be Embiid looking gimpy going into the locker room. Had grabbed at the ankle after going down at the offensive end on Achiuwa’s foul of Harden – 8:45 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
67-52 Sixers at the half. Two Raptors have taken 30 of their 48 field-goal attempts. They’re not gonna win like that.
But defence remains the problem. – 8:45 PM
67-52 Sixers at the half. Two Raptors have taken 30 of their 48 field-goal attempts. They’re not gonna win like that.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid is limping to the locker room. After that last collision he was grabbing at his left foot/ankle, and then on the last defensive possession he came up hobbling again. Didn’t try to do much and then limped to the locker room at halftime. – 8:44 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Sixers 67, Raptors 52 at the half
Embiid’s got 19, Fred’s got 17 and played all 24 minutes – 8:44 PM
Sixers 67, Raptors 52 at the half
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The 69 points Toronto gave up in the first half Saturday tied for the most a Raptors team has ever given up in any half of any playoff game.
Sixers have 67 and counting tonight – 8:43 PM
The 69 points Toronto gave up in the first half Saturday tied for the most a Raptors team has ever given up in any half of any playoff game.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Toronto finally gets some orebs, and FVV misses 3 straight shots on the possession – 8:42 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Fred VanVleet might be gassed. Hasn’t sat. Chasing around Maxey and Harden. Now 6-18 in the first half – 8:42 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Maxey’s first step is just ridiculous. Haven’t seen anyone else fool OG like that. – 8:42 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The joy on Sam Cassell and Bball Paul’s faces after that @Tyrese Maxey 3:
Priceless. – 8:41 PM
The joy on Sam Cassell and Bball Paul’s faces after that @Tyrese Maxey 3:
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Sixers by 12, 1:53 left in the half; Toronto on pace to give up almost as many points in this half as they did in the first half on Saturday. – 8:40 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Shooting set for Siakam to get an open 3 guarded by Embiid. That will be there anytime Siakam wants it, but he’ll of course have to knock it down. – 8:38 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Malachi Flynn commits a foul, fan by the media section shouts: “Who are you??” – 8:36 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Ill-advised challenge by #Raptors coach Nick Nurse because Gary Trent was moving. #Sixers – 8:36 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Right now, the Sixers are +12 in the 6 minutes Embiid was on the bench in the first half.
If the game ended right now, that would be the highest plus-minus during non-Embiid minutes in the 36 playoff games in Embiid’s career. – 8:34 PM
Right now, the Sixers are +12 in the 6 minutes Embiid was on the bench in the first half.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
That challenge was unsuccessful. Tobias Harris will shoot two, four fouls now on Gary Trent Jr. – 8:34 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harris pats the ref on the butt after he calls a foul on Trent. It was his fourth. The Raptors are challenging the call, tho. – 8:33 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Nick Nurse appears to be challenging the potential fourth foul on Gary Trent Jr.
At this rate, expecting a postgame triple-down at the podium lol – 8:33 PM
Nick Nurse appears to be challenging the potential fourth foul on Gary Trent Jr.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Sixers went 22-11 during the first shift of non-Embiid minutes. They will be tough to beat if that continues to happen. – 8:31 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Can’t question Gary Trent’s heart/toughness, or Thad Young’s, but neither of them have it tonight. Given what they’re dealing with (bad illness, thumb injury on shooting hand), I get it, but hard not to think that the Raps could get more from Brooks/Watanabe/etc in those minutes. – 8:31 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
With Embiid on the bench to start the second quarter until he returned the Sixers went from down one to up 11. Raptors HAVE TO win those minutes. – 8:30 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tyrese Maxey may have needed that timeout more than the Raptors. Clearly feeling pain in that area of the body that a male human would not like to be in pain. – 8:29 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
I think Tobias Harris has seen that Siakam spin one too many times – 8:29 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
For a second straight game, Philly has won the non-Embiid minutes in the first half.
If that keeps happening, this is all but certain to be a short series. – 8:28 PM
For a second straight game, Philly has won the non-Embiid minutes in the first half.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Could the Raptors just force Harden to prove he can make a 2-point field goal in the halfcourt before they help off the corner? – 8:28 PM
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
I mean the good thing is the Raptors are really taking it to the basket. – 8:28 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
It appears the refs weren’t listening to Nick Nurse’ comments about foul calls. The Raptors have been called for 11 fouls compared to seven by the Sixers. OG has 3. Siakam, Trent and Birch all have 2. – 8:26 PM
Tim Chisholm @timpchisholm
It’s funny, I’m a way: The Raptors used to get killed by the change in officiating when DeRozan and Lowry saw FTA plummet in the Playoffs, now they’re hurting that the refs are calling the games tighter than in the regular season. – 8:26 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Danny Green is one of the best off-hand swipers defensively I’ve ever seen. It was seriously the best thing he did on defense for the Lakers, especially when he was chasing guys. They never saw it coming. – 8:24 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers are +9 in the 4 minutes Paul Reed has played.
Toronto is losing these minutes, and the guy with 19 points in the first quarter is on the bench. – 8:22 PM
The Sixers are +9 in the 4 minutes Paul Reed has played.
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Thaddeus Young having a rough one. First possession with Embiid on bench, Harden shoots, and Thad looks at his man Danny Green as the ball goes up, not once, then twice, but doesn’t put a body on him. Green grabs rebound and finds Milton for a three. Then Thad missing rotations. – 8:22 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors were -4 in Embiid’s 11 Game 1 rest minutes. They’ve been outscored 18-9 in 4.5 minutes with him on the bench so far tonight.
They went Box-and-1 vs Harden, but Green/Maxey/Harris/Milton combined to shoot 7-for-8. – 8:21 PM
The Raptors were -4 in Embiid’s 11 Game 1 rest minutes. They’ve been outscored 18-9 in 4.5 minutes with him on the bench so far tonight.
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Getting thumped in non-Embiid minutes is not a sustainable approach. – 8:21 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers are on a 10-2 run over the last 1:42 to take a 40-42 lead after Maxey’s layup with 7:34 left. Raptors call a timeout. – 8:21 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
This might be the best no-Embiid playoff stretch the Sixers have had in, like, ever? – 8:21 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The Tyrese Maxey button has been pressed, speed like Sonic the Hedgehog – 8:20 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
If Danny Green is suddenly the same guy he was in 2019, that’s massive for the Sixers. He’s their one credible 3 and D wing. – 8:20 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Maxey is finally on the board with a floater and that finish that prompts a Raptors timeout, and the Sixers have a game-high 50-42 lead with 7:34 to play before the half. – 8:20 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
This is just insanely good defence from Precious
– ball denial on Harden to start
– ready to help at rim on Reed
– takes away Green drive
– takes away Milton drive
– sticks with Green and contests pic.twitter.com/mWkR6iPCkY – 8:20 PM
This is just insanely good defence from Precious
– ball denial on Harden to start
– ready to help at rim on Reed
– takes away Green drive
– takes away Milton drive
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Danny Green looking more like Danny Green, a relatively large development – 8:20 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
There’s three fouls on OG Anunoby, who stays in the game, but after a second straight Tyrese Maxey bucket Toronto calls time. 76ers are now up 50-42 – and, once again, are winning the non-Embiid minutes. – 8:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Raptors have FVV, OG and Pascal on the floor at the same time with Embiid off and they can’t make any progress. That ain’t great. – 8:20 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
WFC is going bonkers again after Maxey scores on a pair of drives to give #Sixers a 50-42 lead. – 8:20 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Tyrese Maxey looks like he might start doing that thing where he scores all the points again. – 8:19 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Harden with a scowl at Green after he draws that foul on Anunoby, his third. – 8:19 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
3 fouls on OG Anunoby. Nick Nurse is making all kinds of arm motions. – 8:19 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST, PART 2: @Jared Weiss is here to break down the NBA Playoffs, Game 1s and what we saw.
Lot of Anthony Edwards, MEM-MIN, Raps-76ers, DEN-TOR, Bud and the Bucks, and some more.
WATCH: youtube.com/watch?v=c8lgdC… – 8:19 PM
GAME THEORY PODCAST, PART 2: @Jared Weiss is here to break down the NBA Playoffs, Game 1s and what we saw.
Lot of Anthony Edwards, MEM-MIN, Raps-76ers, DEN-TOR, Bud and the Bucks, and some more.
Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma
I’ll never forget when Danny green went zonkers in 2014 finals. Winner 3x – 8:18 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Sixers winning the non-Embiid minutes by making a ton of threes is going to be an issue – 8:18 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#DidYouKnowFlow: Danny Green has just passed Marco Belinelli for 14th on the 76ers all-time playoff three-pointer list with 17 – 8:18 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
About to get the Maxey-Harden minutes with Joel on the bench. Doc mentioned the other day that he likes this pairing with Green, Harris and Bball Paul. – 8:17 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Raptors first-quarter box pic.twitter.com/s5biJftVi0 – 8:15 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
That might be a Box/1 on Harden. Need to see more reps. Philly had Maxey out there with him start of the 2nd in Game 1. – 8:14 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Raps up 33-32 after a quarter. Embiid has 19 in the frame, 11 from the line on 12 attempts. Raps team total for free throws is five. – 8:13 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
11 of Embiid’s 19 first-quarter points came at the free throw line. He attempted 12 of Philly’s 15 free throws and drew 8 of the Toronto’s 9 fouls. The Raptors (who’s most comparable player in terms of size is giving up more than 3 inches & 50 pounds) don’t have an answer for him – 8:13 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Georges Niang has three fouls in 5 minutes. Wonder if we’ll see some BBall Paul at the 4 in this one. – 8:12 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Raptors lead 33-32 after one quarter. Embiid had 19 points in the quarter, while VanVleet had 15. #Sixers shooting 53.3% from the field. Raptors are shooting 50% – 8:12 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Raptors up 33-32 at the end of one, led by Fred VanVleet (15, including 4-6 on 3s). Embiid’s 19 points (4-6, 11-12 from the line) were more than the rest of the Sixers combined (Niang at 5, Harden at 5 and Green with 3 rounded out the rest of the scoring). – 8:11 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
A 19-point first quarter for Joel Embiid (4 for 6 from the floor, 11 for 12 from the foul line). He scored 19 points in Game 1.
Three Raptors — Anunoby, Siakam, Birch — already have two fouls. – 8:11 PM
A 19-point first quarter for Joel Embiid (4 for 6 from the floor, 11 for 12 from the foul line). He scored 19 points in Game 1.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Raptors 33, 76ers 32 after one. That was a very fun quarter. Joel Embiid had 19 points, three rebounds and went 11-for-12 from the free throw line. Fred VanVleet had 15 points and 2 assists and went 4-for-6 from 3. We’ll see what happens now with both Embiid & FVV on the bench. – 8:11 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps up 33-32 after a quarter. VanVleet and Siakam were both outstanding, but the Raptors are using all of their fouls on Embiid, who has 19. – 8:11 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Raptors 33, Sixers 32 at the end of the first. That was chippy and intense and quite the scoring duel between Embiid (19 points) and VanVleet (15 points). Are we having fun yet? – 8:10 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Joel Embiid went to the line 12 times, scored 19 points and yet the 76ers trail the Raptors after 1, 33-32 – 8:10 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
So through all the histrionics and fooferah, Raptors up 1 after a quarter when they looked far more like themselves – 8:10 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet had more points in that first quarter than he did in the entire 2019 7-game series vs Philadelphia.
FVV in the 2019 series: 14 points, 3-24 FG, 1-14 3P in 118 minutes.
FVV in tonight’s 1st quarter: 15 points, 5-9 FG, 4-6 3P in 12 minutes. – 8:10 PM
Fred VanVleet had more points in that first quarter than he did in the entire 2019 7-game series vs Philadelphia.
FVV in the 2019 series: 14 points, 3-24 FG, 1-14 3P in 118 minutes.
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Per @Stathead Joel Embiid is the only player in the last 25 years to make 11+ FT in the first quarter of a playoff game https://t.co/k5eY6FPsdi pic.twitter.com/1XBsYXhMBw – 8:09 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Thaddeus Young checks into the game for the first time tonight, with a wrap on his left thumb. – 8:08 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
One thing Embiid can’t complain about is getting refereed like a giant — ie: the little people fouls don’t get called. Guy gets some marginal calls in his favour. Was Malachi Flynn really impeding his progress? Come on man. It was a foul, but it affected nothing. – 8:07 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
When Embiid runs like this off misses and gets that position in transition defenses have no chance – 8:07 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Wanna know why Embiid’s shot 12 FTs?
Because the Raptors are legit fouling him
It’s really that simple – 8:07 PM
Wanna know why Embiid’s shot 12 FTs?
Because the Raptors are legit fouling him
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Something tells me Embiid is going to foul out a couple of these dudes. He’s 11-12 from the foul line …. in the first quarter. – 8:07 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Embiid running the floor continues to be absolutely devastating. Raps can’t get their defense in position against him and he’s way too big to deal with. – 8:07 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid in Game 1: 19 points.
Joel Embiid in tonight’s first quarter: 19 points. – 8:06 PM
Joel Embiid in Game 1: 19 points.
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid scored 19 points in all of G1.
He’s going to the line for his 19th point of the first quarter. – 8:06 PM
Embiid scored 19 points in all of G1.
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid with the second chance and one.
He yells to the crowd.
Tyrese Maxey gestures to the crowd.
The crowd responds to them both. – 8:06 PM
Joel Embiid with the second chance and one.
He yells to the crowd.
Tyrese Maxey gestures to the crowd.
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Would anyone notice if the Raptors put a jersey on Big Cat and let Jamaal drop six hard fouls? – 8:03 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Two suggested adjustments for the Sixers: Can’t get cute trying to save Embiid’s legs, no Niang on Siakam (already happened). And no helping at all off FVV (should happen). – 8:03 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Make that 1⃣4⃣PTS for The Boy @Fred VanVleet pic.twitter.com/DDiBGzo6wZ – 8:02 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors are attacking Niang every chance they get. He was on Siakam for most of Pascal’s 37-point triple-double a couple weeks ago, so yeah, that’s a matchup they like. – 8:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid: 14 points
Fred VanVleet: 14 points
Everyone else (on both teams): 21 points – 8:01 PM
Joel Embiid: 14 points
Fred VanVleet: 14 points
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid has 14 points (3-4 fg / 8-9 FT) in his first 10 minutes tonight. 👀 – 8:01 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
VanVleet is on a mission, y’all. Up to 14 points after his 4th three-pointer. The #Raptors lead 25-24 with 2:29 left in the first quarter. – 8:01 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors by 1 at second timeout; Fred’s got 14 and it’s “attack Niang” time now – 8:00 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Sixers get called for their first foul 8 minutes into the game. Raptors have already been called for 7, and Embiid/Harden have drawn them all and attempted all 12 of Philly’s free throws. Anunoby, Siakam and Birch each have 2 fouls. – 7:59 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid (8-9) and James Harden (3-3) are shooting a combined 11-12 from the foul line. They’ve accounted for all of the Sixers foul shots. – 7:59 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
The #Raptors have committed all but 7 of the game’s 8 personal fouls. #Sixers – 7:58 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
harden should have two fouls right now, didn’t get called for a loose ball foul going for an offensive board earlier and definitely got khem on the arm contesting the shot – 7:57 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
VanVleet up to 11 points on 4-7 shooting. He’s trying to will the Raptors to victory in this game. – 7:57 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid up to nine free throws in the first quarter, it would appear Nick Nurse’s campaigning did not sway the officials – 7:57 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Doc Rivers asked Joel Embiid if he had ever seen a “chubby guy” win MVP? pic.twitter.com/YPljMcJYbz – 7:57 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Rotation minutes for Malachi Flynn, with Barnes out tonight. He was out on the floor roughly 15 minutes before his schedule pre-game shooting session earlier, getting in some extra work. His first career playoff FGA is an airball, though. – 7:55 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Raptors aren’t going to get any foul calls if they shoot pull up jumpers down the court every possession. This isn’t hard. – 7:55 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Nick Nurse called for his team to be more physical with the taller 76ers. The result? 6 fouls in 6 minutes. The 76ers? Zero fouls – 7:54 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#MoreInfoFlow: Danny Green just tied Robert Covington for 15th on the 76ers all-time playoffs three-pointers list with 15 – 7:53 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors have been terrible getting back in transition in this series. – 7:53 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Flynn with VanVleet allows Fred to play off the ball; and means he doesn’t have to chase Maxey as much – 7:53 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Toronto battling the whistle, again, already.
Solid fight from the Raps thus far though. Getting Embiid agitated at times. Keep going. – 7:53 PM
Toronto battling the whistle, again, already.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
With all of this adrenaline and hard fouls the Sixers will need to remind Embiid every 2 minutes rest of the way about that double tech – 7:53 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden has tied Bob Dandridge for 81st on the NBA all-time playoffs rebounds list with 754 – 7:52 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Quick pre-emptive note: I’m basically muting anyone in the notifications whining about officials
Life’s too short
Malachi Flynn in the backup Fred minutes – 7:51 PM
Quick pre-emptive note: I’m basically muting anyone in the notifications whining about officials
Life’s too short
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Embiid using his size & strength to the max. Nick Nurse asked for this. – 7:51 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
This pass from Harden to Embiid was sweet. The and-one from Embiid was on point. He’ll go to the line, looking to convert the three-point play with his team down 13-12. – 7:51 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
🗣️ show ’em!
@James Harden ➡️ @Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/Tt61mMdVGI – 7:51 PM
🗣️ show ’em!
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
I was curious to see how the officials woulud respond to being challenged by Nick Nurse. They responded by calling 4 on Toronto’s 2 best wings in the first 5:13 of play.
Rest of the half should be getting Siakam and Anunoby in the action and daring them to give body. – 7:50 PM
I was curious to see how the officials woulud respond to being challenged by Nick Nurse. They responded by calling 4 on Toronto’s 2 best wings in the first 5:13 of play.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Two quick fouls on Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby for Toronto. Joel Embiid, meanwhile, is *very* fired up early. Ton of emotion on both sides in what’s been a very fun start. – 7:50 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
2 early fouls on Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby isn’t good for a Raptors team that is already down Scottie Barnes.
Raptors up 13-12 early, but the Sixers, fueled by Embiid, have erased what was an early 11-4 Toronto edge. – 7:49 PM
2 early fouls on Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby isn’t good for a Raptors team that is already down Scottie Barnes.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Think the Sixers did really well to weather the early storm + keep playing through Toronto’s physicality. Embiid just mashing these guys right now – 7:49 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
I can’t imagine standing in front of Joel Embiid when he’s coming down the lane like that. He’s a human freight train in motion in those transition situations. – 7:48 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Questionable Precious Minute there
Raptors up 1 at first timeout but both OG and Siakam have two PFs – 7:48 PM
Questionable Precious Minute there
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Nick Nurse is correct that this shouldn’t be a shooting foul. Was a point of education a few years ago. OG makes the illegal contact, Harden feels it, and then decides to shoot. Refs are backsliding on this lately and it’s a shame. – 7:47 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Talk about degree of difficulty. After starting Game 1 on Joel Embiid, OG Anunoby starts Game 2 on James Harden. Just picked up his second foul in 5 minutes, though. – 7:47 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
OG picks up his second foul. Harden goes to the line to shoot three. – 7:47 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Incredible play by Joel to run the floor after the pass ahead to Maxey and give him a target when he got stuck falling out of bounds. Embiid’s effort in transition has been a huge key for Sixers this series. – 7:46 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Wow. Embiid gets leveled by way to the basket. Siakam went straight up as Embiid lost his footing. But it sure did look bad. This is going to a be a #ManUpFlow game. – 7:44 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Precious limps off under his own power. Another casualty of that immense size Embiid possesses. – 7:44 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
On replay, that looked like just a playoff foul from Siakam with Embiid losing his footing. Feel like it won’t be a flagrant but we’ll see. – 7:44 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
This is some truly inspiring effort from FVV for Toronto. He’s attacking relentlessly early. – 7:43 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Might see quick subs by Raptors tonight with Trent under the weather – 7:43 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Can see Siakam mouthing “No way!” from the opposite side of the court after getting called for that foul on Embiid. – 7:41 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Well, Nurse wanted his team to match Philly’s physicality. OG and the Raps sending a message early: they’re not backing down from Embiid or the Sixers. – 7:41 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Good news for the Sixers: James Harden made his first finish at the rim.
Bad news for the Sixers: Toronto has an 11-2 lead. – 7:40 PM
Good news for the Sixers: James Harden made his first finish at the rim.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Raptors are very clearly trying to set a different tone to start this game. OG Anunoby and Joel Embiid just got double technicals, and Toronto is out to an early lead. – 7:39 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Failing to learn from Markieff Morris, Joel Embiid gets involved with OG early on. – 7:39 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
OG and Embiid had to be separated. OK… OK … OK … The Raptors said they were going to be the intensity. I guess, it is on. Double techs for the players. – 7:39 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Anunoby and Embiid getting into it during a stoppage less than 90 seconds into the game. Double techs — which favors the Raps, I’d say – 7:39 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Joel Embiid and OG Anunoby exchanging mouthwash and shoves…double tech’s issued – 7:39 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
OG Anunoby and Joel Embiid shoving each other. Getting testy 88 seconds into play. – 7:38 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Precious ain’t Scottie but what he can offer at his best in terms of being a primary defender on Embiid, overall defensive versatility, and floor spacing is good enough to help the Raptors win tonight. – 7:36 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
It’ll take more than snow to stop us ❄️
#WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/9y8UlLiwEF – 7:34 PM
It’ll take more than snow to stop us ❄️
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Former @TempleUniv star player/coach Dawn Staley, a 2-time Olympian who just won her second national title at @GamecockWBB, is the bell ringer at #Sixers Game 2 vs. @Toronto Raptors – 7:32 PM
Sean Kelley @SeanKelleyLive
All set on @ESPNRadio for game two of @Toronto Raptors at @Philadelphia 76ers. @KevinPWinter in the studio. @Rosalyn Gold-Onwude and I have the call from Wells Fargo Center. Can the short handed Raptors steal one before the series heads to Toronto or will the Sixers dominate another one? pic.twitter.com/9C7Aeux5zs – 7:14 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Oooweeee Game day from Philadelphia!!
Rocking out in the analyst seat for 76ers vs Raptors Game 2 w/ my partner @Sean Kelley on @ESPNRadio 🔥🏀🔥🏀 #NBAPlayoffs let’s get it!!!! 🙌🏽💪🏽 – 7:12 PM
Oooweeee Game day from Philadelphia!!
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
And Precious Achiuwa slides into the Barnes spot in the Raptors starting five with VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby and SIakam – 7:08 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Young and Trent are both available. VanVleet, Trent, Siakam, Anunoby and Achiuwa will start for the Raptors. – 7:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Gary Trent is starting for Toronto, and Thaddeus Young is active.
Meanwhile, Nick Nurse had this to say about the referees before tonight’s game:
“I hope they’ve got enough guts to at least stop the game and look at that stuff tonight.”
Should be an interesting night here. – 7:06 PM
Gary Trent is starting for Toronto, and Thaddeus Young is active.
Meanwhile, Nick Nurse had this to say about the referees before tonight’s game:
“I hope they’ve got enough guts to at least stop the game and look at that stuff tonight.”
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Gary Trent Jr will start and play for the Raptors and Thad Young is also available, the tireless crew at Raptors media relations tell us – 7:03 PM
Gary Trent Jr will start and play for the Raptors and Thad Young is also available, the tireless crew at Raptors media relations tell us – 7:03 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Gary Trent Jr will start and play for the Raptors and Thad Young is also available, the tireless crew @raptorspr tells us – 7:03 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Thad Young and Gary Trent Jr are active for the Raptors tonight in Game 2 against the 76ers. Trent Jr is starting – 7:02 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Thad Young and Gary Trent Jr are both available vs. the #Sixers – 7:02 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Embiid will not get same calls tonight.
Can’t expect repeat performance by Maxey.
Going to need better FG % from Embiid & Harden to win game two. – 7:01 PM
Embiid will not get same calls tonight.
Can’t expect repeat performance by Maxey.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Starters tonight
SIXERS: Embiid, Harris, Green, Maxey, Harden
RAPS: Achiuwa, Siakam, Anunoby, Trent, Van Vleet
Thad Young is also available – 7:01 PM
Starters tonight
SIXERS: Embiid, Harris, Green, Maxey, Harden
RAPS: Achiuwa, Siakam, Anunoby, Trent, Van Vleet
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Trent will play and start. Achiuwa starts for Barnes. It’s VanVleet, GTJ, Anunoby, Siakam and Precious for the Raptors in Game 2. – 7:01 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Both Gary Trent Jr and Thaddeus Young are available for the Raptors. – 7:01 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors will start VanVleet, Trent Jr., Siakam, Anunoby, Achiuwa. – 7:00 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Danny Green
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Tyrese Maxey
• @James Harden
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/rMtOymHYbX – 7:00 PM
tonight’s starting five:
• @Danny Green
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Tyrese Maxey
• @James Harden
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Since I tracked it at the blog for like six weeks, should mention final tally is Raptors moving down 13 spots with Thad Young trade. Would have been 12, but won coin toss, so Spurs get 20th pick, not 21st. – 6:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Gary Trent Jr. is out on the court warming up. Nick Nurse just said he and Thaddeus Young are gametime decisions. – 6:15 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Thad Young has been upgraded to questionable tonight. Nick Nurse mentioned that Gary Trent is questionable tonight as well. They’ll go through warmups before they decide on playing status #Raptors – 6:08 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Raptors coach Nick Nurse on needing to be more physical in Game 2 vs #Sixers: pic.twitter.com/nqA4RxXC8c – 6:07 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr (illness) and forward Thad Young (thumb) are now questionable for tonight’s game vs. the #Sixers. – 6:06 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Nick Nurse says “he hopes that they have the guts to review” some of the plays he believes are fouls tonight. Mentioned that the #Raptors have to match the #Sixers’ physicality – 6:05 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Raptors coach Nick Nurse: ‘We’ve got to survive some of the physicality out there. … There were several (shots) to the head (in Game 1) that were not called. I hope they have the guts to stop the game and review (if that happens again).’ #Sixers – 6:05 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
In discussing his adjustments for Game 2, Nick Nurse re-iterates his complaints about the officiating in Game 1. Says he hopes “they” have the guts to stop the game and review those things.
Adds that Trent Jr and Thad Young are GTDs. – 6:05 PM
In discussing his adjustments for Game 2, Nick Nurse re-iterates his complaints about the officiating in Game 1. Says he hopes “they” have the guts to stop the game and review those things.
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Nick Nurse once again pinpoints the hits Raptors players took to the face heading into Game 2.
“We’ve got to survive some of the physicality out there.” – 6:05 PM
Nick Nurse once again pinpoints the hits Raptors players took to the face heading into Game 2.
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Gary Trent Jr and Thaddeus Young will be game-time decisions, Nick Nurse says. – 6:05 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Gary Trent Jr. is still “questionable,” Nick Nurse says. “He’s still very sick.” A game-time decision. Trent was listed as doubtful – 6:04 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Thad Young has been upgraded to questionable. Encouraging sign after he tested out the thumb in shootaround this morning. Trent remains doubtful. Should get official word on both soon. – 5:50 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
If I had to guess, I’d bet that unless Trent is available, Raps go with FVV/OG/PS/Boucher/Achiuwa. That lineup was a +5 in 48 minutes this year. – 5:49 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
On the NBA’s latest injury report, Thaddeus Young has been upgraded to questionable with his sprained left thumb. Gary Trent remains doubtful, and Scottie Barnes is out. – 5:46 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
What’s Tyrese Maxey got in store after his Game 1 outburst?
(Also: Maxey working with Sam Cassell and Spencer Rivers here shouldn’t surprise you if you read this story on Maxey’s lonely work as a rook https://t.co/qptbbjLfOX) pic.twitter.com/QjoRnFpg6Q – 5:44 PM
What’s Tyrese Maxey got in store after his Game 1 outburst?
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give Em To Me! I want your Game 2 predictions for the #Sixers vs. #torontoraptors #NBAPlayoffs Eastern Conference first-rounder. I want the winner, final score and points for Joel Embiid, James Harden, Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet #PhilaUnite #WeTheNorth – 5:21 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Benefits of Thad Young trade so far:
– Moved Dragic
– Gained 18mpg contributor
– Advice for young guys
– Thad Young legs dunk vs Wolves
– Confirmation of Raps’ amazing scouting reports
Cost:
Benefits of Thad Young trade so far:
– Moved Dragic
– Gained 18mpg contributor
– Advice for young guys
– Thad Young legs dunk vs Wolves
– Confirmation of Raps’ amazing scouting reports
Cost:
– Moving down 13 spots in draft – 5:06 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
After the tiebreakers in draft order were done, the Raptors-Spurs trade goes down like this
To Raptors: Thaddeus Young, Drew Eubanks, 33rd pick
To Spurs: Goran Dragic, 20th pick – 4:56 PM
After the tiebreakers in draft order were done, the Raptors-Spurs trade goes down like this
To Raptors: Thaddeus Young, Drew Eubanks, 33rd pick
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors won a tiebreaker with Denver to determine draft order, so their first-round pick, which will go to San Antonio, would’ve been 20th overall. Instead, they get Detroit’s 2nd-rounder, 33rd-overall. Meaning, they traded down 13 spots to swap Dragic for Thad Young. – 4:46 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Through random drawings today, it was determined the Spurs will pick 20th (via Toronto) and 25th (from Boston) in the first round, the NBA announced. Those picks are in addition to their own lottery pick.
The lottery is May 17. – 4:44 PM
Through random drawings today, it was determined the Spurs will pick 20th (via Toronto) and 25th (from Boston) in the first round, the NBA announced. Those picks are in addition to their own lottery pick.
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Updated playoff probabilities for Sixers-Raptors. You can see how each teams’ probabilities have changed after all of the game 1s in our app in the Current Matchups tab ($) https://t.co/ATtpx9Qxfj pic.twitter.com/xmfXKukT4Q – 4:42 PM
Updated playoff probabilities for Sixers-Raptors. You can see how each teams’ probabilities have changed after all of the game 1s in our app in the Current Matchups tab ($) https://t.co/ATtpx9Qxfj pic.twitter.com/xmfXKukT4Q – 4:42 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
San Antonio, having received the Raptors’ 2022 first round pick in the Thad Young trade, will select 20th after Toronto won a tie-breaker with Denver (both finished 48-34).
Raptors will select 33rd. – 4:41 PM
San Antonio, having received the Raptors’ 2022 first round pick in the Thad Young trade, will select 20th after Toronto won a tie-breaker with Denver (both finished 48-34).
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks are scheduled to pick No. 24 in the first round the upcoming #NBADraft
Per the NBA: The Philadelphia 76ers won a tiebreaker with the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. Second and third place in the tiebreaker drawings went to Milwaukee and Boston, respectively. – 4:41 PM
The #Bucks are scheduled to pick No. 24 in the first round the upcoming #NBADraft
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Park Life – Ep.1
1045 days later, we opened up the park. The action continues tonight, see you there! pic.twitter.com/HvSCqzlabq – 4:39 PM
Park Life – Ep.1
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Little draft pick news, per the NBA:
– Bulls won tiebreaker w/ Wolves.
– Raptors won tiebreaker w/ Nuggets.
– Sixers won tiebreaker w/ Celtics & Bucks. Second & third place in the tiebreaker drawings went to Milwaukee and Boston, respectively.
– Heat won tiebreaker w/ Warriors. – 4:38 PM
Little draft pick news, per the NBA:
– Bulls won tiebreaker w/ Wolves.
– Raptors won tiebreaker w/ Nuggets.
– Sixers won tiebreaker w/ Celtics & Bucks. Second & third place in the tiebreaker drawings went to Milwaukee and Boston, respectively.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The NBA broke draft pick ties today. The results are:
18. Bulls
19. Timberwolves
20. Spurs (via Raptors)
21. Nuggets
23. Nets (via 76ers, unless BKN defers)
24. Bucks
25. Spurs (via Celtics)
27. Heat
28. Warriors – 4:38 PM
The NBA broke draft pick ties today. The results are:
18. Bulls
19. Timberwolves
20. Spurs (via Raptors)
21. Nuggets
23. Nets (via 76ers, unless BKN defers)
24. Bucks
25. Spurs (via Celtics)
27. Heat
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
The NBA tiebreaker drawing results for draft spots:
— #Bulls (46-36) over #Timberwolves
— #Raptors (48-34) over #Nuggets
— #Sixers (51-31) over #Bucks and #Celtics, respectively
— #Heat (53-29) over #Warriors – 4:37 PM
The NBA tiebreaker drawing results for draft spots:
— #Bulls (46-36) over #Timberwolves
— #Raptors (48-34) over #Nuggets
— #Sixers (51-31) over #Bucks and #Celtics, respectively
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Here’s the 1st round NBA draft order. NBA announces:
— Bulls won the tiebreaker with Wolves
— Raptors won tiebreaker with Nuggets
— 76ers won tiebreaker with Celtics and Bucks. Bucks got 2nd place in that.
— Heat won the tiebreaker with the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/7JFlxUil1h – 4:37 PM
Here’s the 1st round NBA draft order. NBA announces:
— Bulls won the tiebreaker with Wolves
— Raptors won tiebreaker with Nuggets
— 76ers won tiebreaker with Celtics and Bucks. Bucks got 2nd place in that.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The NBA announced that drawings were done to determine four tiebreakers for draft order purposes
1. Bulls (46-36) over T-Wolves
2. Raptors (48-34) over Nuggets
3. Sixers (51-31) over Celtics & Bucks
4. Heat (53-29) over Warriors pic.twitter.com/KYKvg7azLY – 4:36 PM
The NBA announced that drawings were done to determine four tiebreakers for draft order purposes
1. Bulls (46-36) over T-Wolves
2. Raptors (48-34) over Nuggets
3. Sixers (51-31) over Celtics & Bucks
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
4 ties were broken today that will impact the 1st rd.
18. Chicago
19. Minnesota
20. San Antonio (via TOR)
21. Denver
23. Brooklyn (via PHI)
24. Milwaukee
25. San Antonio (via BOS)
27. Miami
28. GSW – 4:36 PM
4 ties were broken today that will impact the 1st rd.
18. Chicago
19. Minnesota
20. San Antonio (via TOR)
21. Denver
23. Brooklyn (via PHI)
24. Milwaukee
25. San Antonio (via BOS)
27. Miami
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
NBA Draft tiebreakers – the Bulls won over the Wolves; Raptors over the Nuggets; Heat over the Warriors and the 3-team tie went: Philly -> Milwaukee -> Boston. Draft order is set ahead of the lottery…. – 4:36 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers-#Raptors Game 2 tips off in about 3 1/2 hours. pic.twitter.com/XbaFxHUM7h – 4:15 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Presti called Kevin Durant a “basketball god,” James Harden a “basketball genius” and Russell Westbrook a “basketball warrior.”
Presti: “We’re not competing with our past.” – 4:00 PM
Presti called Kevin Durant a “basketball god,” James Harden a “basketball genius” and Russell Westbrook a “basketball warrior.”
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Sam Presti: “Skill is recognizing when you’ve been fortunate. I know we’ve been very fortunate.
The main thing is a Kevin Durant is a basketball god. James Harden is a basketball genius. Russell Westbrook is a basketball warrior.” – 4:00 PM
Sam Presti: “Skill is recognizing when you’ve been fortunate. I know we’ve been very fortunate.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers big man Charles Bassey was named to the All-NBA G League Second Team, NBA G League All-Defensive Team, and NBA G League All-Rookie Team today for his play with the Delaware Blue Coats.
Bassey is currently out with a shoulder sprain – 3:17 PM
Sixers big man Charles Bassey was named to the All-NBA G League Second Team, NBA G League All-Defensive Team, and NBA G League All-Rookie Team today for his play with the Delaware Blue Coats.
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
2021-22 All-NBA G League Teams:
First Team: Mason Jones, Trevelin Queen, Justin Anderson, Moses Wright, Justin Tillman
Second Team: Cat Barber, Saben Lee, Braxton Kee, Reggie Perry, Charles Bassey
Third Team: Jared Harper, Carlik Jones, Justin Jackson, Anthony Lamb, Luka Garza – 3:09 PM
2021-22 All-NBA G League Teams:
First Team: Mason Jones, Trevelin Queen, Justin Anderson, Moses Wright, Justin Tillman
Second Team: Cat Barber, Saben Lee, Braxton Kee, Reggie Perry, Charles Bassey
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Niang on the importance of floor spacing against Toronto’s “junky” defense: “When you’re all bunched together, with their length and size, it makes us really easy to guard. But when you’re using every foot of the court, then they really have to fly around and make extra effort… – 2:11 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#CalmBeforeTheStorm #Sixers #TorontoRaptors #Game2 #NBAPlayoffs2022 pic.twitter.com/vml4zOrLHL – 2:08 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Down 1-0 and without rookie standout Scottie Barnes, what adjustments can #Raptors coach Nick Nurse make to help even the playoff series against Doc Rivers and the #Sixers? https://t.co/vRmewEJqg6 pic.twitter.com/zQG0GQGicd – 2:05 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Everyone who knows Tyrese Maxey has a story that falls under the umbrella of, “Can you believe this kid?” I spoke to a bunch of people about Maxey and this was my favorite:
(Can read more here: https://t.co/ReimwZjabG) pic.twitter.com/Zj2ltyEAt7 – 2:00 PM
(Can read more here: https://t.co/ReimwZjabG) pic.twitter.com/Zj2ltyEAt7 – 2:00 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The notes and quotes heading into Game 2 of Sixers-Raptors — Toronto’s pretty awful injury situation, the Sixers guarding against letdown, the battle to pressure the officials, and more @thephillyvoice: phillyvoice.com/sixers-vs-rapt… – 1:49 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
See y’all tonight! Get in early for your chance to win exclusive prizes including Raptors playoff tickets 👀
Tailgate FAQ’s ➡️ https://t.co/we4yU54VLN pic.twitter.com/Y7ztpFdsEI – 1:31 PM
See y’all tonight! Get in early for your chance to win exclusive prizes including Raptors playoff tickets 👀
