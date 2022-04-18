Thunder to discuss contract extension with Luguentz Dort

Joe Mussatto: Presti on a possible Dort extension: “We’ll definitely have a conversation on that. I don’t know when those conversations will pick up. We’ll have some different options. I don’t want to get into all of them.”
Source: Twitter @joe_mussatto
Source: Twitter @joe_mussatto
More on this storyline
Brandon Rahbar: Lu Dort on his possible contract extension: “I’m gonna let my agent handle that. I’m just gonna focus on the development of our team.” -via Twitter @BrandonRahbar / April 12, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.