DeMarcus Cousins thinks he's the best Sacramento player ever

You averaged 21.1 points and 10.8 rebounds in seven seasons with Sacramento after they drafted you with the fifth overall pick in the 2010 NBA draft. Would you want to see your No. 15 jersey retired there? DeMarcus Cousins: I put the time and work in. I hold many records there. I honestly think I’m the best player to ever come through Sacramento. And I stand on that, absolutely.
Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape
Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Will Barton, asked about what happened with him and DeMarcus Cousins in the 3rd quarter:
“Nothing, just some goofy shit. I can’t even entertain.”
Then said, “I can’t let that happen in this series, in the playoffs, in the game. I’ve got to be better than that.” – 2:10 AM
Will Barton, asked about what happened with him and DeMarcus Cousins in the 3rd quarter:
“Nothing, just some goofy shit. I can’t even entertain.”
Then said, “I can’t let that happen in this series, in the playoffs, in the game. I’ve got to be better than that.” – 2:10 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Will Barton called the spat with DeMarcus Cousins “goofy” stuff that he can’t allow himself “to entertain.” – 1:47 AM
Will Barton called the spat with DeMarcus Cousins “goofy” stuff that he can’t allow himself “to entertain.” – 1:47 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Will on the DeMarcus spat: “Just some goofy shit that I can’t entertain.” – 1:47 AM
Will on the DeMarcus spat: “Just some goofy shit that I can’t entertain.” – 1:47 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Nuggets coach Michael Malone on DeMarcus Cousins & Will Barton having an argument: “If we’re fragmented, if we’re breaking off into groups or individuals, then we have zero chance of winning a game in this series.” – 1:39 AM
Nuggets coach Michael Malone on DeMarcus Cousins & Will Barton having an argument: “If we’re fragmented, if we’re breaking off into groups or individuals, then we have zero chance of winning a game in this series.” – 1:39 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Draymond Green on getting the crowd going and trying to get their attention at DeMarcus Cousins and Will Barton arguing pic.twitter.com/wLOovFW12h – 1:19 AM
Draymond Green on getting the crowd going and trying to get their attention at DeMarcus Cousins and Will Barton arguing pic.twitter.com/wLOovFW12h – 1:19 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on the Will Barton-DeMarcus Cousins dustup on the Nuggets’ bench: “No one wants to get embarrassed. No one wants to get their ass kicked on national TV.”
“I think it’s just frustration.” – 1:01 AM
Michael Malone on the Will Barton-DeMarcus Cousins dustup on the Nuggets’ bench: “No one wants to get embarrassed. No one wants to get their ass kicked on national TV.”
“I think it’s just frustration.” – 1:01 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Asked Michael Malone about the DeMarcus-Will spat in the third quarter. Said when you’re getting embarassed, you’re getting your ass kicked, frustrations boil over.
Said he hopes that when they get back on the plane tonight, he hopes they do so together and not splintered. – 1:00 AM
Asked Michael Malone about the DeMarcus-Will spat in the third quarter. Said when you’re getting embarassed, you’re getting your ass kicked, frustrations boil over.
Said he hopes that when they get back on the plane tonight, he hopes they do so together and not splintered. – 1:00 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Michael Malone says that he wants to make sure that the team gets on the plane “together.” He says on the Will Barton-DeMarcus Cousins dustup on the bench, “no one wants to get embarrassed. No one wants to get their ass kicked.” He says Nuggets “have to iron it out” – 12:58 AM
Michael Malone says that he wants to make sure that the team gets on the plane “together.” He says on the Will Barton-DeMarcus Cousins dustup on the bench, “no one wants to get embarrassed. No one wants to get their ass kicked.” He says Nuggets “have to iron it out” – 12:58 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets are spiraling out of control. Will Barton and DeMarcus Cousins have to separated going into a timeout. Denver fouls another Warrior attempting a 3. Nikola Jokic picks up a personal foul, his 4th, and a T, and heads to the bench. – 11:59 PM
Nuggets are spiraling out of control. Will Barton and DeMarcus Cousins have to separated going into a timeout. Denver fouls another Warrior attempting a 3. Nikola Jokic picks up a personal foul, his 4th, and a T, and heads to the bench. – 11:59 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Will Barton and DeMarcus Cousin had to be separated heading into the Nuggets’ last timeout just now. pic.twitter.com/TRxNppTriO – 11:54 PM
Will Barton and DeMarcus Cousin had to be separated heading into the Nuggets’ last timeout just now. pic.twitter.com/TRxNppTriO – 11:54 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Poole took that layup with Boogie thundering behind him and I was so scared for a sec – 10:59 PM
Poole took that layup with Boogie thundering behind him and I was so scared for a sec – 10:59 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The Nuggets? Extending the lead with Joker on the bench?
Monte/Boogie/J-Myke bringing it.
37-31, Denver. – 10:52 PM
The Nuggets? Extending the lead with Joker on the bench?
Monte/Boogie/J-Myke bringing it.
37-31, Denver. – 10:52 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors fans definitely shouldn’t be booing DeMarcus Cousins after he came back to play on one leg in the 2019 Finals and actually helped them win a couple games. – 10:37 PM
Warriors fans definitely shouldn’t be booing DeMarcus Cousins after he came back to play on one leg in the 2019 Finals and actually helped them win a couple games. – 10:37 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
DeMarcus Cousins regrets draft workout with Kings: ‘I did more for them than they did for me’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/18/dem… – 6:25 PM
DeMarcus Cousins regrets draft workout with Kings: ‘I did more for them than they did for me’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/18/dem… – 6:25 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
As someone who didn’t believe the Sacramento Kings could win with DeMarcus Cousins as their star…
…pretty much everything he said was accurate. He absolutely did more for the organization than they did for him. It might be sour grapes at this point, but it ain’t a lie. – 4:01 PM
As someone who didn’t believe the Sacramento Kings could win with DeMarcus Cousins as their star…
…pretty much everything he said was accurate. He absolutely did more for the organization than they did for him. It might be sour grapes at this point, but it ain’t a lie. – 4:01 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
DeMarcus Cousins on the Kings: “It’s hard to even focus on Sacramento, and for what? They sucked before I got there. They sucked when I was there. They sucked after I left.”
He thinks he would’ve finished his career there if they hadn’t fired Mike Malone: andscape.com/features/demar… – 3:06 PM
DeMarcus Cousins on the Kings: “It’s hard to even focus on Sacramento, and for what? They sucked before I got there. They sucked when I was there. They sucked after I left.”
He thinks he would’ve finished his career there if they hadn’t fired Mike Malone: andscape.com/features/demar… – 3:06 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nuggets big man DeMarcus Cousins has a lot left in the tank & a lot left to say. The four-time All-Star reflects with @andscape on his career altering injuries, his frustrating Kings tenure, coach Michael Malone, revolutionizing modern big man play & more. bit.ly/3uQLksz – 1:29 PM
Nuggets big man DeMarcus Cousins has a lot left in the tank & a lot left to say. The four-time All-Star reflects with @andscape on his career altering injuries, his frustrating Kings tenure, coach Michael Malone, revolutionizing modern big man play & more. bit.ly/3uQLksz – 1:29 PM
More on this storyline
If you could go back and change anything, what would you change that might have changed how you’re perceived now? Is there anything where you’re like, “Man, I should’ve just …” DeMarcus Cousins: I would’ve skipped my draft workout [in Sacramento]. -via Andscape / April 19, 2022
Anthony Edwards said he’s going to use this elevated platform to show up and show out. “I think it’s very important to play at my best because they hide me during the regular season as far as no national TV games,” Edwards told Yahoo Sports after the 130-117 win. “So, people don’t really get to see me play unless I have an enormous game where I score 40-something or hit a game-winning shot or I get a huge dunk. I feel like games like this, I have to take advantage of because it’s the only time I get to be on TV so I’m trying to showcase my talent and everything I can do.” -via Yahoo! Sports / April 18, 2022
Wayne Ellington: When I see you I’m putting my hands on you. @facucampazzo -via Twitter / April 11, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.