Donovan Mitchell: 'This is something we can fix'

Without injured superstar Luka Doncic, the Mavs opened the floor by playing five-out offense, consistently exploiting the Jazz’s shoddy perimeter defense to create a plethora of open 3-point looks. It was a script quite similar to the one that the LA Clippers used last year to reel off four straight wins after losing Kawhi Leonard to a torn ACL, eliminating the Jazz in the second round. “The good thing is it’s Game 2,” Jazz center Rudy Gobert said. “It’s not Game 6 with the series on the line. We’ve got a lot of time to watch film, to adjust, all of us individually and collectively to see the things we can do better and go from there.” -via ESPN / April 19, 2022