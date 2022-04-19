Kyrie Irving fined $50,000

Shams Charania: Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for middle finger gestures to fans on Sunday in Boston, as well as profane language.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for obscene gestures and profane language in Boston #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 3:16 PM
Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for obscene gestures and profane language in Boston #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 3:16 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post mega-playoffs podcast: @Tim Bontemps on Sixers-Raptors and Nets-Celtics, plus Kyrie/fans; @Tim MacMahon on Mavs-Jazz; @Kendra Andrews on uh-oh, here come the Warriors:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3EqDCZD
Apple: apple.co/3MeU1Tn – 3:15 PM
Lowe Post mega-playoffs podcast: @Tim Bontemps on Sixers-Raptors and Nets-Celtics, plus Kyrie/fans; @Tim MacMahon on Mavs-Jazz; @Kendra Andrews on uh-oh, here come the Warriors:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3EqDCZD
Apple: apple.co/3MeU1Tn – 3:15 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Is it fair for Kyrie Irving to be fined $50K by the NBA? It’s complicated, just like everything else to do with the Nets star nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:04 PM
Is it fair for Kyrie Irving to be fined $50K by the NBA? It’s complicated, just like everything else to do with the Nets star nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:04 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving vs. the #Celtics fans: “Kyrie’s reaction was his reaction and we all stood behind that. I feel him, exactly what he said. The same energy you get, they’re giving off to him, he’s gonna give it right back – and he played that way.” #Nets – 2:38 PM
Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving vs. the #Celtics fans: “Kyrie’s reaction was his reaction and we all stood behind that. I feel him, exactly what he said. The same energy you get, they’re giving off to him, he’s gonna give it right back – and he played that way.” #Nets – 2:38 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Kevin Durant shared a unique perspective about #Celtics fans heavy booing of Kyrie Irving at the Garden: ‘It’s rooted in love…’ masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 2:34 PM
New: Kevin Durant shared a unique perspective about #Celtics fans heavy booing of Kyrie Irving at the Garden: ‘It’s rooted in love…’ masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 2:34 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
NBA fines Kyrie $50,000.
KD, prior to fine being announced on getting booed by spurned fan bases: “It’s rooted in love. They once loved you. They once cheered for you and bought your merchandise and had life altering experiences coming to games watching you play … – 2:30 PM
NBA fines Kyrie $50,000.
KD, prior to fine being announced on getting booed by spurned fan bases: “It’s rooted in love. They once loved you. They once cheered for you and bought your merchandise and had life altering experiences coming to games watching you play … – 2:30 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyrie Irving fined $50K for obscene and profane responses to Boston fans in Nets-Celtics Game 1 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/19/kyr… – 2:28 PM
Kyrie Irving fined $50K for obscene and profane responses to Boston fans in Nets-Celtics Game 1 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/19/kyr… – 2:28 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Nets’ Kyrie Irving fined $50,000 for flipping off Celtics fans nj.com/nets/2022/04/n… – 2:28 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Nets’ Kyrie Irving fined $50,000 for flipping off Celtics fans nj.com/nets/2022/04/n… – 2:28 PM
Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio
In other hoops news: Kyrie Irving fined by $50K #NBA —> pic.twitter.com/pG7nhJjo16 – 2:23 PM
In other hoops news: Kyrie Irving fined by $50K #NBA —> pic.twitter.com/pG7nhJjo16 – 2:23 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Nets are the NBA’s most profane team. Of the 9 fines the NBA has doled out for cursing and/or middle fingers, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have combined for 5. It’s cost them a total of $140,000 this season. Kyrie hit a trifecta in Boston to earn his fine https://t.co/ni3cgRkDEf pic.twitter.com/UDx9RIsyOa – 2:22 PM
Nets are the NBA’s most profane team. Of the 9 fines the NBA has doled out for cursing and/or middle fingers, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have combined for 5. It’s cost them a total of $140,000 this season. Kyrie hit a trifecta in Boston to earn his fine https://t.co/ni3cgRkDEf pic.twitter.com/UDx9RIsyOa – 2:22 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Kyrie Irving got his money’s worth. If you’re going to get fined, might as well go out like ‘Pac. Cuss everybody out. Flip everybody the birds. – 2:09 PM
Kyrie Irving got his money’s worth. If you’re going to get fined, might as well go out like ‘Pac. Cuss everybody out. Flip everybody the birds. – 2:09 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Kyrie fined $50K for multiple middle fingers in a game. Someone should do the Big Balls dance after every made shot. – 2:07 PM
Kyrie fined $50K for multiple middle fingers in a game. Someone should do the Big Balls dance after every made shot. – 2:07 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Something wrong with the system when Kyrie Irving is fined same amount for his middle finger as Miles Bridges is fined for hitting a 16-year-old girl with his nasty mouthpiece. – 2:06 PM
Something wrong with the system when Kyrie Irving is fined same amount for his middle finger as Miles Bridges is fined for hitting a 16-year-old girl with his nasty mouthpiece. – 2:06 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Kyrie Irving fined $50K by the #NBA for his conduct with fans during Game 1. #Celtics #Nets. – 2:05 PM
Kyrie Irving fined $50K by the #NBA for his conduct with fans during Game 1. #Celtics #Nets. – 2:05 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Kyrie fined $50K for his gestures to Celtics fans pic.twitter.com/WjMtHqcg7y – 2:04 PM
Kyrie fined $50K for his gestures to Celtics fans pic.twitter.com/WjMtHqcg7y – 2:04 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
NBA fines Nets Kyrie Irving $50K for obscene gestures & profane language directed at fans during game 1 in Boston on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/OynJH1KHeH – 2:04 PM
NBA fines Nets Kyrie Irving $50K for obscene gestures & profane language directed at fans during game 1 in Boston on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/OynJH1KHeH – 2:04 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
NBA fines Nets guard Kyrie Irving $50,000 for “making obscene gestures on the playing court and directing profane language toward the spectator stands.” Happened in Game 1 vs. Celtics on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/lTafMukbq3 – 2:04 PM
NBA fines Nets guard Kyrie Irving $50,000 for “making obscene gestures on the playing court and directing profane language toward the spectator stands.” Happened in Game 1 vs. Celtics on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/lTafMukbq3 – 2:04 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for making obscene gestures on the playing court and directing profane language toward the spectator stands, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. – 2:03 PM
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for making obscene gestures on the playing court and directing profane language toward the spectator stands, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. – 2:03 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
That was $50,000 worth of swearing and gesturing by Kyrie Irving on Sunday.
$50k is the maximum fine. pic.twitter.com/d67qotk0Aw – 2:03 PM
That was $50,000 worth of swearing and gesturing by Kyrie Irving on Sunday.
$50k is the maximum fine. pic.twitter.com/d67qotk0Aw – 2:03 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The NBA fined Kyrie Irving $50,000 for his middle finger salutes to some Celtics fans during Game 1 – 2:03 PM
The NBA fined Kyrie Irving $50,000 for his middle finger salutes to some Celtics fans during Game 1 – 2:03 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kyrie Irving fined $50,000 for making obscene gestures on the court and directing profanity toward the fans in the stands Sunday in Boston. – 2:03 PM
Kyrie Irving fined $50,000 for making obscene gestures on the court and directing profanity toward the fans in the stands Sunday in Boston. – 2:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The NBA has fined Kyrie Irving $50,000 for his profane language and series of middle fingers directed at Celtics fans in Game 1. #NetsLevel #NetsWorld – 2:02 PM
The NBA has fined Kyrie Irving $50,000 for his profane language and series of middle fingers directed at Celtics fans in Game 1. #NetsLevel #NetsWorld – 2:02 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 by the NBA for his actions during Game 1. – 2:02 PM
Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 by the NBA for his actions during Game 1. – 2:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The NBA announces Kyrie Irving was fined $50,000 for making obscene gestures and using profane language. – 2:02 PM
The NBA announces Kyrie Irving was fined $50,000 for making obscene gestures and using profane language. – 2:02 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for making obscene gestures on the playing court and directing profane language toward the spectator stands. pic.twitter.com/Toa00FmdMD – 2:02 PM
Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for making obscene gestures on the playing court and directing profane language toward the spectator stands. pic.twitter.com/Toa00FmdMD – 2:02 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for making obscene gestures on the playing court and directing profane language toward the spectator stands, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. – 2:02 PM
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for making obscene gestures on the playing court and directing profane language toward the spectator stands, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. – 2:02 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for middle finger gestures to fans on Sunday in Boston, as well as profane language. – 2:01 PM
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for middle finger gestures to fans on Sunday in Boston, as well as profane language. – 2:01 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Kevin Durant on Celtics fans’ hostility toward Kyrie Irving: “It’s rooted in love. They once loved you…had life altering experiences coming to games watching you play. So when it gets ripped from them in a trade…it feels like a piece of them is gone too.” pic.twitter.com/P1b6jNnrDq – 1:57 PM
Kevin Durant on Celtics fans’ hostility toward Kyrie Irving: “It’s rooted in love. They once loved you…had life altering experiences coming to games watching you play. So when it gets ripped from them in a trade…it feels like a piece of them is gone too.” pic.twitter.com/P1b6jNnrDq – 1:57 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Newest NBA Player Power Rankings are live.
10. Kyrie Irving
9. Ja Morant
8. Pascal Siakam
7. Trae Young
6. Jayson Tatum
5.
4.
3.
2.
1.
Courtesy of @fromal09 on @Sportscasting19: https://t.co/6ZFvPEcpfR pic.twitter.com/gkNSOXbhKJ – 1:53 PM
Newest NBA Player Power Rankings are live.
10. Kyrie Irving
9. Ja Morant
8. Pascal Siakam
7. Trae Young
6. Jayson Tatum
5.
4.
3.
2.
1.
Courtesy of @fromal09 on @Sportscasting19: https://t.co/6ZFvPEcpfR pic.twitter.com/gkNSOXbhKJ – 1:53 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka made some interesting points on Kyrie Irving’s postgame remarks about Boston fans after Game 1: “It’s a deal he has with the team he’s been with. Had a similar thing in Cleveland.” masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 1:50 PM
Ime Udoka made some interesting points on Kyrie Irving’s postgame remarks about Boston fans after Game 1: “It’s a deal he has with the team he’s been with. Had a similar thing in Cleveland.” masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 1:50 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“Our focus is guarding him and stopping him from getting 39, not worried about what’s going on with him and the fans.” Boston coach Ime Udoka on Kyrie Irving. – 1:34 PM
“Our focus is guarding him and stopping him from getting 39, not worried about what’s going on with him and the fans.” Boston coach Ime Udoka on Kyrie Irving. – 1:34 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
First time we’ve seen this — KD, Kyrie and Simmons all getting some shots up at the same time after practice. pic.twitter.com/n1QZLeXXBt – 1:15 PM
First time we’ve seen this — KD, Kyrie and Simmons all getting some shots up at the same time after practice. pic.twitter.com/n1QZLeXXBt – 1:15 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jaylen Brown on Kyrie Irving’s comments and if the energy with the #Celtics fans fed him: “I was not aware. I focused all my energy is on our team and what we got to do to win games. I wasn’t focused on anything else, to be honest, and that’s all I’m focused on.” #nets #nba – 1:03 PM
Jaylen Brown on Kyrie Irving’s comments and if the energy with the #Celtics fans fed him: “I was not aware. I focused all my energy is on our team and what we got to do to win games. I wasn’t focused on anything else, to be honest, and that’s all I’m focused on.” #nets #nba – 1:03 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ime: “We’re not worried about (Kyrie’s comments). It’s a deal he has with the team he’s been with, had similar thing at Cleveland, last year at times. Our focus is guarding him and stopping him from getting 39 not worried about what what’s going on with him and the fans.” #Nets – 12:56 PM
Ime: “We’re not worried about (Kyrie’s comments). It’s a deal he has with the team he’s been with, had similar thing at Cleveland, last year at times. Our focus is guarding him and stopping him from getting 39 not worried about what what’s going on with him and the fans.” #Nets – 12:56 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ime on Kyrie: “Some things happened last year as well. I wouldn’t say move past it, it’s still an issue that’s coming up, but he’s a very motivated, talented individual that…big picture is looking at how he can be successful in the postseason more so than against the Celtics” – 12:54 PM
Ime on Kyrie: “Some things happened last year as well. I wouldn’t say move past it, it’s still an issue that’s coming up, but he’s a very motivated, talented individual that…big picture is looking at how he can be successful in the postseason more so than against the Celtics” – 12:54 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Ime Udoka: “We want to be physical. And that’s part of our identity.”
Preparing for Durant to come out strong: “Obviously, Durant’s going to come out aggressive.”
Udoka said Kyrie Irving “got away from” the Celtics a bit. Believes they can do a better job defending him. – 12:44 PM
Ime Udoka: “We want to be physical. And that’s part of our identity.”
Preparing for Durant to come out strong: “Obviously, Durant’s going to come out aggressive.”
Udoka said Kyrie Irving “got away from” the Celtics a bit. Believes they can do a better job defending him. – 12:44 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Jayson Tatum, Celtics defeat Nets, Kyrie beefs with Boston fans, 76ers d… youtu.be/jZQW4ry6OgQ via @YouTube – 11:14 AM
Jayson Tatum, Celtics defeat Nets, Kyrie beefs with Boston fans, 76ers d… youtu.be/jZQW4ry6OgQ via @YouTube – 11:14 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ Kyrie Irving embraced ‘Dark Side’ with middle-finger outburst nypost.com/2022/04/18/net… via @nypostsports – 9:32 PM
#Nets‘ Kyrie Irving embraced ‘Dark Side’ with middle-finger outburst nypost.com/2022/04/18/net… via @nypostsports – 9:32 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I can’t bring myself to care about Kyrie’s middle finger. Honestly I kind of want to give the finger to anyone who’s offended by it.
There are plenty of legitimate reasons to criticize Kyrie. Not sure why anyone feels the need to clutch their pearls over this pile of nothing. – 7:00 PM
I can’t bring myself to care about Kyrie’s middle finger. Honestly I kind of want to give the finger to anyone who’s offended by it.
There are plenty of legitimate reasons to criticize Kyrie. Not sure why anyone feels the need to clutch their pearls over this pile of nothing. – 7:00 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
☘️🎙 NEW CELTICS TALK POD 🎙☘️
Kyrie vs. Fans. Tatum vs. Buzzer. ESPN’s @Nick Friedell is here to break it all down. Plus, praise for Ime Udoka and pondering Game 2 adjustments.
🎧 https://t.co/nroPprZQOM
📺 https://t.co/xfRalnJyFZ pic.twitter.com/u92UvXUuXl – 6:33 PM
☘️🎙 NEW CELTICS TALK POD 🎙☘️
Kyrie vs. Fans. Tatum vs. Buzzer. ESPN’s @Nick Friedell is here to break it all down. Plus, praise for Ime Udoka and pondering Game 2 adjustments.
🎧 https://t.co/nroPprZQOM
📺 https://t.co/xfRalnJyFZ pic.twitter.com/u92UvXUuXl – 6:33 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I am here for Kyrie embracing being the villain. He had arguably his best game as an NBA player yesterday, I thought. Against this Celtics team, I’d love to just see him fully lean into it, and be the bad guy.
FULL EP: https://t.co/hIOdTG6pmm
WATCH: https://t.co/9lk9reHqt8 pic.twitter.com/XG4IpGI3Fo – 5:51 PM
I am here for Kyrie embracing being the villain. He had arguably his best game as an NBA player yesterday, I thought. Against this Celtics team, I’d love to just see him fully lean into it, and be the bad guy.
FULL EP: https://t.co/hIOdTG6pmm
WATCH: https://t.co/9lk9reHqt8 pic.twitter.com/XG4IpGI3Fo – 5:51 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
No fine today for Kyrie Irving from the #NBA. Still, it strains credulity to think he’s not going to be lighter in the wallet by tomorrow. #Nets #Celtics – 5:20 PM
No fine today for Kyrie Irving from the #NBA. Still, it strains credulity to think he’s not going to be lighter in the wallet by tomorrow. #Nets #Celtics – 5:20 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Kyrie should’ve simply pulled a LeBron and demanded 18,000 disrespectful fans be escorted from the building… – 3:04 PM
Kyrie should’ve simply pulled a LeBron and demanded 18,000 disrespectful fans be escorted from the building… – 3:04 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Incredible!! SI quoting hyper hypocrite Charles Barkley being upset with Kyrie cursing and flipping off (well deserving, no doubt) Boston fans without mentioning (at the extreme least) that Sir Cumference spit on a young girl during a Nets game! No editor with a sense of history? – 2:58 PM
Incredible!! SI quoting hyper hypocrite Charles Barkley being upset with Kyrie cursing and flipping off (well deserving, no doubt) Boston fans without mentioning (at the extreme least) that Sir Cumference spit on a young girl during a Nets game! No editor with a sense of history? – 2:58 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Kyrie Irving vs. Celtics fans: Both sides are at fault in vulgar back and forth during NBA playoffs usatoday.com/story/sports/n… via @USATODAY – 2:56 PM
Kyrie Irving vs. Celtics fans: Both sides are at fault in vulgar back and forth during NBA playoffs usatoday.com/story/sports/n… via @USATODAY – 2:56 PM
More on this storyline
Barstool Sports: The behind the head middle fingers by Kyrie to the crowd was slick. -via Twitter / April 18, 2022
Mo Dakhil: Um, Kyrie is going to get a big fine but my man in bottom right corner’s face has me dying. Bobby Marks: The most he can get is $50K. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / April 18, 2022
Nick Friedell: As @Bobby Marks notes: The max the NBA can Kyrie is 50K, but it will be interesting to see how they view Sunday. There were 4 separate incidents. The 1st middle finger, the 2nd pair of middle fingers, profanity at fans near locker room and postgame profanity in press conference. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / April 18, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.