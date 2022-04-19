Matisse Thybulle officially ruled out for Game 3 in Toronto

Philadelphia: Matisse Thybulle (ineligible to play) has been downgraded to out.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Matisse Thybulle (ineligible to play) and Charles Bassey (right shoulder sprain) are the only players on the Sixers’ injury report for Game 3.
Scottie Barnes is listed as doubtful, Gary Trent Jr. as questionable. – 4:34 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
The series now shifts to Toronto for Games 3 and 4 and Doc Rivers says the team has a plan to cover not having Matisse Thybulle #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/19/doc… via @SixersWire – 2:04 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Philadelphia will take a 2-0 lead across international land, with a 112-97 win over Toronto. Embiid with 31-11. Maxey with 23-9-8
They’ll be without Matisse Thybulle in Toronto (who only played 10 minutes tonight) – 9:59 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Matisse Thybulle will not be a available for the team when they head to Toronto this week. He reveals his workout plans while the team is away. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/18/mat… via @SixersWire – 12:30 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Matisse Thybulle on watching Tyrese Maxey explode for 38 points in Game 1:
“It’s fun being Tyrese’s #1 fan on the bench. It’s been special to watch him grow.” – 11:07 AM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lineup to start Q2:
Shake Milton
Matisse Thybulle
James Harden
Tobias Harris
Paul Reed – 6:51 PM
