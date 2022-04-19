Stephen Curry still feeling discomfort in his foot

Kendra Andrews: Steph says that he still feels some discomfort in his foot, but “that doesn’t matter.” It’s about figuring out how to manage that through the playoffs. He also said he’s not necessarily rushing back to the starting lineup, but is just focused on making his minutes impactful.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Late in the second quarter, Steph Curry hit a shot that prompted him to scream “I’m f——-g back!”
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Warriors play an immaculate 3rd quarter, win Game 2 behind Jordan Poole, Stephen Curry & Draymond Green take a 2-0 series lead.
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
When Stephen Curry was asked, when will Jordan Poole takeover technical free-throw shooting after he missed two free throws tonight? His response was one word.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Draymond Green talked about Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole starting together.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green reminding that Steph Curry will be back in the starting lineup soon, but: “Ultimately, Jordan (Poole) gonna have to start, too.”
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Warriors with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole all on court vs Nuggets in 1st Round:
15 minutes
51 points
+ 20 points diff
61% FG (54% 3-pt FG)
12 assists
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Stephen Curry averaged 1.48 points per minute tonight, his highest points per minute average in a playoff game in his career (34 points in 22:57).
StatMuse @statmuse
Steph Curry off the bench:
34 PTS
12-17 FG
5-10 3P
in 23 MINS
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Jordan Poole — 29 points
Steph Curry — 26 points
Klay Thompson — 21 points
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Poole has 29 and Curry, who still has up to six minutes left to play, has 26.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Curry’s shimmying on these dudes now.
Warriors lead Denver 84-68 with 3:17 left in the third quarter.
“Warriors” chants are echoing throughout Chase Center.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Mid third quarter
Jordan Poole: 21 points on 7/11 FG
Steph Curry: 20 points on 8/11 FG
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
when i saw the speed of this steph curry three i knew i wanted to time it
finger tip to finger tip — .53
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets got hit with the ascension of Steph Curry in 2013.
They’re now getting hit with the Jordan Poole leap in 2022. While Curry, Klay, and Dray are still there.
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors trailed by 8 (43-35) when Kerr unleashed the dragons with 6:02 left in Q2. They go into halftime up 6 (57-51)
-Curry 16, Poole 14, Thompson 10 (63.0pct FG)
-FG – GSW: 53.3, DEN:38.3
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Warriors outscored Nuggets by 17 points in Stephen Curry’s 12:34 in first half.
Curry outscored Nuggets bench 16-10
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The Ringer @ringernba
WARDELL STEPHEN CURRY PUT ON A SHOW!!! 😳
(📼 @NBAonTNT)
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
This lineup with Curry, Poole, Thompson, Wiggins, and Green is doing a lot of damage.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors have Curry, Thompson, Poole, Wiggins and Green on the court with 6 minutes left in the half.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1: Warriors trail 26-25
-Trailed by 9 before 10-2 closing run
-Wiggins 8, Poole 7, Curry 5
-45.5pct FG (DEN: 37.5)
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Step Curry is coming off the bench again.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The Beach Boys lineup played 5 minutes in Game 1.
It outscored the Nuggets 20-6.
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Andre Iguodala was a late add to the Warriors injury report with neck spasms. Warriors coach Steve Kerr says “it’s a bummer.” Sounds like Iguodala is doubtful tonight.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Offensive rebounds, turnovers, poor transition defense, and touches for Seth Curry, all underscored by a particularly poor shooting night for Kevin Durant.
Reviewing Game 1 film showed obvious ways the Nets need to adjust to the Celtics for Game 2.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green on the Poole-Klay-Curry-Wiggins-Green lineup: “What’s going to be that group’s identity on the defensive end?”
Kerr: “We need Wiggs to rebound. We can’t foul. If we don’t foul, we can get out and run.”
Draymond: “It has to speed people up.”
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Warriors with Steph Curry ON/OFF
2021-22
Regular season
Steph ON: +509
Steph OFF: -55
Game 1 vs. DEN:
Steph ON: +17
