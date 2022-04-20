76ers vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (2-0) play against the Toronto Raptors (2-2) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday April 20, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers 46, Toronto Raptors 56 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Harden deserves a lot of credit for steadying the Sixers there. He’s had turnover issues like the rest of them, but he was making it happen in isos. – 9:14 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers down 21-9 in points off turnovers, 11-2 in fast-break points at the half.
Adjustments forced by Matisse Thybulle’s ineligibility — among them an eight-man rotation, Shake Milton subbing in for James Harden mid-first — generally ineffective. – 9:13 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Led by a horrendous first half from Joel Embiid, the Sixers played horribly for 21 of 24 minutes in the first half and trail by only 10. – 9:11 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Raptors lead 56-46 at the half. Embiid held to 5 points on 2-5 shooting. – 9:10 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Same story as after 1st quarter — only being down 10 despite playing that poorly is a victory. Winnable game in spite of disastrous execution.
Gotta see more Harden/Embiid P&R in the second half. – 9:10 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Don’t usually see Danny Green that fired up. His technical helped the Raptors push their lead back up to 56-46 at the break. Still, the Sixers are within striking distance despite only getting 5 points from Embiid and committing 15 turnovers for 21 points. – 9:10 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
13.5 sec left …Danny Green called for the foul …argues …gets T’d up….then gets heated, big time, and needs to be calmed down by Embiid and Harden.
Raps go into half leading 56-46. – 9:10 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Seeing how the Raptors gave up 69 points in the first half of Game 1 and 67 points in the first half of Game 2, them being up 56-46 at the half tonight seems an improvement – 9:09 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Danny Green just got a technical foul and needed *both* James Harden and Joel Embiid to grab him multiple times to try to calm him down. I’ve covered Danny for a lot of years, and not sure I’ve ever seen him that mad about anything. – 9:09 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Khem Birch keeping his own miss alive to hit Trent for 3 is a Khem Birch play all the way – 9:07 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden realizing that he has the switch and exerting pressure to bring the Sixers back into this one. – 9:06 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Toronto’s 17 point lead is down to 8. Philly, other than Embiid, starting to make shots…find gaps in the Raptors D. Raps still playing ok but intensity needs to be dialed up again. Good timeout by nick Nurse.
3:41 til half. 45-37.
Crowd could dial it up a bit more too TBH🤷♂️ – 9:03 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
I have great respect for Joel Embiid’s game but for a guy listed at 7-feet, 280 pounds, he sure gets knocked down or off balance easily an awful lot – 9:02 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Lead down to 8 after a Harden step back. A rather large final 3:41 coming to this half. – 9:01 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
How the back official, the width of the court away, saw a VanVleet foul when the lead officials was about six feet away seems to defy logic
Oh, and FVV T, too – 9:00 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Please nobody post that Paul Reed Eurostep fail. It will be our little secret. – 9:00 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet gets called for a foul as Embiid falls out of bounds, and VanVleet T’d up. – 9:00 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ultimately Toronto won the non-Embiid minutes by two points. Better, but not the kind of advantage Toronto would like to have in those minutes. – 8:59 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
precious gotta just stay in the corner for the three ball look, no need to cut and go up against embiid – 8:59 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Sixers hunting out Young for a Harden matchup, and Raps seem willing to oblige. – 8:58 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors won the (nearly) 6 Embiid rest minutes 14-12. They had scored 9 of the first 11 points of the quarter before Philly went on a run. Not great, but a step in the right direction. Raps were -12 in 22 Embiid-less minutes in Games 1 and 2. – 8:56 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Could have used a little more than just +2 in those Embiid-less minutes, but it’s progress – 8:56 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
i talked about jump shot arc angle in my garland thing — FVV is consistently at the top of that conversation
his shots have frost on them when they come down – 8:56 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
After all that, Raps go just +2 in non-Embiid minutes. Harden made some things happen, despite Philly’s five turnovers in the stretch. – 8:56 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors getting too slow getting out to shooters after shading a second guy at Harden – 8:55 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Every advantage that the Sixers flipped from the regular season series in Games 1 and 2 has gone back in Toronto’s direction. Raps up 17. – 8:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
76ers with 7 field goals and 12 turnovers.
Almost as many points allowed off turnovers (17) as points scored (21)… and they’re down by exactly 17 points 15.5 minutes into Game 3.
That lead is probably getting to 20+ before halftime – 8:50 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
A 9-2 Raptors run to start the second, the non-Embiid minutes you know and love. – 8:47 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Harden deferring an open three in the second quarter is not a good look. – 8:47 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Key sequence here to start q2. Flynn on Harden. Fred getting rest. Not to pick on the dude…but I didn’t think Flynn was great in game 2. Redemption time 💪
And as I type this …two Malachi assists and holding up just fine thus far versus the Beard – 8:46 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Great block at the end, but that was a nightmare quarter from Embiid. Four turnovers in 12 minutes is just not gonna cut it. Very interested to see how he responds. – 8:43 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The Sixers have eight turnovers in the first quarter, four by Embiid, most of them thanks to Toronto digging, coming from the weakside and being annoying. They’re back! They lead 29-19 after 1. – 8:42 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid had more turnovers than points in that first quarter. Toronto made 5 more shots and committed 5 fewer turnovers.
Raptors only lead by 10 after the first quarter. Not as bad as it could’ve been. – 8:42 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Most Raptorsy quarter of the series so far. 9-0 edge in fast-break points. 9 points off 12 Philly turnovers. Held Embiid to 3 points on 1-4 FG and 4 turnovers. 29-19 Raps lead. Now let’s see if they can finally take advantage of some Embiid-less minutes. – 8:42 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Embiid 1 for 4 (3 pts) in q1. Raptors lead 29-19 heading to q2.
Philly had 9 turnovers in the 1st. – 8:42 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Honestly, being down just 10 feels like the Sixers got off a bit easy. Embiid’s completely out of rhythm, Toronto’s winning the turnover and rebounding battles, Gary Trent Jr is having an impact for the first time this series and the Sixers aren’t getting to the line. – 8:42 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
absolute carnage during that first quarter in toronto. defense like lives depended on it. – 8:42 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 1 here in Toronto: Raptors 29, 76ers 19.
Things went Toronto’s way in the first:
– Sixers had eight turnovers
– Both teams have four free throw attempts
– Toronto has three offensive rebounds, and eight more shots
And, Drake is here – and, so far, is happy. – 8:41 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
That was a BOSS block by Embiid at the end of the quarter. #Raptors lead 29-19. Embiid is shooting 1-4. He has three points, four rebounds, four turnovers and one block. – 8:41 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Just an entire quarter filled with self-inflicted wounds for the Sixers. Embiid has to be a lot better reading the floor and feeling pressure.
Good news is Toronto didn’t punish them harder, because I think that could have gone much worse – 8:41 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Nick Nurse, pre-game:
“We’ve simply got to guard them better”
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Lots of talk about Harden’s lack of burst. I see some good bursts off the dribble. Have since game one. But he has no lift late. So he can create some driving angles out on the perimeter but struggles to finish at the rim. Maybe that will change going forward. – 8:39 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers trail 26-16 and the Raptors fans are chanting “Embiid sucks!” – 8:38 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Philadelphia now up to eight first quarter turnovers – and Joel Embiid has four of them. – 8:37 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Q1. Back to back triples for TOR (their first 2 of the game) gives the Raptors a 21-15 lead w/ 2:51 to go. Raps forcing turnovers…gettin out on the break…rebounding well & more. This feels more like Raptors basketball. Gotta keep it up — & start making more (open) shots too – 8:33 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Five turnovers, Raps dominating the glass, Embiid not making sharp reads.
Super early (and they have created some good shots), but this first quarter has felt like the regular-season games for the Sixers. – 8:33 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
raptors positionally so much better tonight and a big part of that is not helping too soon. even when the sixers look to break the raps are covering things up pretty quickly – 8:32 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Gary Trent Jr. already looks better than he did in Games 1 and 2, when he was super sick. He’s got 7 points including that 3 to give the Raptors a 21-15 lead and also has 2 assists. – 8:31 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Shake Milton is the @Philadelphia 76ers‘ first sub in Game 3, replacing James Harden. – 8:24 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Shake Milton is an early sub for the Sixers, replacing Harden at the 5:44 mark. Usually he and Niang come in together. – 8:24 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Gary Trent Jr. looking more like Gary Trent Jr. is big. Raptors have really missed his shooting and activity on D in this series. We’ll see if his conditioning holds up but an encouraging start, for sure. – 8:24 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors by 3 at first timeout, Embiid scoreless with two turnovers and a bad pass out of a double team
They’re speeding him up – 8:19 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Some sloppy Sixers turnovers early, but damage has been minimal. Harden continues to have a lot of success when he gets the FVV or Trent matchup on the perimeter – 8:17 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden has gotten one foot in the paint every time he’s tried to get downhill thus far. Good sign for his burst tonight. – 8:16 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Harden doesn’t get a shooting foul on one of his typical arm lock-ups. Interesting. – 8:15 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Building is nearly full 3 minutes in, but a so-so atmosphere early. Embiid is getting booed every time he touches the ball, though. – 8:14 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers are shooting 2-6 after Danny Green’s 3. They trail 8-6 – 8:14 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Gary Trent Jr. looks much, much better here in the early going – including a great defensive possession there on Tyrese Maxey. Raptors certainly could use the normal version of Trent tonight. – 8:13 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
You knew this would happen. The Raptors fans are booing Embiid whenever he touches the ball. #Raptors up 6-0. – 8:12 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tip-off time here in Toronto. Plenty of energy in the building for the first playoff game in almost three years. We’ll see if the Raptors can take advantage of it. – 8:11 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors in traditional home white jerseys?
What in tarnation is going on here? Heresy, I tell ya. Anarchy – 7:59 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Khem Birch steps into the starting role for Precious Achiuwa, along with Anunoby, Siakam, Trent and VanVleet.
Sixers sticking with Harden, Maxey, Green, Harris and Embiid. – 7:32 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Danny Green
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Tyrese Maxey
• @James Harden
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/nwpgx1uOh6 – 7:30 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Raps moving Precious back to the bench for Game 3:
Fred VanVleet
Gary Trent Jr.
OG Anunoby
Pascal Siakam
Khem Birch – 7:19 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Khem Birch will start tonight for Toronto. Nick Nurse opts to go with some size against Joel Embiid. – 7:16 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Third game, third different starting lineup for the Raptors: VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam, Birch. – 7:15 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Bit of a change, Raptors will start VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam and BIrch tonight – 7:13 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tyrese Maxey has been upset over the injury to Scottie Barnes in this series #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/20/tyr… via @SixersWire #NBA – 7:10 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Based on Gary Trent Jr.’s body language signing someone’s jersey, he looks much healthier 🤷🏻♂️ – 7:07 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Raptors’ Scottie Barnes will remain sidelined for Game 3 vs. Sixers with a sprained left ankle inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:50 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers star James Harden’s pass-first approach has exposed the #Raptors defense inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:50 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Not sure anyone will be surprised but Barnes is not available tonight for the Raptors. Nick Nurse seemed optimistic about Saturday
And Gary Trent Jr will lace ‘em up and see what he’s got – 6:28 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Scottie Barnes is out tonight for the Raptors, but Nick Nurse said he is progressing and that he would “certainly assume” he’ll be ready to play Game 4 Saturday. – 6:28 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nick Nurse: “We gotta get some Toronto Raptor flying around defence going on out there.” – 6:19 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nick Nurse says the urgency of the moment has to be there for Toronto tonight, and said in particular he needs to see the Raptors flying around defensively. – 6:19 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
No Scottie Barnes (sprained left ankle) tonight. #Raptors coach Nick Nurse assumes he’ll be ready to play in Game 4. – 6:18 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Scottie Barnes will not play tonight. Nick Nurse assumes he will be ready for Game 4. – 6:17 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Nick Nurse on Scottie Barnes: “He’s been able to do some things, but not to the level of letting him go tonight”
Sounds optimistic he plays Game 4 – 6:17 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Raptors coach Nick Nurse says Scottie Barnes is “pretty good” but that he won’t play tonight. Said he’s encouraged by his progress and believes he could be ready to go for Game 4 Saturday night. – 6:17 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Scottie Barnes will not play tonight but Nurse expects he’ll be available for Game 4 – 6:17 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Scottie Barnes is “pretty good” Nick said. But he will not play tonight. – 6:17 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Sam Cassell and Spencer Rivers are chopping it up with Tyrese Maxey pregame #Sixers pic.twitter.com/t25erWF8oM – 5:57 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
It’s been 1,044 days since an NBA playoff game was played in Toronto. That was Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals – the game Kevin Durant tore his Achilles. Surreal to be back here for Game 3 of this series tonight as he and the Brooklyn Nets get ready to play tonight in Boston. – 5:35 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tyrese Maxey was HS senior when the Kawhi shot happened vs. the Sixers: “I remember making a tweet about Joel being upset and crying. I was like, you could tell Joel has a passion to win because of his emotion after the game. It’s crazy, full-circle, now we’re on the same team.” – 3:00 PM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
One of the interesting aspects of the Sixers offense is that each of their players requires a different type of defender. With Harden, you need someone bulkier who won’t foul vs. Maxey where you need someone quick. Obviously Joel requires a completely different type of defender. – 2:54 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden isn’t putting up huge scoring numbers, but he’s making a big impact just with his passing and his high IQ #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/20/jam… via @SixersWire – 2:53 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
StatMuse @statmuse
You could make two playoff teams with the current injuries.
First team:
— Luka Doncic
— Devin Booker
— Scottie Barnes
— Zion Williamson
— Rob Williams
Second team:
— Jamal Murray
— Lonzo Ball
— Michael Porter Jr
— Ben Simmons
— Clint Capela
Hoping we see these guys soon. pic.twitter.com/JteouEWgNA – 2:31 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
If Scottie Barnes plays tonight, the Sixers have to get him involved in the action on defense. Keep his feet moving. You obviously don’t want to hurt the guy, but you have to treat that as a weakness for the Raptors and exploit it. – 2:15 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Furkan Korkmaz on @Tyrese Maxey‘s playoff performance thus far:
“He is incredible right now. Watching him, it’s so much fun, the way that he plays. He can shoot, he can drive, he can pass – the full speed that he goes all the way to the rim – it’s really fun to watch.” – 2:07 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
When the Sixers were in Toronto in late December, Joel Embiid playfully told Tyrese Maxey, “You were trash today.” The very next game, Maxey went wild from three-point range.
What that says about Embiid’s evolution as a leader 👇🏼
inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… – 2:02 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Sixers look to go up 3-0 tonight in Toronto.
Despite the early success, @Kendrick Perkins tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson he needs to see a lot more in the post-season before giving James Harden a long-term deal #PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/8YtM94ri2t – 2:00 PM
