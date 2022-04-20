A Ben Simmons return for Game 4 looking like a realistic target, even Game 3 a possibility

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Game 4 vs. Boston on Monday looming as a realistic target date for Ben Simmons’ debut: es.pn/3v03pET – 2:08 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ben Simmons injury update: Nets-Celtics Game 4 reportedly a ‘realistic target’ for guard’s Brooklyn debut
cbssports.com/nba/news/ben-s… – 1:39 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Get Ben Simmons back on the court asap! Here’s why⬇️ audacy.com/podcasts/the-j… – 6:30 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
605 players appeared in an NBA game this past regular season.
They did NOT include:
– Ben Simmons
– TJ Warren
– Jonathan Isaac
– Jamal Murray
– James Wiseman
– Kawhi Leonard
– Jason Preston
– Kendrick Nunn
– Dario Saric
– John Wall
– Zion Williamson – 6:37 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ Ben Simmons makes big strides in race to play versus #Celtics nypost.com/2022/04/19/net… via @nypostsports – 6:29 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Brooklyn Nets’ Ben Simmons ruled out for Game 2 vs. Boston Celtics, per team. pic.twitter.com/9FkCDKHrs4 – 4:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets status report for tomorrow’s Game 2 remains just Joe Harris and Ben Simmons listed as out. Everyone else is a go. – 4:49 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Ben Simmons updates these days have me dying.
Last week: He shot basketballs.
Four days ago: He tied his own shoe.
Two days ago: He dunked a basketball.
Yesterday: He ate a kale salad.
Today: He shot more basketballs. – 2:59 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ben Simmons injury update: Nets star cleared for contact in practice, Steve Nash unsure when he’ll make debut
https://t.co/ighbJsdfoA pic.twitter.com/nhrKgISbyT – 2:57 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons: “Yesterday was his first day of contact. Yesterday was his first day of contact, played with some teammates. He’s making progress, but there’s no real update. We’ll just see how he responds & see if he’s able to do more contact tomorrow.” #Nets #Celtics – 2:16 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I was on @Toucherandrich this morning talking about this stuff… Go to 28:40 for my extended Ben Simmons take
985thesportshub.com/episodes/bosto… – 1:53 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons did 4 on 4 yesterday and scripting—“5 on 0, running thru the plays”—today. Yesterday was Simmons’ first day of contact when he played with some teammates. Asked how Simmons’ back reacted to the contact, Nash said: “So far so good. He managed yesterdays activity well.” – 1:46 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Game 3 hasn’t been fully ruled out yet, but that would require Simmons to clear more hurdles in a much shorter window of time, sources said. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 20, 2022
Nick Friedell: Nash said Ben Simmons is “progressing and moving forward” and would get another workout in today — but remains hesitant to give any timeline for possible return. Nets want to see how Simmons responds to each workout and want him to be comfortable enough to say he’s ready to play. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / April 20, 2022
Nick Friedell: Nic Claxton on Ben Simmons: “He’s coming along pretty good. He definite has a real good swagger about himself right now so I think the whole world really like to see him back out there and he would definitely help us out in a lot of ways.” -via Twitter @NickFriedell / April 20, 2022
