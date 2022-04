Bam Adebayo on call with Draymond Green after media comments by Green: What the f---? Do you not watch me play?

For Draymond Green, the exposure has been exhilarating. But it can also be tricky, particularly when he offends his peers. For instance, a few months ago, Miami’s Bam Adebayo was livid after listening to Green’s podcast because he wasn’t named as a shoo-in for Defensive Player of the Year. So Bam Adebayo gave Green a call. “He was like, ‘What the f—, you mean nobody has solidified themselves as Defensive Player of the Year?'” Green recalled. “‘Do you not watch me play?'” Source: FOX Sports @ FoxSports.com