Bulls vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (0-1) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (0-0) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 9:30 PM EDT on Wednesday April 20, 2022
Chicago Bulls 61, Milwaukee Bucks 49 (Q2 00:59)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
ISO AC FROM THREE.
@NBCSChicago | @Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/iTDgPnhEW0 – 10:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton have eight of the #Bucks 10 turnovers thus far. – 10:47 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
The Bulls might be approaching being back. Still monitoring the situation. – 10:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The new playoff points leader in Bucks history.
Giannis Antetokounmpo. pic.twitter.com/wLsBtJhtoC – 10:44 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
AC – officially a better playoff passer than Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/QYZtwlhFAL – 10:42 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 51-45 3:23 left 2nd. LaVine and Vooch each with 12. DeRozan with 10. Lopez with 13. Giannis: 12-6-3 – 10:41 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
It’s hard to comprehend just how bad this first half would be without Wesley Matthews and Brook Lopez hitting a combined 6-of-7 from 3.
Holiday is 2-of-5 from the field with 3 TOs.
Middleton is 1-of-2 from the field with 3 TOs.
Bulls up, 51-45, with 3:23 left in the first half. – 10:41 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach starting to get that jumper cooking 👀 pic.twitter.com/6wKnoyLXCR – 10:40 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Nine points off eight #Bucks turnovers for the #Bulls, who lead 51-45.
That’s now 29 turnovers in less than six quarters of play for Milwaukee. – 10:40 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Huge performance from Vooch so far: 4-5 from the field, 2-2 from 3-point range, 4 rebounds.
Affecting the game around the rim and hustling for every rebound in his zone. – 10:35 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The bucket that made Giannis the leading scorer in Bucks playoff history. pic.twitter.com/x660wS6zzY – 10:34 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Continuing to follow the 2019 Raptors-Bucks series script, Game 3 is heading to OT. – 10:33 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 41-39 with 6:48 left 2nd. Vooch 7pts 4 reb. DeRozan with 8. LaVine with 9. Giannis and Lopez each with 11. – 10:31 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
I know Bulls fans like to cry about officiating, but at least through the first six quarters of this series, Bulls getting a majority of the questionable calls. – 10:31 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis has passed @Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the Bucks’ All-Time Playoff Scoring Leader.
🍾 @MoetUSA pic.twitter.com/85eVXG4TNB – 10:31 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
WHAT A PASS by AC!
@NBCSChicago | @Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/qHZbTBIuEG – 10:29 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is now the all-time leading playoff scorer for Milwaukee, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Abdul-Jabbar’s last postseason points for the #Bucks came in Game 7 of the classic 1974 NBA Finals.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 10:29 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton has three turnovers thus far, after seven in Game 1. – 10:28 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls are pushing much more aggressively in transition tonight. Just surpassed their total transition points from Game 1 with nearly 9 minutes left in the first half. – 10:27 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
LaVine is an elite finisher. He is getting to rim this game but hasn’t converted two in close. Has to get used to greater physicality. Seen him finish through contact many times during regular season. Needs to do that consistently in this series. – 10:22 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
McHenry’s Robert Tonyan is here pretending he’s a Bucks fan. Not sitting next to Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb, though. #Bulls – 10:20 PM
Lori Nickel @LoriNickel
I *think* BP @Bobby Portis got this when Bulls C Tristan Thompson went up for a rebound with him — but Thompson’s left arm went flailing out.
Just a minute earlier, Thompson was complaining to the refs, asking the to watch the Bucks for pushing and shoving pic.twitter.com/UIf7TL8Jky – 10:19 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
After 1. Bulls 29-28. DeRozan with 8. Bulls 5-8-3s. Giannis 6-4-3. What a quarter! @670TheScore – 10:18 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Up 1 after 1.
DeMar DeRozan: 8 pts, 2 ast, 1 stl
Nikola Vucevic: 5 points pic.twitter.com/ymmoxn7bZT – 10:18 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls take a 29-28 lead out of the first quarter. Important tone change in the start — the Bulls can’t afford to dig themselves out of games.
Both teams shooting 50% in an expected improvement from Game 1. – 10:18 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
End of the first quarter – Bulls 29-Bucks 28. Lots of intensity, Portis changing nickname from Crazy Eyes to Bloody Eye, great defense on Giannis … ding, ding … Round 2! – 10:17 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Offense is back. Both teams shooting 50%, #Bulls ended up making more 3-pointers and lead Bucks 29-28 after one.
DeRozan making good on his guarantee so far, shooting 3-fpr-6 for 8 pts – 10:17 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bulls 29, #Bucks 28 after one at Fiserv Forum.
Chicago made 5 of its 8 threes.
Milwaukee shot 50% from the floor overall. – 10:17 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls lead Bucks 29-28 after one. Both teams shot much better than Game 1 — Bulls 50% and 5-8 from 3, Bucks 50% and 4-9 from 3. But Bulls have turned Milwaukee over 5 times (7 points off) – 10:17 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Derrick Jones Jr. from the corner pocket 💦
@NBCSChicago | @Derrick Jones Jr. pic.twitter.com/O4HYcOfreb – 10:15 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis hit the deck oddly under the #Bucks basket and kind of laid there for a few beats before getting up. – 10:14 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
If the Bucks are willing to switch Middleton onto DeRozan, that is going to be huge. DeRozan has struggled badly against Wes Matthews and Jrue Holiday. He got downhill much more easily against Middleton. pic.twitter.com/Gk7wh5VaWK – 10:12 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls’ first turnover comes with 2:46 left in the first quarter. – 10:11 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Chicago’s worst nightmare – Aaron Rodgers clapping for a Grayson Allen jumper at a game that Cowley is covering? – 10:08 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
That Patrick Williams drive and kick to Caruso for an open 3 is an example of Williams not needing to take shots to be aggressive. – 10:07 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Wesley Matthews has passed HOFer Toni Kukoč for No. 18 on the #Bucks all-time playoffs three-pointers list. – 10:06 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
We are on @670TheScore for the entire game @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network 16-16. Vooch 5pts DeRozan and Williams each with 4. Bulls 53% – 10:04 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Figured we’d see better shooting from Bucks tonight and they’re 4-for-6 from 3. But those 4 early Milwaukee turnovers are the #Bulls‘ formula for staying in it, tied 16-16 at first time out – 10:03 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Once the #Bucks stopped throwing it away they haven’t really missed – they’ve hit six of their first nine shots (4 threes) to erase the early 9-0 deficit. – 10:03 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bucks doing what they do best to get back into it … You build the Giannis Wall, he finds the three. – 10:02 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bucks have made 4 of first 6 3-pointers after shooting 10-for-38 last game – 10:02 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bucks start this one 4-for-6 from 3-point range.
Their spotty shooting was a huge relief for the Bulls in Game 1; a hot streak from long range doesn’t bode well. – 10:02 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has three assists now and the #Bucks and #Bulls are even up at 16 with 5:55 left in the first quarter. – 10:01 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach LaVine target practice 🎯
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/jba8MbC54B – 10:01 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Improved start tonight for Patrick Williams, who has already matched his FGA’s from Game 1 with 2-for-3 shooting in the first quarter. – 9:59 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Fourth turnover by the Bucks. Full throttle start on defensive pressure from the Bulls, but Milwaukee’s guards are also making some really iffy passes. – 9:57 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar and Pat starting us off! 💨
@NBCSChicago | #SeeRed pic.twitter.com/ynwUNMhcDW – 9:56 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bucks started the game on a 9-0 run in Game 1
Bulls started the game on a 9-0 run in Game 2 – 9:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bulls look like they’ve decided that five straight losses to Bucks might be enough – 9:54 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Okay, Bulls. Showing some early gumption. Then again, so did Brooklyn and we saw how that ended – 9:54 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Total reversal from Game 1 as #Bulls start with a 9-0 lead. Bulls fans are getting loud early in Fiserv – 9:54 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Tonight it’s the Bucks forced to take a frustration timeout after going down 9-0 in the opening two minutes. – 9:53 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bucks turned ball over on each of first three possessions, then missed long jumpers on the next two
Bulls ahead 9-0 on strength of fastbreak DeRozan/Williams buckets and 5 points from Nikola Vucevic. Great start – 9:53 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls start the game with three excellent defensive plays, forcing a pair of turnovers and two transition baskets.
In less than a minute, the Bulls are already close to scoring more transition points tonight (4 pts in transition) than in all of Game 1 (5 pts). – 9:53 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
A reversal from Game 1 as the #Bulls jump out 9-0 on the #Bucks in the opening two minutes. Milwaukee turned it over three times. – 9:53 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Couldn’t get a better defensive start. 9-0, Bulls. Timeout, Bucks.
Bucks opened Game 1 with 9-0 run – 9:53 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
We are live on @WBBMNewsradio @Chicago Bulls Let’s get this Bulls Nation. pic.twitter.com/gbGPvCcjmg – 9:48 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
About that time for a late one in Milwaukee! pic.twitter.com/7OD6hFP6PG – 9:46 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bobby Portis can walk away from a bad player option and be a FA this summer … just saying. – 9:43 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Since the Nets scored a billion points on Milwaukee in game 2 of that series last year…
They’re 1-6 in the playoffs – 9:42 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar DeRozan in the “Fade To Black” Kobe 9s.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/q1udQQXF6c – 9:37 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
As @Jay King said to me earlier, God bless the Celtics for being fine setting up this matchup, because this series is a lot more fun than a Bulls or Raps would’ve been lol – 9:24 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby tallied the first double-double of his playoff career in Game 1 with 10 points & 12 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/YFOHFrC2fo – 9:20 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Game 2 starters in Milwaukee.
@Calamos | #SeeRed pic.twitter.com/ymOScCCPQQ – 9:08 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bill and I are in section 110. Lower bowl across from the Bulls bench. Say hello. Bulls Nation ! @Chicago Bulls pic.twitter.com/rIAj6sdYsp – 8:55 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ready for business.
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/c7KRftEhxL – 8:52 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Sunday was the ninth time Giannis posted 25+ points and 15+ rebounds in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/5CMSQkKxLE – 8:51 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks took Game 1 Sunday 93-86 and held the Bulls to just 32.3% shooting.
🔄 @betwayusa Game Rewind. pic.twitter.com/C7tLY5NeEP – 8:24 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks center Serge Ibaka gets some pregame work in. pic.twitter.com/tWXC1BlcAC – 8:04 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
After being optimistic about George Hill’s availability for this series, #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said George Hill’s abdominal strain will keep him out for at least a few more days. – 7:52 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Covered lot of big Chicago sporting events alongside @DRoan, who is retiring next month. Just in case this is last one—-or close—-wanted to take advantage and snag this for posterity.
You’re gonna hear a lot of nice things over coming weeks about Dan. They’re all true. pic.twitter.com/hXuiGcbGNv – 7:46 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Always a pleasure reconnecting with an iconic , legendary Chicago sports TV anchor @danroan….Dan, @mark_giangreco Johnny Morris, Jim Rose Tim Weigel , Chet Coppock were day in day out bigger than life in our city for decades. Local TV sports was must watch. pic.twitter.com/d2wPzCYABP – 6:58 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls preview @Chicago Bulls @WBBMNewsradio @670TheScore 8:15 pre pic.twitter.com/WEM8EhOh4I – 6:51 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
We have some digital copies of @NBA2K to give away 👀
Reply with a random Bulls-related picture for a chance to win one! (And mention if you’d like PlayStation or Xbox) – 6:40 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The friendship DeMar DeRozan has with Jrue Holiday is a long one, but the goal remains the same – beat him. To do that in this series, DeRozan knows Holiday’s defensive intensity has to be matched. Plus, a Lonzo Ball update, and it’s not great.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/4/2… – 6:37 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Pregame the Game with tonight’s cocktail of the game: Watermelon Ranch Water.
🍹 @Casamigos pic.twitter.com/pepFkir0cw – 6:26 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks 📬
🔘 Devin Booker injury (3:13)
🔘 Pelicans (12:58)
🔘 Thunder (20:21)
🔘 Ben Simmons (37:39)
🔘 Jokic, Gobert, awards debate (43:22)
🔘 Marcus Smart (52:14)
🔘 Giannis (1:18:45)
🎧 https://t.co/1psoEXMXf7
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
4 hours before tip! @bulls @Milwaukee Bucks @WBBMNewsradio @670TheScore 8:15 pre. Living the dream! pic.twitter.com/FJuN1R9bsh – 5:34 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“The NBA is something I dreamed about, just going against those top guys. Kyrie, LeBron, Giannis, KD, getting respect from those guys means a lot to me.”
@Chris Duarte spoke with Pat Boylan about his rookie season, representing the Dominican Republic & more ⤵️
#PacersReview2022 pic.twitter.com/fkTlmUKfjN – 5:31 PM
“The NBA is something I dreamed about, just going against those top guys. Kyrie, LeBron, Giannis, KD, getting respect from those guys means a lot to me.”
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks score more or less than 65 points by halftime?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/J2YiaaA2z2 – 5:25 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
This appears to be a photo of DeRozan vs Holiday in high school, from raptors republic #Bulls pic.twitter.com/069gk82QY4 – 4:56 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
I had the opportunity to speak with @Nae_2smoove; (a defensive-minded guard willing to do whatever to help the team). We talked about many subjects, even off-camera, her growing up in Chicago, currently getting her master’s, and being a role model for young girls. | #wnbatwitter pic.twitter.com/ZI69psKL1B – 4:44 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Patrick Williams on guarding Giannis: “First of all, don’t be scared. I feel like a lot of people in this league are scared or nervous to guard guys like that.
“But he puts his pants on the same way I do. Just knowing he is good, but he’s not God.” #Bulls – 4:21 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
DeRozan was talking old times today, so I asked about Tim Floyd’s recruiting pitch to go to USC: “I’m pretty sure it had to do something with a lot of cuss words. He sold me on staying home and playing. So it worked. But I’m pretty sure it had a lot of cuss words in it.” #Bulls – 4:15 PM
