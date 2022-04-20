Collin Sexton: 'I want to be here in Cleveland'

A decision on Sexton is looming. But for now, he has stated his desire on where he hopes to suit up next season. “I want to be here in Cleveland,” Sexton said. “I love the organization, love my teammates and whatever happens, I know that Cleveland was really good to me. I know this is the place that helped me get to where I am today, and I know I want to continue to be a part of this winning culture and be a part of this culture. I feel like me just being able to be at the start of it helped us get to where we are yesterday and where we are right now at the present. So, I love Cleveland. I want to be here.”
Source: Kelsey Russo @ The Athletic
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Updated with video: ‘Important part of this team’: Cavs’ Collin Sexton deserves a chance to win, Koby Altman says beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 10:47 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman held an end-of-season press conference today. A lot was covered. Focused on three topics – Collin Sexton, the trade for Caris LeVert and having a lottery draft pick – here with context.
#Cavs President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman held an end-of-season press conference today. A lot was covered. Focused on three topics – Collin Sexton, the trade for Caris LeVert and having a lottery draft pick – here with context.
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
‘Important part of this team’: #Cavs‘ Collin Sexton deserves a chance to win, President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman says beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 6:25 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Wine and Gold Talk Podcast with @H_Grove: recapping #Cavs season, Caris LeVert’s extension situation and the Collin Sexton conundrum
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/04/a… – 4:51 PM
Wine and Gold Talk Podcast with @H_Grove: recapping #Cavs season, Caris LeVert’s extension situation and the Collin Sexton conundrum
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
ICYMI: ‘Cleveland was really good to me’: #Cavs guard Collin Sexton faces uncertain future beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 10:24 AM
“The plan has definitely worked and Koby has definitely done his thing. Just continue to grow and continue to get better every day.” That likely helps Sexton deal with his rehab and his uncertain future, as he will be a restricted free agent after this season. The Cavs will have the right to match any offer sheet Sexton receives, although it could be a short-term deal. “It’s tough, but everything happens for a reason,” Sexton said of his injury. “I’ll be back stronger and back better.” -via Akron Beacon Journal / February 20, 2022
